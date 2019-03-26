Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides relief package for customers impacted by cyclones Trevor and Veronica

03/26/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

ANZ encouraged customers affected by the cyclones to contact the bank so they could discuss their ability to access measures in the financial relief package, including:

  • The ability to suspend repayments on loans, including credit cards, for up to three months (which may include interest capitalisation)
  • Temporary interest rate relief on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress in areas impacted by the cyclones
  • Waiving of fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to cyclone impacts
  • Access to term deposits early without incurring any fees
  • Assistance for affected customers with ANZ Home and Contents insurance as they may be eligible for measures such as emergency funds and temporary accommodation

ANZ General Manager Northern Queensland and Northern Territory, Tony Tapsall said: 'We understand communities are still assessing the extent of the damage following the cyclones.

'We hope this relief package will provide some peace of mind to our customers through this distressing period as they begin the difficult recovery process,' Mr Tapsall said.

ANZ's customers affected by the cyclones are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able to, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or anz.com/hardship.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:09:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 267 M
EBIT 2019 10 185 M
Net income 2019 6 771 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,23%
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
P/E ratio 2020 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 73 768 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP5.97%52 522
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.67%188 517
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 844
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD5.69%50 590
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK12.55%48 278
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 224
