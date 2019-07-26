Australia and New Zealand Banking : ASX Cleansing Notice Wholesale Subordinated Notes

For release: 26 July 2019

Issue of A$1,750,000,000 Floating Rate

Subordinated Notes

Notice under section 708A(12H)(e) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth)

Today Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer") will issue A$1,750,000,000 subordinated notes due 26 July 2029 pursuant to its Australian dollar debt issuance programme (the "Subordinated Notes").

The Subordinated Notes convert into fully paid ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Ordinary Shares") where the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA") determines this to be necessary on the grounds that the Issuer would otherwise become non-viable.

This notice is a cleansing notice prepared for the purposes of section 708A(12H)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth) ("Corporations Act") (as inserted by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71) to enable Ordinary Shares or Approved NOHC1 Ordinary Shares issued on conversion of the Subordinated Notes to be freely tradeable without further disclosure and includes in the Schedule commercial particulars of the Subordinated Notes, extracted from the Pricing Supplement for the Subordinated Notes dated 25 July 2019.

A description of the rights and liabilities attaching to the Subordinated Notes is contained in the "Conditions of the Securities" section of the Information Memorandum dated 15 October 2018 that was lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on that day ("Information Memorandum"). A description of the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares is set out in the Information Memorandum.

Words and expressions defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meanings in the remainder of this cleansing notice unless the contrary intention appears.

The issue of Subordinated Notes by the Issuer will not have a material impact on the Issuer's financial position. If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs and the Issuer issues Ordinary Shares, the impact of Conversion on the Issuer would be to increase the Issuer's shareholders' equity. The number of Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion is limited to the Maximum Conversion Number. The Maximum Conversion Number is 181.0282 Ordinary Shares per Subordinated Note (with a Principal Amount of A$1,000), based on the Issue Date VWAP2 of A$27.62.

As a disclosing entity, the Issuer is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. Broadly, these obligations require the

Non-operating holding company. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares" in the context of the Subordinated Notes. Average of the daily volume weighted average sale prices of ANZ ordinary shares. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Issue Date VWAP" in the context of the Subordinated Notes.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522