Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence falters

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence fell 1.0 per cent last week. The fall was accentuated by a sharp decline of 7.1 per cent seen in the 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index.

Current finances fell by 1.2 per cent, the second decline in a row, while future finances gained 1.7 per cent. Both the indices are well above their long-term averages.

Current economic conditions gained 1.4 per cent after five straight declines. Future economic conditions gained 1.8 per cent for its third consecutive increase.

Australians are still wary of the economic outlook considering both the subindices are below their long terms averages.

Inflation expectations were stable at 4 1.4 per cent on the four-week moving average.