Australia and New Zealand Banking : APRA to apply additional operational risk capital requirement

07/10/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

This represents an 18 basis point impact on ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 2]. The increased capital requirement is effective from 30 September 2019.

APRA notes that the overlay will apply until ANZ has effectively completed the planned uplift in non-financial risk management as outlined in ANZ's Self-Assessment Roadmap.

Separately, as previously announced by APRA, the revisions to the measurement of counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) commenced on 1 July 2019. ANZ estimates that these changes will result in an increase in risk weighted assets, equivalent to approximately 15 basis points of CET1 capital.

[1] The impact on risk weighted assets is $500 million multiplied by 12.5 as per APRA's prudential standards. Consequently, the actual impact on capital will vary depending on ANZ's capital ratio at the time.

[2] Based on ANZ's capital position as at 31 March 2019.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:02:17 UTC
EPS Revisions
