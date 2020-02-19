Australia and New Zealand Banking : December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack

Log in
02/19/2020 | 06:17pm EST

20 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today releases its December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack.

This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

DECEMBER 2019 BASEL III PILLAR 3 / 1st QUARTER FY20 CHART PACK

-

20 FEBRUARY 2020

A U S T R A L I A & N E W Z E A L A N D B A N K I N G G R O U P L I M I T E D

To be read in conjunction with 'ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 disclosure as at 31 December 2019' Available on the ANZ shareholder website anz.com/shareholder

OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL INFORMATION CURRENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

  • Provision charge and Credit Quality (see slides 3, 4 and 5):
  1. The total provision charge of $116 million for 1Q20 was $40 million lower than for the same quarter FY19 (PCP). The total provision charge decreased $77 million compared to the preceding quarter driven by a reduction in collective provision charge including from an improved delinquency profile in the Australian mortgage portfolio in 1Q20.
    1. The individual provision charge at $165 million was $21 million lower than PCP. The IP Loss Rate of 11bps was 1bps lower than PCP.
    1. CRWA increased $6.1 billion which included $4.2 billion from lending largely in the Corporate asset class and $1.6 billion from balance sheet recognition of leases arising from the implementation of IFRS 16.
    1. Management actions over the past three years to de-risk the portfolio, in particular in Institutional, together with benign market conditions have contributed to low loss rate outcomes.
    1. There have been no material credit impacts observed in the first quarter however, ANZ is maintaining a watching brief on the short to medium term economic impacts arising from unprecedented bushfire activity and more recent flooding together with any emerging impacts from the COVID-19 virus.
  • Capital (see slides 6 and 7):
    1. 1Q20 includes payment of the Final Dividend (impact 53bps). The Group Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on an APRA Level 2 basis was 10.9%. On a pro-forma basis ~11.1%.
    1. The Group Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on an APRA Level 1 basis was 10.9% at the end of the first quarter FY20.
  • Australian Housing (see slides 8 and 9)
    1. Actions taken in 1H19 to provide greater certainty for customers by improving turnaround times and providing greater clarity to our bankers, mobile lenders and mortgage brokers about our lending policies, followed by a major marketing campaign saw application volumes increase in the second half of FY19 and stabilise at levels well above the first half average. Work continues on

improvements to processes and procedures.

  1. The Australian Home Loan balance sheet has stabilised, however there are higher levels of amortisation arising from the low interest rate environment and associated increased paydown by those with Principal and Interest loans1.
  1. 90+ delinquency levels have declined from 4Q19, down 8bps to 1.08%, primarily from improvements in WA and NSW.

1. Principal & Interest loans comprised 85% of the Australian home loan portfolio as at 30 September 2019

2

PORTFOLIO MOVEMENT

RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWA)

TOTAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS BY CATEGORY

$b

417

424

409

398

396

396

391

391

47

47

39

39

37

38

37

38

12

13

18

17

16

13

17

16

152

143

133

141

144

156

158

139

$19b increase from Sep-18:

FX

$2b

  • SA-CCR$6b2
  • Lending $10b
  • Other $1b

TOTAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS BY DIVISION1

$b

409

398

391

396

391

396

417

424

9

8

24

10

22

12

60

57

56

15

58

57

11

60

66

69

181

184

168

159

159

166

164

167

157

160

161

161

159

159

162

162

Sep-16

Mar-17

Sep-17

Mar-18

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Australia

Institutional

New Zealand

Other

TOTAL RWA MOVEMENT DRIVERS

200

199

204

202

198

201

202

206

Sep-16Mar-17Sep-17Mar-18Sep-18Mar-19Sep-19Dec-19

CRWA (ex. Insto) CRWA (Insto) Mkt. & IRRBB RWA Op-RWA

$b

6.1

0.2

0.5

0.4

424.2

417.0

Sep-19

Credit

Op

IRRBB

Mkt

Dec-19

1.

Institutional RWAs are inclusive of Corporate Banking, transferred from Australia Division to Institutional in October 2017 and backdated to September 2016 for the purposes of chart time series

2.

Change to Standardised Approach for measuring Counterparty Credit Risk

3

PORTFOLIO MOVEMENT

CREDIT RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS (CRWA) & EXPOSURE AT DEFAULT (EAD)

EXPOSURE AT DEFAULT & CRWA/EAD1

$b

968

977

1,001

903

930

944

Other

894

899

QRR & Other Retail

Residential Mortgage

39.4

38.0

36.9

36.6

36.4

37.3

35.8

35.7

Sovereign & Banks

Corporate

Sep-16Mar-17Sep-17Mar-18Sep-18Mar-19Sep-19Dec-19Dec-19

CRWA/EAD % EAD

CRWA MOVEMENT

Includes $1.6 billion from

balance sheet recognition of

$b

leases arising from the

implementation of IFRS16

358.1

0.1

4.2

2.1

364.2

-0.3

Sep-19

FX Impact Lending

Methodology

Risk

Dec-19

Mvmt.

