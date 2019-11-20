MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ANZ AU000000ANZ3 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP (ANZ) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20 24.9 AUD -2.05% 10:31p AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 1.125% Subordinated Notes PU 03:45a Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches RE 11/20 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ jointly leads another $315 million social bond for housing as demand soars PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Australia and New Zealand Banking : Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 1.125% Subordinated Notes 0 11/20/2019 | 10:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release For release: 21 November 2019 Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 1.125% Subordinated Notes Notice under section 708A(12H)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth) Today Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("Issuer") will issue Euro 1,000,000,000 subordinated notes due 2029 pursuant to its US$60 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Subordinated Notes"). The Subordinated Notes convert into fully paid ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Ordinary Shares") where the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA") determines this to be necessary on the grounds that the Issuer would otherwise become non-viable. This notice is a cleansing notice prepared for the purposes of section 708A(12H)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwlth) ("Corporations Act") (as inserted by ASIC Corporations (Regulatory Capital Securities) Instrument 2016/71) to enable Ordinary Shares or Approved NOHC1 Ordinary Shares issued on conversion of the Subordinated Notes to be freely tradeable without further disclosure and includes: In Schedule 1, a description of the rights and liabilities attaching to the Subordinated Notes that has been extracted from the Information Memorandum dated 21 May 2019 (the " Information Memorandum "); In Schedule 2, commercial particulars of the Subordinated Notes, extracted from the Pricing Supplement for the Subordinated Notes dated 19 November 2019; and In Schedule 3, a description of the rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares. Words and expressions defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meanings in the remainder of this cleansing notice unless the contrary intention appears. Words and expressions defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meanings in the remainder of this cleansing notice unless the contrary intention appears. The issue of Subordinated Notes by the Issuer will not have a material impact on the Issuer's financial position. If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs and the Issuer issues Ordinary Shares, the impact of Conversion on the Issuer would be to increase the Issuer's shareholders' equity. The number of Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion is limited to the Maximum Conversion Number. The Maximum Conversion Number is 30,769.2308 Ordinary 1 Non-operating holding company. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares" in the context of the Subordinated Notes. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 Shares per Subordinated Note (with a nominal value of EUR 100,000), based on the Issue Date VWAP2 of EUR 16.25. As a disclosing entity, the Issuer is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. Broadly, these obligations require the Issuer to prepare and lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") both yearly and half yearly financial statements and to report on its operations during the relevant accounting period, and to obtain an audit or review report from its auditor. Copies of documents lodged with ASIC may be obtained from or inspected at an ASIC office. The Issuer must ensure that the ASX is continuously notified of information about specific events and matters as they arise for the purposes of ASX making the information available to the Australian securities market. In this regard, the Issuer has an obligation under the ASX Listing Rules (subject to certain exceptions) to notify the ASX immediately of any information concerning it of which it becomes aware, which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its quoted securities. The Issuer will provide a copy of any of the following documents free of charge to any person who requests a copy before the Subordinated Notes are issued: the Information Memorandum;

any continuous disclosure notices given by the Issuer in the period after the lodgement of the annual financial report of the Issuer for the year ended 30 September 2019 and before the date of this notice;

the Issuer's consolidated financial report and dividend announcement for the full year ended 30 September 2019;

the Issuer's annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2019; and

the Issuer's constitution. All written requests for copies of the above documents should be addressed to: Investor Relations Department Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ANZ Centre Melbourne Level 10 833 Collins Street Docklands Vic 3008 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA This Notice is not a prospectus or other disclosure document in relation to the Subordinated Notes, and does not constitute an offer or invitation for the Subordinated Notes or any Ordinary Shares for issue or sale in Australia. Subordinated Notes are only available for sale to persons in Australia in circumstances where disclosure is not required in accordance with Part 6D.2 or Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("US Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any jurisdiction, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless an exemption 2 Average of the daily volume weighted average sale prices of ANZ ordinary shares. Refer to the Information Memorandum for the meaning of "Issue Date VWAP" in the context of the Subordinated Notes. from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available and the offer and sale is in accordance with all applicable state securities laws of any state of the United States. This notice is not an offer or invitation to any U.S. persons. Schedule 1 - Description of rights and liabilities attaching to the Subordinated Notes SCHEDULE A TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NON PD NOTES The following is the text of the terms and conditions that, subject to completion and amendment and as supplemented or varied in accordance with the provisions of the relevant Pricing Supplement, shall be applicable to the Notes of each Series. Either (i) the full text of these conditions together with the applicable provisions of the relevant Pricing Supplement or (ii) these conditions as so completed (and subject to simplification by the deletion of non-applicable provisions), shall be endorsed on all Bearer Notes in definitive form or on the Certificates relating to Registered Notes in definitive form. The following are also the Terms and Conditions of the Notes which will be applicable to each VPS Note. VPS Notes will not be evidenced by any physical note or document of title other than statements of account made by the VPS. Ownership of VPS Notes will be recorded and transfer effected only through the book entry system and register maintained by the VPS. The applicable Pricing Supplement (or the relevant provisions thereof) will be in the case of VPS Notes, deemed to apply to any such Notes. Wording which appears in italics in the text does not form part of the terms and conditions. This Note is one of a Series (as defined below) of Notes issued by either Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ("ANZBGL"), ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited ("ANZ New Zealand") or ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, acting through its London branch ("ANZNIL"), as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. References herein to the "Issuer" shall be references to the party specified as "Issuer" in the Pricing Supplement for this Note, and references to "Issuers" shall be to ANZBGL, ANZ New Zealand and ANZNIL. References herein to "Notes" shall be references to the Notes of this Series. The Notes (other than VPS Notes (as defined below)) are issued pursuant to an Amended and Restated Agency Agreement dated 21 May 2019 (as further amended and/or supplemented and/or restated as at the Issue Date of the Notes, the "Agency Agreement") between the Issuers, ANZ New Zealand as guarantor of the Notes issued by ANZNIL (the "Guarantor"), Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as fiscal agent, calculation agent, paying agent and transfer agent and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. as registrar and transfer agent and with the benefit of a Deed of Covenant dated 21 May 2019 (the "Deed of Covenant") executed by the Issuers in relation to the Notes. VPS Notes will be issued in accordance with and subject to a trust agreement (such trust agreement as amended and/or supplemented and/or restated from time to time, the "VPS Trustee Agreement") dated 17 May 2018 made between the Issuer and Nordic Trustee AS (the "VPS Trustee", which expression shall include any successor as VPS Trustee). The VPS Trustee acts for the benefit of the holders for the time being of the VPS Notes, in accordance with the provisions of the VPS Trustee Agreement and these Terms and Conditions. The fiscal agent, paying agents, the registrar, the transfer agents and the calculation agent(s) for the time being (if any) are referred to below respectively as the "Fiscal Agent", the "Paying Agents" (which expression shall include the Fiscal Agent, and, if applicable, the CMU Lodging Agent and the CMU Paying Agent, for the time being appointed under Condition 6(e)), the "Registrar", the "Transfer Agents" and the "Calculation Agent(s)". The Guarantor has, for the benefit of the holders from time to time of the Notes