Australia and New Zealand Banking : Change in substantial holding

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 005 357 522 Vanguard Group (The Vanguard Group, Inc. and its controlled entities including those listed in Annexure A)_ N/A There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 17 March 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 05 July 2018 The previous notice was dated 05 July 2018 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's Voting power (5) votes Total 144,730,016 5.001% 170,502,797 6.012% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes number of change relevant interest change (6) given in relation affected securities changed to change (7) affected See Annexure A 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and Person's relevant holder of to be registered relevant number of votes interest securities as holder (8) interest (6) securities Vanguard Brown Brothers Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group Harriman and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 7,342,725 7,342,725 accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Vanguard BNY Mellon Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 8,219,770 8,219,770 accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Vanguard Citibank Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 65,639 65,639 accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Vanguard JP Morgan Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group Chase Bank, and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 87,043,930 87,043,930 N.A. accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Vanguard State Street Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group Bank and Trust and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 21,135,202 21,135,202 Company accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. Vanguard Various Others Various funds Vanguard Group is the manager of various Mutual funds and Ordinary - Group and other accounts and in that capacity has the power to dispose of the 46,695,531 46,695,531 accounts of shares. The other members of Vanguard Group have a Vanguard Group relevant interest under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act. 604 page 2/2 15 July 2001 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Vanguard Group P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA Signature print name Shawn Acker capacity Compliance Manager sign here date 20 March 2020 Annexure A To Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ACN/ARSN 005 357 522 Substantial Holder Name Vanguard Group ACN/ARSN N/A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 3-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 73,080 73,080 3-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.97 Ordinary 1,810 1,810 3-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.97 Ordinary 2,592 2,592 4-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.10 Ordinary 74,759 74,759 4-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.10 Ordinary 20,771 20,771 4-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.10 Ordinary (14,360) (14,360) 5-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.43 Ordinary 91,259 91,259 5-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.43 Ordinary 1,810 1,810 6-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.03 Ordinary 4,344 4,344 6-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.99 Ordinary 16,925 16,925 6-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 236 236 10-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.26 Ordinary 1,341 1,341 11-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.61 Ordinary 36,630 36,630 11-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.65 Ordinary (1,243) (1,243) 11-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.61 Ordinary 1,895 1,895 12-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.24 Ordinary (12,448) (12,448) 12-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.73 Ordinary (1,488) (1,488) 12-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.20 Ordinary (46,819) (46,819) 13-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.01 Ordinary 46 46 17-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.98 Ordinary 37,414 37,414 17-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.93 Ordinary 1,576 1,576 18-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.02 Ordinary 51,698 51,698 19-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.20 Ordinary 33,462 33,462 19-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.21 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 20-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.31 Ordinary 43,008 43,008 20-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.27 Ordinary 4,090 4,090 20-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.36 Ordinary (14,140) (14,140) 20-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.36 Ordinary 18,737 18,737 23-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.19 Ordinary (8,346) (8,346) 24-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.38 Ordinary 30,422 30,422 24-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.38 Ordinary (1,272) (1,272) 24-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.22 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 25-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.17 Ordinary (41,730) (41,730) 25-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.17 Ordinary (5,564) (5,564) 25-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.17 Ordinary (8,346) (8,346) 25-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.12 Ordinary (2,154) (2,154) 25-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.12 Ordinary 1,328 1,328 26-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.08 Ordinary 344 344 27-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.48 Ordinary (15,616) (15,616) 30-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.32 Ordinary (14,205) (14,205) 31-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.36 Ordinary 57,025 57,025 31-Jul-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.26 Ordinary (4,320) (4,320) 1-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.12 Ordinary 113,445 113,445 1-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.30 Ordinary (813) (813) 2-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.00 Ordinary (27,820) (27,820) 2-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.91 Ordinary 2,819 2,819 3-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.93 Ordinary 62,357 62,357 3-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.64 Ordinary (9,097) (9,097) 3-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.64 Ordinary 2,167 2,167 7-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.00 Ordinary 98,294 98,294 8-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.17 Ordinary 39,801 39,801 8-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.17 Ordinary 16,858 16,858 8-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.25 Ordinary (782) (782) 9-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.94 Ordinary 12,088 12,088 9-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.20 Ordinary (7,776) (7,776) 9-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.17 Ordinary 4,676 4,676 9-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.17 Ordinary 442 442 10-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.30 Ordinary (66,768) (66,768) Page 1 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 10-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.30 Ordinary (7,776) (7,776) 10-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.30 Ordinary (4,320) (4,320) 10-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.31 Ordinary (63,040) (63,040) 10-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.31 Ordinary 2,392 2,392 13-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.23 Ordinary 210 210 14-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.50 Ordinary 89,509 89,509 14-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.72 Ordinary (15,552) (15,552) 14-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.64 Ordinary (7,276) (7,276) 15-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 30.04 Ordinary (33,384) (33,384) 15-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.86 Ordinary 75,272 75,272 15-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.86 Ordinary 11,999 11,999 16-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.10 Ordinary 99,681 99,681 16-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.12 Ordinary 5,388 5,388 16-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 30.06 Ordinary (61,724) (61,724) 16-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.10 Ordinary 183 183 16-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.06 Ordinary 2,180 2,180 17-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.28 Ordinary 2,863 2,863 17-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.21 Ordinary 105,502 105,502 17-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.21 Ordinary 3,418 3,418 17-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.21 Ordinary 8,214 8,214 20-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.17 Ordinary 78,498 78,498 20-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 30.17 Ordinary 13,868 13,868 21-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.78 Ordinary 49,951 49,951 21-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.52 Ordinary 3,456 3,456 21-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.78 Ordinary 8,689 8,689 21-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.51 Ordinary 2,419 2,419 21-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.51 Ordinary 2,202 2,202 22-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.37 Ordinary 23,856 23,856 23-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.10 Ordinary 70,207 70,207 24-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.51 Ordinary 4,499 4,499 27-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.58 Ordinary 4,787 4,787 27-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.58 Ordinary 4,320 4,320 28-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.78 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 29-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.99 Ordinary 155 155 31-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.46 Ordinary 23,400 23,400 31-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.50 Ordinary (1,536) (1,536) 31-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.50 Ordinary (20,592) (20,592) 31-Aug-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 29.50 Ordinary (60,894) (60,894) 5-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.73 Ordinary 25,842 25,842 5-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.78 Ordinary (1,237) (1,237) 5-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.59 Ordinary (2,132) (2,132) 6-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.49 Ordinary 129,310 129,310 6-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.53 Ordinary 2,510 2,510 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 41,672 41,672 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.52 Ordinary 58,329 58,329 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 12,448 12,448 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 8,640 8,640 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 2,592 2,592 7-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 458 458 10-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.26 Ordinary 5,428 5,428 11-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.45 Ordinary 52,906 52,906 12-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.43 Ordinary 77,965 77,965 12-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.32 Ordinary 18,672 18,672 12-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.32 Ordinary 8,640 8,640 12-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.48 Ordinary (1,185) (1,185) 12-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.37 Ordinary (186,584) (186,584) 14-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 41,419 41,419 14-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 340 340 17-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 23,855 23,855 18-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.39 Ordinary 2,469 2,469 20-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.61 Ordinary 9,056 9,056 20-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.42 Ordinary 495 495 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (13,772) (13,772) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (67,423) (67,423) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (102,015) (102,015) Page 2 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (32,376) (32,376) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.47 Ordinary (18,484) (18,484) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.46 Ordinary 591 591 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.46 Ordinary 15 15 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (1,254) (1,254) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.46 Ordinary (1,333) (1,333) 21-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.46 Ordinary 538 538 25-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.22 Ordinary 92,854 92,854 25-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 25,978 25,978 