Review

CREDIT RWA & EAD MOVEMENT BY ASSET CLASS

$b (Dec-19 vs Sep-19) FX Adjusted

Includes 'Risk' release of

16.7

Driven by

seasonal

-$0.5b, mainly from improved

impacts2

delinquency profile

7.1

2.5

4.9

0.5

0.7

-0.1

-2.4

Residential

Corporate

Sovereign & Bank

Other

Mortgage (Housing)

Credit RWA

EAD

1.

EAD excludes Securitisation and Other assets whereas CRWA is inclusive as per APS 330

2.

Increase in short term deposits held with central banks (including from customers with northern hemisphere year end reporting dates) contributed circa $14b of the total

4

CREDIT QUALITY

TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE

Loss Rate*

IP

15bp

Total

14bp

$m

202

206

159

121

220

210

160

183

-4

-18

-24

-39

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

IP CHARGE BY SEGMENT

Loss Rate*

Loss Rate*

IP 12bp

IP 11bp

Total 10bp

209

Total

7bp

237

186

165

156

193

16

8

116

14

38

15

194

258

140

148

186

120

165

-30

43

53

-8

-49

-49

1Q19

1Q20

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Retail (Adv)

Corporate (Adv)

Individual Provision charge

Collective Provision charge

* First quarter annualised loss rate

Resi. Mortgage (Adv)

Other

Increase primarily from reduction

GROSS IMPAIRED ASSETS1

90+ DAYS PAST DUE LOANS3

in denominator (FUM reduction in

Personal lending, Cards, SME)

$m

%

3,000

0.70

0.67

0.79

0.72

0.73

0.77

2,034

2,013

2,022

2,029

2,052

0.62

0.61

0.62

2,000

0.56

1,000

0

Mar-18

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-18

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Australia

New Zealand

Institutional

Other2

Total Group Residential Mortgage

Retail (Pillar 3 QRR & Other Retail categories)

1. Excluding unsecured 90+ days past due

2. Other includes Retail Asia & Pacific and Australia Wealth

5

3. As a % of Exposure at Default

CAPITAL

Basel III APRA Level 2 CET1

Sep-19

Dec-19

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (AUD m)

47,355

46,359

Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)

416,961

424,154

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.4%

10.9%

Basel III APRA Level 1 Extended licensed CET1

Sep-19

Dec-19

Common Equity Tier 1

Capital (AUD m)

43,095

41,849

Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)

379,539

383,575

Common Equity Tier 1

Capital Ratio

11.4%

10.9%

APRA LEVEL 2 CET1 RATIO - CAPITAL MOVEMENT

%

11.36

~11.1

0.10

10.93

-0.53

Sep-19

Dividend

Organic Cap

Dec-19

Pro-Forma

(DRP

Gen & Other1

Dec-192

Neutralised)

1. Includes capital deductions increases such as Investments in Associates and Deferred Tax Assets and Non Cash items

2. Taking into consideration announced divestment benefits (P&I ~20bps)

6

CAPITAL FRAMEWORK

CURRENT REGULATORY PROPOSALS AND RECENT FINALISATION1

2019

1H20

2H20

1H21

Expected

Implementation date

RBNZ capital framework

Transition to 2027

2027

Leverage ratio

Finalise

2022

Standardised approach to credit risk

Consultation

Finalise

2022

Internal Ratings-based Approach to

Consultation

Finalise

2022

Credit Risk

Operational risk

Finalise

2021

Fundamental Review of the Trading

Consultation

2023

Book

Interest Rate Risk in the Banking

Consultation

Finalise

2022

Book

Loss Absorbing Capacity (LAC)2

2024

Transition to 2024

Capital treatment for investments in

Consultation

Finalise

2022

subsidiaries (Level 1)

1. Timeline is based on APRA's 2020 Policy Agenda (published January 2020)

2. Only in relation to the 3% of RWA increase in Total Capital requirements announced in July 2019

7

AUSTRALIA HOME LOANS

PORTFOLIO

ANZ HOME LOAN APPLICATIONS (FUM)

ANZ TOTAL HOUSING LOAN GROWTH1

3 month rolling average (Index Dec 2017 = 100)

3 month annualised (%)

8.6

7.4

5.5

100

3.3

2.0

0.5

90

-0.2

-0.8

-2.6

80

-3.0

-2.7

Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

70

12 mth avg

APRA Monthly Authorised Deposit-

to Dec-19

APRA Monthly Banking Statistics (MBS)

taking Institution Statistics (MADIS)

