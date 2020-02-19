Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2019 0 02/19/2020 | 06:17pm EST Send by mail :

Yours faithfully Simon Pordage Company Secretary Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008 2019 BASEL III PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 APS 330: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE Important notice This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure. 1 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 3 Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1 Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) $M $M $M Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach Corporate 139,134 136,885 128,949 Sovereign 6,169 6,199 7,560 Bank 16,357 15,968 14,915 Residential Mortgage 106,549 105,491 101,452 Qualifying Revolving Retail 5,101 5,255 5,522 Other Retail 25,678 26,258 27,451 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach 298,988 296,056 285,849 Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting approach1 37,085 36,318 36,384 Subject to Standardised approach Corporate 13,557 11,645 11,819 Residential Mortgage 214 216 335 Other Retail 48 50 78 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach 13,819 11,911 12,232 Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties 7,817 8,682 6,489 Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures 1,880 1,859 1,851 Other assets 4,603 3,280 3,307 Total credit risk weighted assets 364,192 358,106 346,112 Market risk weighted assets 5,728 5,307 5,292 Operational risk weighted assets 46,773 46,626 37,789 Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets 7,461 6,922 7,150 Total Risk Weighted Assets 424,154 416,961 396,343 Capital ratios (%) Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.9% 11.4% 11.8% Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8% 13.2% 13.8% Level 2 Total capital ratio 15.2% 15.3% 15.5% Basel III APRA level 2 CET1 Dec 19 Sep 19 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 46,359 47,355 Total Risk Weighted Assets 424,154 416,961 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.9% 11.4% Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1 Dec 19 Sep 19 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 41,849 43,095 Total Risk Weighted Assets 383,575 379,539 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.9% 11.4% Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA) Total CRWA increased $6.1 billion (1.7%) from Sep 2019 to $364.2 billion at Dec 2019. The increase is driven by lending growth in the Corporate asset class in the Institutional business across both Advanced IRB and exposures receiving Standardised treatment. CRWA on Other assets increased $1.3 billion mainly due to recognition of on balance sheet of right of use lease assets following implementation of IFRS 16 Leases on 1 October 2019. Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) Traded Market Risk RWA increased $0.4 billion (7.9%) over the quarter due to increase in Stress VaR. IRRBB RWA Increased due to a deterioration in embedded gains and an increase in Repricing and Yield Curve risk. 1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed, and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance. 2 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4 Credit risk exposures Exposure at Default in Table 4 represents credit exposure net of offsets for credit risk mitigation such as guarantees, credit derivatives, netting and financial collateral. It includes Advanced IRB, Specialised Lending and Standardised exposures, however does not include Securitisation, Equities or Other Assets exposures. Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default 2 Dec 19 Risk Average Individual Exposure at provision Write-offs Weighted Exposure at Default for charge for for three Advanced IRB approach Assets Default three months three months months $M $M $M $M $M Corporate 139,134 280,704 278,651 38 22 Sovereign 6,169 166,395 159,668 - - Bank 16,357 55,170 55,158 - - Residential Mortgage 106,549 378,944 376,160 15 27 Qualifying Revolving Retail 5,101 16,327 16,487 39 57 Other Retail 25,678 35,754 36,038 82 101 Total Advanced IRB approach 298,988 933,294 922,162 174 207 Specialised Lending 37,085 43,903 43,626 - - Standardised approach Corporate 13,557 14,831 13,915 (9) - Residential Mortgage 214 442 444 - - Other Retail 48 47 48 - - Total Standardised approach 13,819 15,320 14,407 (9) - Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties 7,817 8,133 8,741 - - Total 357,709 1,000,650 988,936 165 207 2 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period. 