Australia and New Zealand Banking : ASX Cleansing Notice Wholesale Subordinated Notes
07/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT
For release: 26 July 2019
Issue of A$1,750,000,000 Floating Rate
Subordinated Notes
Notice under section 708A(12H)(e) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth)
Today Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer") will issue A$1,750,000,000 subordinated notes due 26 July 2029 pursuant to its Australian dollar debt issuance programme (the "Subordinated Notes").
The Subordinated Notes convert into fully paid ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Ordinary Shares") where the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA") determines this to be necessary on the grounds that the Issuer would otherwise become non-viable.
This notice is a cleansing notice prepared for the purposes of section 708A(12H)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth) ("Corporations Act") (as inserted by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71) to enable Ordinary Shares or Approved NOHC1 Ordinary Shares issued on conversion of the Subordinated Notes to be freely tradeable without further disclosure and includes in the Schedule commercial particulars of the Subordinated Notes, extracted from the Pricing Supplement for the Subordinated Notes dated 25 July 2019.
A description of the rights and liabilities attaching to the Subordinated Notes is contained in the "Conditions of the Securities" section of the Information Memorandum dated 15 October 2018 that was lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on that day ("Information Memorandum"). A description of the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares is set out in the Information Memorandum.
Words and expressions defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meanings in the remainder of this cleansing notice unless the contrary intention appears.
The issue of Subordinated Notes by the Issuer will not have a material impact on the Issuer's financial position. If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs and the Issuer issues Ordinary Shares, the impact of Conversion on the Issuer would be to increase the Issuer's shareholders' equity. The number of Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion is limited to the Maximum Conversion Number. The Maximum Conversion Number is 181.0282 Ordinary Shares per Subordinated Note (with a Principal Amount of A$1,000), based on the Issue Date VWAP2 of A$27.62.
As a disclosing entity, the Issuer is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. Broadly, these obligations require the
Non-operatingholding company. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares" in the context of the Subordinated Notes.
Average of the daily volume weighted average sale prices of ANZ ordinary shares. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Issue Date VWAP" in the context of the Subordinated Notes.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522
Issuer to prepare and lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") both yearly and half yearly financial statements and to report on its operations during the relevant accounting period, and to obtain an audit or review report from its auditor.
Copies of documents lodged with ASIC may be obtained from or inspected at an ASIC office.
The Issuer must ensure that the ASX is continuously notified of information about specific events and matters as they arise for the purposes of ASX making the information available to the Australian securities market. In this regard, the Issuer has an obligation under the ASX Listing Rules (subject to certain exceptions) to notify the ASX immediately of any information concerning it of which it becomes aware, which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its quoted securities.
The Issuer will provide a copy of any of the following documents free of charge to any person who requests a copy before the Subordinated Notes are issued:
the Information Memorandum;
any continuous disclosure notices given by the Issuer in the period after the lodgement of the annual financial report of the Issuer for the year ended 30 September 2018 and before the date of this notice;
the Issuer's consolidated financial report and dividend announcement for the half year ended 31 March 2019;
the Issuer's annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2018; and
the Issuer's constitution.
All written requests for copies of the above documents should be addressed to:
Investor Relations Department
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
ANZ Centre Melbourne
Level 10
833 Collins Street
Docklands Vic 3008
This notice is not a prospectus or other disclosure document in relation to the Subordinated Notes, and does not constitute an offer or invitation for the Subordinated Notes or any Ordinary Shares for issue or sale in Australia. Subordinated Notes are only available for sale to persons in Australia in circumstances where disclosure is not required in accordance with Part 6D.2 and the sale is not to a retail client for the purposes of Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("US Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any jurisdiction, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available and the offer and sale is in accordance with all applicable state securities laws of any state of the United States. This notice is not an offer or invitation to any U.S. persons.
SCHEDULE - Commercial particulars of the Subordinated Notes
This description is extracted from the Pricing Supplement.
1
Issuer:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
2
(i) Series Number:
140
(ii) Tranche Number:
1
(if fungible with an existing Series, include details of that Series, including the date on which the Securities become fungible)
Specified Currency:
Aggregate Principal Amount:
Tranche:
Series:
(i) Issue Price:
Net proceeds:
Specified Denomination(s) (and Principal Amount):
Australian Dollars ("A$")
A$1,750,000,000
A$1,750,000,000
A$1,750,000,000
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount A$1,750,000,000
A$1,000 in each case as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4
The minimum aggregate consideration payable in respect of an offer or invitation in Australia or any offer or invitation received in Australia must be no less than A$500,000 (or its equivalent in an alternate currency, in each case, disregarding moneys lent by the offeror or its associates) unless the offer or invitation otherwise does not require disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 or Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act. In every case, an offer or invitation must not be to a retail client (as defined in section 761G of the Corporations Act).
