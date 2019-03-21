Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3F

03/21/2019

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Rule 3.8A

ABN/ARSN

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

2

Number of shares/units bought back

11 005 357 522

108,721,281 ordinary shares issued by ANZ

3

Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or $2,999,999,963.22

4

If buy-back is an on-market buy-

highest price: $30.26

back - highest and lowest price

date: 17 August 2018

paid

lowest price: $24.44

date: 8 January 2019

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Company secretary

Date: 22 March 2019

Print name:

Simon Pordage

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:24:07 UTC
