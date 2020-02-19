Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2019

This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 3
Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
$M
$M
$M
Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach
Corporate
139,134
136,885
128,949
Sovereign
6,169
6,199
7,560
Bank
16,357
15,968
14,915
Residential Mortgage
106,549
105,491
101,452
Qualifying Revolving Retail
5,101
5,255
5,522
Other Retail
25,678
26,258
27,451
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach
298,988
296,056
285,849
Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting approach1
37,085
36,318
36,384
Subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
13,557
11,645
11,819
Residential Mortgage
214
216
335
Other Retail
48
50
78
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach
13,819
11,911
12,232
Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties
7,817
8,682
6,489
Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures
1,880
1,859
1,851
Other assets
4,603
3,280
3,307
Total credit risk weighted assets
364,192
358,106
346,112
Market risk weighted assets
5,728
5,307
5,292
Operational risk weighted assets
46,773
46,626
37,789
Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets
7,461
6,922
7,150
Total Risk Weighted Assets
424,154
416,961
396,343
Capital ratios (%)
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.9%
11.4%
11.8%
Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio
12.8%
13.2%
13.8%
Level 2 Total capital ratio
15.2%
15.3%
15.5%
Basel III APRA level 2 CET1
Dec 19
Sep 19
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
46,359
47,355
Total Risk Weighted Assets
424,154
416,961
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.9%
11.4%
Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1
Dec 19
Sep 19
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
41,849
43,095
Total Risk Weighted Assets
383,575
379,539
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.9%
11.4%
Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)
Total CRWA increased $6.1 billion (1.7%) from Sep 2019 to $364.2 billion at Dec 2019. The increase is driven by lending growth in the Corporate asset class in the Institutional business across both Advanced IRB and exposures receiving Standardised treatment. CRWA on Other assets increased $1.3 billion mainly due to recognition of on balance sheet of right of use lease assets following implementation of IFRS 16 Leases on 1 October 2019.
Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
Traded Market Risk RWA increased $0.4 billion (7.9%) over the quarter due to increase in Stress VaR.
IRRBB RWA Increased due to a deterioration in embedded gains and an increase in Repricing and Yield Curve risk.
1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed, and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4 Credit risk exposures
Exposure at Default in Table 4 represents credit exposure net of offsets for credit risk mitigation such as guarantees, credit derivatives, netting and financial collateral. It includes Advanced IRB, Specialised Lending and Standardised exposures, however does not include Securitisation, Equities or Other Assets exposures.
Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default 2
Dec 19
Risk
Average
Individual
Exposure at
provision
Write-offs
Weighted
Exposure at
Default for
charge for
for three
Advanced IRB approach
Assets
Default
three months
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Corporate
139,134
280,704
278,651
38
22
Sovereign
6,169
166,395
159,668
-
-
Bank
16,357
55,170
55,158
-
-
Residential Mortgage
106,549
378,944
376,160
15
27
Qualifying Revolving Retail
5,101
16,327
16,487
39
57
Other Retail
25,678
35,754
36,038
82
101
Total Advanced IRB approach
298,988
933,294
922,162
174
207
Specialised Lending
37,085
43,903
43,626
-
-
Standardised approach
Corporate
13,557
14,831
13,915
(9)
-
Residential Mortgage
214
442
444
-
-
Other Retail
48
47
48
-
-
Total Standardised approach
13,819
15,320
14,407
(9)
-
Credit Valuation Adjustment and
Qualifying Central Counterparties
7,817
8,133
8,741
-
-
Total