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.88 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.88 Ordinary 31,970 31,970 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.88 Ordinary 12,788 12,788 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.23 Ordinary (2,901) (2,901) 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 846 846 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.96 Ordinary (394) (394) 26-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.96 Ordinary (776) (776) 27-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.83 Ordinary (10,571) (10,571) 27-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 2,645 2,645 27-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 154 154 27-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 7,559 7,559 28-Sep-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.18 Ordinary 849 849 1-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.69 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 2-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.68 Ordinary 71,203 71,203 2-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.52 Ordinary 51,152 51,152 2-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.80 Ordinary (1,113) (1,113) 2-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.80 Ordinary (18,815) (18,815) 2-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.52 Ordinary (9,105) (9,105) 3-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.47 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 3-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.47 Ordinary 11,676 11,676 3-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.49 Ordinary 3,116 3,116 3-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.49 Ordinary 395 395 4-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.68 Ordinary 55,326 55,326 5-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.68 Ordinary 48,508 48,508 8-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.47 Ordinary 26,004 26,004 8-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.97 Ordinary 7,688 7,688 9-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 36,354 36,354 9-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.82 Ordinary 33,082 33,082 11-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 16,554 16,554 11-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.01 Ordinary 3,361 3,361 12-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.81 Ordinary 82,131 82,131 12-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.80 Ordinary 16,790 16,790 15-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.41 Ordinary 27,590 27,590 15-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 563 563 16-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.55 Ordinary 91,319 91,319 16-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.43 Ordinary (1,185) (1,185) 16-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.55 Ordinary 10,954 10,954 17-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.88 Ordinary 57,966 57,966 18-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.00 Ordinary 63,443 63,443 18-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.00 Ordinary 24,549 24,549 18-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.88 Ordinary (1,576) (1,576) 18-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.00 Ordinary 256 256 19-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.00 Ordinary 16,554 16,554 19-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.00 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 22-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.79 Ordinary 337 337 23-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.54 Ordinary 60,171 60,171 23-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.29 Ordinary 18,075 18,075 24-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.31 Ordinary 27,963 27,963 24-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.04 Ordinary (6,727) (6,727) 24-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.45 Ordinary 335 335 25-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.05 Ordinary 78,131 78,131 25-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.99 Ordinary 15,985 15,985 25-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.05 Ordinary 24,469 24,469 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 7,954 7,954 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 77,461 77,461 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 94,354 94,354 Page 3 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 36,763 36,763 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 17,746 17,746 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 1,706 1,706 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 9,281 9,281 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 7,269 7,269 26-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 3,301 3,301 30-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.22 Ordinary 48,441 48,441 30-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.66 Ordinary 46,305 46,305 31-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.89 Ordinary 42,194 42,194 31-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.89 Ordinary 24,117 24,117 31-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.99 Ordinary 22,379 22,379 31-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.93 Ordinary 768 768 31-Oct-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.93 Ordinary 4,961 4,961 1-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.16 Ordinary 91,916 91,916 1-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.82 Ordinary 31,970 31,970 1-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.85 Ordinary (189,654) (189,654) 1-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.18 Ordinary (1,768) (1,768) 2-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.60 Ordinary 64,511 64,511 2-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.60 Ordinary 32,835 32,835 2-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.60 Ordinary 11,705 11,705 2-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.53 Ordinary (65,076) (65,076) 5-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.82 Ordinary (21,763) (21,763) 5-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.55 Ordinary 2,460 2,460 7-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.60 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 7-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.22 Ordinary 1,206 1,206 7-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.22 Ordinary 333 333 8-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.05 Ordinary 221 221 9-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.39 Ordinary 16,434 16,434 9-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.39 Ordinary 1,997 1,997 9-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.13 Ordinary (5,757) (5,757) 9-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.13 Ordinary 609 609 12-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 12-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 23,064 23,064 13-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 26,195 26,195 13-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.01 Ordinary 11,894 11,894 13-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 6,302 6,302 14-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 14-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 14-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 8,649 8,649 15-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.27 Ordinary 33,053 33,053 15-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.61 Ordinary 9,648 9,648 15-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.61 Ordinary 3,642 3,642 16-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 55,143 55,143 16-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 9,360 9,360 21-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.54 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 27-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.64 Ordinary 1,693 1,693 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 2,759 2,759 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 16,554 16,554 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 15,985 15,985 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 4,805 4,805 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 2,883 2,883 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 9,610 9,610 28-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 14,602 14,602 29-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.16 Ordinary 16,337 16,337 29-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 208 208 30-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.06 Ordinary 38,152 38,152 30-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.82 Ordinary (1,823) (1,823) 30-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.02 Ordinary 817 817 30-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.82 Ordinary (4,816) (4,816) 30-Nov-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.82 Ordinary (117,898) (117,898) 3-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.00 Ordinary 19,699 19,699 3-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.72 Ordinary 1,634 1,634 3-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.72 Ordinary (16,824) (16,824) 4-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 9,648 9,648 4-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.61 Ordinary 35,161 35,161 Page 4 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 4-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 4-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.36 Ordinary 29,041 29,041 4-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.36 Ordinary 4,566 4,566 5-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.72 Ordinary 22,791 22,791 5-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.17 Ordinary 14,348 14,348 5-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.72 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 6-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.80 Ordinary 7,236 7,236 6-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.67 Ordinary 19,368 19,368 6-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.67 Ordinary (2,096) (2,096) 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 5,257 5,257 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 59,024 59,024 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 22,379 22,379 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 18,894 18,894 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.59 Ordinary (1,689) (1,689) 7-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 1,372 1,372 10-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.33 Ordinary 23,173 23,173 10-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.64 Ordinary 15,381 15,381 11-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.79 Ordinary 57,646 57,646 11-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.78 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 11-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.78 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 40,825 40,825 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.26 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.26 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.26 Ordinary 54,349 54,349 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.98 Ordinary (870) (870) 12-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.26 Ordinary 8,344 8,344 13-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.38 Ordinary 14,602 14,602 13-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.38 Ordinary 3,642 3,642 13-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.49 Ordinary 486 486 13-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.49 Ordinary 124 124 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 19,182 19,182 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 5,766 5,766 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 6,258 6,258 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (2,108) (2,108) 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.80 Ordinary 2,018 2,018 14-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.36 Ordinary 222 222 17-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.10 Ordinary 38,364 38,364 17-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.10 Ordinary 20,860 20,860 17-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.41 Ordinary (13,535) (13,535) 18-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.69 Ordinary 1,230 1,230 18-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.69 Ordinary 2,424 2,424 20-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.44 Ordinary 25,576 25,576 20-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.55 Ordinary (104,923) (104,923) 20-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.55 Ordinary (14,716) (14,716) 20-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.55 Ordinary 22,180 22,180 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (42,656) (42,656) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (92,640) (92,640) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (1,750) (1,750) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (17,594) (17,594) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (19,817) (19,817) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.33 Ordinary 680 680 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.30 