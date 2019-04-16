Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence shakes off post-Budget blues

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence has bounced back, rising 1.9% last week. This reaffirms our prognosis that the post-Budget dip in consumer confidence was likely noise.

• Current finances were up 2.1%, after three consecutive falls. Future financial conditions inched up marginally by 0.1%.

• Current economic conditions rose by 4.2%, to the highest level for this year. Future economic conditions were up by a 1.5%.

• The 'time to buy a household item' rose by 1.7%. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4.0%. The weekly reading softened to 3.9%, however, reversing much of the prior week's uptick.