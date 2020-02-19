Australia and New Zealand Banking : December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack

DECEMBER 2019 BASEL III PILLAR 3 / 1st QUARTER FY20 CHART PACK
20 FEBRUARY 2020
A U S T R A L I A & N E W Z E A L A N D B A N K I N G G R O U P L I M I T E D
To be read in conjunction with 'ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 disclosure as at 31 December 2019'
OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL INFORMATION CURRENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Provision charge and Credit Quality (see slides 3, 4 and 5):
The total provision charge of $116 million for 1Q20 was $40 million lower than for the same quarter FY19 (PCP). The total provision charge decreased $77 million compared to the preceding quarter driven by a reduction in collective provision charge including from an improved delinquency profile in the Australian mortgage portfolio in 1Q20.
The individual provision charge at $165 million was $21 million lower than PCP. The IP Loss Rate of 11bps was 1bps lower than PCP.
CRWA increased $6.1 billion which included $4.2 billion from lending largely in the Corporate asset class and $1.6 billion from balance sheet recognition of leases arising from the implementation of IFRS 16.
Management actions over the past three years to de-risk the portfolio, in particular in Institutional, together with benign market conditions have contributed to low loss rate outcomes.
There have been no material credit impacts observed in the first quarter however, ANZ is maintaining a watching brief on the short to medium term economic impacts arising from unprecedented bushfire activity and more recent flooding together with any emerging impacts from the COVID-19 virus.
Capital (see slides 6 and 7):
1Q20 includes payment of the Final Dividend (impact 53bps). The Group Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on an APRA Level 2 basis was 10.9%. On a pro-forma basis ~11.1%.
The Group Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on an APRA Level 1 basis was 10.9% at the end of the first quarter FY20.
Australian Housing (see slides 8 and 9)
Actions taken in 1H19 to provide greater certainty for customers by improving turnaround times and providing greater clarity to our bankers, mobile lenders and mortgage brokers about our lending policies, followed by a major marketing campaign saw application volumes increase in the second half of FY19 and stabilise at levels well above the first half average. Work continues on
improvements to processes and procedures.
The Australian Home Loan balance sheet has stabilised, however there are higher levels of amortisation arising from the low interest rate environment and associated increased paydown by those with Principal and Interest loans1.
90+ delinquency levels have declined from 4Q19, down 8bps to 1.08%, primarily from improvements in WA and NSW.
1. Principal & Interest loans comprised 85% of the Australian home loan portfolio as at 30 September 2019
Home loans 90+ dpd vintages % ratio of ever delinquent (measured by # accounts) contains at least 6 application months of that fiscal year contributing to each data point.
2.
Includes Non Performing Loans
3.
ANZ delinquencies calculated on a missed payment basis
9
4.
The current classification of Investor vs Owner Occupier, is based on ANZ's product category, determined at origination as advised by the customer and the ongoing precision relies primarily on the customer's obligation to advise
ANZ of any change in circumstances
MARGIN ENVIRONMENT
LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT
AS AT SEPTEMBER 2019
$b~110
~53
Low rate deposits <25bps
Capital (excluding intangibles) and
other non interest bearing liabilities
SWITCHING INTEREST ONLY TO PRINCIPAL & INTEREST1
$b
8
4
1Q20
4
3
3
2
3
6
7
7
9
8
6
1
8
6
6
4
4
4
3
2
1H17 2H17
1H18 2H18
1H19 2H19
1H20
2H20 1H21
2H21 1H22
2H22 1H23 2H23+
Contractual conversions
Early conversions
Contractual (still to convert)
BUSINESS MIX - AVERAGE INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
BILLS/OIS SPREAD
AS AT SEPTEMBER 2019 (FULL YEAR AVERAGE, EXCLUDING MARKETS)
bps
Date
90 day avg Bills/OIS
%
70
1H19 (average)
48bps
60
2H19 (average)
27bps
50
22.3%
Australia Retail & Commercial
1Q20 (average)
19bps
40
Institutional (excluding Markets)2
30
55.2%
New Zealand
20
Other
10
20.8%
0
1.7%
Sep-18
Nov-18
Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Jul-19
Sep-19
Nov-19
Jan-20
Spot Bills-OIS Spread (bps)
90 day rolling average of Bills-OIS (bps)
1. Total portfolio including new flows
2. Note: Institutional AIEA excluding Markets are $126.0b. Markets AIEA (Markets/Liquid assets) are $247.9b
10
