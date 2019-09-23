Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAR - interest payment details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

24 September 2019

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")

SGD500,000,000 3.75% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due March 2027 (Series 1806, Tranche 1) (ANZHAR) ("Notes")

The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:

Interest Payment Date: 23 March 2020

Record Date:

20 March 2020

Interest Period:

From and including 23 September 2019 to but excluding 23 March

2020

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Company Secretary's Office

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA

www.anz.com

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
08:12pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAR - interest payme..
PU
02:18aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Papua New Guinea customer FAQs
PU
02:18aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Important information for ANZ PNG customers
PU
09/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to focus on Institutional and Large Corp..
PU
09/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
09/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence tumbles
PU
09/13RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE : regulator
RE
09/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
09/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Company Secretary Changes
PU
09/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payme..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 260 M
EBIT 2019 10 578 M
Net income 2019 6 723 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,74%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 78 532 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,24  AUD
Last Close Price 27,93  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Group Executive-Technology
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.10%53 132
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%169 307
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 968
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.94%49 462
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 100
QNB-0.76%49 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group