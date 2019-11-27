Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAT - interest payment details

28 November 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")
USD1,250,000,000 2.05% Covered Bond due May 2020 (Series 2015-1, Tranche 1) (ANZHAT) ("Notes")
The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:
Interest Payment Date: 27 May 2020
|
Record Date:
|
26 May 2020
|
Interest Period:
|
From and including 27 November 2019 to but excluding 27 May
|
|
2020
Yours faithfully
Simon Pordage
Company Secretary
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Company Secretary's Office
ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA
www.anz.com
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