3 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default (continued) Sep 19 Average Individual Risk Exposure at provision Write-offs Weighted Exposure at Default for charge for for three Advanced IRB approach Assets Default three months three months months $M $M $M $M $M Corporate 136,885 276,599 269,091 25 43 Sovereign 6,199 152,940 154,017 - - Bank 15,968 55,145 53,877 - - Residential Mortgage 105,491 373,376 374,775 (3) 33 Qualifying Revolving Retail 5,255 16,647 16,870 35 61 Other Retail 26,258 36,322 36,957 81 137 Total Advanced IRB approach 296,056 911,029 905,587 138 274 - - Specialised Lending 36,318 43,348 43,375 (2) 1 Standardised approach Corporate 11,645 12,998 13,052 2 19 Residential Mortgage 216 445 583 2 1 Other Retail 50 49 63 - 1 Total Standardised approach 11,911 13,492 13,698 4 21 Credit Valuation Adjustment and 8,682 9,348 11,544 - - Qualifying Central Counterparties Total 352,967 977,217 974,204 140 296 Jun 19 Average Individual Risk Exposure at provision Write-offs Weighted Exposure at Default for charge for for three Advanced IRB approach Assets Default three months three months months $M $M $M $M $M Corporate 128,949 261,582 259,794 50 46 Sovereign 7,560 155,094 152,377 - - Bank 14,915 52,608 53,819 - - Residential Mortgage 101,452 376,173 377,843 40 34 Qualifying Revolving Retail 5,522 17,092 17,341 52 65 Other Retail 27,451 37,592 38,067 106 127 Total Advanced IRB approach 285,849 900,141 899,241 248 272 Specialised Lending 36,384 43,402 43,032 - - Standardised approach Corporate 11,819 13,106 13,313 9 7 Residential Mortgage 335 720 718 1 - Other Retail 78 77 79 - 3 Total Standardised approach 12,232 13,903 14,110 10 10 Credit Valuation Adjustment and 6,489 13,740 13,135 - - Qualifying Central Counterparties Total 340,954 971,186 969,518 258 282 4 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4(a) part (ii): Exposure at Default by portfolio type3 Average for the quarter ended Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Dec 19 Portfolio Type $M $M $M $M Cash 69,471 55,083 60,996 62,277 Contingents liabilities, commitments, and other off-balance sheet exposures 164,703 160,293 160,633 162,498 Derivatives 48,818 53,716 46,354 51,267 Settlement Balances 1 26 28 14 Investment Securities 77,758 82,289 77,739 80,024 Net Loans, Advances & Acceptances 607,801 597,084 597,877 602,443 Other assets 4,608 4,627 4,914 4,618 Trading Securities 27,490 24,099 22,645 25,795 Total exposures 1,000,650 977,217 971,186 988,936 3 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period. 5 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4(b): Impaired asset4 5, Past due loans6, Provisions and Write-offs Dec 19 Individual Write- Impaired Past due Individual provision offs Impaired loans/ loans ≥ provision charge for for three derivatives facilities 90 days balance three months months $M $M $M $M $M $M Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach Corporate - 1,013 201 390 38 22 Sovereign - - - - - - Bank - - - - - - Residential Mortgage - 489 2,743 130 15 27 Qualifying Revolving Retail - 66 - - 39 57 Other Retail - 415 401 223 82 101 Total Advanced IRB approach - 1,983 3,345 743 174 207 Specialised Lending - 30 31 5 - - Portfolios subject to Standardised approach Corporate - 125 16 80 (9) - Residential Mortgage - 9 6 7 - - Other Retail - 20 1 - - - Total Standardised approach - 154 23 87 (9) - Qualifying Central Counterparties - - - - - - Total - 2,167 3,399 835 165 207 Impaired derivatives are net of credit valuation adjustment (CVA) of $4 million, being a market value based assessment of the credit risk of the relevant counterparties (September 2019: $7 million; June 2019: $6 million). Impaired loans / facilities include restructured items of $222 million for customer facilities in which the original contractual terms have been modified for reasons related to the financial difficulties of the customer. Restructuring may consist of reduction of interest, principal or other payments legally due, or an extension in maturity materially beyond those typically offered to new facilities with similar risk (September 2019: $267 million; June 2019: $230 million). For regulatory reporting not well secured portfolio managed retail exposures have been reclassified from past due loans ≥ 90 days to impaired loans / facilities. 