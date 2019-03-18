Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence lifts a touch

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence lifted by 2.2% after a fall of 4.6% last week. The index is still below the long term average of 113.1.
• Current financial condition jumped by 6%; the increase comes after the falls in the previous three readings. Future financial conditions were also up by 1.7%.
• Current economic conditions were up 4.8% after the sharp fall of 7.9% last week. Future financial conditions were up marginally by 0.1%.
• The 'time to buy a household item' fell by 0.5%, its third-consecutive fall. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4%.