issued by ANZNIL, executed and delivered a Deed of Guarantee dated 21 May 2019 (as amended and/or supplemented and/or restated from time to time, the "Deed of Guarantee") under which it has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the due and punctual payment of all amounts due by ANZNIL under or in respect of the Notes issued by ANZNIL as and when the same shall become due and payable. Copies of the Agency Agreement, the Deed of Covenant and the Deed of Guarantee are available for inspection at the specified offices of each of the Paying Agents (if more than one), the Registrar and the Transfer Agents. Copies of the VPS Agency Agreement and the VPS Trustee Agreement will be available for inspection during normal business hours at the specified office of the VPS Agent and at the registered office for the time being of the VPS Trustee. The Noteholders, the holders (the "Couponholders") of the interest coupons (the "Coupons") appertaining to interest-bearing Notes in bearer form and, where applicable in the case of such Notes, talons for further Coupons (the "Talons") and the holders (the "Receiptholders") of the receipts for the payment of instalments of principal (the "Receipts") relating to Notes in bearer form of which the principal is payable in instalments are bound by and are deemed to have notice of all of the provisions of the Agency Agreement, the Deed of Covenant, the VPS relevant Agency Agreement as defined below, the VPS Trustee Agreement and the Deed of Guarantee applicable to them. 212 Each issue of VPS Notes will have the benefit of a VPS Agency Agreement (such VPS Agency Agreement as amended and/or supplemented and/or restated from time to time, the (the "VPS Agency Agreement") between the Issuer and an agent (the "VPS Agent") who will act as agent of the Issuer in respect of all dealings with the VPS in respect of VPS Notes as provided in the relevant VPS Agency Agreement. References herein to the VPS Agency Agreement shall be to the relevant VPS Agency Agreement entered into in respect of each issue of VPS Notes. As used herein, "Tranche" means Notes which are identical in all respects (including as to listing) and "Series" means a Tranche of Notes together with any further Tranche or Tranches of Notes which are expressed to be consolidated and form a single Series and (ii) are identical in all respects (including as to listing) except for the respective Issue Dates, Interest Commencement Dates and/or Issue Prices. Except in the case of a VPS Note, the Pricing Supplement for this Note (or the relevant provisions thereof) is endorsed on this Note and completes these Conditions and may specify other terms and conditions which shall, to the extent so specified or to the extent inconsistent with these Conditions, replace or modify these Conditions for the purposes of this Note. References herein to the "Pricing Supplement" are, except in the case of a VPS Note, to the Pricing Supplement (or the relevant provisions thereof) endorsed on this Note. In the case of a VPS Note, references herein to the "Pricing Supplement" are to the Pricing Supplement (or the relevant provisions thereof) provided to the VPS Agent, the VPS Trustee and the VPS in connection with such VPS Notes. Words and expressions defined in the Agency Agreement, the VPS Agency Agreement or the VPS Trustee Agreement or used in the Pricing Supplement shall have the same meanings where used in these Conditions unless the context otherwise requires or unless otherwise stated and provided that, in the event of inconsistency between the Agency Agreement, the VPS Agency Agreement or the VPS Trustee Agreement and the Pricing Supplement, the Pricing Supplement will prevail. 1. Form, Denomination and Title The Notes are issued (i) in bearer form ("Bearer Notes") (ii) in registered form ("Registered Notes") or (iii) in uncertificated and dematerialised book entry form registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository, Verdipapirsentralen ASA or VPS ("VPS Notes" and the "VPS", respectively), in each case in the Specified Currency and the Specified Denomination(s). All Registered Notes shall have the same Specified Denomination. A Subordinated Note cannot be a VPS Note. "Specified Denomination" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. This Note is a Fixed Rate Note, a Floating Rate Note, a Zero Coupon Note, a Range Accrual Note, an Index Linked Interest Note, an Index Linked Redemption Note, an Instalment Note, a Dual Currency Note, a Subordinated Note, a combination of any of the foregoing or any other relevant type of Note (as permitted by these Conditions), depending upon the Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis shown in the Pricing Supplement. Notes issued as Subordinated Notes must not be Zero Coupon Notes, Range Accrual Notes, Inverse Floating Rate Notes, Index Linked Interest Notes, Index Linked Redemption Notes, Instalment Notes, Dual Currency Notes, CMS Rate Notes or any combination of any of the foregoing. Bearer Notes are serially numbered and are issued with Coupons (and, where appropriate, a Talon) attached, save in the case of Zero Coupon Notes in which case references to interest (other than in relation to interest due after the Maturity Date), Coupons and Talons in these Conditions are not applicable. Instalment Notes are issued with one or more Receipts attached. Registered Notes are represented by registered certificates ("Certificates") and, save as provided in Condition 2(c), each Certificate shall represent the entire holding of Registered Notes by the same holder. Title to the Bearer Notes and the Receipts, Coupons and Talons shall pass by delivery. Title to the Registered Notes shall, subject to mandatory rules of law, pass by registration in the register that the Issuer shall procure to be kept by the Registrar in accordance with the provisions of the Agency Agreement (the "Register"). Except as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction or as required by law, the holder (as defined below) of any Certificate, Note, Receipt, Coupon or Talon shall be deemed 213 to be and may be treated as its absolute owner for all purposes, whether or not it is overdue and regardless of any notice of ownership, trust or interest in it, any writing on it (or on the Certificate representing it) or its theft or loss (or that of the related Certificate) and no person shall be liable for so treating the holder. Title to VPS Notes will pass by registration in the registers between the direct or indirect accountholders at the VPS in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Registry Act of 5th July, 2002 (No. verdipapirregisterloven) (the "VPS Act") and the rules and procedures of the VPS. The holder of a VPS Note will be the person evidenced as such by a book entry in the records of the VPS. The person evidenced (including any nominee) as a holder of the VPS Notes shall be treated as the holder of such VPS Notes for the purposes of payment of principal or interest on such Notes and for all other purposes. The expressions "Noteholders" and "holder of Notes" and related expressions shall, in each case, be construed accordingly. Any references in these Terms and Conditions to Coupons, Talons, Couponholders, Global Notes, Bearer Notes, Certificates, Receipts, Receiptholders, Registered Global Notes, Registered Notes, Bearer Global Notes, Permanent Global Notes, Temporary Global Notes and Notes in definitive form (or, in each case, similar expressions) shall not apply to VPS Notes. In these Conditions, "Noteholder" means the bearer of any Bearer Note and the Receipts relating to it or the person in whose name a Registered Note is registered or in relation to any VPS Notes, is to be construed as provided above in this Condition 1 (as the case may be), "Unsubordinated Noteholder" means the Noteholder of a Unsubordinated Note and the Receipts relating to it, "Subordinated Noteholder" means the Noteholder of a Subordinated Note issued by ANZBGL and the Receipts relating to it, and "holder" (in relation to a Note, Receipt, Coupon or Talon) means the bearer of any Bearer Note, Receipt, Coupon or Talon or the person in whose name a Registered Note is registered or in relation to any VPS Notes, is to be construed as provided above in this Condition 1 (as the case may be). 2. Exchange and Transfers of Notes Exchange of Notes Registered Notes may not be exchanged for Bearer Notes and vice versa. Bearer Notes of one Specified Denomination may not be exchanged for Bearer Notes of another Specified Denomination. Notes (other than VPS Notes) may not be exchanged for VPS Notes and vice versa. Transfer of Registered Notes Registered Notes may be transferred upon the surrender (at the specified office of the Registrar or any Transfer Agent) of the Certificate representing such Registered Notes to be transferred, together with the form of transfer endorsed on such Certificate duly completed and executed and such other evidence as the Registrar or Transfer Agent may reasonably require. In the case of a transfer of part only of a holding of Registered Notes represented by one Certificate, a new Certificate shall be issued to the transferee in respect of the part transferred and a further new Certificate in respect of the balance of the holding not transferred shall be issued to the transferor. Exercise of Options or Partial Redemption in Respect of Registered Notes In the case of an exercise of an Issuer's or Noteholder's option in respect of, or a partial redemption of, a holding of Registered Notes represented by a single Certificate, a new Certificate shall be issued to the holder to reflect the exercise of such option or in respect of the balance of the holding not redeemed. In the case of a partial exercise of an option resulting in Registered Notes of the same holding having different terms, separate Certificates shall be issued in respect of those Notes of that holding that have the same terms. New Certificates shall only be issued against surrender of the existing Certificates to the Registrar or any Transfer Agent. In the case of a transfer of Registered Notes to a person who is