60

ANZ TOTAL HOUSING LOAN GROWTH BY TYPE1

50

3 month annualised (%)

40

11.3

10.5

9.2

30

6.6

4.2

4.4

2.0

2.5

20

1.8

1.5

0.3

-1.0

-2.5

-1.3

-0.3

10

-3.1

-3.3

-4.2

-5.5

-6.5

-6.8

-7.7

0Dec-

Mar-

Jun-

Sep-

Dec-

Mar-

Jun-

Sep-

Dec-

Jun-17Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

APRA Monthly Authorised Deposit-

APRA Monthly Banking Statistics (MBS)

Owner Occupied

Investor

taking Institution Statistics (MADIS)

1.

Source: APRA Monthly Banking Statistics (MBS) and Monthly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution Statistics (MADIS)

8

AUSTRALIA HOME LOANS

CREDIT QUALITY

HOME LOANS - 90+ DAYS PAST DUE1 (BY VINTAGE)

HOME LOANS - 30+ DAYS & 90+ DAYS PAST DUE2,3,4

%

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

26

28

30

32

34

36

Month on book

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

30+ DPD %

90+ Investor

90+ Owner Occupied

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Dec

Sep

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

HOME LOANS - 90+ DAYS PAST DUE2,3 (BY STATE)

%

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

QLD

WA

SA & NT

Portfolio

VIC & TAS NSW & ACT

Mar-12Mar-14Mar-16Mar-18Jun-19

Mar-13Mar-15Mar-17Mar-19Dec-19

1.

Home loans 90+ dpd vintages % ratio of ever delinquent (measured by # accounts) contains at least 6 application months of that fiscal year contributing to each data point.

2.

Includes Non Performing Loans

3.

ANZ delinquencies calculated on a missed payment basis

9

4.

The current classification of Investor vs Owner Occupier, is based on ANZ's product category, determined at origination as advised by the customer and the ongoing precision relies primarily on the customer's obligation to advise

ANZ of any change in circumstances

MARGIN ENVIRONMENT

LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT

AS AT SEPTEMBER 2019

$b~110

~53

Low rate deposits <25bps

Capital (excluding intangibles) and

other non interest bearing liabilities

SWITCHING INTEREST ONLY TO PRINCIPAL & INTEREST1

$b

8

4

1Q20

4

3

3

2

3

6

7

7

9

8

6

1

8

6

6

4

4

4

3

2

1H17 2H17

1H18 2H18

1H19 2H19

1H20

2H20 1H21

2H21 1H22

2H22 1H23 2H23+

Contractual conversions

Early conversions

Contractual (still to convert)

BUSINESS MIX - AVERAGE INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

BILLS/OIS SPREAD

AS AT SEPTEMBER 2019 (FULL YEAR AVERAGE, EXCLUDING MARKETS)

bps

Date

90 day avg Bills/OIS

%

70

1H19 (average)

48bps

60

2H19 (average)

27bps

50

22.3%

Australia Retail & Commercial

1Q20 (average)

19bps

40

Institutional (excluding Markets)2

30

55.2%

New Zealand

20

Other

10

20.8%

0

1.7%

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Spot Bills-OIS Spread (bps)

90 day rolling average of Bills-OIS (bps)

1. Total portfolio including new flows

2. Note: Institutional AIEA excluding Markets are $126.0b. Markets AIEA (Markets/Liquid assets) are $247.9b

10

FURTHER INFORMATION

Our Shareholder information

anz.com/shareholder/centre/

Equity Investors

Jill Campbell

Cameron Davis

Harsh Vardhan

Group General Manager

Executive Manager

Manager

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

+61 3 8654 7749

+61 3 8654 7716

+61 3 8655 0878

+61 412 047 448

+61 421 613 819

+61 466 848 027

jill.campbell@anz.com

cameron.davis@anz.com

harsh.vardhan@anz.com

Retail Investors

Debt Investors

Michelle Weerakoon

Scott Gifford

Mary Makridis

Manager Shareholder

Head of Debt Investor

Associate Director

Services & Events

Relations

Debt Investor Relations

+61 3 8654 7682

+61 3 8655 5683

+61 3 8655 4318

+61 411 143 090

+61 434 076 876

michelle.weerakoon@anz.com

scott.gifford@anz.com

mary.makridis@anz.com

DISCLAIMER & IMPORTANT NOTICE: The material in this presentation is general background information about the Bank's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with or without professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to ANZ's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. When used in this presentation, the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to ANZ and its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" for the purposes of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ANZ does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

11

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:16:06 UTC
