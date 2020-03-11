Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Interest payment - ANZHAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

+Rule 3.20.4, 3.22, 15.3, Appendix 6A section 2

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Please note that two or more corporate actions on the same +security may not run with different record dates if the timetables result in overlapping (but not identical) ex-periods. It is permissible to run different corporate actions with the same record date except in the case of consolidations or splits which cannot run at the same time as any other corporate action for that entity.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form.

**Denotes information that must be provided on or before +business day 0 of the relevant Appendix 6A or Appendix 7A timetable.

The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

1.1

*Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Limited (ANZ)

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 11 005 357 522

One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration

type and number (if "other" please specify what type of

registration number has been provided).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4

*The announcement is

New announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

Update/amendment to previous

announcement

Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

Thursday March 12, 2020

The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via

ASX Online.

1.6

*Applicable ASX +security code and

ASX +security code ANZHAR

description for interest payment

+Security description: SGD500,000,000 3.75

Please select the +security to which the notification

per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due

applies. Only one +security can be selected for each

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

form.

March 2027

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 2

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Part 2 - Payment Details

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.A.1

*Payment date

Monday March 23, 2020

The payment date can be any day after the record

date per Appendix 6A section 2. If the payment date

is estimated at the time of first lodgement of this form

please indicate and provide actual date by way of an

update to this form when the actual date is known.

Please note that the payment date cannot be

changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later

than 12 noon Sydney time on the day of the previous

payment date advised.

2A.2

*+Record date

Friday March 20, 2020

Refer to Appendix 6A section 2 for rules regarding

+record date for interest payments.

+Record date must be at least 4 +business days from

the date it is advised. Please note that the +record

date and ex date cannot be changed (even to

postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12 noon

Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date

advised.

2A.3

*Ex date

N/A

Ex date is 1 +business day before the +record date.

Refer to Appendix 6A section 2. +Securities will trade

"ex" interest payment from the ex date. Please note

that the +record date and ex date cannot be changed

(even to postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12

noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex

date advised.

2A.4

*First day of payment period

Monday September 23, 2019

2A.5

*Last day of payment period

Sunday March 22, 2020

2A.6

Number of days in the payment period

182, subject to a day count fraction of

(including the start and end days)

Actual/365 (Fixed)

2A.7

*Interest rate expressed as a per annum

3.75%

rate

This rate is the interest rate expressed as a per

annum rate. For example if the rate is set as BBSW

(say 3%) + a Margin (say 2%) then total rate would

be 5%. If the +security is a floating rate note, this rate

is the rate set for the payment period the subject of

this announcement and should match the rate

provided at Q3.9.

2A.8

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of

1.869863% per calculation amount (SGD

days in the payment period

250,000)

Please provide the pro-rated interest rate for the

payment period - this may be the per annum rate

pro-rated for this payment period. For example if the

annual rate is 5% and interest is paid quarterly then

the rate may be 5% divided by 4 (1.25%) or 5%

divided by 365 and multiplied by the number of days

in the payment period (a number close to 1.25%).

2A.9

*Currency in which the interest payment is

Singapore Dollars (SGD)

made ("primary currency")

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 3

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Primary currency should be the currency in which all

other questions relating to the interest payment

amount are provided excepting those relating to

payment in a different currency. If the primary

currency is not AUD please answer Q2A.10a.

2A.10

*Interest payment amount per +security

SGD 4,674.66 per calculation amount (SGD

Please provide the amount in the primary currency in

250,000)

dollars (or equivalent denomination for foreign

currency). If the amount paid to +security holders will

be rounded please provided the rounded amount. If

primary currency is not AUD please answer Q2A.10a.

If primary currency is AUD go to Q2A.11.

2A.10(i)

Comment on how the interest payment

Calculation amount (SGD 250,000) x

amount per security is calculated

interest rate per annum (3.75%) x day count

fraction (182/365), as more fully set out in

the terms and conditions of the securities.

