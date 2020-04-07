Australia and New Zealand Banking : Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks

For Release: 8 April 2020

Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks

ANZ today confirmed Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has changed its ratings of the Australian major banks, resulting in ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) decreasing one-notch to A+ from AA-. The Outlook on its Long-Term IDR remains Negative.

ANZ's Short-Term IDR has also been downgraded to F1 from F1+.

The full list of ANZ's ratings are:

∙ Senior Debt: A+

∙ Subordinated Debt: A-

∙ Hybrid Debt: BBB

