Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ to create dedicated hotline and prioritise business customers eligible for Job Keeper payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:33am EDT

ANZ will implement a process to identify which customers need this assistance and prioritise their funding requests until their payments arrive. The Australian Taxation Office is scheduled to make the first payments under the Federal Government's Job Keeper program in early May.

ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said: 'This is a challenging time for some of our business customers as they try to make ends meet while supporting their staff members and their businesses.

'ANZ is committed to helping those customers who need to fill an urgent short term funding gap while they wait for extraordinary financial support from the Government's Job Keeper program.

'Our dedicated hotline and financial support for these customers is in addition to the range of measures we already have in place to support them, such as loan repayment deferrals and a 10% increase in overdraft accounts,' Mr Elliott said.

ANZ has already provided more than 6300 small and medium enterprise (SME) customers with a 10% increase on their overdraft accounts, which has helped alleviate some of the financial pressure and provided support until Job Keeper payments arrive.

ANZ has also provided loan repayment deferrals to about 15% of its SME customers.

ANZ is also offering loans for business customers that are 50% guaranteed by Federal Government for up to $250,000 as another way to help them through this challenging time.

Once the dedicated hotline has been established and other measures put in place to prioritise eligible customers, ANZ will provide updated information on anz.com/covid-19 where there will also be a call-back form.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
03:33aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to create dedicated hotline and prioriti..
PU
04/15TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Louise Saunders – ABC Radio Hobart
PU
04/07Aussie Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses
DJ
04/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Fitch changes ratings for Australian major b..
PU
04/07Australian regulator urges banks, insurers to defer dividends amid virus outb..
RE
04/07Aussie Banks Find Working from Home Tests Business Model
DJ
04/01RBNZ Tells New Zealand Banks to Suspend Dividends
DJ
04/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : RBNZ announcement on actions to support the ..
PU
04/01S&P says major Aussie banks not at risk of downgrade amid pandemic
RE
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 371 M
EBIT 2020 9 466 M
Net income 2020 4 899 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 45 436 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,54  AUD
Last Close Price 16,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.69%28 709
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.64%165 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%60 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.50%42 015
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.50%41 513
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.29%40 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group