357,709
1,000,650
988,936
165
207
2 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default (continued)
Sep 19
Average
Individual
Risk
Exposure at
provision
Write-offs
Weighted
Exposure at
Default for
charge for
for three
Advanced IRB approach
Assets
Default
three months
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Corporate
136,885
276,599
269,091
25
43
Sovereign
6,199
152,940
154,017
-
-
Bank
15,968
55,145
53,877
-
-
Residential Mortgage
105,491
373,376
374,775
(3)
33
Qualifying Revolving Retail
5,255
16,647
16,870
35
61
Other Retail
26,258
36,322
36,957
81
137
Total Advanced IRB approach
296,056
911,029
905,587
138
274
-
-
Specialised Lending
36,318
43,348
43,375
(2)
1
Standardised approach
Corporate
11,645
12,998
13,052
2
19
Residential Mortgage
216
445
583
2
1
Other Retail
50
49
63
-
1
Total Standardised approach
11,911
13,492
13,698
4
21
Credit Valuation Adjustment and
8,682
9,348
11,544
-
-
Qualifying Central Counterparties
Total
352,967
977,217
974,204
140
296
Jun 19
Average
Individual
Risk
Exposure at
provision
Write-offs
Weighted
Exposure at
Default for
charge for
for three
Advanced IRB approach
Assets
Default
three months
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Corporate
128,949
261,582
259,794
50
46
Sovereign
7,560
155,094
152,377
-
-
Bank
14,915
52,608
53,819
-
-
Residential Mortgage
101,452
376,173
377,843
40
34
Qualifying Revolving Retail
5,522
17,092
17,341
52
65
Other Retail
27,451
37,592
38,067
106
127
Total Advanced IRB approach
285,849
900,141
899,241
248
272
Specialised Lending
36,384
43,402
43,032
-
-
Standardised approach
Corporate
11,819
13,106
13,313
9
7
Residential Mortgage
335
720
718
1
-
Other Retail
78
77
79
-
3
Total Standardised approach
12,232
13,903
14,110
10
10
Credit Valuation Adjustment and
6,489
13,740
13,135
-
-
Qualifying Central Counterparties
Total
340,954
971,186
969,518
258
282
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4(a) part (ii): Exposure at Default by portfolio type3
Average for the
quarter ended
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Dec 19
Portfolio Type
$M
$M
$M
$M
Cash
69,471
55,083
60,996
62,277
Contingents liabilities, commitments, and other off-balance
sheet exposures
164,703
160,293
160,633
162,498
Derivatives
48,818
53,716
46,354
51,267
Settlement Balances
1
26
28
14
Investment Securities
77,758
82,289
77,739
80,024
Net Loans, Advances & Acceptances
607,801
597,084
597,877
602,443
Other assets
4,608
4,627
4,914
4,618
Trading Securities
27,490
24,099
22,645
25,795
Total exposures
1,000,650
977,217
971,186
988,936
3 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4(b): Impaired asset4 5, Past due loans6, Provisions and Write-offs
Dec 19
Individual
Write-
Impaired
Past due
Individual
provision
offs
Impaired
loans/
loans ≥
provision
charge for
for three
derivatives
facilities
90 days
balance
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach
Corporate
-
1,013
201
390
38
22
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
-
Residential Mortgage
-
489
2,743
130
15
27
Qualifying Revolving Retail
-
66
-
-
39
57
Other Retail
-
415
401
223
82
101
Total Advanced IRB approach
-
1,983
3,345
743
174
207
Specialised Lending
-
30
31
5
-
-
Portfolios subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
-
125
16
80
(9)
-
Residential Mortgage
-
9
6
7
-
-
Other Retail
-
20
1
-
-
-
Total Standardised approach
-
154
23
87
(9)
-
Qualifying Central Counterparties
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
2,167
3,399
835
165
207
Impaired derivatives are net of credit valuation adjustment (CVA) of $4 million, being a market value based assessment of the credit risk of the relevant counterparties (September 2019: $7 million; June 2019: $6 million).
Impaired loans / facilities include restructured items of $222 million for customer facilities in which the original contractual terms have been modified for reasons related to the financial difficulties of the customer. Restructuring may consist of reduction of interest, principal or other payments legally due, or an extension in maturity materially beyond those typically offered to new facilities with similar risk (September 2019: $267 million; June 2019: $230 million).
