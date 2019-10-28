Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence falters

Confidence falters

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was down 1.1% last week; The financial conditions subindices were the only indices supporting the index.

Current finances was up by a healthy 5%, reversing much of the recent falls, while future finances gained 0.4% for its third weekly rise.

The combined Economic conditions subindex registered its fourth weekly decline and remains a significant drag on overall sentiment. Current economic conditions fell 4% to its lowest level since early 2017, while future economic conditions lost 3.8%.

The 'Time to buy a household item' was down 3.3% last week compared to a gain of 5.1% previously.

The four-week average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.1%, though weekly reading fell below 4% after five weeks of stability.