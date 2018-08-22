Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice (exceptminimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
Name of Entity
ABN/ARSN
Rule 3.8A
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
18 December 2017
|
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
-
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
$1,685,901,659.41
|
$13,299,840.00
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Participation by directors
6
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximumnumber of shares/units - theremaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modifiedby Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
……………………………………………Date: (Company secretary)
22/8/18
Print name:Simon Pordage
