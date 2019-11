Australia and New Zealand Banking : Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 and 2020

Market Announcements Office

4 November 2019

Advice of Dividend and AGM Dates for 2019 and 2020

As previously announced, ANZ's 2019 Final Dividend and 2019 Annual General Meeting dates are as follows:

2019 Final Dividend Ex-Date: 11 November 2019 Record Date: 12 November 2019 DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Election Date: 13 November 2019 Payment Date: 18 December 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting

ANZ's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held in Brisbane on Tuesday 17 December 2019.

In addition, ANZ advises the following proposed dates for 2020. These dates may be subject to change. If a decision is made to change any dates, ASX will be notified accordingly.

2020 Interim Dividend Announcement of Interim Results: 30 April 2020 Ex-Date: 11 May 2020 Record Date: 12 May 2020 DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Election Date: 13 May 2020 Payment Date: 1 July 2020 2020 Final Dividend Announcement of Annual Results: 29 October 2020 Ex-Date: 9 November 2020 Record Date: 10 November 2020 DRP/BOP/Foreign Currency Election Date: 11 November 2020 Payment Date: 16 December 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

ANZ's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held in Adelaide on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

The closing date for receipt of director nominations is 14 October 2020.

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

