Australia and New Zealand Banking : Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks

04/07/2020 | 07:48pm EDT

News Release

For Release: 8 April 2020

Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks

ANZ today confirmed Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has changed its ratings of the Australian major banks, resulting in ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) decreasing one-notch to A+ from AA-. The Outlook on its Long-Term IDR remains Negative.

ANZ's Short-Term IDR has also been downgraded to F1 from F1+.

The full list of ANZ's ratings are:

Senior Debt: A+

Subordinated Debt: A-

Hybrid Debt: BBB

For media enquiries contact:

For analyst enquiries contact:

Stephen Ries

Cameron Davis

Head of Corporate Communications

Executive Manager, Investor Relations

+61 409 655 551

+61 421 613 819

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 23:47:10 UTC
