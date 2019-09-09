Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence falters

0
09/09/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence fell 1.0 per cent last week. The fall was accentuated by a sharp decline of 7.1 per cent seen in the 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index.

Current finances fell by 1.2 per cent, the second decline in a row, while future finances gained 1.7 per cent. Both the indices are well above their long-term averages.

Current economic conditions gained 1.4 per cent after five straight declines. Future economic conditions gained 1.8 per cent for its third consecutive increase.

Australians are still wary of the economic outlook considering both the subindices are below their long terms averages.

Inflation expectations were stable at 4 1.4 per cent on the four-week moving average.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:21:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 260 M
EBIT 2019 10 578 M
Net income 2019 6 723 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 76 479 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,24  AUD
Last Close Price 27,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.67%52 215
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%168 657
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 803
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 616
QNB-1.58%48 686
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.29%48 222
