Australia and New Zealand Banking : Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks

For Release: 8 April 2020
Fitch changes ratings for Australian major banks
ANZ today confirmed Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has changed its ratings of the Australian major banks, resulting in ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) decreasing one-notch to A+ from AA-. The Outlook on its Long-Term IDR remains Negative.
ANZ's Short-Term IDR has also been downgraded to F1 from F1+.
The full list of ANZ's ratings are:
∙ Senior Debt: A+
∙ Subordinated Debt: A-
∙ Hybrid Debt: BBB
|
For media enquiries contact:
|
For analyst enquiries contact:
|
Stephen Ries
|
Cameron Davis
|
Head of Corporate Communications
|
Executive Manager, Investor Relations
|
+61 409 655 551
|
+61 421 613 819
Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522