already a holder of Registered Notes, a new Certificate representing the enlarged holding shall only be issued against surrender of the Certificate representing the existing holding. Delivery of New Certificates Each new Certificate to be issued pursuant to Condition 2(b) or (c) shall be available for delivery five business days after receipt of the request for exchange, form of transfer or Exercise Notice or surrender 214 of the Certificate for exchange. Delivery of the new Certificate(s) shall be made at the specified office of the Transfer Agent or of the Registrar (as the case may be) to whom delivery or surrender of such request for exchange, form of transfer, Exercise Notice or Certificate shall have been made or, at the option of the holder making such delivery or surrender as aforesaid and as specified in the relevant request for exchange, form of transfer, Exercise Notice or otherwise in writing, be mailed by uninsured post at the risk of the holder entitled to the new Certificate to such address as may be so specified, unless such holder requests otherwise and pays in advance to the relevant Agent (as defined in the Agency Agreement) the costs of such other method of delivery and/or such insurance as it may specify. In this Condition 2(d), "business day" means a day, other than a Saturday or Sunday, on which banks are open for business in the location of the specified office of the Registrar or the relevant Transfer Agent (as the case may be). Exchange Free of Charge Exchange and transfer of Notes and Certificates on registration, transfer, partial redemption or exercise of an option shall be effected without charge by or on behalf of the Issuer, the Registrar or the Transfer Agents, but upon payment of any tax, duty or other governmental charges that may be imposed in relation to it (or the giving of such indemnity as the Issuer, the Registrar or the relevant Transfer Agent may require). Closed Period No Noteholder may require the transfer of a Registered Note to be registered (i) during the period of 15 days ending on the due date for redemption of, or payment of any Instalment Amount in respect of, that Note, (ii) during the period of 15 days before any date on which Notes may be called for redemption by the Issuer at its option pursuant to Condition 5(e), (iii) after any such Note has been called for redemption or (iv) during the period of seven days ending on (and including) any Record Date. 3. Status and Guarantee The Notes may be unsubordinated Notes ("Unsubordinated Notes") or, where the Issuer is ANZBGL, subordinated Notes ("Subordinated Notes") as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. None of the Notes are deposit liabilities or protected accounts of ANZBGL for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 of Australia (the "Banking Act"). Unsubordinated Notes The Unsubordinated Notes and the Receipts and Coupons relating to them constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Issuer and (save for certain debts of the Issuer required to be preferred by law, including but not limited to, where the Issuer is ANZBGL, those referred to in Division 2 and 2AA of Part II of the Banking Act and section 86 of the Reserve Bank Act 1959 of Australia) rank pari passu among themselves and equally with all other unsubordinated, unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The debts which are preferred by law to the claim of a Noteholder in respect of a Note, including by virtue of the provisions referred to in the above paragraph of Condition 3, will be substantial and are not limited by the Conditions of the Notes. Without limitation to other applicable laws, in the case of Notes issued by ANZBGL, section 13A of the Banking Act provides that, in the event ANZBGL becomes unable to meet its obligations or suspends payment, its assets in Australia are to be available to meet ANZBGL's liabilities in the following order: (i) liabilities to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA") in respect of any payments that APRA makes or is liable to make to (A) holders of protected accounts under the Banking Act or (B) a body corporate pursuant to a determination made by APRA in connection with a transfer of the ADI's business to that body corporate (where that transfer includes liabilities of the ADI in respect of protected accounts) under the Financial Sector (Transfer and Restructure) Act 1999 of Australia, (ii) debts in respect of costs of APRA in certain circumstances, (iii) ANZBGL's liabilities in Australia in relation to protected accounts (as defined in the Banking Act) kept with ANZBGL, (iv) debts due to the Reserve Bank of Australia ("RBA")), (v) liabilities under certain certified industry support contracts; and (vi) all other liabilities of ANZBGL in their order of priority apart from section 13A(3). Changes to applicable law may extend the debts required to be preferred by law. 215 The Unsubordinated Notes rank senior to the Issuer's subordinated obligations, including, where the Issuer is ANZBGL, the Subordinated Notes. Subordinated Notes - ANZBGL The Subordinated Notes and the Receipts and Coupons relating to them may only be issued by ANZBGL, and will constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of ANZBGL. In the event of the winding-up of ANZBGL (see Condition 10 (Subordination)) and prior to the commencement of the winding-up of ANZBGL (see Condition 4(t)) the Principal Amount of, any interest on, and any other payments, including additional amounts, in respect of the Subordinated Notes will rank behind all claims of Senior Creditors, and subject to Conditions 5A to 5C (inclusive) pari passu with Equal Ranking Securities and ahead of Junior Ranking Securities. "Equal Ranking Securities" means any present or future instrument that ranks in a winding-up of ANZBGL as the most junior claim in the winding-up of ANZBGL ranking senior to Junior Ranking Securities, and includes: the Perpetual Capital Floating Rate Notes issued under the trust deed dated 30 October 1986 between the Issuer and Bankers Trustee Company Limited, as amended from time to time (except in so far as such amendment is inconsistent with such ranking); and any other instruments issued after 1 January 2013 as Relevant Tier 2 Securities. "Junior Ranking Securities" means any present or future instrument that: qualifies as Tier 1 Capital or, in the case of any instrument issued prior to 1 January 2013, was treated as constituting Tier 1 Capital in accordance with the prudential standards which applied prior to 1 January 2013 irrespective of whether or not such instrument is treated as constituting Tier 1 Capital in accordance with any transitional arrangements approved by APRA; and by its terms is, or is expressed to be, subordinated in a winding up of ANZBGL to the claims of Subordinated Noteholders and holders of Equal Ranking Securities. "Senior Creditors" means all present and future creditors of ANZBGL (including but not limited to depositors of ANZBGL and holders of any other instruments issued before 1 January 2013 as a Tier 2 Capital Security) whose claims: would be entitled to be admitted in the winding up of ANZBGL; and are not in respect of Equal Ranking Securities or Junior Ranking Securities. Neither ANZBGL nor a Subordinated Noteholder has any contractual right to set off any sum at any time due and payable to a Subordinated Noteholder or ANZBGL (as applicable) under or in relation to the Subordinated Notes against amounts owing by the Subordinated Noteholder to ANZBGL or by ANZBGL to the Subordinated Noteholder (as applicable). The Subordinated Notes do not limit the amount of liabilities ranking senior to the Subordinated Notes which may be hereafter incurred or assumed by ANZBGL. Claims of Subordinated Noteholders are also subject to the priority of certain debts preferred by law (in respect of which please see the description provided in Condition 3(a) above). Guarantee - by ANZ New Zealand (in respect of Notes issued by ANZNIL) Where the relevant Issuer is ANZNIL, the Guarantor has in the Deed of Guarantee unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the due and punctual payment of all amounts due by ANZNIL under or in respect of the Notes as and when the same shall become due and payable. This Guarantee of the Notes constitutes direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the Guarantor which (save for certain debts of the Guarantor required to be preferred by law) will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and equally with all other unsecured obligations (other than subordinated obligations) of the Guarantor. The Notes issued by ANZ New Zealand and ANZNIL are not guaranteed by ANZBGL. 