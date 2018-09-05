Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

ABN11 005 357 522

Part 1 - All issues

1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued Options to subscribe for ordinary shares

2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

19,406 options

3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities? If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

19,406 Deferred Share Rights exercisable at a zero exercise price.

(options)

1. 6,085 ~1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 27 February 2020, unless further deferred

2. 421 ~2 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 27 February 2021, unless further deferred

3. 1,337 1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2019, unless further deferred

4. 1,414 2 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2020, unless further deferred

5. 1,495 3 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2021, unless further deferred

6. 8,654 1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) exercisable from 20 August 2019 and before the close of business on 19 August 2021 (after which date the Rights will lapse) unless further deferred

19,406 options

Inapplicable, as no ANZ options are currently listed save that in the event of exercise the resulting ordinary shares issued will rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with the existing class of quoted securities.

19,406 options-zero exercise price

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 19,406 options issued to employees for retention/incentive purposes.

6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b-6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed NoN/A

6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 N/A

6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A N/A

6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements N/A

7+Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

19,406 options-20 August 2018

8

Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 2,873,618,118 11,200,000 16,100,000 9,701,791 16,220,000 9,310,782 Fully paid ordinary shares ANZ Capital Notes 1 ANZ Capital Notes 2 ANZ Capital Notes 3 ANZ Capital Notes 4 ANZ Capital Notes 5

USD1,250,000,000 2.05 per cent. Covered Bond due May 2020

CNY2,500,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due January 2025

SGD500,000,000 3.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due March 2027

AUD200,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due May 2027

USD1,000,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

AUD225,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due September 2032

EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due February 2023

9

Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 7,151,116 Options on issue (there are no options approved for grant but not yet granted)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Same as existing fully paid ordinary shares