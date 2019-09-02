Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/02
26.71 AUD   -0.11%
09:10pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence up a notch
PU
09/01ANZ JOB ADS : job ads take a u-turn
PU
08/30AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence up a notch

0
09/02/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Consumer confidence gained 0.3 per cent last week, according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Index, its second straight weekly gain.

Financial conditions were mixed, with current finances down 3.3 per cent after a strong rise in the prior week and future financial conditions gaining 1.3 per cent. Both measures of financial conditions are above average.

Economic conditions were also mixed. Current economic conditions fell 2.7 per cent, the fifth consecutive decline, while future economic conditions rose 3.8 per cent. Both the sub-indices are below average.

The 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index gained 1.7 per cent. This follows a rise of 4 per cent in the previous week. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 4 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:09:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 260 M
EBIT 2019 10 578 M
Net income 2019 6 723 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 75 101 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,42  AUD
Last Close Price 26,71  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.32%50 623
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.56%163 557
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 023
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 796
QNB-1.48%48 725
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.10%46 277
