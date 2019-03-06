Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence goes up a notch

• ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence was up marginally last week, gaining 0.6 per cent.

• Financial conditions subindices were mixed, with current finances down 1.3 per cent and future finances up by 4.8 per cent. The recovery in future finances reversed much of last week's 5.3 per cent drop.

• The economic conditions sub-indices were positive. Current economic conditions were up 0.9 per cent and future economic conditions gained 0.5 per cent.

• The 'time to buy a household item' partially retraced the previous week's gain, falling 2.1 per cent. Four week moving average inflation expectations were stable at 4 per cent.