216 4. Interest and other Calculations Interest on Fixed Rate Notes Each Fixed Rate Note bears interest on its outstanding Principal Amount from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date at the rate per annum (expressed as a percentage) equal to the Rate of Interest, such interest being payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. Such Interest Payment Date(s) is/are either shown in the Pricing Supplement as specified Interest Payment Dates or, if no Interest Payment Date(s) is/are specified in the Pricing Supplement, Interest Payment Date shall mean each date which falls the number of months or other period shown in the Pricing Supplement as the specified Interest Period after the preceding Interest Payment Date or, in the case of the first Interest Payment Date, after the Interest Commencement Date. If a Fixed Coupon Amount or a Broken Amount is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the amount of interest payable on each Interest Payment Date will amount to the Fixed Coupon Amount or, if applicable, the Broken Amount so specified and in the case of the Broken Amount will be payable on the particular Interest Payment Date(s) specified in the Pricing Supplement. Calculation of Interest Amount : The Interest Amount payable in respect of each Note for any period for which a Fixed Coupon Amount or Broken Amount is not specified in the Pricing Supplement shall be calculated by applying the Rate of Interest to the Calculation Amount for such Note, multiplying the product by the relevant Day Count Fraction, rounding the resulting figure to the nearest unit of the Specified Currency (with halves being rounded up), save in the case of Yen, which shall be rounded down to the nearest Yen, and multiplying such rounded figure by a fraction equal to the Specified Denomination of such Note divided by the Calculation Amount. For this purpose, a " unit " means, in the case of any currency other than euro, the lowest amount of such currency that is available as legal tender in the country of such currency and, in the case of euro, means 0.01 euro, as the case may be. Business Day Convention : If "Business Day Convention - Adjusted" is specified to be applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, (a) any Interest Payment Date otherwise falling on a day which is not a Business Day (as defined in Condition 4(p) below) will be postponed or brought forward (as applicable) in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in the relevant Pricing Supplement (as described below) and (b) the amount of interest payable on such Interest Payment Date will be adjusted accordingly and the provisions of subparagraphs (i) and (j) (excluding the determination and notification of the Rate of Interest) below shall apply, mutatis mutandis , as though references to "Floating Rate Notes" were to "Fixed Rate Notes" and references to "Interest Amounts" were to amounts of interest payable in respect of Fixed Rate Notes. If "Business Day Convention - No Adjustment" is specified to be applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, any Interest Payment Date otherwise falling on a day which is not a Business Day will be postponed or brought forward (as applicable) in accordance with the Business Day Convention set out in the relevant Pricing Supplement (as described below) and there will be no corresponding adjustment of the amount of interest payable on such Interest Payment Date. Interest on Floating Rate Notes and Index Linked Interest Notes Interest Payment Dates : Each Floating Rate Note and Index Linked Interest Note bears interest on its outstanding Principal Amount from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date at the rate per annum (expressed as a percentage) equal to the Rate of Interest, such interest being payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. Such Interest Payment Date(s) is/are either shown in the Pricing Supplement as specified Interest Payment Dates or, if no Interest Payment Date(s) is/are specified in the Pricing Supplement, Interest Payment Date shall mean each date which falls the number of months or other period shown in the Pricing Supplement as the specified Interest Period after the preceding Interest Payment Date or, in the case of the first Interest Payment Date, after the Interest Commencement Date. Business Day Convention : If any date referred to in these Conditions that is specified to be subject to adjustment in accordance with a Business Day Convention would otherwise fall on 217 a day that is not a Business Day, then that date will be adjusted in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. If "No Adjustment of Interest Amounts" is specified to be applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement then notwithstanding the bringing forward or postponement (as applicable) of an Interest Payment Date as a result of the application of the Business Day Convention set out in the relevant Pricing Supplement, the Interest Amount in respect of the relevant Interest Period and each subsequent Interest Period shall be calculated as aforesaid on the basis of the original Interest Payment Dates without adjustment in accordance with the applicable Business Day Convention. Rate of Interest for Floating Rate Notes : The Rate of Interest in respect of Floating Rate Notes, other than in the case of (x) BBSW Notes or BKBM Notes, provisions in respect of which are set out in Condition 4(d) and Condition 4(e) below, (y) CMS Rate Notes, provisions in respect of which are set out in Condition 4(f) below and (z) Inverse Floating Rate Notes, provisions in respect of which are set out in Condition 4(g) below (unless in each case the relevant Pricing Supplement specifies otherwise), for each Interest Accrual Period shall be determined in the manner specified in the Pricing Supplement and the provisions below relating to either ISDA Determination or Screen Rate Determination shall apply depending upon which is specified in the Pricing Supplement. ISDA Determination for Floating Rate Notes Where ISDA Determination is specified in the Pricing Supplement as the manner in which the Rate of Interest is to be determined, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period shall be determined by the Calculation Agent as a rate equal to the relevant ISDA Rate. For the purposes of this sub-paragraph (A), "ISDA Rate" for an Interest Accrual Period means a rate equal to the Floating Rate that would be determined by the Calculation Agent under a Swap Transaction under the terms of an agreement incorporating the ISDA Definitions and under which: the Floating Rate Option is as specified in the Pricing Supplement; the Designated Maturity is a period specified in the Pricing Supplement; and the relevant Reset Date is the first day of that Interest Accrual Period unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. For the purposes of this sub- paragraph (A), " Floating Rate ", " Calculation Agent ", " Floating Rate Option ", " Designated Maturity ", " Reset Date ", and " Swap Transaction " have the meanings given to those terms in the ISDA Definitions. Screen Rate/Reference Bank Determination for Floating Rate Notes other than Floating Rate Notes referencing SONIA or SOFR

In respect of Floating Rate Notes other than Floating Rate Notes where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement in SONIA or SOFR: If Screen Rate Determination is specified in the Pricing Supplement as the manner in which the Rate of Interest is to be determined, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period shall be (subject to Condition 4(o) ( Benchmark Replacement )) (as determined by the Calculation Agent) on the following basis: if the Reference Rate is a composite quotation or a quotation customarily supplied by one entity, the Calculation Agent will determine the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency which appears on the Relevant Screen Page as of the Relevant Time on the relevant Interest Determination Date; or in any other case, the Calculation Agent will determine the arithmetic mean of the Reference Rates for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency which appear on the Relevant Screen Page as of the Relevant Time on the relevant Interest Determination Date; 218 if sub-paragraph (x)(I) applies and no Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date or if sub-paragraph (x)(II) applies and fewer than two Reference Rates appear on the Relevant Screen Page at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date or if, in either case, the Relevant Screen Page is unavailable, subject as provided below: the Issuer will appoint a Reference Banks Agent and the Reference Banks Agent will, at the request of the Issuer, request the principal Relevant Financial Centre office of each of the Reference Banks to provide a quotation of the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency at approximately the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date to leading banks in the Relevant Financial Centre interbank market in an amount that is representative for a single transaction in that market at that time and will provide such responses to the Calculation Agent; and the Calculation Agent will determine the arithmetic mean of such quotations; and if paragraph (y) above applies and the Reference Banks Agent advises the Calculation Agent that fewer than two Reference Banks are so quoting the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency, subject as provided below, the Calculation Agent shall determine the arithmetic mean of the rates per annum (expressed as a percentage) quoted by at least two out of five leading banks selected by the Reference Banks Agent (after consultation with the Issuer) in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of the Specified Currency and in an amount that is representative for a single transaction in that market at that time, in each case as selected by the Reference Banks Agent (after consultation with the Issuer), at or about the Relevant Time for a period commencing on the Effective Date equivalent to the relevant Interest Accrual Period, for loans in the Specified Currency to leading banks carrying on business in (I) Europe, or (II) (if the Reference Banks Agent advises the Calculation Agent that fewer than two of such banks are so quoting to such leading banks in Europe), the Principal Financial Centre, in either case, as provided by the Reference Banks Agent to the Calculation Agent; provided, however, that if fewer than two of such banks are so quoting to such leading banks or the Reference Banks Agent or the Calculation Agent (as the case may be) is unable to determine a rate or (as the case may be) the Calculation Agent is unable to determine an arithmetic mean in accordance with the above provisions on any Interest Determination Date, the Rate of Interest shall be the Rate of Interest determined on the previous Interest Determination Date (after readjustment for any difference between any Margin, Rate Multiplier or Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the preceding Interest Accrual Period and to the relevant Interest Accrual Period). Screen Rate Determination for Floating Rate Notes where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SONIA:

Where the Reference Rate is specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as being "SONIA", the Rate of Interest for each Interest Period will, except as provided below, be Compounded Daily SONIA as calculated by the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest).