Ordinary (293) (293) 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.33 Ordinary 58 58 21-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.33 Ordinary 8 8 24-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 22.90 Ordinary 19,000 19,000 24-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 22.90 Ordinary 30,400 30,400 26-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.62 Ordinary 12,259 12,259 26-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.62 Ordinary 11,400 11,400 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.78 Ordinary 2,705 2,705 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.66 Ordinary 16,849 16,849 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.78 Ordinary 9,500 9,500 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.78 Ordinary 5,700 5,700 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.78 Ordinary 28,500 28,500 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.66 Ordinary 15,945 15,945 Page 5 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 27-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.78 Ordinary 1,634 1,634 28-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.75 Ordinary 23,738 23,738 28-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.28 Ordinary 4,715 4,715 28-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.34 Ordinary 2,361 2,361 28-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.75 Ordinary 17,735 17,735 28-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.75 Ordinary 256 256 31-Dec-18 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.53 Ordinary 12,984 12,984 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 3,787 3,787 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 9,738 9,738 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 6,601 6,601 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 12,259 12,259 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.44 Ordinary 3,384 3,384 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 13,300 13,300 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 11,400 11,400 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 3,578 3,578 2-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.86 Ordinary 18,524 18,524 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.23 Ordinary 191,995 191,995 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.23 Ordinary 53,757 53,757 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.30 Ordinary 9,500 9,500 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.30 Ordinary 3,578 3,578 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.23 Ordinary 1,480 1,480 3-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.23 Ordinary 2,338 2,338 4-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.15 Ordinary 84,277 84,277 4-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.15 Ordinary 33,226 33,226 4-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 1,421 1,421 4-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.15 Ordinary 115 115 7-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.70 Ordinary 3,800 3,800 7-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.52 Ordinary 16,988 16,988 8-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.64 Ordinary (1,444) (1,444) 8-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.85 Ordinary 4,085 4,085 8-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.72 Ordinary (58,337) (58,337) 8-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 1,686 1,686 8-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 4,096 4,096 9-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.28 Ordinary 6,601 6,601 9-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.06 Ordinary (31,656) (31,656) 9-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.06 Ordinary 242 242 10-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.45 Ordinary 8,656 8,656 10-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.29 Ordinary 31,119 31,119 10-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.45 Ordinary 7,156 7,156 10-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.26 Ordinary (30,470) (30,470) 10-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.33 Ordinary 14,803 14,803 11-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.35 Ordinary 3,246 3,246 11-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.35 Ordinary 11,316 11,316 11-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.35 Ordinary 1,634 1,634 14-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 6,601 6,601 15-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.55 Ordinary 64,520 64,520 15-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.54 Ordinary (17,427) (17,427) 15-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.55 Ordinary 11,508 11,508 15-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.54 Ordinary 483 483 16-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.68 Ordinary (13,742) (13,742) 16-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.68 Ordinary 7,655 7,655 17-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.01 Ordinary (5,433) (5,433) 17-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.13 Ordinary (19,044) (19,044) 17-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.94 Ordinary (22,555) (22,555) 17-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.94 Ordinary 2,776 2,776 17-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.01 Ordinary 1,472 1,472 18-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.05 Ordinary (1,215) (1,215) 18-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.07 Ordinary (6,974) (6,974) 22-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.68 Ordinary (19,044) (19,044) 22-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.81 Ordinary 1,185 1,185 22-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.81 Ordinary 888 888 22-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.81 Ordinary 617 617 23-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.79 Ordinary 44,941 44,941 23-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.70 Ordinary (41,262) (41,262) 23-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.71 Ordinary 2,887 2,887 Page 6 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 24-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.88 Ordinary 5,428 5,428 24-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.97 Ordinary (41,262) (41,262) 24-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.92 Ordinary 41,872 41,872 24-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.92 Ordinary 121 121 24-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.88 Ordinary 1,549 1,549 25-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.95 Ordinary 23,489 23,489 25-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.26 Ordinary 1,694 1,694 28-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.16 Ordinary (11,400) (11,400) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.64 Ordinary (25,392) (25,392) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.64 Ordinary (25,392) (25,392) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.64 Ordinary (60,306) (60,306) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.64 Ordinary (5,658) (5,658) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.01 Ordinary (1,037) (1,037) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.64 Ordinary (7,600) (7,600) 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.58 Ordinary 1,481 1,481 29-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.01 Ordinary 212 212 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.61 Ordinary 3,787 3,787 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.61 Ordinary (11,400) (11,400) 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.58 Ordinary (10,934) (10,934) 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.48 Ordinary (17,829) (17,829) 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.48 Ordinary 79,303 79,303 30-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.58 Ordinary 312 312 31-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.04 Ordinary (4,715) (4,715) 31-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.04 Ordinary (32,300) (32,300) 31-Jan-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.03 Ordinary 1,576 1,576 4-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.43 Ordinary (7,544) (7,544) 4-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.43 Ordinary (6,601) (6,601) 5-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.91 Ordinary 5,951 5,951 5-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 46,707 46,707 5-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.91 Ordinary (6,601) (6,601) 5-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 2,853 2,853 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.69 Ordinary (21,840) (21,840) 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.69 Ordinary 10,820 10,820 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.69 Ordinary (7,544) (7,544) 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.69 Ordinary (7,600) (7,600) 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.69 Ordinary (7,600) (7,600) 7-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.60 Ordinary (2,069) (2,069) 8-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.89 Ordinary 42,035 42,035 8-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.89 Ordinary 52,231 52,231 8-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.91 Ordinary (24,700) (24,700) 8-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.89 Ordinary 7,425 7,425 8-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.89 Ordinary 36,252 36,252 11-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.56 Ordinary (17,100) (17,100) 11-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.54 Ordinary 57,341 57,341 12-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.54 Ordinary 35,497 35,497 12-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.46 Ordinary (149,409) (149,409) 13-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.80 Ordinary 50,691 50,691 13-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.62 Ordinary (11,400) (11,400) 13-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.80 Ordinary 255 255 14-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.78 Ordinary 580 580 14-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.74 Ordinary 47,163 47,163 15-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.04 Ordinary (1,886) (1,886) 15-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.49 Ordinary (871) (871) 18-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.74 Ordinary 10,173 10,173 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.35 Ordinary 56,932 56,932 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.35 Ordinary 25,577 25,577 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.27 Ordinary (14,523) (14,523) 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.27 Ordinary 49,170 49,170 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.27 Ordinary 1,580 1,580 20-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.29 Ordinary (951) (951) 21-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.55 Ordinary 31,775 31,775 21-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.68 Ordinary (6,601) (6,601) 21-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.68 Ordinary (9,500) (9,500) 21-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.77 Ordinary 1,178 1,178 22-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 23,002 23,002 Page 7 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 22-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.94 Ordinary (27,347) (27,347) 22-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 2,904 2,904 22-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 254 254 26-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.78 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 26-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.69 Ordinary 915 915 27-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 3,578 3,578 27-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.75 Ordinary 1,576 1,576 28-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.85 Ordinary (8,065) (8,065) 28-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.00 Ordinary (56,949) (56,949) 28-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.96 Ordinary (15,046) (15,046) 28-Feb-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.00 Ordinary 247 247 1-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 35,026 35,026 1-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 18,542 18,542 1-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.03 Ordinary (54,133) (54,133) 1-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.03 Ordinary (7,132) (7,132) 1-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 2,068 2,068 4-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 64,414 64,414 4-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.86 Ordinary (51,670) (51,670) 4-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.86 Ordinary (6,592) (6,592) 4-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 1,289 1,289 4-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 2,489 2,489 5-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.75 Ordinary 80,967 80,967 5-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.71 Ordinary 2,958 2,958 5-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.74 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 