(i) Issue Date: (ii) Interest Commencement Date:
Maturity Date:
Interest Basis:
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Change of Interest or Redemption/Payment Basis:
Put/Call Options:
Status of the Securities:
Listing:
Method of distribution:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
26 July 2019
Issue Date
Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 26 July 2029
3 month BBSW + 2.00 per cent. per annum Floating Rate (Further particulars specified below)
Redemption at Par
Not Applicable
Issuer Call Option
(Further particulars specified below)
Subordinated Notes
None
Non-syndicated
16
Fixed Rate Security Provisions:
Not Applicable
17
Floating Rate Security Provisions:
Applicable
(i) (a) Interest Period(s):
Not Applicable (For the avoidance of doubt, the definition
in Condition 1.1 applies)
(b) Interest Payment Dates:
26 July, October, January and April in each year
commencing on 26 October 2019 up to (and including)
the earlier of either the Optional Redemption Date or the
Maturity Date, in each case subject to adjustment in
accordance with the Business Day Convention
(c) Interest Period Date if not an Interest Payment
Not Applicable
Date:
(ii) Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
(iii) Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be
Screen Rate Determination
determined:
(iv) Calculation Agent responsible for calculating the
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s):
(v) Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
- Reference Rate:
BBSW
- Interest Determination Date(s):
The first day of each Interest Period
- Relevant Screen Page:
BBSW Page
- Relevant Time:
10:30 am
- Relevant Financial Centre:
Sydney
- Reference Banks:
Not Applicable
(vi) Margin(s):
+ 2.00 per cent. per annum
(vii) Minimum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(viii) Maximum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(ix) Rate Multiplier
Not Applicable
(x) Day Count Fraction:
Actual/365 (fixed)
(xi) Fall back provisions, rounding provisions,
Not Applicable
denominator and any other terms relating to the
method of calculating interest on Floating Rate
Securities, if different from those set out in the
Conditions:
18
Zero Coupon Security Provisions:
Not Applicable
19
Linear interpolation:
Not Applicable
20
Index-Linked Interest Security Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
21
Call Option:
Applicable
Option Exercise Date(s) (if other than as set out in the Conditions):
Optional Redemption Date(s):
Any early redemption will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA.
As set out in Condition 5.4
26 July 2024 and every Interest Payment Date thereafter up to (but excluding) the Maturity Date, in each case subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business
Day Convention
The Optional Redemption Date must not be earlier than 5
years from the Issue Date.
(iii) Optional Redemption Amount(s) and method, if
Redemption at Par, as it may be adjusted in accordance
any, of calculation of such amount(s):
with Condition 5A.4
(iv) If redeemable in part:
Not Applicable
(a)
Minimum Redemption Amount:
Not Applicable
(b)
Maximum Redemption Amount:
Not Applicable
22
Put Option:
Not Applicable
23
Final Redemption Amount:
Par, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition
5A.4
24
Early Redemption Amount:
Par, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition
5A.4
Early Redemption Amount(s) payable on redemption for taxation reasons, or a Regulatory Event (if applicable, for Subordinated Notes only) or on Event of Default and/or the method of calculating the same (if required or if different from that set out in the Conditions):
25 Redemption for Regulatory Event (Subordinated Notes only):
Applicable
Any early redemption will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA.
26 Redemption for taxation reasons:
Condition 5.2(i):
Condition 5.2(ii) (Subordinated Notes only):
Condition 5.2(iii) (Subordinated Notes only):
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO SUBORDINATED NOTES
Subordinated Notes:
Write-Off:
Any early redemption will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA.
Applicable (Note that Condition 5.2(i) applies automatically).
Applicable
Applicable
Applicable
Not Applicable
Conversion:
CD:
VWAP Period:
Alternative Conversion Number:
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE SECURITIES
Form of Securities:
Record Date:
Additional Financial Centre(s) (for the purposes of the "Business Day" definition) or other special provisions relating to Interest Payment Dates:
(Where "Not Applicable" is specified at this paragraph 28, this is without prejudice to the application of Condition 5B.5 where "Applicable" is specified at paragraph 29)
Applicable
1.00%
5 Business Days
Not Applicable
Registered
7 days
Not Applicable
