Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence tumbles

09/17/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Confidence plunged 3.5% last week to its lowest level in over two years. 'Time to buy a household item' was the only subindex in the positive, eking out a 0.2% gain.

The financial conditions subcomponents dropped sharply. Current finances were down 4.6%, the third consecutive weekly decline, while future finances were down 4.8%.

The economic conditions subindices were also down, with current economic conditions losing 0.6% and future economic conditions falling by a sharp 7.6%, bringing it to a two-year low.

The four-week moving average for inflation expectations increased by 0.1ppt to 4.1%, despite a small decline in the weekly reading.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:46:02 UTC
