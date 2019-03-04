Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides relief package for Victorian customers in wake of devastating bushfires

ANZ encouraged customers affected by the fires to contact the bank so they could discuss their ability to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)

Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the fires

Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to bushfire impacts

Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees

Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Retail Banking Victoria and Tasmania, Michael Wake said: 'There are still dozens of fires burning across the state and while the cooler conditions have helped the brave fire-firefighters, there will be a difficult aftermath once the fires are extinguished.

'We hope these relief measures help our customers with this painful experience as they turn their minds to recovery and, in some unfortunate cases, rebuilding,' Mr Wake said.

ANZ's customers affected by the Victorian bushfires are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

