Australia and New Zealand Banking : Interest payment - ANZHAR
0
03/11/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Answer
1.1
*Name of entity
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Limited (ANZ)
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN 11 005 357 522
ABN
type and number (if "other" please specify what type of
registration number has been provided).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
ANZ
1.4
*The announcement is
New announcement
Update/amendment to previous
announcement
Cancellation of previous announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
1.5
*Date of this announcement
Thursday March 12, 2020
The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via ASX Online.
1.6
*Applicable ASX +security code and
ASX +security code ANZHAR
description for interest payment
+Security description: SGD500,000,000 3.75
Please select the +security to which the notification
per cent. Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due
applies. Only one +security can be selected for each
Part 2 - Payment Details
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
Question
Question
Answer
No.
2.A.1
*Payment date
Monday March 23, 2020
The payment date can be any day after the record
date per Appendix 6A section 2. If the payment date
is estimated at the time of first lodgement of this form
please indicate and provide actual date by way of an
update to this form when the actual date is known.
Please note that the payment date cannot be
changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later
than 12 noon Sydney time on the day of the previous
payment date advised.
2A.2
*+Record date
Friday March 20, 2020
Refer to Appendix 6A section 2 for rules regarding
+record date for interest payments.
+Record date must be at least 4 +business days from
the date it is advised. Please note that the +record
date and ex date cannot be changed (even to
postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12 noon
Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date
advised.
2A.3
*Ex date
N/A
Ex date is 1 +business day before the +record date.
Refer to Appendix 6A section 2. +Securities will trade
"ex" interest payment from the ex date. Please note
that the +record date and ex date cannot be changed
(even to postpone it or cancel it) any later than 12
noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex
date advised.
2A.4
*First day of payment period
Monday September 23, 2019
2A.5
*Last day of payment period
Sunday March 22, 2020
2A.6
Number of days in the payment period
182, subject to a day count fraction of
(including the start and end days)
Actual/365 (Fixed)
2A.7
*Interest rate expressed as a per annum
3.75%
rate
This rate is the interest rate expressed as a per annum rate.
annum rate. For example if the rate is set as BBSW
(say 3%) + a Margin (say 2%) then total rate would
be 5%. If the +security is a floating rate note, this rate
is the rate set for the payment period the subject of
this announcement and should match the rate
provided at Q3.9.
2A.8
Interest rate pro-rated for the number of
1.869863% per calculation amount (SGD
days in the payment period
250,000)
Please provide the pro-rated interest rate for the payment period
payment period - this may be the per annum rate
pro-rated for this payment period. For example if the
annual rate is 5% and interest is paid quarterly then
the rate may be 5% divided by 4 (1.25%) or 5%
divided by 365 and multiplied by the number of days
in the payment period (a number close to 1.25%).
2A.9
*Currency in which the interest payment is
Singapore Dollars (SGD)
made ("primary currency")
Primary currency should be the currency in which all
other questions relating to the interest payment
amount are provided excepting those relating to
payment in a different currency. If the primary
currency is not AUD please answer Q2A.10a.
2A.10
*Interest payment amount per +security
SGD 4,674.66 per calculation amount (SGD
Please provide the amount in the primary currency in
250,000)
dollars (or equivalent denomination for foreign
currency). If the amount paid to +security holders will
be rounded please provided the rounded amount. If
primary currency is not AUD please answer Q2A.10a.
If primary currency is AUD go to Q2A.11.
2A.10(i)
Comment on how the interest payment
Calculation amount (SGD 250,000) x
amount per security is calculated
interest rate per annum (3.75%) x day count
fraction (182/365), as more fully set out in
the terms and conditions of the securities.
2A.10a
AUD equivalent to interest payment
N/A
amount per +security
Only for non-AUD interest payments. ASX publishes
an AUD equivalent amount for non-AUD declared
interest payments. If this amount is not provided by
the entity it is calculated and published using the RBA
rate of exchange on the day before the ex date. The
entity should only populate this field if an actual
amount is known. If amount not known please
answer 2A.10b. If known go to 2A.10c.
2A.10b
If AUD equivalent not known, date for
N/A
information to be released
2A.10c
FX rate (in format AUD rate / Declared
N/A
currency rate):
2A.11
*Are any of the below approvals required
N
for the interest payment before business
day 0 of the timetable?
•
+Security holder approval
•
Court approval
• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
•
ACCC approval
•
FIRB approval;
• Another approval/condition external to
the entity required to be given/met
before business day 0 of the timetable
for the interest payment.
If any of the above approvals apply to the interest
payment before business day 0 of the timetable,
please answer 'yes' and provide details at Part 2B. If
"no" go to Part 2C.
The purpose of the question is to confirm that
relevant approvals are received prior to ASX
establishing an ex market in the +securities. If the
entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions
which are to be resolved at a later date it should use
Part 4 "Further information".
2A.12
Is the interest payment franked
N
If yes, please complete Part 2C.
2A.13
*Is the interest payment payable in the
N
form of +securities rather than cash
If yes, please complete Part 2D.
2A.14
*Does the entity have arrangements
N
relating to the currency in which the
interest payment is paid to +security
holders that it wishes to disclose to the
market?
If "yes", please complete Part 2E.
It is not mandatory to disclose currency arrangements
to the market. In particular, it does not refer to
arrangements made between individual +security
holders and the share registry on an ad hoc or one-off
basis and it does not refer to arrangements offered by
the registry independently of the entity.
If the entity intends to disclose currency
arrangements to the market it must do so through this
form although it may supplement the information in
the form with further PDF announcements.
2A.15
*Is there a principal amount payment
N
component payable
If yes, please provide details of the principal
component payable and the new principal balance for
the +security in Part 4 - Further Information.
Part 4 - Further Information
Question
Question
Answer
No.
4.1
Please provide any further information
The securities are represented by a global
note that has been deposited with a
applicable to this payment
common depositary for Euroclear Bank
Note: if you have answered Yes to Q2A.15 ("Is there a
SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A..
principal amount payment component payable") please
provide details of the principal component payable and
While the securities are represented by a
the new principal balance for the +security.
global note, ANZ will discharge its
payment obligations by making payments
to the common depositary for Euroclear
Bank SA/NV and/or Clearstream Banking,
S.A..
4.2
URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS
Refer to ANZ's Appendix 3B published on
the ASX on Monday March 23, 2015
or further information about the +security
Please provide a url link to the prospectus/pds or other
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:28:02 UTC