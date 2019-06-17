Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAU - interest payment details

18 June 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) acting through its London Branch ("Issuer")
USD 1,000,000,000 6.750% Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (ANZHAU) ("Notes")
The Issuer advises the following details for the next scheduled semi-annual interest payment on the Notes subject to the Payment Conditions and the Issuer's absolute discretion:
|
Interest Payment Date: 15
|
December 2019, for payment on 16 December 2019
|
Record Date:
|
30
|
November 2019
|
Interest Period:
|
From and including 15 June 2019 to but excluding 15 December
|
|
2019
Yours faithfully
Simon Pordage
Company Secretary
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Company Secretary's Office
ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA
www.anz.com
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:43:06 UTC