5-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.72 Ordinary (13,916) (13,916) 5-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.72 Ordinary 279 279 6-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 6,601 6,601 6-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 6-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.73 Ordinary 14,042 14,042 7-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.75 Ordinary 825 825 8-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.09 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 8-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.51 Ordinary 5,126 5,126 8-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.14 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 8-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 812 812 8-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 1,191 1,191 11-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.06 Ordinary 44,727 44,727 11-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.00 Ordinary (11,247) (11,247) 11-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.10 Ordinary 1,576 1,576 12-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.79 Ordinary (10,131) (10,131) 13-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.81 Ordinary 58,359 58,359 14-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.62 Ordinary (33,941) (33,941) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (40,482) (40,482) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.32 Ordinary (1) (1) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (646,730) (646,730) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.32 Ordinary (3) (3) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (268,235) (268,235) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.32 Ordinary (1) (1) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (2,162) (2,162) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (12,550) (12,550) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (5,472) (5,472) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (376) (376) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (1,125) (1,125) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (95) (95) 15-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.34 Ordinary 203 203 18-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.52 Ordinary 7,574 7,574 19-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.54 Ordinary 65,875 65,875 19-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.30 Ordinary 20,236 20,236 19-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.30 Ordinary 721 721 20-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.33 Ordinary 71,042 71,042 20-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.23 Ordinary 9,522 9,522 21-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 21-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.45 Ordinary 1,293 1,293 21-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.28 Ordinary 301 301 25-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.09 Ordinary (4,048) (4,048) 25-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.09 Ordinary (21,603) (21,603) Page 8 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 25-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.09 Ordinary (6,397) (6,397) 26-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 93,562 93,562 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 63,989 63,989 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.81 Ordinary (2,032) (2,032) 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.86 Ordinary 3,522 3,522 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.94 Ordinary 7,040 7,040 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.94 Ordinary (937) (937) 27-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 579 579 28-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.02 Ordinary (8,465) (8,465) 29-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 95,506 95,506 29-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.05 Ordinary (4,715) (4,715) 29-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.03 Ordinary (38,734) (38,734) 29-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 1,443 1,443 29-Mar-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 2,359 2,359 1-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 12,696 12,696 1-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.25 Ordinary (57,233) (57,233) 1-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 3,522 3,522 1-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.20 Ordinary 2,113 2,113 1-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.27 Ordinary 1,245 1,245 2-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.53 Ordinary 77,759 77,759 3-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.51 Ordinary 67,667 67,667 4-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.26 Ordinary (21,904) (21,904) 4-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.26 Ordinary 5,601 5,601 4-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.26 Ordinary 879 879 5-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.99 Ordinary 10,820 10,820 5-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.99 Ordinary 3,522 3,522 8-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.82 Ordinary (11,316) (11,316) 8-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.82 Ordinary 3,522 3,522 9-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.64 Ordinary 79,346 79,346 9-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.65 Ordinary (17,017) (17,017) 10-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.61 Ordinary 27,548 27,548 10-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.68 Ordinary 68,884 68,884 10-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.68 Ordinary 1,728 1,728 10-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.61 Ordinary 623 623 12-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.74 Ordinary 23,646 23,646 15-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.17 Ordinary 13,341 13,341 15-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.23 Ordinary (6,601) (6,601) 16-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.22 Ordinary 40,790 40,790 16-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.42 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 16-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.41 Ordinary 1,443 1,443 17-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.56 Ordinary 47,148 47,148 18-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.78 Ordinary 35,837 35,837 23-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.22 Ordinary 10,710 10,710 23-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.22 Ordinary (3,772) (3,772) 23-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.08 Ordinary (16,054) (16,054) 24-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.32 Ordinary 62,563 62,563 24-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.35 Ordinary (36,425) (36,425) 24-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.35 Ordinary 2,739 2,739 24-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.32 Ordinary 263 263 25-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.36 Ordinary (4,715) (4,715) 26-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.33 Ordinary 107,013 107,013 26-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 26-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.50 Ordinary (4,715) (4,715) 26-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.30 Ordinary (1,262) (1,262) 26-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.30 Ordinary 1,433 1,433 30-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.21 Ordinary 2,601 2,601 30-Apr-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.38 Ordinary 5,707 5,707 1-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.45 Ordinary 459 459 3-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.38 Ordinary 37,129 37,129 3-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 5,601 5,601 3-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.41 Ordinary 3,003 3,003 3-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.38 Ordinary 14,005 14,005 6-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.73 Ordinary (16,380) (16,380) 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.77 Ordinary 10,058 10,058 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.77 Ordinary 71,396 71,396 Page 9 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.34 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.77 Ordinary 35,898 35,898 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.71 Ordinary 5,601 5,601 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 847 847 7-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 1,181 1,181 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.56 Ordinary (16,380) (16,380) 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.44 Ordinary 71,336 71,336 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.44 Ordinary 18,708 18,708 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.56 Ordinary 2,601 2,601 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.44 Ordinary 11,518 11,518 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.59 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 8-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.59 Ordinary 4,107 4,107 9-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.58 Ordinary 44,730 44,730 9-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.63 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 9-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.63 Ordinary 3,510 3,510 10-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.54 Ordinary 46,672 46,672 10-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.54 Ordinary 15,621 15,621 10-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.50 Ordinary (45,160) (45,160) 10-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 10-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.50 Ordinary 3,228 3,228 13-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.58 Ordinary 9,131 9,131 13-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.43 Ordinary 1,647 1,647 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.19 Ordinary (16,380) (16,380) 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.23 Ordinary 38,307 38,307 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.19 Ordinary 7,720 7,720 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.19 Ordinary 1,755 1,755 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.99 Ordinary 1,443 1,443 14-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.10 Ordinary 497 497 15-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.16 Ordinary 97,885 97,885 15-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.29 Ordinary 37,820 37,820 16-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.50 Ordinary 5,501 5,501 16-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.50 Ordinary 38,026 38,026 16-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.64 Ordinary 446,509 446,509 17-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.41 Ordinary 75,724 75,724 17-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.41 Ordinary 39,934 39,934 17-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.85 Ordinary 2,228 2,228 17-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.41 Ordinary 376 376 20-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.73 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 21-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.25 Ordinary 107,974 107,974 21-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 29.25 Ordinary 16,870 16,870 21-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.43 Ordinary 13,561 13,561 21-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.43 Ordinary 467 467 22-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.26 Ordinary 109,030 109,030 22-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.26 Ordinary 11,305 11,305 22-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.38 Ordinary 13,336 13,336 23-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.08 Ordinary 41,525 41,525 24-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.72 Ordinary 37,619 37,619 24-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.84 Ordinary 4,731 4,731 24-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.72 Ordinary 549 549 24-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.84 Ordinary 1,078 1,078 28-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.80 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 28-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (1,010) (1,010) 28-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (45,708) (45,708) 28-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (9,510) (9,510) 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.74 Ordinary 5,788 5,788 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.74 Ordinary 25,776 25,776 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (9,430) (9,430) 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.04 Ordinary (2,075) (2,075) 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.04 Ordinary 2,549 2,549 29-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.04 Ordinary 3,463 3,463 30-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 66,431 66,431 30-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 5,161 5,161 30-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.01 