AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
News 
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAR - interest payment details

0
09/25/2018 | 10:09am CEST

25 September 2018

Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")

SGD500,000,000 3.75% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due March 2027 (Series 1806, Tranche 1) (ANZHAR)("Notes")

The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:

Interest Payment Date:

23 March 2019, for payment on 25 March 2019

Record Date:

22 March 2019

Interest Period:

From and including 23 September 2018 to but excluding 23 March

2019

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Company Secretary's Office

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIAwww.anz.com

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:08:04 UTC
