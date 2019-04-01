Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence back above its long-run average

•ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was up by 2.6% last week. The uptick has resulted in the index closing near its one month high.
•The sub-indices were higher, with the exception of current financial conditions which fell 1.5%. Future financial conditions rose a modest 0.4% after the fall of 3.3% last week.
•Current economic conditions jumped 8.1% compared to a fall of 0.1% previously. Future economic conditions were up by 1.3%.
•The 'time to buy a household item' showed some strength, gaining 5%. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4%, though the weekly reading was down sharply.
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 03:46:09 UTC