Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence goes sideways

Confidence was down just a notch last week, falling 0.3 per cent.

The financial conditions sub-indices were positive. Current financial conditions rose 3.9 per cent, while future financial conditions gained 0.2 per cent. The rise has bought both indices back above their long-term averages.

Current and future economic conditions were down 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

'Time to buy a major household item' was also down, falling 1.2 per cent. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 3.8 per cent.