" Compounded Daily SONIA " means, in relation to any Interest Period, the rate of return of a daily compound interest investment (with the daily Sterling overnight reference rate as reference rate for the calculation of interest) and will be calculated by the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) on the Interest Determination 219 Date, as follows, and the resulting percentage will be rounded if necessary to the fifth decimal place, with 0.000005 being rounded upwards: × 365 1 + − 1 × 365 where: "d" is the number of calendar days in the relevant Interest Accrual Period; "dO" is the number of London Banking Days in the relevant Interest Accrual Period; "i" for any Interest Accrual Period is a series of whole numbers from one to dO, each representing the relevant London Banking Day in chronological order from, and including, the first London Banking Day in such Interest Accrual Period; "London Banking Day" or "LBD" means any day on which commercial banks are open for general business (including dealing in foreign exchange and foreign currency deposits) in London; "ni", for any day "i", means the number of calendar days from and including such day "i" up to but excluding the following London Banking Day; "Observation Look-BackPeriod" is as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement which shall, unless otherwise agreed with the Calculation Agent (or such other person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest), be no less than five London Banking Days; "Observation Period" means the period from and including the date falling "p" London Banking Days prior to the first day of the relevant Interest Accrual Period (and the first Interest Accrual Period shall begin on and include the Interest Commencement Date) and ending on, but excluding, the date falling "p" London Banking Days prior to the Interest Payment Date for such Interest Accrual Period (or the date falling "p" London Banking Days prior to such earlier date, if any, on which the Notes become due and payable); "p", for any Interest Accrual Period, the number of London Banking Days included in the Observation Look-Back Period, as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement, which shall, unless otherwise agreed with the Calculation Agent (or such other person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest), be no less than five London Banking Days; the "SONIA reference rate", in respect of any London Banking Day, is a reference rate equal to the daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") rate for such London Banking Day as provided by the administrator of SONIA to authorised distributors and as then published on the Relevant Screen Page or, if the Relevant Screen Page is unavailable, as otherwise published by such authorised distributors (on the London Banking Day immediately following such London Banking Day); and "SONIAi-pLBD" means, in respect of any London Banking Day falling in the relevant Observation Period, the SONIA reference rate for the London Banking Day falling "p" London Banking Days prior to the relevant London Banking Day "i". If, in respect of any London Banking Day in the relevant Observation Period, the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) determines that the SONIA reference rate is not available on the Relevant Screen Page or has not otherwise been published by the relevant authorised distributors, then (unless the Calculation Agent or such other person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for determining the Rate of Interest) has been notified of any successor or alternative rate (together with any relevant methodology or adjustment factor) pursuant 220 to Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement), such SONIA reference rate shall be: (i) the Bank of England's Bank Rate (the "Bank Rate") prevailing at close of business on the relevant London Banking Day; plus (ii) the mean of the spread of the SONIA reference rate to the Bank Rate over the previous five days on which a SONIA reference rate has been published, excluding the highest spread (or, if there is more than one highest spread, one only of those highest spreads) and lowest spread (or, if there is more than one lowest spread, one only of those lowest spreads) to the Bank Rate. In the event that the Rate of Interest cannot be determined in accordance with the foregoing provisions, the Rate of Interest shall be (i) that determined as at the last preceding Interest Determination Date (though substituting, where a different Margin or Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest is to be applied to the relevant Interest Accrual Period from that which applied to the last preceding Interest Accrual Period, the Margin or Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest relating to the relevant Interest Accrual Period, in place of the Margin or Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest relating to that last preceding Interest Accrual Period) or (ii) if there is no such preceding Interest Determination Date, the initial Rate of Interest which would have been applicable to such Series of Notes for the first Interest Accrual Period had the Notes been in issue for a period equal in duration to the scheduled first Interest Accrual Period but ending on (and excluding) the Interest Commencement Date (but applying the Margin and any Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the first Interest Period). If the relevant Series of Notes become due and payable in accordance with Condition 9, the final Interest Determination Date shall, notwithstanding any Interest Determination Date specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement, be deemed to be the date on which such Notes became due and payable and the Rate of Interest on such Notes shall, for so long as any such Note remains outstanding, be that determined on such date. Screen Rate Determination for Floating Rate Notes where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SOFR:

Where the Reference Rate is specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as being "SOFR", the Rate of Interest for each Interest Period will, except as provided below, be the Compounded Daily SOFR (expressed as a percentage rate per annum), as determined by the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) on the Interest Determination Date.