For regulatory reporting not well secured portfolio managed retail exposures have been reclassified from past due loans ≥ 90 days to impaired loans / facilities.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4(b): Impaired asset, Past due loans, Provisions and Write-offs (continued)7
Sep 19
Individual
Write-
Impaired
Past due
Individual
provision
offs for
Impaired
loans/
loans ≥
provision
charge for
three
derivatives
facilities
90 days
balance
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach
Corporate
-
1,038
248
369
25
43
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
-
Residential Mortgage
-
438
2,943
137
(3)
33
Qualifying Revolving Retail
-
69
-
-
35
61
Other Retail
-
442
379
221
81
137
Total Advanced IRB approach
-
1,987
3,570
727
138
274
Specialised Lending
-
31
33
5
(2)
1
Portfolios subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
-
106
14
75
2
19
Residential Mortgage
-
10
6
7
2
1
Other Retail
-
15
1
-
-
1
Total Standardised approach
-
131
21
82
4
21
Qualifying Central Counterparties
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
2,149
3,624
814
140
296
Jun 19
Individual
Write-
Impaired
Past due
Individual
provision
offs for
Impaired
loans/
loans ≥
provision
charge for
three
derivatives
facilities
90 days
balance
three months
months
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Portfolios subject to Advanced IRB approach
Corporate
-
1,018
205
386
50
46
Sovereign
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bank
-
-
-
-
-
-
Residential Mortgage
-
476
2,869
168
40
34
Qualifying Revolving Retail
-
80
-
-
52
65
Other Retail
-
493
376
255
106
127
Total Advanced IRB approach
-
2,067
3,450
809
248
272
Specialised Lending
-
33
31
6
-
-
Portfolios subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
-
125
13
88
9
7
Residential Mortgage
-
18
13
9
1
-
Other Retail
-
16
7
-
-
3
Total Standardised approach
-
159
33
97
10
10
Qualifying Central Counterparties
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
2,259
3,514
912
258
282
7 In the September 2019 half, ANZ implemented a revised process for the identification of impaired assets, and a more market responsive collateral valuation methodology for the home loan portfolio in Australia which increased the number of home loans being classified as impaired rather than past due. Comparative information has not been restated for the change in methodology. Additional refinement to underlying processes and associated data resulted in the transfer of loans from past due and sub-standard categories into impaired assets. Comparative information has been restated with a transfer of $144 million at June 2019.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 4(c): Specific Provision Balance and General Reserve for Credit Losses 8
Dec 19
Specific Provision
General Reserve for
Total
Balance
Credit Losses
$M
$M
$M
Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment
425
2,902
3,327
Individually Assessed Provisions
835
-
835
Total Provision for Credit Impairment
1,260
2,902
4,162
Sep 19
Specific Provision
General Reserve for
Total
Balance
Credit Losses
$M
$M
$M
Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment
435
2,941
3,376
Individually Assessed Provisions
814
-
814
Total Provision for Credit Impairment
1,249
2,941
4,190
Jun 19
Specific Provision
General Reserve for
Total
Balance
Credit Losses
$M
$M
$M
Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment
417
2,915
3,332
Individually Assessed Provisions
912
-
912
Total Provision for Credit Impairment
1,329
2,915
4,244
8 Due to definitional differences, there is a variation in the split between ANZ's Individually and Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment for accounting purposes and the Specific Provision and General Reserve for Credit Losses (GRCL) for regulatory purposes. This does not impact total provisions, and essentially relates to the classification of collectively assessed provisions on defaulted accounts. The disclosures in this document are based on Individually and Collectively Assessed Provisions for Credit Impairment, for ease of comparison with other published results.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 5 Securitisation
Table 5(a) part (i): Banking Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility 9
Dec 19
Original value securitised
ANZ Self
Recognised gain
Securitisation activity by underlying asset
ANZ Originated
Securitised