6 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4(b): Impaired asset, Past due loans, Provisions and Write-offs (continued)7 Sep 19 Individual Write- Impaired Past due Individual provision offs for Impaired loans/ loans ≥ provision charge for three derivatives facilities 90 days balance three months months $M $M $M $M $M $M Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach Corporate - 1,038 248 369 25 43 Sovereign - - - - - - Bank - - - - - - Residential Mortgage - 438 2,943 137 (3) 33 Qualifying Revolving Retail - 69 - - 35 61 Other Retail - 442 379 221 81 137 Total Advanced IRB approach - 1,987 3,570 727 138 274 Specialised Lending - 31 33 5 (2) 1 Portfolios subject to Standardised approach Corporate - 106 14 75 2 19 Residential Mortgage - 10 6 7 2 1 Other Retail - 15 1 - - 1 Total Standardised approach - 131 21 82 4 21 Qualifying Central Counterparties - - - - - - Total - 2,149 3,624 814 140 296 Jun 19 Individual Write- Impaired Past due Individual provision offs for Impaired loans/ loans ≥ provision charge for three derivatives facilities 90 days balance three months months $M $M $M $M $M $M Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach Corporate - 1,018 205 386 50 46 Sovereign - - - - - - Bank - - - - - - Residential Mortgage - 476 2,869 168 40 34 Qualifying Revolving Retail - 80 - - 52 65 Other Retail - 493 376 255 106 127 Total Advanced IRB approach - 2,067 3,450 809 248 272 Specialised Lending - 33 31 6 - - Portfolios subject to Standardised approach Corporate - 125 13 88 9 7 Residential Mortgage - 18 13 9 1 - Other Retail - 16 7 - - 3 Total Standardised approach - 159 33 97 10 10 Qualifying Central Counterparties - - - - - - Total - 2,259 3,514 912 258 282 7 In the September 2019 half, ANZ implemented a revised process for the identification of impaired assets, and a more market responsive collateral valuation methodology for the home loan portfolio in Australia which increased the number of home loans being classified as impaired rather than past due. Comparative information has not been restated for the change in methodology. Additional refinement to underlying processes and associated data resulted in the transfer of loans from past due and sub-standard categories into impaired assets. Comparative information has been restated with a transfer of $144 million at June 2019. 7 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 4(c): Specific Provision Balance and General Reserve for Credit Losses 8 Dec 19 Specific Provision General Reserve for Total Balance Credit Losses $M $M $M Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment 425 2,902 3,327 Individually Assessed Provisions 835 - 835 Total Provision for Credit Impairment 1,260 2,902 4,162 Sep 19 Specific Provision General Reserve for Total Balance Credit Losses $M $M $M Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment 435 2,941 3,376 Individually Assessed Provisions 814 - 814 Total Provision for Credit Impairment 1,249 2,941 4,190 Jun 19 Specific Provision General Reserve for Total Balance Credit Losses $M $M $M Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment 417 2,915 3,332 Individually Assessed Provisions 912 - 912 Total Provision for Credit Impairment 1,329 2,915 4,244 8 Due to definitional differences, there is a variation in the split between ANZ's Individually and Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment for accounting purposes and the Specific Provision and General Reserve for Credit Losses (GRCL) for regulatory purposes. This does not impact total provisions, and essentially relates to the classification of collectively assessed provisions on defaulted accounts. The disclosures in this document are based on Individually and Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment, for ease of comparison with other published results. 8 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 5 Securitisation Table 5(a) part (i): Banking Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility 9 Dec 19 Original value securitised ANZ Self Recognised gain Securitisation activity by underlying asset ANZ Originated Securitised ANZ Sponsored or loss on sale type $M $M $M $M Residential mortgage (143) (6,221) - - Credit cards and other personal loans - - - - Auto and equipment finance - - - - Commercial loans - - - - Other - - - - Total (143) (6,221) - - Notional amount Securitisation activity by facility provided $M Liquidity facilities - Funding facilities 585 Underwriting facilities - Lending facilities - Credit enhancements - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) 654 Other 25 Total 1,264 Sep 19 Original value securitised ANZ Self Recognised gain Securitisation activity by underlying asset ANZ Originated Securitised ANZ Sponsored or loss on sale type $M $M $M $M Residential mortgage (152) (1,032) - - Credit cards and other personal loans - - - - Auto and equipment finance - - - - Commercial loans - - - - Other - - - - Total (152) (1,032) - - Notional amount Securitisation activity by facility provided $M Liquidity facilities - Funding facilities 35 Underwriting facilities - Lending facilities - Credit enhancements - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) 104 Other 71 Total 210 9 Activity represents net movement in outstanding. 