For the purposes of this Condition:

" Compounded Daily SOFR " means, in relation to any Interest Period, the rate of return of a daily compound interest investment (with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate as the reference rate for the calculation of interest) as calculated by the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) on the relevant Interest Determination Date in accordance with the following formula (and the resulting percentage will be rounded, if necessary, to the nearest one hundred-thousandth of a percentage point, with 0.000005 being rounded upwards): where: 221 "d" means, in relation to any Interest Period, the number of calendar days in such Interest Period; "dO" means, in relation to any Interest Period, the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days in such Interest Period; "i" means, in relation to any Interest Period, a series of whole numbers from one to dO, each representing the relevant U.S. Government Securities Business Day in chronological order from (and including) the first U.S. Government Securities Business Day in such Interest Period to (but excluding) the Interest Payment Date of such Interest Period; "ni" means, in relation to any Interest Period and any U.S. Government Securities Business Day "i" during such Interest Period, the number of calendar days from (and including) such U.S. Government Securities Business Day "i" up to (but excluding) the following U.S. Government Securities Business Day; "SOFRi" means, in relation to any Interest Period and any U.S. Government Securities Business Day "i" during such Interest Period: if such U.S. Government Securities Business Day is a SOFR Reset Date, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate published on the U.S. Government Securities Business Day that precedes the SOFR Reset Date by the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days equal to the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days in the Reset Period; and if such U.S. Government Securities Business Day is not a SOFR Reset Date (being a U.S. Government Securities Business Day falling in the Suspension Period), the Secured Overnight Financing Rate published on the U.S. Government Securities Business Day that precedes the first day of the Suspension Period (the " Suspension Period SOFRi ") by the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days equal to the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days in the Reset Period . For the avoidance of doubt, the Suspension Period SOFRi shall apply to each day falling in the relevant Suspension Period. For the purposes of this definition "SOFRi", (unless otherwise agreed with the Calculation Agent or such other party as is specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) the sum of the Reset Period and the Suspension Period SOFRi shall not be less than five U.S. Government Securities Business Days. "Reset Period" means the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days as are specified as such in the applicable Pricing Supplement which (unless otherwise agreed with the Calculation Agent or such other party as is specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest) when added to any applicable Suspension Determination Period shall not be less than five U.S. Government Securities Business Days. "Secured Overnight Financing Rate" or "SOFR" means: in relation to any U.S. Government Securities Business Day (the " SOFR Determination Date "), the daily secured overnight financing rate as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the administrator of such rate (or any successor administrator) at or around 8:00 a.m. (New York City time) on the Website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the next succeeding U.S. Government Securities Business Day for trades made on such SOFR Determination Date; if the rate specified in (i) above is not so published, and a SOFR Index Cessation Event and a SOFR Index Cessation Effective Date have not both occurred (all as notified to the Calculation Agent by the Issuer), the daily secured overnight financing rate in respect of the last U.S. Government Securities Business Day for which such rate was published on the Website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; or 222 if the rate specified in (i) above is not so published, and a SOFR Index Cessation Event and a SOFR Index Cessation Effective Date have both occurred (all as notified to the Calculation Agent by the Issuer), the rate determined in accordance with Condition 4(o) ( Benchmark Replacement ). "SIFMA" means the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. "SOFR Index Cessation Effective Date" means, in respect of a SOFR Index Cessation Event, the date on which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (or any successor administrator) ceases to publish the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or the date as of which the Secured Overnight Financing Rate may no longer be used. "SOFR Index Cessation Event" means the occurrence of one or more of the following events: a public statement by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (or a successor administrator) announcing that it has ceased or will cease to publish or provide the Secured Overnight Financing Rate permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at that time, there is no successor administrator that will continue to publish or provide a daily secured overnight financing rate; the publication of information which reasonably confirms that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (or a successor administrator) has ceased or will cease to provide the Secured Overnight Financing Rate permanently or indefinitely, provided that, at that time, there is no successor administrator that will continue to publish or provide the Secured Overnight Financing Rate; or a public statement by a U.S. regulator or other U.S. official sector entity prohibiting the use of Secured Overnight Financing Rate that applies to, but need not be limited to, the Notes. "SOFR Reset Date" means, in relation to any Interest Period, each U.S. Government Securities Business Day during such Interest Period, other than any U.S. Government Securities Business Day falling in the Suspension Period corresponding with such Interest Period. "Suspension Determination Period" means, if Suspension Determination Period is specified as applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days as are specified as such in the applicable Pricing Supplement. "Suspension Period" means, in relation to any Interest Period, the period from (and including) the U.S. Government Securities Business Day which falls on a date equal to the number of U.S. Government Securities Business Days in the Suspension Determination Period prior to the end of such Interest Period to (but excluding) the Interest Payment Date of such Interest Period. "U.S. Government Securities Business Day" means any calendar day except for a Saturday, Sunday or a calendar day on which SIFMA recommends that the fixed income departments of its members be closed for the entire calendar day for purposes of trading in U.S. government securities. "Website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York" means the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (currently at http://www.newyorkfed.org) or any successor website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or other screen page as may be nominated for the purposes of displaying SOFR, as notified by the Issuer to the Noteholders in in accordance with Condition 13 (Notices). Rate of Interest for Index Linked Interest Notes: The Rate of Interest in respect of Index Linked Interest Notes for each Interest Accrual Period shall be determined in the manner specified in the Pricing Supplement and interest will accrue by reference to 223 an Index or Formula as specified in the Pricing Supplement. A Subordinated Note cannot be an Index Linked Interest Note. Rate of Interest on BBSW Notes If a Note is specified to be a BBSW Note, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period will be determined by the Calculation Agent on the Interest Determination Date in respect of such Interest Accrual Period in accordance with the following: the Rate of Interest shall be the rate (expressed as an interest rate per annum and rounded up, if necessary, to the fourth decimal place) for prime bank eligible securities having a tenor approximately equal to the relevant Interest Accrual Period which is designated as the "AVG MID"(or any designation that replaces that designation) on the Thomson Reuters Screen "BBSW" Page (" BBSW Reuters Page ") at or about the Relevant Time on the relevant Interest Determination Date in respect of such Interest Accrual Period; if, by the time that falls 15 minutes after the Relevant Time (" Cut-Off Time ")), on any Interest Determination Date, such rate does not appear on the BBSW Reuters Page, the Rate of Interest means the rate determined by the Calculation Agent on the Interest Determination Date in good faith, having regard, to the extent possible, to: the rates otherwise bid and offered at or around the Cut-Off Time on the Interest Determination Date for prime bank eligible securities having a tenor approximately equal to the relevant Interest Accrual Period (" Comparable Rates "); and if Comparable Rates are not otherwise available, the rates otherwise bid and offered at or around the Cut-Off Time on the Interest Determination Date for funds having a tenor approximately equal to the relevant Interest Accrual Period; and if, (subject to Condition 4(o) ( Benchmark Replacement )), on any Interest Determination Date, the Rate of Interest cannot be determined by reference to any of sub-paragraphs (i) and (ii) above, the Rate of Interest for the relevant Interest Accrual Period shall be the Rate of Interest in effect for the last preceding Interest Accrual Period (after readjustment for any difference between any Margin, Rate Multiplier or Maximum or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the preceding Interest Accrual Period and to the relevant Interest Accrual Period). Rate of Interest on BKBM Notes If a Note is specified to be a BKBM Note, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period will be (subject to Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement)) determined by the Calculation Agent on the Interest Determination Date in respect of such Interest Accrual Period in accordance with the following: the Rate of Interest shall be the Bank Bill Reference Rate (FRA) (rounded, if necessary, to the fifth decimal place) administered by the New Zealand Financial Markets Association (or any other person which takes over the administration of that rate) as set forth on the display page designated on page "BKBM" on the Reuters screen service (" BKBM Reuters Page "), or such other information service as