Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence up a notch

Consumer confidence gained 0.3 per cent last week, according to the ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Index, its second straight weekly gain.

Financial conditions were mixed, with current finances down 3.3 per cent after a strong rise in the prior week and future financial conditions gaining 1.3 per cent. Both measures of financial conditions are above average.

Economic conditions were also mixed. Current economic conditions fell 2.7 per cent, the fifth consecutive decline, while future economic conditions rose 3.8 per cent. Both the sub-indices are below average.

The 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index gained 1.7 per cent. This follows a rise of 4 per cent in the previous week. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations rose by 0.1 percentage point to 4 per cent.