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 30-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 57 57 31-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.70 Ordinary 43,157 43,157 Page 10 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 31-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.70 Ordinary 2,672 2,672 31-May-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.88 Ordinary (78,995) (78,995) 3-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.57 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 3-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.65 Ordinary 6,014 6,014 3-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.65 Ordinary (1,167) (1,167) 4-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.10 Ordinary (4,715) (4,715) 4-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.70 Ordinary 27,740 27,740 4-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.70 Ordinary 14,877 14,877 5-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.17 Ordinary (10,920) (10,920) 5-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.17 Ordinary (21,840) (21,840) 5-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.00 Ordinary 49,285 49,285 5-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.00 Ordinary (989) (989) 5-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (5,652) (5,652) 6-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.27 Ordinary 3,510 3,510 6-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.16 Ordinary (94,969) (94,969) 6-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 1,513 1,513 6-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.07 Ordinary 226 226 7-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.47 Ordinary 3,510 3,510 7-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.47 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 7-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.37 Ordinary 6,735 6,735 7-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.37 Ordinary 706 706 10-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.62 Ordinary 7,140 7,140 10-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.62 Ordinary 2,601 2,601 11-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.58 Ordinary (13,650) (13,650) 11-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 25,298 25,298 11-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.65 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 11-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.65 Ordinary 428 428 11-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 56 56 12-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.70 Ordinary 25,955 25,955 12-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.25 Ordinary 7,140 7,140 12-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.26 Ordinary 44,381 44,381 12-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.26 Ordinary 2,089 2,089 13-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.51 Ordinary 2,380 2,380 13-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.40 Ordinary (90,985) (90,985) 14-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.24 Ordinary (8,190) (8,190) 14-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.22 Ordinary (35,938) (35,938) 14-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.24 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 14-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.24 Ordinary 1,734 1,734 14-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.19 Ordinary (75,806) (75,806) 17-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.28 Ordinary (23,584) (23,584) 17-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.28 Ordinary 1,513 1,513 18-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.22 Ordinary 48,335 48,335 18-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.45 Ordinary 3,510 3,510 19-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.58 Ordinary 45,278 45,278 19-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.50 Ordinary (18,859) (18,859) 19-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.58 Ordinary 390 390 20-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.88 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.56 Ordinary 2,975 2,975 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (144,342) (144,342) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (482,317) (482,317) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (112,681) (112,681) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (33,721) (33,721) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (7,425) (7,425) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (2,222) (2,222) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (55,283) (55,283) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (16,544) (16,544) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (2,137) (2,137) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (639) (639) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (3,699) (3,699) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (1,106) (1,106) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (14,043) (14,043) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (4,201) (4,201) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (3,875) (3,875) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (1,158) (1,158) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.54 Ordinary 762 762 Page 11 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (41) (41) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (11) (11) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (1,065) (1,065) 21-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (319) (319) 24-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.62 Ordinary 15,776 15,776 24-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.68 Ordinary 925 925 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.35 Ordinary (8,190) (8,190) 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.54 Ordinary (16,847) (16,847) 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.35 Ordinary 3,570 3,570 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.35 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.59 Ordinary 39,482 39,482 25-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.45 Ordinary 5,895 5,895 26-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.11 Ordinary 7,140 7,140 26-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.11 Ordinary 4,165 4,165 26-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.38 Ordinary 11,319 11,319 26-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.15 Ordinary 7,973 7,973 26-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.15 Ordinary 5,561 5,561 27-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.17 Ordinary 32,097 32,097 27-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.17 Ordinary 20,749 20,749 27-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.17 Ordinary 3,337 3,337 27-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.38 Ordinary (2,462) (2,462) 28-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.21 Ordinary 99,584 99,584 28-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.27 Ordinary 8,170 8,170 28-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.21 Ordinary (530) (530) 28-Jun-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.21 Ordinary (93) (93) 1-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.24 Ordinary 1,634 1,634 1-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 2,817 2,817 1-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.50 Ordinary 1,067 1,067 2-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 2-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.87 Ordinary 52,911 52,911 2-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.87 Ordinary (116) (116) 3-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.66 Ordinary 2,261 2,261 3-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.66 Ordinary 28,908 28,908 4-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 25,575 25,575 4-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.96 Ordinary 763 763 5-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.09 Ordinary 12,696 12,696 5-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.15 Ordinary 463 463 9-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.82 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 9-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.69 Ordinary 1,513 1,513 10-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 52,303 52,303 10-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 34,787 34,787 10-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.53 Ordinary 8,413 8,413 11-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.45 Ordinary 2,781 2,781 12-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.37 Ordinary 19,891 19,891 12-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.37 Ordinary 27,081 27,081 12-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.27 Ordinary (13,633) (13,633) 12-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.27 Ordinary (43,507) (43,507) 15-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.97 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 15-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.00 Ordinary (2,859) (2,859) 16-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.97 Ordinary 33,196 33,196 17-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.09 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 17-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.09 Ordinary 4,165 4,165 17-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.09 Ordinary 2,975 2,975 17-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.90 Ordinary 31,357 31,357 17-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.19 Ordinary (1,830) (1,830) 18-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.18 Ordinary 26,161 26,161 18-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.18 Ordinary (5,971) (5,971) 18-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 2,158 2,158 19-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.27 Ordinary 3,470 3,470 22-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 22-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 22-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 22-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 3,470 3,470 22-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.37 Ordinary (50,325) (50,325) 23-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.54 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 Page 12 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 23-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 23-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.43 Ordinary 3,296 3,296 23-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.39 Ordinary 11,315 11,315 24-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.64 Ordinary 42,166 42,166 24-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.64 Ordinary 1,754 1,754 25-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.80 Ordinary 25,917 25,917 25-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.85 Ordinary 5,916 5,916 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 25,915 25,915 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 9,860 9,860 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 3,470 3,470 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.78 Ordinary (11,136) (11,136) 26-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.78 Ordinary 773 773 29-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.85 Ordinary (62,010) (62,010) 30-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (10,920) (10,920) 30-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.97 Ordinary (975) (975) 30-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.01 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 30-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.00 Ordinary 36,931 36,931 30-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.00 Ordinary 5,561 5,561 31-Jul-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.79 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 1-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.95 Ordinary 105,687 105,687 1-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.84 Ordinary 28,566 28,566 1-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.01 Ordinary (107,201) (107,201) 1-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.70 Ordinary (1,849) (1,849) 1-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.70 Ordinary (1,176) (1,176) 2-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.66 Ordinary 78,497 78,497 2-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.73 Ordinary 7,888 7,888 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.01 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.01 Ordinary (3,750) (3,750) 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.01 Ordinary (1,500) (1,500) 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.01 Ordinary 9,860 9,860 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.77 Ordinary 6,396 6,396 5-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.31 Ordinary 2,210 2,210 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.61 Ordinary 71,155 71,155 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.96 Ordinary (6,000) (6,000) 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.96 Ordinary (12,750) (12,750) 