may replace the BKBM Reuters Page, at or about the Relevant Time (or such other time at which such rate customarily appears on that page (the " Publication Time ")) on the relevant Interest Determination Date in respect of such Interest Accrual Period; if, by 11.00 a.m. Wellington time (or such other time that is 15 minutes after the then prevailing Publication Time), on any Interest Determination Date, such rate does not appear on the BKBM Reuters Page, the Rate of Interest means the rate determined by the Calculation Agent on the Interest Determination Date in good faith, having regard, to the extent possible, to the rates otherwise bid and offered at or around 11.00 a.m. Wellington time (or such other time that is 15 minutes after the then prevailing Publication Time) on the Interest Determination Date by participants in the BKBM trading window for New Zealand bank bills having a tenor approximately equal to the relevant Interest Accrual Period; and 224 if, on any Interest Determination Date, the Rate of Interest cannot be determined by reference to any of sub-paragraphs (i) and (ii) above, the Rate of Interest for the relevant Interest Accrual Period shall be the Rate of Interest in effect for the last preceding Interest Accrual Period (after readjustment for any difference between any Margin, Rate Multiplier or Maximum or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the preceding Interest Accrual Period and to the relevant Interest Accrual Period). Rate of Interest on CMS Rate Notes Each CMS Rate Note will bear interest on its outstanding Principal Amount in accordance with the provisions set out in Condition 4(b)(i) above, at a specified rate that will be reset periodically based on the CMS Rate and any Margin and Rate Multiplier. A Subordinated Note cannot be a CMS Rate Note. "CMS Rate" means the EUR CMS Rate, the GBP CMS Rate or the USD CMS Rate, as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement. The following procedures will apply if the rate cannot be set as described above, unless otherwise specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement (and subject to Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement)): If the GBP CMS Rate is not published on the Reuters Screen ICESWAP4 Page as described above, the GBP CMS Rate will be a percentage determined on the basis of the mid-marketsemi-annual swap rate quotations provided by the CMS Reference Banks at approximately 11.00 a.m., London time, on the Interest Determination Date and, for this purpose, the semi- annual swap rate means the arithmetic mean of the bid and offered rates for the semi-annual fixed leg, calculated on an Actual/365 (Fixed) day count basis, of a fixed-for floating sterling interest rate swap transaction with a term equal to the Specified Maturity commencing on the Interest Reset Date and in a Representative Amount with an acknowledged dealer of good credit in the swap market, where the floating leg, in each case calculated on an Actual/365 (Fixed) day count basis, is equivalent (A) if the Specified Maturity is greater than one year, to GBP-LIBOR-BBA with a Specified Maturity of six months or (B) if the Specified Maturity is one year or less, to GBP-LIBOR-BBA with a Designated Maturity of three months. The Issuer will appoint a Reference Banks Agent and the Reference Banks Agent, at the request of the Issuer, will request the principal London office of each of the CMS Reference Banks to provide a quotation of its rate and will provide such quotations to the Calculation Agent. If at least three quotations are provided, the GBP CMS Rate will be the arithmetic mean of the quotations, eliminating the highest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the highest) and the lowest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the lowest). If fewer than three quotations are provided as requested, the GBP CMS Rate for that Interest Determination Date will be the same as the rate used for the prior Interest Reset Period. If the EUR CMS Rate is not published on the Reuters Screen ICESWAP2 Page as described above, the EUR CMS Rate will be a percentage determined on the basis of the mid-market annual swap rate quotations provided by the CMS Reference Banks at approximately 11.00 a.m., London time, on the Interest Determination Date and, for this purpose, the annual swap rate means the arithmetic mean of the bid and offered rates for the annual fixed leg, calculated on a 30/360 day count basis, of a fixed-for floating euro interest rate swap transaction with a term equal to the Specified Maturity commencing on the Interest Reset Date and in a Representative Amount with an acknowledged dealer of good credit in the swap market, where the floating leg, calculated on an Actual/360 day count basis, is equivalent to EUR- EURIBOR-Reuters with a Specified Maturity of six months. The Issuer will appoint a Reference Banks Agent and the Reference Banks Agent, at the request of the Issuer, will request the principal office of each of the CMS Reference Banks to provide a quotation of its rate and will provide such quotations to the Calculation Agent. If at least three quotations are provided, the EUR CMS Rate will be the arithmetic mean of the quotations, eliminating the highest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the highest) and the lowest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the lowest). 225 If fewer than three quotations are provided as requested, the EUR CMS Rate for that Interest Determination Date will be the same as the rate used for the prior Interest Reset Period. If the USD CMS Rate is not published on the Reuters Screen ICESWAP1 Page as described above, the USD CMS Rate will be a percentage determined on the basis of the mid-marketsemi-annual swap rate quotations provided by the CMS Reference Banks at approximately 11.00 a.m., New York City time, on the Interest Determination Date and, for this purpose, the semi-annual swap rate means the mean of the bid and offered rates for the semi-annual fixed leg, calculated on a 30/360 day count basis, of a fixed-for floating U.S. Dollar interest rate swap transaction with a term equal to the Specified Maturity commencing on the Interest Reset Date and in a Representative Amount with an acknowledged dealer of good credit in the swap market, where the floating leg, calculated on an Actual/360 day count basis, is equivalent to USD-LIBOR-BBA with a maturity of three months. The Issuer will appoint a Reference Banks Agent and the Reference Banks Agent, at the request of the Issuer, will request the principal New York City office of each of the CMS Reference Banks to provide a quotation of its rate and will provide such quotations to the Calculation Agent. If at least three quotations are provided, the USD CMS Rate will be the arithmetic mean of the quotations, eliminating the highest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the highest) and the lowest quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the lowest). If fewer than three quotations are provided as requested, the USD CMS Rate for that Interest Determination Date will be the same as the rate used for the prior Interest Reset Period. "CMS Reference Banks" means five leading swap dealers in the interbank market in the Principal Financial Centre of the Specified Currency selected by the Reference Banks Agent. "EUR CMS Rate" means, with respect to any Interest Determination Date, the rate for euro swaps with the Specified Maturity, expressed as a percentage, determined by the Calculation Agent by reference to the rates which appears on the Reuters Screen ICESWAP2 Page under the heading "EURIBOR BASIS - EUR" and above the caption "11:00AM FRANKFURT" as of 11:00 a.m., Frankfurt time. "EUR-EURIBOR-Reuters" means, for any date, the rate for deposits in euros for a period of the Specified Maturity which appears on the Reuters Screen EURIBOR01 Page as of 11:00 a.m., Brussels time, on the day that is two TARGET2 Settlement Days preceding that date. "GBP CMS Rate" means, with respect to any Interest Determination Date, the rate for pound sterling swaps with the Specified Maturity, expressed as a percentage, determined by the Calculation Agent by reference to the rates appearing on Reuters Screen ICESWAP4 Page at approximately 11.10 a.m. (London time). "U.S. dollars" and "U.S.$" means United States dollars. "USD CMS Rate" means, with respect to any Interest Determination Date, the rate for U.S. Dollar swaps with the Specified Maturity, expressed as a percentage, determined by the Calculation Agent by reference to the rates appearing on Reuters Screen ICESWAP1 Page at approximately 11.00 a.m. (New York City time). "USD-LIBOR-BBA" means, for any date, the rate for deposits in U.S. dollars for a period of the Specified Maturity which appears on the Reuters Screen LIBOR01 as of 11.00 a.m., London time, on the day that is two London Business Days preceding that date. Inverse Floating Rate Notes Each Inverse Floating Rate Note, will bear interest on its outstanding Principal Amount in accordance with the provisions set out in Condition 4(b)(i) above. The Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period shall be (as determined by the Calculation Agent) the Specified Fixed Rate minus the Relevant Floating Rate where: 226 "Specified Fixed Rate" means, in respect of each Interest Accrual Period, the rate specified to be applicable in respect of the Interest Payment Date on which the Interest Accrual Period ends, as set out in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Relevant Floating Rate" means: the offered quotation; or the arithmetic mean of the offered quotations, for the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency in each case appearing on the Relevant Screen Page at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date; where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SONIA, the rate as determined in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(C); or where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SOFR, the rate as determined in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(D). A Subordinated Note cannot be an Inverse Floating Rate Note. if sub-paragraph (i)(A) applies and (subject to Condition 4(o) ( Benchmark Replacement )) no Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date or if sub-paragraph (i)(B) applies and fewer than two offered quotations appear on the Relevant Screen Page at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date, subject as provided below, the Issuer shall appoint a Reference Banks Agent and the Rate of Interest shall be determined by the Calculation Agent as the arithmetic mean of the offered quotations that each of the Reference Banks is quoting (or such of them, being at least two, as are so quoting) to leading banks in the Relevant Financial Centre at the Relevant Time on the Interest Determination Date for deposits of the