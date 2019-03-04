Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
My previous session
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/04

27.86 AUD   -0.61%
27.86 AUD   -0.61%
04:00aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03:50aANZ JOBS ADS : continue to trend lower
PU
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes trade agreement between Australia and Indonesia
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ welcomes trade agreement between Australia and Indonesia

03/04/2019 | 03:50am EST

The Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IACEPA), which was signed today in Jakarta by Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, will create closer economic engagement between the two countries and boost the $16.8 billion two-way trade relationship.

ANZ Indonesia Chief Executive Officer Vishnu Shahaney said: 'This agreement will open new markets and opportunities for businesses, primary producers, service providers and investors in both countries. ANZ is well-placed to take advantage of this growth and help connect customers in Indonesia with our home market in Australia. We look forward to the agreement being formally ratified in Parliament.'

ANZ first established its presence in Indonesia in 1973. The business continues to play an important role in the bank's Institutional strategy, combining a global network with local insights to support our customers' domestic requirements while also connecting them to the region's expanding trade and capital flows.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:49:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 327 M
EBIT 2019 10 208 M
Net income 2019 6 849 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 80 081 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.60%56 601
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.94%195 612
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 395
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.65%51 396
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.18%49 967
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 787