9 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 5(a) part (i): Banking Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility (continued) Jun 19 Original value securitised ANZ Self Recognised gain Securitisation activity by underlying asset ANZ Originated Securitised ANZ Sponsored or loss on sale type $M $M $M $M Residential mortgage 1,429 441 - - Credit cards and other personal loans - - - - Auto and equipment finance - - - - Commercial loans - - - - Other - - - - Total 1,429 441 - - Notional amount Securitisation activity by facility provided $M Liquidity facilities 15 Funding facilities 1,100 Underwriting facilities - Lending facilities - Credit enhancements - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) 59 Other 82 Total 1,256 Table 5(a) part (ii): Trading Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility No assets from ANZ's Trading Book were securitised during the reporting period. 10 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 5(b) part (i): Banking Book: Securitisation - Regulatory credit exposures by exposure type Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Securitisation exposure type - On balance sheet $M $M $M Liquidity facilities - - - Funding facilities 7,052 7,679 7,619 Underwriting facilities - - - Lending facilities - - - Credit enhancements - - - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) 2,577 1,923 1,819 Protection provided - - - Other 338 437 261 Total 9,967 10,039 9,699 Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Securitisation exposure type - Off Balance Sheet $M $M $M Liquidity facilities 23 25 26 Funding facilities 1,735 1,598 1,979 Underwriting facilities - - - Lending facilities - - - Credit enhancements - - - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) - - - Protection provided - - - Other - - - Total 1,758 1,623 2,005 Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Total Securitisation exposure type $M $M $M Liquidity facilities 23 25 26 Funding facilities 8,787 9,277 9,598 Underwriting facilities - - - Lending facilities - - - Credit enhancements - - - Holdings of securities (excluding trading book) 2,577 1,923 1,819 Protection provided - - - Other 338 437 261 Total 11,725 11,662 11,704 Table 5(b) part (ii): Trading Book: Securitisation - Regulatory credit exposures by exposure type No assets from ANZ's Trading Book were securitised during the reporting period. 11 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 18 Leverage ratio The Leverage Ratio requirements are part of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III capital framework. It is a simple, non-risk based supplement or backstop to the current risk based capital requirements and is intended to restrict the build-up of excessive leverage in the banking system. Consistent with the BCBS definition, APRA's Leverage Ratio compares Tier 1 Capital to the Exposure Measure (expressed as a percentage) as defined by APS 110. APRA has not finalised a minimum Leverage Ratio requirement for Australian ADIs, although they have proposed a minimum of 3.5% for internal ratings based approach ADIs. The following information is the short form data disclosure required to be published under paragraph 49 of APS 330. Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Mar 19 Capital and total exposures $M $M $M $M 20 Tier 1 capital 54,172 55,221 54,614 53,075 21 Total exposures 1,022,701 989,225 996,557 985,583 Leverage ratio 22 Basel III leverage ratio 5.3% 5.6% 5.5% 5.4% 12 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Table 20 Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure template Dec 19 Sep 19 Jun 19 Total Total Total Total Total Total Unweighted Weighted Unweighted Weighted Unweighted Weighted Value Value Value Value Value Value $M $M $M $M $M $M Liquid assets, of which: 1 High-quality liquid assets (HQLA) - 158,981 - 144,200 - 137,770 2 Alternative liquid assets (ALA) - 41,402 - 41,400 - 41,815 3 Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) - 5,872 - 4,997 - 5,150 securities Cash outflows 4 Retail deposits and deposits from small 211,449 21,852 202,675 20,702 196,242 19,932 business customers 5 of