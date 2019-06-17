Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAU - interest payment details

18 June 2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) acting through its London Branch ("Issuer")

USD 1,000,000,000 6.750% Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (ANZHAU) ("Notes")

The Issuer advises the following details for the next scheduled semi-annual interest payment on the Notes subject to the Payment Conditions and the Issuer's absolute discretion:

Interest Payment Date: 15 December 2019, for payment on 16 December 2019 Record Date: 30 November 2019 Interest Period: From and including 15 June 2019 to but excluding 15 December 2019

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