ANZ Sponsored
or loss on sale
type
$M
$M
$M
$M
Residential mortgage
(143)
(6,221)
-
-
Credit cards and other personal loans
-
-
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
-
-
-
-
Commercial loans
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
Total
(143)
(6,221)
-
-
Notional amount
Securitisation activity by facility provided
$M
Liquidity facilities
-
Funding facilities
585
Underwriting facilities
-
Lending facilities
-
Credit enhancements
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
654
Other
25
Total
1,264
Sep 19
Original value securitised
ANZ Self
Recognised gain
Securitisation activity by underlying asset
ANZ Originated
Securitised
ANZ Sponsored
or loss on sale
type
$M
$M
$M
$M
Residential mortgage
(152)
(1,032)
-
-
Credit cards and other personal loans
-
-
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
-
-
-
-
Commercial loans
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
Total
(152)
(1,032)
-
-
Notional amount
Securitisation activity by facility provided
$M
Liquidity facilities
-
Funding facilities
35
Underwriting facilities
-
Lending facilities
-
Credit enhancements
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
104
Other
71
Total
210
9 Activity represents net movement in outstanding.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 5(a) part (i): Banking Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility (continued)
Jun 19
Original value
securitised
ANZ Self
Recognised gain
Securitisation activity by underlying asset
ANZ Originated
Securitised
ANZ Sponsored
or loss on sale
type
$M
$M
$M
$M
Residential mortgage
1,429
441
-
-
Credit cards and other personal loans
-
-
-
-
Auto and equipment finance
-
-
-
-
Commercial loans
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
Total
1,429
441
-
-
Notional amount
Securitisation activity by facility provided
$M
Liquidity facilities
15
Funding facilities
1,100
Underwriting facilities
-
Lending facilities
-
Credit enhancements
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
59
Other
82
Total
1,256
Table 5(a) part (ii): Trading Book - Summary of current period's activity by underlying asset type and facility
No assets from ANZ's Trading Book were securitised during the reporting period.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 5(b) part (i): Banking Book: Securitisation - Regulatory credit exposures by exposure type
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Securitisation exposure type - On balance sheet
$M
$M
$M
Liquidity facilities
-
-
-
Funding facilities
7,052
7,679
7,619
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
2,577
1,923
1,819
Protection provided
-
-
-
Other
338
437
261
Total
9,967
10,039
9,699
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Securitisation exposure type - Off Balance Sheet
$M
$M
$M
Liquidity facilities
23
25
26
Funding facilities
1,735
1,598
1,979
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
-
-
-
Protection provided
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
Total
1,758
1,623
2,005
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Total Securitisation exposure type
$M
$M
$M
Liquidity facilities
23
25
26
Funding facilities
8,787
9,277
9,598
Underwriting facilities
-
-
-
Lending facilities
-
-
-
Credit enhancements
-
-
-
Holdings of securities (excluding trading book)
2,577
1,923
1,819
Protection provided
-
-
-
Other
338
437
261
Total
11,725
11,662
11,704
Table 5(b) part (ii): Trading Book: Securitisation - Regulatory credit exposures by exposure type
No assets from ANZ's Trading Book were securitised during the reporting period.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 18 Leverage ratio
The Leverage Ratio requirements are part of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) Basel III capital framework. It is a simple, non-risk based supplement or backstop to the current risk based capital requirements and is intended to restrict the build-up of excessive leverage in the banking system.
Consistent with the BCBS definition, APRA's Leverage Ratio compares Tier 1 Capital to the Exposure Measure (expressed as a percentage) as defined by APS 110. APRA has not finalised a minimum Leverage Ratio requirement for Australian ADIs, although they have proposed a minimum of 3.5% for internal ratings based approach ADIs.
The following information is the short form data disclosure required to be published under paragraph 49 of APS 330.
