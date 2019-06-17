Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence goes sideways

06/17/2019

Confidence was down just a notch last week, falling 0.3 per cent.

The financial conditions sub-indices were positive. Current financial conditions rose 3.9 per cent, while future financial conditions gained 0.2 per cent. The rise has bought both indices back above their long-term averages.

Current and future economic conditions were down 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

'Time to buy a major household item' was also down, falling 1.2 per cent. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 3.8 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:43:06 UTC
