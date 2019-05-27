Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence increases further

0
05/27/2019 | 09:59pm EDT

• Confidence continues its rise, gaining 1.2 per cent last week. With the exception of 'time to buy a household item', which fell 2.9 per cent, all the sub-indices were positive.

• Current financial conditions rose by 1.2 per cent, while future financial conditions were up 0.8 per cent. These two indices have risen for three consecutive weeks. The measure of current financial conditions is its highest since early February.

• Current economic conditions rose 3.0 per cent while future economic conditions were up 4.5 per cent.

• The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 4.1 per cennt.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 01:58:02 UTC
