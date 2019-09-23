Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAR - interest payment details

24 September 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")
SGD500,000,000 3.75% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due March 2027 (Series 1806, Tranche 1) (ANZHAR) ("Notes")
The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:
Interest Payment Date: 23 March 2020
|
Record Date:
|
20 March 2020
|
Interest Period:
|
From and including 23 September 2019 to but excluding 23 March
|
|
2020
|
Yours faithfully
|
Simon Pordage
Company Secretary
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Company Secretary's Office
ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA
www.anz.com
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
