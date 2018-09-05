Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

ABN11 005 357 522

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued

    Options to subscribe for ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

19,406 options

  • 3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  • 4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?

    If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

19,406 Deferred Share Rights exercisable at a zero exercise price.

(options)

  • 1. 6,085 ~1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 27 February 2020, unless further deferred

  • 2. 421 ~2 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 27 February 2021, unless further deferred

  • 3. 1,337 1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2019, unless further deferred

  • 4. 1,414 2 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2020, unless further deferred

  • 5. 1,495 3 year Deferred Share Rights (options) automatically exercised from 20 August 2021, unless further deferred

  • 6. 8,654 1 year Deferred Share Rights (options) exercisable from 20 August 2019 and before the close of business on 19 August 2021 (after which date the Rights will lapse) unless further deferred

*Disclaimer- please note 'automatic exercise'on vest includes a small window of 5 business days for administrative purposes to allow the Share Plan Administrator processing time

19,406 options

Inapplicable, as no ANZ options are currently listed save that in the event of exercise the resulting ordinary shares issued will rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with the existing class of quoted securities.

19,406 options-zero exercise price

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    19,406 options issued to employees for retention/incentive purposes.

  • 6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b-6h

    in relation to the+securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    NoN/A

  • 6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

  • 6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7+Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

19,406 options-20 August 2018

8

Number and+class of

all

+securities quoted on

ASX

(includingthe+securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

2,873,618,118

11,200,000 16,100,000 9,701,791 16,220,000 9,310,782

Fully paid ordinary shares

ANZ Capital Notes 1

ANZ Capital Notes 2

ANZ Capital Notes 3

ANZ Capital Notes 4

ANZ Capital Notes 5

USD1,250,000,000 2.05 per cent. Covered Bond due May 2020

CNY2,500,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due January 2025

SGD500,000,000 3.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due March 2027

AUD200,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due May 2027

USD1,000,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

AUD225,000,000 4.75 per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due September 2032

EUR750,000,000 0.625 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due February 2023

9

Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

7,151,116

Options on issue (there are no options approved for grant but not yet granted)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Same as existing fully paid ordinary shares

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
11:12aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3B
PU
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over misconduc..
RE
07:18aExclusive - Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank over miscon..
RE
09/04METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST : Metrobank takes full control of MCC
AQ
08/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : More Than Half of Australian Small Businesse..
AQ
08/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/29AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : I'm Taking The Profit 
05/01Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings C.. 
04/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : Correction Was Expected, What's Next? 
02/04A Look At The 4 Big Australian Banks 
02/01AUSTRALIA : Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 541 M
EBIT 2018 10 344 M
Net income 2018 6 968 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,57%
P/E ratio 2018 12,01
P/E ratio 2019 12,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capitalization 82 978 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.21%59 604
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.96%185 285
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 173
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.00%52 256
QNB38.89%44 408
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-18.67%44 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.