which: stable deposits 81,912 4,096 78,262 3,913 76,070 3,804 6 of which: less stable deposits 129,537 17,756 124,413 16,789 120,172 16,128 7 Unsecured wholesale funding 211,756 115,753 208,233 114,820 199,950 110,313 8 of which: operational deposits (all 65,792 15,856 64,317 15,552 60,514 14,670 counterparties) and deposits in networks for cooperative banks 9 of which: non-operational deposits 135,907 89,840 132,524 87,876 127,266 83,473 (all counterparties) 10 of which: unsecured debt 10,057 10,057 11,392 11,392 12,170 12,170 11 Secured wholesale funding 1,412 513 168 12 Additional requirements 140,594 38,768 143,054 40,181 139,289 37,855 13 of which: outflows related to 22,915 22,915 24,736 24,736 22,724 22,724 derivatives exposures and other collateral requirements 14 of which: outflows related to loss of - - - - - - funding on debt products 15 of which: credit and liquidity facilities 117,679 15,853 118,318 15,445 116,565 15,131 16 Other contractual funding obligations 10,661 - 10,892 - 11,403 - 17 Other contingent funding obligations 75,473 4,813 66,370 3,985 67,841 4,795 18 Total cash outflows 182,598 180,201 173,063 Cash inflows 19 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) 27,329 1,480 30,556 1,901 28,145 1,732 20 Inflows from fully performing exposures 29,791 19,130 37,335 26,443 37,147 25,744 21 Other cash inflows 16,031 16,031 18,235 18,235 16,680 16,680 22 Total cash inflows 73,151 36,641 86,126 46,579 81,972 44,156 23 Total liquid assets 206,255 190,597 184,735 24 Total net cash outflows 145,957 133,622 128,907 25 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) 141.3% 142.6% 143.3% Number of data points used (simple average) 66 66 65 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) ANZ's average LCR for the 3 months to 31 December 2019 was 141.3% with total liquid assets exceeding net outflows by an average of $60.3b. The main contributors to net cash outflows were modelled outflows associated with the Bank's corporate and retail deposit portfolios, offset by inflows from maturing loans. While cash outflows associated with derivatives are material, these are effectively offset by derivative cash inflows. The composition of the liquid asset portfolio has remained relatively stable through the quarter, with HQLA securities and cash making up on average 77% of total liquid assets. ANZ has a well diversified deposit and funding base avoiding undue concentrations by investor type, maturity, market source and currency. ANZ monitors and manages its liquidity risk on a daily basis including LCR by geography and currency, ensuring ongoing compliance across the network. 13 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 Glossary ADI Authorised Deposit-taking Institution. Basel III Credit Valuation CVA charge is an additional capital requirement under Basel III for bilateral derivative Adjustment (CVA) capital exposures. Derivatives not cleared through a central exchange/counterparty are charge subject to this additional capital charge and also receive normal CRWA treatment under Basel II principles. Collectively Assessed Collectively assessed provisions for credit impairment represent the Expected Credit Provision for Credit Loss (ECL) calculated in accordance with AASB 9 Financial Instruments (AASB 9). Impairment These incorporate forward looking information and do not require an actual loss event to have occurred for an impairment provision to be recognised. Credit exposure The aggregate of all claims, commitments and contingent liabilities arising from on- and off-balance sheet transactions (in the banking book and trading book) with the counterparty or group of related counterparties. Credit risk The risk of financial loss resulting from the failure of ANZ's customers and counterparties to honour or perform fully the terms of a loan or contract. Credit Valuation Adjustment Over the life of a derivative instrument, ANZ uses a CVA model to adjust fair value to (CVA) take into account the impact of counterparty credit quality. The methodology calculates the present value of expected losses over the life of the financial instrument as a function of probability of default, loss given default, expected credit risk exposure and an asset correlation factor. Impaired derivatives are also subject to a CVA. Days past due The number of days a credit obligation is overdue, commencing on the date that the arrears or excess occurs and accruing for each completed calendar day thereafter. Exposure at Default (EAD) Exposure At Default is defined as the expected facility exposure at the date of default. Impaired assets (IA) Facilities are classified as impaired when there is doubt as to whether the contractual amounts due, including interest and other payments, will be met in a timely manner. Impaired assets include impaired facilities, and impaired derivatives. Impaired derivatives have a credit valuation adjustment (CVA), which is a market assessment of the credit risk of the relevant counterparties. Impaired loans (IL) Impaired loans comprise of drawn facilities where the customer's status is defined as impaired. Individual provision charge Individual provision charge is the amount of expected credit losses on financial (IPC) instruments assessed for impairment on an individual basis (as opposed to on a collective basis). It takes into account expected cash flows over the lives of those financial instruments. Individually Assessed Individually assessed provisions for credit impairment are calculated in accordance Provisions for Credit with AASB 9 Financial Instruments (AASB 9). They are assessed on a case-by-case Impairment basis for all individually managed impaired assets taking into consideration factors such as the realisable value of security (or other credit mitigants), the likely return available upon liquidation or bankruptcy, legal uncertainties, estimated costs involved in recovery, the market price of the exposure in secondary markets and the amount and timing of expected receipts and recoveries. Market risk The risk to ANZ's earnings arising from changes in interest rates, currency exchange rates and credit spreads, or from fluctuations in bond, commodity or equity prices. ANZ has grouped market risk into two broad categories to facilitate the measurement, reporting and control of market risk: Traded market risk - the risk of loss from changes in the value of financial instruments due to movements in price factors for physical and derivative trading positions. Trading positions arise from transactions where ANZ acts as principal with clients or with the market. Non-traded market risk (or balance sheet risk) - comprises interest rate risk in the banking book and the risk to the AUD denominated value of ANZ's capital and 14 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 earnings due to foreign exchange rate movements. Operational risk The risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal controls or from external events, including legal risk but excluding reputation risk. Past due facilities Facilities where a contractual payment has not been met or the customer is outside of contractual arrangements are deemed past due. Past due facilities include those operating in excess of approved arrangements or where scheduled repayments are outstanding but do not include impaired assets. Qualifying Central QCCP is a central counterparty which is an entity that interposes itself between Counterparties (QCCP) counterparties to derivative contracts. Trades with QCCP attract a more favorable risk weight calculation. Recoveries Payments received and taken to profit for the current period for the amounts written off in prior financial periods. Restructured items Restructured items comprise facilities in which the original contractual terms have been modified for reasons related to the financial difficulties of the customer. Restructuring may consist of reduction of interest, principal or other payments legally due, or an extension in maturity materially beyond those typically offered to new facilities with similar risk. Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) Assets (both on and off-balance sheet) are risk weighted according to each asset's inherent potential for default and what the likely losses would be in the case of default. In the case of non asset backed risks (i.e. market and operational risk), RWA is determined by multiplying the capital requirements for those risks by 12.5. Securitisation risk The risk of credit related losses greater than expected due to a securitisation failing to operate as anticipated, or of the values and risks accepted or transferred, not emerging as expected. Write-Offs Facilities are written off against the related provision for impairment when they are assessed as partially or fully uncollectable, and after proceeds from the realisation of any collateral have been received. Where individual provisions recognised in previous periods have subsequently decreased or are no longer required, such impairment losses are reversed in the current period income statement. 15 ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2019 This page has been intentionally left blank 16 Attachments Original document

