Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details

10 September 2019
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")
AUD 225,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 7 September 2032 (Series 1928, Tranche 1) (ANZHAV) ("Notes")
The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:
Interest Payment Date: 7 September 2020
|
Record Date:
|
4 September 2020
|
Interest Period:
|
From and including 7 September 2019 to but excluding 7 September
|
|
2020
Yours faithfully
Simon Pordage
Company Secretary
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Company Secretary's Office
ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008
GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA
www.anz.com
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