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Mar 19
Capital and total exposures
$M
$M
$M
$M
20
Tier 1 capital
54,172
55,221
54,614
53,075
21
Total exposures
1,022,701
989,225
996,557
985,583
Leverage ratio
22
Basel III leverage ratio
5.3%
5.6%
5.5%
5.4%
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Table 20
Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure template
Dec 19
Sep 19
Jun 19
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Unweighted
Weighted
Unweighted
Weighted
Unweighted
Weighted
Value
Value
Value
Value
Value
Value
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
$M
Liquid assets, of which:
1
High-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
-
158,981
-
144,200
-
137,770
2
Alternative liquid assets (ALA)
-
41,402
-
41,400
-
41,815
3
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)
-
5,872
-
4,997
-
5,150
securities
Cash outflows
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small
211,449
21,852
202,675
20,702
196,242
19,932
business customers
5
of which: stable deposits
81,912
4,096
78,262
3,913
76,070
3,804
6
of which: less stable deposits
129,537
17,756
124,413
16,789
120,172
16,128
7
Unsecured wholesale funding
211,756
115,753
208,233
114,820
199,950
110,313
8
of which: operational deposits (all
65,792
15,856
64,317
15,552
60,514
14,670
counterparties) and deposits in
networks for cooperative banks
9
of which: non-operational deposits
135,907
89,840
132,524
87,876
127,266
83,473
(all counterparties)
10
of which: unsecured debt
10,057
10,057
11,392
11,392
12,170
12,170
11
Secured wholesale funding
1,412
513
168
12
Additional requirements
140,594
38,768
143,054
40,181
139,289
37,855
13
of which: outflows related to
22,915
22,915
24,736
24,736
22,724
22,724
derivatives exposures and other
collateral requirements
14
of which: outflows related to loss of
-
-
-
-
-
-
funding on debt products
15
of which: credit and liquidity facilities
117,679
15,853
118,318
15,445
116,565
15,131
16
Other contractual funding obligations
10,661
-
10,892
-
11,403
-
17
Other contingent funding obligations
75,473
4,813
66,370
3,985
67,841
4,795
18
Total cash outflows
182,598
180,201
173,063
Cash inflows
19
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
27,329
1,480
30,556
1,901
28,145
1,732
20
Inflows from fully performing exposures
29,791
19,130
37,335
26,443
37,147
25,744
21
Other cash inflows
16,031
16,031
18,235
18,235
16,680
16,680
22
Total cash inflows
73,151
36,641
86,126
46,579
81,972
44,156
23
Total liquid assets
206,255
190,597
184,735
24
Total net cash outflows
145,957
133,622
128,907
25
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
141.3%
142.6%
143.3%
Number of data points used (simple average)
66
66
65
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
ANZ's average LCR for the 3 months to 31 December 2019 was 141.3% with total liquid assets exceeding net outflows by an average of $60.3b.
The main contributors to net cash outflows were modelled outflows associated with the Bank's corporate and retail deposit portfolios, offset by inflows from maturing loans. While cash outflows associated with derivatives are material, these are effectively offset by derivative cash inflows.
The composition of the liquid asset portfolio has remained relatively stable through the quarter, with HQLA securities and cash making up on average 77% of total liquid assets.
ANZ has a well diversified deposit and funding base avoiding undue concentrations by investor type, maturity, market source and currency.
ANZ monitors and manages its liquidity risk on a daily basis including LCR by geography and currency, ensuring ongoing compliance across the network.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
Glossary
ADI
Authorised Deposit-taking Institution.
Basel III Credit Valuation
CVA charge is an additional capital requirement under Basel III for bilateral derivative
Adjustment (CVA) capital
exposures. Derivatives not cleared through
a central
exchange/counterparty are
charge
subject to this additional capital charge and also receive normal CRWA treatment
under Basel II principles.
Collectively Assessed
Collectively assessed provisions for credit impairment represent the Expected Credit
Provision for Credit
Loss (ECL) calculated in accordance with AASB 9 Financial Instruments (AASB 9).
Impairment
These incorporate forward looking information and do not require an actual loss event
to have occurred for an impairment provision to be recognised.
Credit exposure
The aggregate of all claims, commitments and contingent liabilities arising from on-
and off-balance sheet transactions (in the banking book and trading book) with the
counterparty or group of related counterparties.
Credit risk
The risk of financial loss resulting from the failure of ANZ's customers and
counterparties to honour or perform fully the terms of a loan or contract.