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.96 Ordinary 1,735 1,735 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.96 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.70 Ordinary 28,485 28,485 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.72 Ordinary 3,552 3,552 6-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.72 Ordinary 1,549 1,549 7-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.70 Ordinary 87,219 87,219 7-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.70 Ordinary 24,549 24,549 7-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.60 Ordinary (1,062) (1,062) 7-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.70 Ordinary 29,987 29,987 8-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.99 Ordinary (13,650) (13,650) 8-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.65 Ordinary 18,797 18,797 8-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.81 Ordinary 4,266 4,266 9-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.91 Ordinary 40,396 40,396 9-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.98 Ordinary 5,205 5,205 9-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.91 Ordinary 1,425 1,425 12-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.98 Ordinary 9,520 9,520 12-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.16 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 13-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.20 Ordinary (19,110) (19,110) 13-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.08 Ordinary 27,239 27,239 13-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.08 Ordinary 16,719 16,719 13-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.20 Ordinary 3,470 3,470 13-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.01 Ordinary 1,842 1,842 14-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.11 Ordinary 27,274 27,274 14-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.10 Ordinary (7,148) (7,148) 14-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.03 Ordinary 1,513 1,513 15-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.15 Ordinary (16,380) (16,380) 15-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.50 Ordinary 73,552 73,552 15-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.50 Ordinary 2,137 2,137 15-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.23 Ordinary 1,104 1,104 Page 13 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 15-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.50 Ordinary 9 9 16-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 42,047 42,047 16-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.17 Ordinary 77,788 77,788 16-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 12,682 12,682 16-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 7,526 7,526 16-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.39 Ordinary 1,523 1,523 19-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.79 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 19-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.72 Ordinary 30,749 30,749 19-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.72 Ordinary (2,014) (2,014) 19-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.51 Ordinary 10,628 10,628 19-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.72 Ordinary 5,156 5,156 20-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.69 Ordinary 28,060 28,060 20-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.55 Ordinary (3,000) (3,000) 20-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.55 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 20-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.70 Ordinary (4,574) (4,574) 20-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.69 Ordinary 184 184 22-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.52 Ordinary 27,931 27,931 22-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.57 Ordinary 11,900 11,900 22-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.49 Ordinary (48,748) (48,748) 23-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.17 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 27-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.33 Ordinary 40,895 40,895 27-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.39 Ordinary (2,117) (2,117) 27-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.39 Ordinary (59,535) (59,535) 27-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.38 Ordinary 6,614 6,614 28-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.16 Ordinary (5,651) (5,651) 28-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.18 Ordinary (5,527) (5,527) 29-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.32 Ordinary 40,104 40,104 30-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.74 Ordinary 38,005 38,005 30-Aug-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.56 Ordinary 23,771 23,771 2-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.71 Ordinary 28,370 28,370 5-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.76 Ordinary 51,761 51,761 5-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.88 Ordinary 1,814 1,814 6-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.90 Ordinary 7,759 7,759 6-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.93 Ordinary (554) (554) 6-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.93 Ordinary (12,160) (12,160) 6-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.07 Ordinary 1,499 1,499 6-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.07 Ordinary 1,475 1,475 9-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.23 Ordinary 7,735 7,735 10-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.35 Ordinary (236) (236) 10-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.23 Ordinary (1,437) (1,437) 11-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.60 Ordinary 7,735 7,735 12-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.67 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 12-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.67 Ordinary 24,032 24,032 13-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.75 Ordinary (852) (852) 16-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.67 Ordinary 8,190 8,190 16-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.67 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 16-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.60 Ordinary 15,591 15,591 17-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.75 Ordinary 1,105 1,105 18-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.78 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 18-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.69 Ordinary (14,051) (14,051) 20-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.91 Ordinary (398,750) (398,750) 20-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.91 Ordinary 17,230 17,230 20-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.91 Ordinary (8,380) (8,380) 20-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.91 Ordinary (3,367) (3,367) 23-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.92 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 24-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.28 Ordinary 42,992 42,992 24-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.28 Ordinary (2,160) (2,160) 24-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.28 Ordinary 1,080 1,080 25-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.52 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 25-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 42,219 42,219 25-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.40 Ordinary 1,135 1,135 25-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.11 Ordinary 1,168 1,168 26-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.41 Ordinary 9,813 9,813 27-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.68 Ordinary (1,136) (1,136) 27-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.68 Ordinary 1,348 1,348 Page 14 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 30-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.46 Ordinary 3,432 3,432 30-Sep-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.52 Ordinary (1,235) (1,235) 1-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.49 Ordinary 5,507 5,507 1-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.49 Ordinary 1,114 1,114 1-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.49 Ordinary 26 26 2-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.60 Ordinary 1,716 1,716 2-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.60 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 2-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.05 Ordinary 391 391 3-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.56 Ordinary 64,798 64,798 4-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.17 Ordinary 31,243 31,243 4-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.44 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 4-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.17 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 7-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.45 Ordinary 12,413 12,413 8-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.17 Ordinary 1,608 1,608 8-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.49 Ordinary 500 500 10-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.31 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 10-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.31 Ordinary 17,850 17,850 10-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.31 Ordinary (5,474) (5,474) 15-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.01 Ordinary 4,760 4,760 15-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.73 Ordinary (488) (488) 16-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.07 Ordinary 3,432 3,432 16-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.16 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 17-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.15 Ordinary 29,752 29,752 17-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.15 Ordinary 8,055 8,055 21-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.80 Ordinary 3,432 3,432 21-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.71 Ordinary 1,477 1,477 22-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.86 Ordinary 10,889 10,889 23-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 23-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.83 Ordinary (18,848) (18,848) 23-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.90 Ordinary 485 485 23-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.90 Ordinary 546 546 24-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.99 Ordinary 19,331 19,331 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.19 Ordinary (32,652) (32,652) 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.19 Ordinary 3,432 3,432 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.19 Ordinary 2,430 2,430 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 1,477 1,477 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 33,753 33,753 25-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 28.03 Ordinary (76) (76) 28-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 28.03 Ordinary 87,828 87,828 29-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 27.93 Ordinary (26,904) (26,904) 29-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.93 Ordinary 2,591 2,591 31-Oct-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.74 Ordinary (38,551) (38,551) 1-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.48 Ordinary 907 907 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.20 Ordinary 22,343 22,343 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.20 Ordinary (14,416) (14,416) 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.95 Ordinary (428) (428) 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.20 Ordinary 3,529 3,529 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.20 Ordinary 549 549 4-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.20 Ordinary 1,930 1,930 5-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.98 Ordinary 11,900 11,900 5-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.02 Ordinary (1,036) (1,036) 5-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 13,260 13,260 5-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 5,599 5,599 6-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.10 Ordinary 112,784 112,784 6-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 6-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.10 Ordinary 8,025 8,025 6-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.10 Ordinary 2,795 2,795 6-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.10 Ordinary 2,784 2,784 7-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 21,218 21,218 7-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.12 Ordinary 4,728 4,728 7-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.02 Ordinary 7,622 7,622 8-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.34 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 8-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 15,255 15,255 8-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 1,477 1,477 8-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 235 235 Page 15 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 11-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.60 Ordinary 8,330 8,330 11-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.58 