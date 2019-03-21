Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3F

Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Final share buy-back notice
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Description of buy-back
Type of buy-back
On-market buy-back
Details of all shares/units bought back
Number of shares/units bought back
11 005 357 522
108,721,281 ordinary shares issued by ANZ
Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units
$2,999,999,963.22
highest and lowest price paid
highest price: $30.26
highest and lowest price paid
date: 17 August 2018
paid
lowest price: $24.44
date: 8 January 2019
Compliance statement
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Date: 22 March 2019
Simon Pordage
