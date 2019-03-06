Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence goes up a notch

0
03/06/2019 | 12:31am EST

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was up marginally last week, gaining 0.6 per cent.

• Financial conditions subindices were mixed, with current finances down 1.3 per cent and future finances up by 4.8 per cent. The recovery in future finances reversed much of last week's 5.3 per cent drop.

• The economic conditions sub-indices were positive. Current economic conditions were up 0.9 per cent and future economic conditions gained 0.5 per cent.

• The 'time to buy a household item' partially retraced the previous week's gain, falling 2.1 per cent. Four week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 327 M
EBIT 2019 10 208 M
Net income 2019 6 849 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 80 081 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.90%56 682
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD7.50%198 303
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 884
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.65%52 670
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.93%50 093
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%48 175
