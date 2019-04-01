Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence back above its long-run average

•ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was up by 2.6% last week. The uptick has resulted in the index closing near its one month high.

•The sub-indices were higher, with the exception of current financial conditions which fell 1.5%. Future financial conditions rose a modest 0.4% after the fall of 3.3% last week.

•Current economic conditions jumped 8.1% compared to a fall of 0.1% previously. Future economic conditions were up by 1.3%.

•The 'time to buy a household item' showed some strength, gaining 5%. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4%, though the weekly reading was down sharply.