Credit Valuation Adjustment
Over the life of a derivative instrument, ANZ uses a CVA model to adjust fair value to
(CVA)
take into account the impact of counterparty credit quality. The methodology
calculates the present value of expected losses over the life of the financial
instrument as a function of probability of default, loss given default, expected credit
risk exposure and an asset correlation factor. Impaired derivatives are also subject to
a CVA.
Days past due
The number of days a credit obligation is overdue, commencing on the date that the
arrears or excess occurs and accruing for each completed calendar day thereafter.
Exposure at Default (EAD)
Exposure At Default is defined as the expected facility exposure at the date of default.
Impaired assets (IA)
Facilities are classified as impaired when there is doubt as to whether the contractual
amounts due, including interest and other payments, will be met in a timely manner.
Impaired assets include impaired facilities, and impaired derivatives. Impaired
derivatives have a credit valuation adjustment (CVA), which is a market assessment
of the credit risk of the relevant counterparties.
Impaired loans (IL)
Impaired loans comprise of drawn facilities where the customer's status is defined as
impaired.
Individual provision charge
Individual provision charge is the amount of expected credit losses on financial
(IPC)
instruments assessed for impairment on an individual basis (as opposed to on a
collective basis). It takes into account expected cash flows over the lives of those
financial instruments.
Individually Assessed
Individually assessed provisions for credit impairment are calculated in accordance
Provisions for Credit
with AASB 9 Financial Instruments (AASB 9).
They are assessed on a case-by-case
Impairment
basis for all individually managed impaired assets taking into consideration factors
such as the realisable value of security (or other credit mitigants), the likely return
available upon liquidation or bankruptcy, legal uncertainties, estimated costs involved
in recovery, the market price of the exposure in secondary markets and the amount
and timing of expected receipts and recoveries.
Market risk
The risk to ANZ's earnings arising from changes in interest rates, currency exchange
rates and credit spreads, or from fluctuations in bond, commodity or equity prices.
ANZ has grouped market risk into two broad categories to facilitate the measurement,
reporting and control of market risk:
Traded market risk - the risk of loss from changes in the value of financial
instruments due to movements in price factors for physical and derivative trading
positions. Trading positions arise from transactions where ANZ acts as principal with
clients or with the market.
Non-traded market risk (or balance sheet risk) - comprises interest rate risk in the
banking book and the risk to the AUD denominated
value of ANZ's capital and
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2019
earnings due to foreign exchange rate movements.
Operational risk
The risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal controls or from external
events, including legal risk but excluding reputation risk.
Past due facilities
Facilities where a contractual payment has not been met or the customer is outside of
contractual arrangements are deemed past due. Past due facilities include those
operating in excess of approved arrangements or where scheduled repayments are
outstanding but do not include impaired assets.
Qualifying Central
QCCP is a central counterparty which is an entity that interposes itself between
Counterparties (QCCP)
counterparties to derivative contracts. Trades with QCCP attract a more favorable risk
weight calculation.
Recoveries
Payments received and taken to profit for the current period for the amounts written
off in prior financial periods.
Restructured items
Restructured items comprise facilities in which the original contractual terms have
been modified for reasons related to the financial difficulties of the customer.
Restructuring may consist of reduction of interest, principal or other payments legally
due, or an extension in maturity materially beyond those typically offered to new
facilities with similar risk.
Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
Assets (both on and off-balance sheet) are risk weighted according to each asset's
inherent potential for default and what the likely losses would be in the case of
default. In the case of non asset backed risks (i.e. market and operational risk), RWA
is determined by multiplying the capital requirements for those risks by 12.5.
Securitisation risk
The risk of credit related losses greater than expected due to a securitisation failing to
operate as anticipated, or of the values and risks accepted or transferred, not
emerging as expected.
Write-Offs
Facilities are written off against the related provision for impairment when they are
assessed as partially or fully uncollectable, and after proceeds from the realisation of
any collateral have been received. Where individual provisions recognised in previous
periods have subsequently decreased or are no longer required, such impairment
losses are reversed in the current period income statement.
