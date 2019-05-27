Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence increases further

• Confidence continues its rise, gaining 1.2 per cent last week. With the exception of 'time to buy a household item', which fell 2.9 per cent, all the sub-indices were positive.

• Current financial conditions rose by 1.2 per cent, while future financial conditions were up 0.8 per cent. These two indices have risen for three consecutive weeks. The measure of current financial conditions is its highest since early February.

• Current economic conditions rose 3.0 per cent while future economic conditions were up 4.5 per cent.

• The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.1 per cennt.