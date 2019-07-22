Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence lifts a touch

Confidence gained 0.3 per cent last week. The financial and economic conditions subcomponents were positive, implying the detail was better than the headline suggested.

Current finances gained 2.8 per cent while future financial conditions were up 0.3 per cent. Both the indices are comfortably above their respective long-term average.

The economic subindices were also positive, with current economic conditions gaining 3.4 per cent and future economic conditions rising by 1 per cent.

The 'Time to buy a major household item' was the only subindex that fell, dropping 4.4 per cent. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was flat at 4.0 per cent, though weekly inflation expectations rose for the third-consecutive week.