Ordinary 771 771 13-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.17 Ordinary 3,955 3,955 13-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.40 Ordinary 1,719 1,719 13-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.40 Ordinary 307 307 13-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.40 Ordinary 154 154 14-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.19 Ordinary 16,659 16,659 15-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.33 Ordinary 4,760 4,760 15-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.33 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 18-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.24 Ordinary 6,545 6,545 18-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.24 Ordinary 5,148 5,148 18-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.30 Ordinary 3,069 3,069 18-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.30 Ordinary 267 267 18-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 408 408 19-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.30 Ordinary 9,122 9,122 19-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.42 Ordinary 2,185 2,185 19-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.42 Ordinary 1,477 1,477 20-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.90 Ordinary 766 766 20-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.90 Ordinary 2,270 2,270 20-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.90 Ordinary 140 140 21-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.81 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 21-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.81 Ordinary 258 258 22-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.85 Ordinary 9,520 9,520 22-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.75 Ordinary (1,912) (1,912) 22-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 22-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 396 396 25-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.90 Ordinary 11,900 11,900 25-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.92 Ordinary 15,282 15,282 25-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 26-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 3,975 3,975 26-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.94 Ordinary (279) (279) 26-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 810 810 26-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.94 Ordinary 33,336 33,336 27-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.05 Ordinary 1,716 1,716 27-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.06 Ordinary 5,509 5,509 27-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.06 Ordinary 9,284 9,284 27-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.06 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 29-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 15,900 15,900 29-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 29-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.84 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 29-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.84 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 29-Nov-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.84 Ordinary 856 856 2-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.64 Ordinary 44,436 44,436 3-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.44 Ordinary 6,864 6,864 3-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.72 Ordinary 2,908 2,908 3-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.72 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 4-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.25 Ordinary 7,448 7,448 4-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.27 Ordinary 4,760 4,760 4-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.19 Ordinary 24,946 24,946 4-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.19 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 4-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.19 Ordinary 716 716 5-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.68 Ordinary 25,402 25,402 5-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.68 Ordinary (6,959) (6,959) 5-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.64 Ordinary 4,890 4,890 6-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.71 Ordinary 26,216 26,216 6-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.59 Ordinary 50,379 50,379 6-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.59 Ordinary 1,030 1,030 6-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.71 Ordinary 912 912 9-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.58 Ordinary 9,252 9,252 9-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.61 Ordinary 2,661 2,661 10-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.42 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 11-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.33 Ordinary 7,140 7,140 11-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.46 Ordinary 33,789 33,789 11-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.33 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 11-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.33 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 Page 16 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 11-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.53 Ordinary 464 464 12-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.28 Ordinary 8,925 8,925 12-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.28 Ordinary 5,601 5,601 12-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.22 Ordinary (1,514) (1,514) 12-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.22 Ordinary 263 263 13-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.37 Ordinary (379) (379) 13-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 3,432 3,432 16-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.03 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 16-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.05 Ordinary 1,739 1,739 17-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.03 Ordinary 11,900 11,900 17-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.03 Ordinary 6,545 6,545 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (6,020) (6,020) 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (78,966) (78,966) 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (33,122) (33,122) 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (624) (624) 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.80 Ordinary 19,439 19,439 20-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.91 Ordinary 958 958 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.68 Ordinary (9,736) (9,736) 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.68 Ordinary 44,436 44,436 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.68 Ordinary 9,522 9,522 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.68 Ordinary 5,148 5,148 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 904 904 23-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.68 Ordinary 209 209 24-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.74 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 24-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.73 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 26-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.70 Ordinary 47,610 47,610 27-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.74 Ordinary 16,703 16,703 27-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.74 Ordinary 1,264 1,264 27-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.62 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 27-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.78 Ordinary 2,533 2,533 30-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.59 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 30-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.77 Ordinary (29,650) (29,650) 30-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.80 Ordinary 8,145 8,145 30-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.80 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 30-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (1,284) (1,284) 31-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.58 Ordinary 83,627 83,627 31-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.63 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 31-Dec-19 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.63 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 2-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.67 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 2-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.55 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 3-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.79 Ordinary 18,343 18,343 3-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.79 Ordinary 31,801 31,801 3-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.71 Ordinary 1,620 1,620 6-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.63 Ordinary 1,662 1,662 6-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.70 Ordinary 1,746 1,746 6-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.70 Ordinary 4,860 4,860 6-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.60 Ordinary 1,482 1,482 7-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.92 Ordinary 85,196 85,196 7-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 2,139 2,139 7-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 485 485 8-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.96 Ordinary 17,850 17,850 8-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 45,365 45,365 8-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.86 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 9-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 5,355 5,355 9-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 57,132 57,132 9-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.89 Ordinary (9,048) (9,048) 9-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.89 Ordinary 5,378 5,378 9-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.89 Ordinary 6,557 6,557 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.08 Ordinary 34,165 34,165 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.92 Ordinary 4,800 4,800 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.09 Ordinary (836) (836) 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.92 Ordinary 3,492 3,492 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.09 Ordinary (24,106) (24,106) 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.12 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.12 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 Page 17 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 10-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.12 Ordinary 8,223 8,223 13-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.01 Ordinary 5,491 5,491 13-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.01 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 14-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.14 Ordinary 27,964 27,964 14-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.17 Ordinary 3,492 3,492 15-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.24 Ordinary 25,392 25,392 15-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.25 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 15-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.21 Ordinary 576 576 16-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.40 Ordinary 25,445 25,445 16-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.47 Ordinary 28,566 28,566 16-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.40 Ordinary (26,177) (26,177) 16-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.42 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 17-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.59 Ordinary 25,546 25,546 17-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 28,566 28,566 17-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 25,392 25,392 17-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 793 793 17-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.42 Ordinary 4,175 4,175 20-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.45 Ordinary 2,852 2,852 20-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.49 Ordinary 2,700 2,700 21-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 4,800 4,800 21-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 9,600 9,600 21-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 28,005 28,005 21-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 2,379 2,379 22-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.53 Ordinary 23,270 23,270 22-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.62 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 22-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.72 Ordinary 5,491 5,491 22-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.72 Ordinary 1,629 1,629 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 5,950 5,950 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.76 Ordinary 62,115 62,115 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 15,870 15,870 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.78 Ordinary (40,100) (40,100) 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 5,238 5,238 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 