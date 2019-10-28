Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence falters

Confidence falters
ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was down 1.1% last week; The financial conditions subindices were the only indices supporting the index.
Current finances was up by a healthy 5%, reversing much of the recent falls, while future finances gained 0.4% for its third weekly rise.
The combined Economic conditions subindex registered its fourth weekly decline and remains a significant drag on overall sentiment. Current economic conditions fell 4% to its lowest level since early 2017, while future economic conditions lost 3.8%.
The 'Time to buy a household item' was down 3.3% last week compared to a gain of 5.1% previously.
The four-week average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.1%, though weekly reading fell below 4% after five weeks of stability.
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 00:46:02 UTC