2A.10a

AUD equivalent to interest payment

N/A

amount per +security

Only for non-AUD interest payments. ASX publishes

an AUD equivalent amount for non-AUD declared

interest payments. If this amount is not provided by

the entity it is calculated and published using the RBA

rate of exchange on the day before the ex date. The

entity should only populate this field if an actual

amount is known. If amount not known please

answer 2A.10b. If known go to 2A.10c.

2A.10b

If AUD equivalent not known, date for

N/A

information to be released

2A.10c

FX rate (in format AUD rate / Declared

N/A

currency rate):

2A.11

*Are any of the below approvals required

N

for the interest payment before business

day 0 of the timetable?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval;

• Another approval/condition external to

the entity required to be given/met

before business day 0 of the timetable

for the interest payment.

If any of the above approvals apply to the interest

payment before business day 0 of the timetable,

please answer 'yes' and provide details at Part 2B. If

"no" go to Part 2C.

The purpose of the question is to confirm that

relevant approvals are received prior to ASX

establishing an ex market in the +securities. If the

entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions

which are to be resolved at a later date it should use

Part 4 "Further information".

2A.12

Is the interest payment franked

N

If yes, please complete Part 2C.

2A.13

*Is the interest payment payable in the

N

form of +securities rather than cash

If yes, please complete Part 2D.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 4

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

2A.14

*Does the entity have arrangements

N

relating to the currency in which the

interest payment is paid to +security

holders that it wishes to disclose to the

market?

If "yes", please complete Part 2E.

It is not mandatory to disclose currency arrangements

to the market. In particular, it does not refer to

arrangements made between individual +security

holders and the share registry on an ad hoc or one-off

basis and it does not refer to arrangements offered by

the registry independently of the entity.

If the entity intends to disclose currency

arrangements to the market it must do so through this

form although it may supplement the information in

the form with further PDF announcements.

2A.15

*Is there a principal amount payment

N

component payable

If yes, please provide details of the principal

component payable and the new principal balance for

the +security in Part 4 - Further Information.

Amended 29/06/15, 07/03/16

Part 2B - Approvals

Part 2B to be completed if you answered "yes" to question 2A.11.

Question Question

No.

2B.1 Approvals

Select appropriate approval from drop down box as applicable. More than one approval can be selected. This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the +securities. The "Date for determination" is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given for example the date of the +security holder meeting in the case of +security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court approval. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 4 "Further information".

*Approval/condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval

Comments

determination

estimated or

received/

actual?

condition met?

Only answer this question when you know the outcome of the approval - please advise on or before +business day 0 of the relevant Appendix 6A or Appendix 7A timetable.

+Security holder

Estimated

Yes

approval

OR

No

Actual

Court approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 5

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Lodgement of court

Estimated

Yes

order with +ASIC

OR

No

Actual

ACCC approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

FIRB approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

Other (please

Estimated

Yes

specify in comment

OR

No

section)

Actual

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 6

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Amended 29/06/15

Part 2C - Franking

Part 2C to be completed if you answered "yes" to question 2A.12.

Some interest payments may be franked if the +security to which they relate is classified as an equity +security for the purposes of Australian taxation laws. It is the entity's own responsibility to determine whether this is the case.

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2C.1

Is the interest payment fully franked

Y / N

2C.2

Percentage of interest payment that is

franked

Please provide the percentage to which the interest

payment is franked (if 100% franked, then 100%).

2C.3

Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

%

credit

Please provide the applicable corporate tax rate.

2C.4

Interest payment franked amount

Amount of interest payment that is franked. Please

provide the amount in the primary currency. 2C.4

franked amount + 2C.6 unfranked amount + 2C.7

conduit foreign income amount should equal 2A.10

interest payment amount per security.

2C.5

Percentage of interest payment that is

%

unfranked

Please provide the percentage to which the interest

payment is unfranked (if 100% franked then 0%, if

60% franked, then 40%).

2C.6

Interest payment unfranked amount,

excluding conduit foreign income amount

Amount of interest payment that is unfranked

excluding conduit foreign income amount. Please

provide the amount in the primary currency. 2C.4

franked amount + 2C.6 unfranked amount + 2C.7

conduit foreign income amount should equal 2A.10

interest payment amount per security.