1,023 1,023 23-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 24-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.89 Ordinary 34,805 34,805 24-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.90 Ordinary 898 898 28-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.56 Ordinary 63,493 63,493 28-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.60 Ordinary (4,254) (4,254) 28-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.60 Ordinary (1,274) (1,274) 28-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.46 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 29-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 33,430 33,430 29-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.79 Ordinary 2,046 2,046 29-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.73 Ordinary 17,660 17,660 30-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.82 Ordinary 26,161 26,161 30-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.97 Ordinary 1,746 1,746 30-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.83 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 30-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.83 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 19,044 19,044 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.43 Ordinary 1,586 1,586 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 54,993 54,993 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 7,687 7,687 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.75 Ordinary 968 968 31-Jan-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.94 Ordinary 875 875 3-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.25 Ordinary 50,269 50,269 3-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.60 Ordinary 20,825 20,825 3-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.29 Ordinary 16,473 16,473 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 10,710 10,710 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 51,742 51,742 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.84 Ordinary (6,400) (6,400) 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 7,408 7,408 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.84 Ordinary 29,632 29,632 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.50 Ordinary 1,936 1,936 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.45 Ordinary (5,801) (5,801) 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.67 Ordinary 6,278 6,278 Page 18 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.67 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.67 Ordinary 3,039 3,039 4-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.67 Ordinary 280 280 5-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 14,875 14,875 5-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 59,603 59,603 5-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.03 Ordinary 21,959 21,959 5-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 25.88 Ordinary (828) (828) 6-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.98 Ordinary 70,804 70,804 6-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.11 Ordinary 5,238 5,238 6-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.11 Ordinary 3,539 3,539 7-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.08 Ordinary 4,760 4,760 10-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.14 Ordinary 28,233 28,233 10-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.14 Ordinary 1,586 1,586 10-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.95 Ordinary 5,491 5,491 10-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.95 Ordinary 2,026 2,026 10-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.08 Ordinary 2,649 2,649 11-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.22 Ordinary 18,822 18,822 11-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.13 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 11-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.13 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 12-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 23,457 23,457 12-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 7,530 7,530 12-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.34 Ordinary 49,181 49,181 12-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.25 Ordinary 682 682 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.55 Ordinary 40,781 40,781 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.50 Ordinary (992) (992) 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.55 Ordinary 3,492 3,492 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.50 Ordinary (18,293) (18,293) 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.43 Ordinary 1,454 1,454 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.43 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 13-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.43 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 14-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.43 Ordinary 27,748 27,748 14-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.62 Ordinary 18,822 18,822 14-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.62 Ordinary 2,379 2,379 14-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.61 Ordinary (24,746) (24,746) 18-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.65 Ordinary 8,351 8,351 18-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.65 Ordinary 1,625 1,625 19-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.76 Ordinary 45,350 45,350 19-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.73 Ordinary 83,354 83,354 19-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.83 Ordinary 15,685 15,685 20-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.90 Ordinary 63,673 63,673 20-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.03 Ordinary 38,493 38,493 21-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 67,089 67,089 21-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.10 Ordinary 25,096 25,096 21-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.12 Ordinary 1,142 1,142 21-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 27.24 Ordinary 4,268 4,268 24-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.41 Ordinary (13,000) (13,000) 24-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.94 Ordinary 13,314 13,314 24-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.41 Ordinary 1,586 1,586 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.05 Ordinary (5,200) (5,200) 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.33 Ordinary (10,888) (10,888) 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.59 Ordinary 49,614 49,614 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.31 Ordinary 77,474 77,474 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 18,822 18,822 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.05 Ordinary (4,000) (4,000) 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.05 Ordinary 1,746 1,746 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 26.59 Ordinary (58,848) (58,848) 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.59 Ordinary 2,121 2,121 25-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.59 Ordinary 170 170 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.07 Ordinary 59,523 59,523 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.09 Ordinary 51,660 51,660 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.09 Ordinary 51,048 51,048 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.98 Ordinary 3,492 3,492 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.98 Ordinary 5,238 5,238 26-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 26.07 Ordinary 5,541 5,541 27-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.08 Ordinary 11,305 11,305 Page 19 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 27-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.95 Ordinary 61,154 61,154 27-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 25.53 Ordinary 122 122 28-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.83 Ordinary 167,249 167,249 28-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 38,263 38,263 28-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 77,229 77,229 28-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.95 Ordinary 24,481 24,481 28-Feb-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.81 Ordinary (10,712) (10,712) 2-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.80 Ordinary (25,096) (25,096) 2-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 24.41 Ordinary (1,775) (1,775) 2-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.41 Ordinary 22,134 22,134 3-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.66 Ordinary 1,586 1,586 3-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.00 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 3-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.00 Ordinary 1,208 1,208 3-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 24.66 Ordinary 532 532 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.63 Ordinary 38,795 38,795 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.69 Ordinary 3,172 3,172 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.69 Ordinary 2,379 2,379 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.21 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.21 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.21 Ordinary 2,026 2,026 4-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.21 Ordinary 993 993 5-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.70 Ordinary 21,456 21,456 5-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 23.24 Ordinary (342,969) (342,969) 5-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.70 Ordinary 15,370 15,370 5-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 23.24 Ordinary 1,924 1,924 6-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 21.98 Ordinary (18,822) (18,822) 6-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 22.14 Ordinary (250,223) (250,223) 6-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 22.14 Ordinary 1,429 1,429 6-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 22.81 Ordinary 466 466 6-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 22.14 Ordinary 2,015 2,015 9-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.46 Ordinary 2,379 2,379 9-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.46 Ordinary 793 793 9-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 20.27 Ordinary (62,101) (62,101) 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.62 Ordinary 211,666 211,666 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 21.41 Ordinary (15,685) (15,685) 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 21.41 Ordinary 2,528 2,528 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 19.46 Ordinary (2,867) (2,867) 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 21.13 Ordinary (18,295) (18,295) 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 21.13 Ordinary 1,013 1,013 10-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 21.13 Ordinary 2,028 2,028 11-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 21.10 Ordinary (5,594) (5,594) 11-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 20.91 Ordinary 146,502 146,502 11-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 19.32 Ordinary (9,411) (9,411) 11-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.96 Ordinary 2,272 2,272 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.69 Ordinary 104,218 104,218 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 17.33 Ordinary (34,507) (34,507) 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 17.33 Ordinary 10,200 10,200 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.26 Ordinary 9,677 9,677 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.26 Ordinary 1,838 1,838 12-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.26 Ordinary 919 919 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.84 Ordinary 200,954 200,954 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 201,912 201,912 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.49 Ordinary 5,005 5,005 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.49 Ordinary 3,965 3,965 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 19.49 Ordinary 793 793 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 1,429 1,429 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 5,065 5,065 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 82,882 82,882 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 818 818 13-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 18.80 Ordinary 8,247 8,247 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 16.22 Ordinary (7,971) (7,971) 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Sell 16.22 Ordinary (7,408) (7,408) 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.22 Ordinary 3,494 3,494 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.22 Ordinary 1,747 1,747 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.45 Ordinary 5,525 5,525 Page 20 of 31 Annexure A Consideration Number of Person whose relevant interest given in relation to securities Person's votes Date of change changed Nature of Change(6) change(7) Class affected affected 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.45 Ordinary 919 919 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.99 Ordinary 1,838 1,838 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Buy 16.45 Ordinary 1,881 1,881 16-Mar-20 The Vanguard Group, Inc.