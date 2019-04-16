Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Confidence shakes off post-Budget blues

0
04/16/2019

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence has bounced back, rising 1.9% last week. This reaffirms our prognosis that the post-Budget dip in consumer confidence was likely noise.

• Current finances were up 2.1%, after three consecutive falls. Future financial conditions inched up marginally by 0.1%.

• Current economic conditions rose by 4.2%, to the highest level for this year. Future economic conditions were up by a 1.5%.

• The 'time to buy a household item' rose by 1.7%. Four-week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4.0%. The weekly reading softened to 3.9%, however, reversing much of the prior week's uptick.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 04:32:03 UTC