2C.7

Interest payment conduit foreign income

amount

For Australian entities only.

Please provide the amount in the primary currency. 2C.4 franked amount + 2C.6 unfranked amount + 2C.7 conduit foreign income amount should equal 2A.10 interest payment amount per security.

Amended 29/06/15

Part 2D - Issue of +securities in satisfaction of interest payment

Part 2D to be completed if you answered "yes" to question 2A.13.

Some interest payments may be payable in the form of +securities rather than cash. If that is the case for this interest payment, please provide details in this part.

Question

Question

Answer

No.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 7

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

2D.1

*ASX +security code

Please provide the +security code of the class of

existing +securities which will be issued in satisfaction

of the interest payment. These are referred to below

as "payment +securities".

2D.2

*ASX +security description

2D.3

*Number of payment +securities to be

issued for each interest rate +security held

The number of payment +securities indicated in

question 2D.1 per interest rate +security. Please

provide rounding policy details, if any, at Part 4 -

Further information.

2D.4

Rate calculation methodology

Please describe the methodology for calculating the

equivalent price, and number of +securities to be

issued in place of the interest payment (i.e. per

interest rate +security).

2D.5

*Securities +issue date

This is the date on which the payment +securities are

Estimated or actual

entered into the holdings of holders entitled to the

payment. This is usually the same as the payment

date - item 2A.1.

2D.6

*Will these +securities be a new issue

Y / N

If "yes" please answer Q2D.6a. If "no" go to Part 2E.

If the securities are a new issue, the entity must apply

for quotation of the securities using an Appendix 2A

per Appendix 6A section 2.

2D.6a

*Do the payment +securities rank pari

Y / N

passu from +issue date

If "no", answer Q2D.6b, if "yes" please answer

Q2D.6b. Pari passu means "on an equal footing" for

example if the +securities will not receive an

upcoming payment that existing +securities in the

same class will receive, they do not rank pari passu.

2D.6b

*Non-ranking period end date

The date at the end of the period (i.e. the date

specified in item2A.5 or another date as the case may

be) after which the issued +securities rank equal (i.e.

pari passu) for the next announced payment. For

example, if the new +securities are not entitled to

participate in an interest payment announced for the

period ending 30 June 2013, but are entitled to any

interest payment announced thereafter, then the

answer to this question is 30 June 2013.

Amended 29/06/15

Part 2E - Currency information

Part 2E to be completed if you answered "yes" to Q2A.14.

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2E.1

*Does the entity default to payment in

Y / N

certain currencies dependent upon certain

attributes such as the banking instruction

or registered address of the +security

holder? (For example NZD to residents of

New Zealand and/or USD to residents of

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 8

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

the U.S.A.)

Referred to as "default arrangements". This does not

exclude other criteria - banking instruction and

registered address are merely provided as examples.

This question should be answered on the basis of the

entity's policy applicable to all +security holders. It

does not refer to arrangements made between

individual +security holders and the share registry on

an ad hoc or one-off basis and it does not refer to

arrangements offered by the registry independently of

the entity.

If "yes" please fill out the balance of the questions in

Part 2E. If no fill out question 2E.2 only.

2E.2

*Please provide a description of your

currency arrangements

If you have default arrangements please provide an

overview of how the arrangement operates and

answer specific questions below about currencies in

which you pay, whether there is a choice to receive a

currency other than the default, election dates, where

forms can be obtained etc.

If you do not have default arrangements you should

include here a complete description of your currency

arrangements including when and where any

currency election should be submitted. Listed entities

in this category are not required to disclose the

currencies in which they pay or publish the foreign

currency payment amounts ("payment currency

equivalent amount per security") or foreign exchange

rates. You do not need to fill out any further

questions in Part 2E.

