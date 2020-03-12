Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ reduces variable business loan rates by 0.25%pa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

ANZ Managing Director Commercial Banking, Isaac Rankin said: 'This reduction will provide some immediate relief to our small business customers in particular as they deal with the challenging environment created by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.'

The rate reduction follows the Australian Government announcement of a multi-billion dollar stimulus package that included support for business investment through accelerating depreciation deductions and an increase to instant asset write-offs.

ANZ is also providing any necessary financial support for business customers experiencing hardship due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This includes suspending repayments, providing early access to term deposits without incurring break fees as well as providing access to additional credit.

Last week ANZ reduced variable home loan rates between 0.25%pa and 0.35%pa across a range of products with those new rates also effective from today.

ANZ customers are encouraged to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business. Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 351 548 or anz.com/hardship.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 02:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
03/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ reduces variable business loan rates by ..
PU
03/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Interest payment - ANZHAR
PU
03/11Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
RE
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go
RE
02/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2..
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Application of the Hybrid Mismatch Rules to ..
PU
02/14Australia investigator met other regulators before Citi, Deutsche charges
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 505 M
EBIT 2020 9 595 M
Net income 2020 6 005 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,61%
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,80x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,78x
Capitalization 51 789 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,42  AUD
Last Close Price 18,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-14.21%36 899
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.95%170 047
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.79%65 757
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.68%50 308
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.13%45 437
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.29%44 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group