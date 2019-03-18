Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence lifts a touch

03/18/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence lifted by 2.2% after a fall of 4.6% last week. The index is still below the long term average of 113.1.

• Current financial condition jumped by 6%; the increase comes after the falls in the previous three readings. Future financial conditions were also up by 1.7%.

• Current economic conditions were up 4.8% after the sharp fall of 7.9% last week. Future financial conditions were up marginally by 0.1%.

• The 'time to buy a household item' fell by 0.5%, its third-consecutive fall. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4%.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 268 M
EBIT 2019 10 196 M
Net income 2019 6 812 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 10,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 74 992 M
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.73%53 154
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.06%191 062
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 108
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.85%50 128
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.63%49 978
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%46 986
