AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/06
28.53 AUD   -0.21%
10:52aAUSTRALIA AND N : Dividend/Distribution - ANZPD
PU
09/05AUSTRALIA AND N : Appendix 3B
PU
09/05EXCLUSIVE : Big Australian fund manager divests Commonwealth Bank ov..
RE
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Dividend/Distribution - ANZPD

09/06/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ANZPD - CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-21

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 6, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 1.90180000

Ex Date

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Record Date

Thursday February 21, 2019

Payment Date

Friday March 1, 2019

Additional Information

For more information in relation to Distributions paid on ANZ CN1, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday September 6, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ANZPD

ASX +Security Description

CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-21

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday February 21, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday February 20, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 1, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 1.90180000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.90180000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 1.90180000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked0.0000 %

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period

Monday September 3, 2018

3D.2 End date of payment period

Thursday February 28, 2019

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period179

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

2.1400 %

  • 3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

    This is the 180 day Bank Bill Rate (average mid-rate) on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.

  • 3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin3.4000 %

  • 3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

    Margin as determined under the Bookbuild. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.

  • 3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate-1.6620 %

  • 3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

    For a fully franked Distribution, the Distribution Rate is 70% of the aggregate of the Bank Bill Rate (refer 3D.6) and the Margin (refer 3D.8) (together the "Aggregate Rate"). The figure in 3D.10 represents 30% of the Aggregate Rate - this amount is deducted from the Aggregate Rate to calculate the Distribution Rate. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.

  • 3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

3.8780 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

Part 5 - Further information

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    This Distribution payment is subject to ANZ's absolute discretion and no Payment Condition existing in respect of the Distribution Payment Date. (These are standard conditions in respect of every six monthly Distribution paid on CN1 - refer to the ANZ CN1 prospectus dated 10 July 2013).

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

For more information in relation to Distributions paid on ANZ CN1, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:51:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 19 541 M
EBIT 2018 10 344 M
Net income 2018 6 968 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 11,92
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 82 373 M
