Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence falls following the Budget

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was down last week, falling 1.3%, despite the tax cuts set out in the Budget. Consumer confidence is just above its long-run average.

• Current finances were down 1.7%, while future finances gained by the same amount, thus having a neutral effect on the combined index.

• Current economic conditions rose by 0.7%, building on the big jump of 8.1% in the previous reading. Future economic conditions were up by a modest 0.8%, though this was the fourth straight weekly gain.

• The 'time to buy a household item' fell by 7.4%. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4.0%. The weekly reading rose to 4.3%, more than reversing the prior week's large decline.