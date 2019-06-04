Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence takes a break

Confidence has taken a pause, falling 1.4 per cent last week after two weekly gains. With the exception of current economic conditions, which rose 2.1 per cent, all the sub-indices were negative.

Current financial conditions fell by 4.7 per cent, its first decline after four consecutive increases, while future financial conditions were down 2.8 per cent.

Current economic conditions was positive for the third consecutive week, while future economic conditions were down 0.3 per cent after rising 4.5 per cent in the previous reading.

'Time to buy a household item' was down 1.3 per cent while the four-week moving average for inflation expectations fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.0 per cent.