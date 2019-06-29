Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
28.21 AUD   -0.60%
09:43pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes new Banking Code of Practice
PU
06/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shareholder Update 2019
PU
06/27McCormick Leans On Zatarain's, Frank's Brands To Drive Growth
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ welcomes new Banking Code of Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said: 'The code sets down in plain language the standards of practice and service our consumer and small business customers can expect.

'It also improves customer protections and sets higher standards for banks to meet in relation to things like account services and lending applications.

'While there is more work for the industry to do in rebuilding trust with the community, this new code is an important and significant step towards achieving that goal,' Mr Elliott said.

In creating the new code, the industry consulted broadly with consumer and small business groups, regulators and independent experts to ensure the new standards are in line with community expectations.

An independent and recently revamped Banking Code Compliance Committee will ensure all signatories to the code adhere to the new standards.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 01:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
09:43pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes new Banking Code of Practice
PU
06/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shareholder Update 2019
PU
06/27McCormick Leans On Zatarain's, Frank's Brands To Drive Growth
DJ
06/25AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ comments on News Corp story about Netbal..
PU
06/24CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : movement below the surface
PU
06/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ New Zealand welcomes independent reviews
PU
06/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
06/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ and Brotherhood of St Laurence announce ..
PU
06/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2019 ESG Briefing
PU
06/20ACI WORLDWIDE : Announces 2019 Innovation Award Winners Recognizing Global Payme..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 215 M
EBIT 2019 10 164 M
Net income 2019 6 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
P/E ratio 2020 12,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capitalization 79 924 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.33%56 091
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%180 297
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 046
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 947
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.18%49 940
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-2.41%48 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About