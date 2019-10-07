Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence reverses

10/07/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

After gaining 4.2% in the previous reading, ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence fell 2.1% last week. All the subindices fell except the 'time to buy a major household item'.

Financial conditions subindices were down significantly and have been volatile for the last few weeks. Current finances were down 4.7% while future finances lost 5.0%.

Current economic conditions fell 1.7%, while future economic conditions lost 1.1% after gaining 4.2% in the previous reading.

'Time to buy a household item' continued to recover after falling to a 10-year low in recent weeks, although it remains below its long term average.

Inflation expectations inched higher by 0.1 ppt to 4.1%.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:16:02 UTC
