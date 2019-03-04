Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/04
27.86 AUD   -0.61%
09:35pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides relief package for Victorian customers in wake of devastating bushfires
PU
04:00aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03:50aANZ JOBS ADS : continue to trend lower
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides relief package for Victorian customers in wake of devastating bushfires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST

ANZ encouraged customers affected by the fires to contact the bank so they could discuss their ability to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

  • The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)
  • Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the fires
  • Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to bushfire impacts
  • Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees
  • Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Retail Banking Victoria and Tasmania, Michael Wake said: 'There are still dozens of fires burning across the state and while the cooler conditions have helped the brave fire-firefighters, there will be a difficult aftermath once the fires are extinguished.

'We hope these relief measures help our customers with this painful experience as they turn their minds to recovery and, in some unfortunate cases, rebuilding,' Mr Wake said.

ANZ's customers affected by the Victorian bushfires are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 02:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
09:35pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides relief package for Victorian cu..
PU
04:00aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03:50aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes trade agreement between Austral..
PU
03:50aANZ JOBS ADS : continue to trend lower
PU
03:50aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ joins with Property Industry Foundation ..
PU
02/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : FSP Introduces new CMT340 RGB tempered glass..
AQ
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
02/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 327 M
EBIT 2019 10 208 M
Net income 2019 6 849 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 80 081 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.60%56 601
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.94%195 612
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 395
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.65%51 396
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.18%49 967
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 787
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.