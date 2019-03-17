Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
26.35 AUD   -1.01%
05:49pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3E

0
03/17/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Rule 3.8A

ABN/ARSN

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

18 December 2017

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

105,831,264

1,300,000

$2,923,894,108.33

$34,218,730.00

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………………… Date: (Company secretary)

18/3/19

Print name:

Simon Pordage

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 21:48:04 UTC
