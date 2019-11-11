Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Corporate Representative Form
PU
01:05aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Corporate Representative Form
PU
01:05aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Questions from Shareholders Form
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Corporate Representative Form

11/11/2019

APPOINTMENT

OF CORPORATE

REPRESENTATIVE FORM

ANZ SHARE REGISTRAR

GPO Box 242

Yarra Falls

The Pavilions

Private Bag 92119

Australia 1800 11 33 99

Facsimile 1800 783 447 (within Aust)

Melbourne

452 Johnston Street

Bridgwater Road

Auckland 1142

New Zealand 0800 174 007

(61 3) 9473 2555 (outside Aust)

Victoria 3001

Abbotsford

Bristol BS99 6ZZ

New Zealand

UK (0870) 702 0000

Internet shareholder.anz.com

Australia

Victoria 3067

United Kingdom

Outside Australia (61 3) 9415 4010

Australia

HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM

A

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE

This Form should be used by a corporate shareholder to appoint a representative to attend any or all future meetings of shareholders

of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) ABN 11 005 357 522 (including Annual General Meetings) or any adjournments of such meetings. The Form (including any authority under which it is signed or a certified copy of that authority) may be sent to ANZ's Share Registrar in advance of any meeting to which it applies or submitted at the time of registration before such meeting.

Do not use this Form to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy.

Where a body corporate has been appointed as a proxy, this Form cannot be used by that body corporate to appoint a representative - contact ANZ's Share Registrar to obtain the appropriate form for use in that scenario.

B

SIGNATURE(S)

This Form should be signed as follows in the spaces provided:

  • this Form should be signed by either 2 Directors or a Director and a Company Secretary;
  • alternatively, where the company has a Sole Director and, pursuant to the Corporations Act, there is no Company Secretary, or where the Sole Director is also the Sole Company Secretary, that Director may sign alone.

Delete titles as applicable.

C

REVOCATIONS

ANZ will treat an appointment as revoked upon the appointer notifying ANZ in writing - written revocations should be sent to ANZ's Share Registrar. ANZ will also treat an appointment as revoked upon a subsequent Appointment of Corporate Representative Form being submitted, unless otherwise specified.

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE FORM

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE

A

APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE (Certificate pursuant to section 250D of the Corporations Act 2001) The above named registered holder hereby certifies that:

Insert name of appointed representative

is appointed as its corporate representative to act at:

Day

Month

Year

the meeting of ANZ shareholders to be held on

/

/

and at any adjournments of that meeting

OR

all meetings of ANZ shareholders and at any adjournments of any such meetings

Please state if there are any restrictions on the representative's power:

Yes

No

If yes, please describe these restrictions

Contact name

Telephone Number - Business Hours / After Hours

B

SIGN HERE - THIS SECTION MUST BE SIGNED FOR YOUR INSTRUCTIONS TO BE EXECUTED

I/We authorise you to act in accordance with the instructions set out above. I/We acknowledge that these instructions supersede and have priority over all previous instructions.

Director/Sole Director and Sole Company Secretary Director/Company Secretary

Sole Director (No Company Secretary)

/ /

Day Month Year

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:04:09 UTC