2E.2a

Other currency/currencies in which the

Non primary payment currency:

payment will be paid

Payment currency equivalent amount per

If there is more than one payment currency other than

+security:

the primary currency please include the additional

currencies. It is mandatory to advise the currencies

but not mandatory to advise the payment currency

equivalent amount. If the entity wishes it may advise

this amount by way of update when known.

2E.2b

Please provide the exchange rates used

for non-primary currency payments

2E.2c

If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for

Estimated or Actual

information to be released

2E.3

*Can the +security holder choose to

Y / N

receive a currency different to the currency

they would receive under the default

arrangements?

2E.3a

Please describe what choices are

available to a +security holder to receive a

currency different to the currency they

would receive under the default

arrangements

For example if the +security holder would receive

AUD under the default policy based upon an

Australian bank account being provided, can they

change this to NZD by providing a banking instruction

relating to a New Zealand bank account?

2E.3b

Date and time by which any document or

communication relating to the above

choice must be received in order to be

effective for this interest payment

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 9

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Please enter the time in Sydney time (i.e. AEST or, when daylight savings time is in operation, AEDST); using 24 hour convention e.g. 6.00pm should be entered as 18:00.

2E.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Amended 29/06/15

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 10

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.2

Notification of interest rate payment &

interest rate change

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A

Part 3 to be completed only for +securities that have floating rates.

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3.1

Date interest rate is set

3.2

Comments on how the date that interest

rate is set is determined

You may provide comments on how the date for

setting the interest payment date is determined for

example the first day of each quarter of the calendar

year.

3.3

Interest base rate

%

3.4

Comments on how interest base rate is set

You may provide information on how the base rate is

set for example BBSW 90 day rate.

3.5

Interest margin

%

3.6

Comments on how interest margin is set

You may provide information on how the margin is

set.

3.7

Any other rate used in calculating interest

%

rate

Any other rate used in calculating the interest

payment rate, other than the base rate and margin,

for the +securities - expressed as a percentage. This

may be a positive or negative number. Together the

base rate, margin and other rate should add up to the

total interest rate for the period expressed as a per

annum rate (3.9).

3.8

Comments on how other rate used in

calculating interest rate is set

You may provide information on how this rate is set.

3.9

Total interest rate expressed as a per

%

annum rate

(addition of base rate, margin and any other

rate applied in calculating total interest rate)

Please provide the total interest rate for the period

expressed as a per annum rate (should match the

amount provided in 2A.7).

3.10 Comments on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

Amended 29/06/15

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 11

This appendix is available as an online formAppendix 3A.2 Notification of interest rate payment & interest rate change

Part 4 - Further Information

Question

Question

Answer

No.

4.1

Please provide any further information

The securities are represented by a global

note that has been deposited with a

applicable to this payment

common depositary for Euroclear Bank

Note: if you have answered Yes to Q2A.15 ("Is there a

SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A..

principal amount payment component payable") please

provide details of the principal component payable and

While the securities are represented by a

the new principal balance for the +security.

global note, ANZ will discharge its

payment obligations by making payments

to the common depositary for Euroclear

Bank SA/NV and/or Clearstream Banking,

S.A..

4.2

URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS

Refer to ANZ's Appendix 3B published on

the ASX on Monday March 23, 2015

or further information about the +security

Please provide a url link to the prospectus/pds or other

information.

Introduced 22/09/14; amended 29/06/15; amended 01/12/19

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Page 12

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
12:17aCitigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
RE
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to cut jobs, union says 230 to go
RE
02/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : December 2019 Pillar 3 Chart Pack
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2..
PU
02/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Application of the Hybrid Mismatch Rules to ..
PU
02/14Australia investigator met other regulators before Citi, Deutsche charges
RE
02/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
02/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Interest payment - ANZHAW
PU
02/12Australia investigator in bank cartel case says boss's comments pressured him
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 511 M
EBIT 2020 9 595 M
Net income 2020 6 005 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,91%
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 56 610 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,66  AUD
Last Close Price 19,96  AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-14.21%38 887
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.26%171 324
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.2.68%65 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%51 084
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.13%45 865
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.94%44 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group