AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence takes a break

06/04/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Confidence has taken a pause, falling 1.4 per cent last week after two weekly gains. With the exception of current economic conditions, which rose 2.1 per cent, all the sub-indices were negative.

Current financial conditions fell by 4.7 per cent, its first decline after four consecutive increases, while future financial conditions were down 2.8 per cent.

Current economic conditions was positive for the third consecutive week, while future economic conditions were down 0.3 per cent after rising 4.5 per cent in the previous reading.

'Time to buy a household item' was down 1.3 per cent while the four-week moving average for inflation expectations fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.0 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 05:29:07 UTC
