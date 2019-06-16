Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ's New Zealand CEO Leaves Following Review of Expenses

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--The New Zealand-based boss of one of the region's largest banks is leaving his post after a review of personal expenses.

In a statement Monday, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AU) said it had appointed an acting chief executive for ANZ New Zealand to take over after the departure of David Hisco after an internal review of expenses raised board concerns about his characterization of certain transactions.

Mr. Hisco's exit also follows ongoing health issues, the bank said. In early May, ANZ said the executive, who has been in charge of its New Zealand arm for almost nine years, was on sick leave.

"While Mr Hisco does not accept all of the concerns raised by the board, he accepts accountability given his leadership position and agrees the characterization of the expenses falls short of the standards required," ANZ said.

The departure is the second cloud for ANZ in New Zealand in recent weeks. In May, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand revoked ANZ New Zealand's accreditation to model its own operational risk-capital requirement due to what it said was persistent failure in its controls and attestation process.

ANZ and other major banks in Australia are separately fighting to rebuild their reputation following last year's government-ordered judicial inquiry into misconduct in Australia's financial industry.

John Key, chairman of ANZ New Zealand, said the lender was disappointed Mr. Hisco was leaving under such circumstances after a long career. Still, he said Mr. Hisco's departure was the right move given the expectations that ANZ has of all its people.

Mr, Hisco will receive his contracted and statutory entitlements to notice and untaken leave, with all unvested equity to forfeit, ANZ said.

Antonia Watson will step in as acting CEO of ANZ New Zealand.

