Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
29.22 AUD   -0.98%
12:27pAUSTRALIA AND N : Appendix 3E
PU
08/20AUSTRALIA AND N : Dollar dip The New Zealand dollar dipped as invest..
AQ
08/20AUSTRALIA AND N : Appendix 3E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (exceptminimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Rule 3.8A

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

18 December 2017

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

    Before previous day

    Previous day

    59,967,709

    450,000

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

$1,685,901,659.41

$13,299,840.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximumnumber of shares/units - theremaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modifiedby Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………………Date: (Company secretary)

22/8/18

Print name:Simon Pordage

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:27pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Dollar dip The New Zealand dollar dipped as ..
AQ
08/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/15AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
08/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : June 2018 Basel III Pillar 3 chart pack
PU
08/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Bank New Zealand Interim Financial State..
PU
08/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Reduces Business Rates by 1.00%Pa for Fa..
AQ
08/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ ditches sales incentives
AQ
08/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : I'm Taking The Profit 
05/01Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings C.. 
04/04ANZ BANKING GROUP : Correction Was Expected, What's Next? 
02/04A Look At The 4 Big Australian Banks 
02/01AUSTRALIA : Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 541 M
EBIT 2018 10 344 M
Net income 2018 6 968 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,44%
P/E ratio 2018 12,31
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 85 138 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.68%62 617
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.27%182 050
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 384
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.12%52 879
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-19.62%43 421
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC--.--%41 495
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.