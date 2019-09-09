Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details

09/09/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

10 September 2019

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer")

AUD 225,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 7 September 2032 (Series 1928, Tranche 1) (ANZHAV) ("Notes")

The Issuer advises the following details for the next interest payment on the Notes:

Interest Payment Date: 7 September 2020

Record Date:

4 September 2020

Interest Period:

From and including 7 September 2019 to but excluding 7 September

2020

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Company Secretary's Office

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008

GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA

www.anz.com

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 02:31:04 UTC
