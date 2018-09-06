Australia and New Zealand Banking : Dividend/Distribution - ANZPD

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ANZPD - CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-21
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday September 6, 2018
Distribution Amount
AUD 1.90180000
Ex Date
Wednesday February 20, 2019
Record Date
Thursday February 21, 2019
Payment Date
Friday March 1, 2019
Additional Information
For more information in relation to Distributions paid on ANZ CN1, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
ANZ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday September 6, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ANZPD
ASX +Security Description
CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-21
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday February 28, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday February 21, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday February 20, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 1, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Actual
AUD 1.90180000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 1.90180000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 1.90180000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked0.0000 %
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
3D.1 Start date of payment period
Monday September 3, 2018
3D.2 End date of payment period
Thursday February 28, 2019
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period179
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
2.1400 %
-
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
This is the 180 day Bank Bill Rate (average mid-rate) on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.
-
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin3.4000 %
-
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
Margin as determined under the Bookbuild. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.
-
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate-1.6620 %
-
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
For a fully franked Distribution, the Distribution Rate is 70% of the aggregate of the Bank Bill Rate (refer 3D.6) and the Margin (refer 3D.8) (together the "Aggregate Rate"). The figure in 3D.10 represents 30% of the Aggregate Rate - this amount is deducted from the Aggregate Rate to calculate the Distribution Rate. For more information, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.
-
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
3.8780 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
Part 5 - Further information
-
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
This Distribution payment is subject to ANZ's absolute discretion and no Payment Condition existing in respect of the Distribution Payment Date. (These are standard conditions in respect of every six monthly Distribution paid on CN1 - refer to the ANZ CN1 prospectus dated 10 July 2013).
-
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
For more information in relation to Distributions paid on ANZ CN1, please refer to the ANZ CN1 Prospectus dated 10 July 2013.