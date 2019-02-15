Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/15
26.81 AUD   +1.02%
03:52aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/11ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Climb After Holiday Break, Driven By Trade-deal Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:52am EST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (exceptminimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Rule 3.8A

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

18 December 2017

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

date:

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

date:

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

n/a

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units- the remaining number ofshares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act asmodified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant tothis buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………………(Company secretary)

Date:

15/02/2019

Print name:Simon Pordage

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 08:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
03:52aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/11ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Climb After Holiday Break, Driven By Trade-deal Ho..
DJ
02/08Australia's bruised big banks offered respite in inquiry wash-up
RE
02/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
02/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After RBA Sparks Hopes Of Interest-ra..
DJ
02/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ATH inks financing agreement with ANZ Bank t..
AQ
02/05ASIA MARKETS: Stocks Rise In Japan, Australia As Most Asian Markets Remain Cl..
DJ
02/05Australian bank shares surge most in decade as investors cheer inquiry outcom..
RE
02/04ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Flat, Australian Stocks Surge As Central Bank Stays Pat
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 342 M
EBIT 2019 10 259 M
Net income 2019 6 818 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,28
P/E ratio 2020 10,85
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capitalization 75 825 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.18%53 768
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.44%191 921
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 830
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD6.69%51 811
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK10.82%47 114
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%46 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.