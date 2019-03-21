Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3F

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

Type of buy-back

On-market buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

Number of shares/units bought back

11 005 357 522

108,721,281 ordinary shares issued by ANZ

Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or $2,999,999,963.22

If buy-back is an on-market buy- highest price: $30.26 back - highest and lowest price date: 17 August 2018 paid lowest price: $24.44 date: 8 January 2019

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Date: 22 March 2019

Simon Pordage