Specified Currency for a term equal to the relevant Interest Accrual Period, as quoted to the Reference Banks Agent, at the Reference Banks Agent's request, and advised by the Reference Banks Agent to the Calculation Agent; and if paragraph (ii) above applies and the Reference Banks Agent advises the Calculation Agent that fewer than two Reference Banks are so quoting the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency, subject as provided below, the Rate of Interest shall be the arithmetic mean of the rates per annum (expressed as a percentage), which the Calculation Agent determines to be the nearest equivalent to the Reference Rate for the Specified Maturity and the Specified Currency, in respect of deposits of the Specified Currency that at least two out of five leading banks selected by the Reference Banks Agent (after consultation with the Issuer) in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of the Specified Currency, in each case as selected by the Reference Banks Agent (after consultation with the Issuer), are quoting at or about the Relevant Time for a period commencing on the Effective Date equivalent to the relevant Interest Accrual Period to leading banks carrying on business in (A) Europe, or (B) if the Reference Banks Agent advises the Calculation Agent that fewer than two of such banks are so quoting to such leading banks in Europe) the Principal Financial Centre, in either case, as provided by the Reference Banks Agent to the Calculation Agent; except that, if fewer than two of such banks are so quoting to such leading banks, the Rate of Interest shall be the Rate of Interest determined on the previous Interest Determination Date (after readjustment for any difference between any Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the preceding Interest Accrual Period and to the relevant Interest Accrual Period). Rate of Interest on Range Accrual Notes

Each Range Accrual Note will bear interest on its outstanding Principal Amount in accordance with the provisions set out in Condition 4(b)(i) above and shall be subject to Condition 4(b)(ii). The Rate of Interest payable for each Interest Accrual Period will be determined by the Calculation Agent in respect of such Interest Accrual Period in accordance with (A) or (B) below: 227 if Fixed Rate Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Protection Barrier is specified as not applicable in the Pricing Supplement, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period will be the product of: the Specified Fixed Rate; and the Relevant Fraction; and if Floating Rate Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Protection Barrier is specified as not applicable in the Pricing Supplement, the Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period will be the product of: the sum of: the Range Accrual Floating Rate; and if specified as applicable in the Pricing Supplement, the Margin for such Interest Accrual Period (whether positive or negative); and the Relevant Fraction; and if Fixed Rate Range Accrual Note and Protection Barrier are both specified as applicable in the Pricing Supplement then: if, in respect of any Interest Accrual Period, the Protection Barrier Condition is satisfied, the Rate of Interest for such Interest Accrual Period shall be the Specified Fixed Rate; and if, in respect of any Interest Accrual Period, the Protection Barrier Condition is not satisfied, the Rate of Interest for such Interest Accrual Period shall be the product of: the Specified Fixed Rate; and the Relevant Fraction; and if Floating Rate Range Accrual Note and Protection Barrier are both specified as applicable in the Pricing Supplement then: if, in respect of any Interest Accrual Period, the Protection Barrier Condition is satisfied, the Rate of Interest for such Interest Accrual Period shall be the Range Accrual Floating Rate; and if, in respect of any Interest Accrual Period, the Protection Barrier Condition is not satisfied, the Rate of Interest for such Interest Accrual Period shall be the product of: the sum of: the Range Accrual Floating Rate; and if specified as applicable in the Pricing Supplement, the Margin for such Interest Accrual Period (whether positive or negative); and the Relevant Fraction. In this Condition 4(h): "Calculation Day" means, in respect of each Interest Accrual Period, each calendar day falling within such Interest Accrual Period. 228 "Cap" means the per annum rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement. "Constant Maturity Swap Spread" means the First CMS Spread Reference Rate on the day minus the Second CMS Spread Reference Rate on the day as specified to be applicable in the Pricing Supplement, provided that: subject to paragraph (b) below, if a Calculation Day is not a business day in the Relevant Financial Centre, the rate for such day shall be determined in respect of the immediately preceding business day in the Relevant Financial Centre; and if a Calculation Day falls in the Cut-Off Period, the rate for that day shall be the rate on the business day in the Relevant Financial Centre that immediately precedes the Cut-Off Period. "Cut-OffPeriod" means the number of Business Days (as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement) before the last day of an Interest Accrual Period. "First CMS Spread Reference Rate" means EUR CMS, GBP CMS or USD CMS as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement and determined in accordance with these Conditions. "Floor" means the per annum rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement which shall not be less than zero. "Margin" means the margin specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement. "Protection Barrier Condition" means, (i) if Single Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Constant Maturity Swap Spread is specified as not applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, then the Reference Rate; or (ii) if Single Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Constant Maturity Swap Spread is specified as applicable then the Constant Maturity Swap Spread, or (iii) if Dual Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, then each Reference Rate or the Reference Rate and a Constant Maturity Swap Spread if applicable, in each case, as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is or are: in respect of the Floor, if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "greater than or equal to" shall apply, then greater than or equal to the applicable Floor; or if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "greater than" shall apply, then greater than the applicable Floor;

and in respect of the Cap, if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "less than or equal to" shall apply, then less than or equal to the applicable Cap; or if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "less than" shall apply, then less than the applicable Cap; for a number of Calculation Days in the applicable Interest Accrual Period which is equal to or greater than the Protection Barrier Period. "Protection Barrier Period" means the number of Calculation Days which is equal to the percentage specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement under "Protection Barrier 229 Period" of the total number of Calculation Days in the applicable Interest Accrual Period. "Range Accrual Floating Rate" means the rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement which Rate of Interest for each Interest Accrual Period shall be determined in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(B) (Screen Rate/Reference Bank Determination for Floating Rate Notes other than Floating Rate Notes referencing SONIA or SOFR) or, where the rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SONIA, in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(C) (Screen Rate Determination for Floating Rate Notes where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SONIA) or, where the rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SOFR, in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(D) (Screen Rate Determination for Floating Rate Notes where the Reference Rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is SOFR) . "Reference Rate" means, on any Calculation Day: the interest rate (excluding the Margin) for Floating Rate Notes on that day notionally determined in accordance with Condition 4(b)(iii)(B) or, in the case of SONIA, Condition 4(b)(iii)(C) or, in the case of SOFR, Condition 4(b)(iii)(D) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; the interest rate for BBSW Notes (excluding the Margin) on that day notionally determined in accordance Condition 4(d) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; the interest rate for BKBM Notes (excluding the Margin) on that day notionally determined in accordance with Condition 4(e) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; the EUR CMS swap rate on that day notionally determined in accordance with Condition 4(f) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; the GBP CMS swap rate on that day notionally determined in accordance with Condition 4(f) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; and the USD CMS swap rate on that day notionally determined in accordance with Condition 4(f) as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; save that, in determining a notional interest rate or swap rate for the purposes of paragraphs (A)-(F) above, references in Condition 4(b)(iii)(B), Condition 4(b)(iii)(C), Condition 4(b)(iii)(D), Condition 4(d), Condition 4(e) and Condition 4(f) to "Interest Determination Date" shall be deemed to be references to "each Calculation Day" provided that: subject to paragraph (b) below, if a Calculation Day is not a business day in the Relevant Financial Centre, the rate for such day shall be determined in respect of the immediately preceding business day in the Relevant Financial Centre; and if a Calculation Day falls in the Cut-Off Period, the rate for that day shall be the rate on the business day in the Relevant Financial Centre that immediately precedes the Cut-Off Period. "Relevant Fraction" means, in respect of each Interest Accrual Period, an amount calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: N1/N2 where: 230 "N1" means the number of Calculation Days in the Interest Accrual Period where (i) if Single Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Constant Maturity Swap Spread is specified as not applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, then the Reference Rate; or (ii) if Single Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable and Constant Maturity Swap Spread is specified as applicable then the Constant Maturity Swap Spread, or (iii) if Dual Range Accrual Note is specified as applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement, then each Reference Rate or the Reference Rate and a Constant Maturity Swap Spread if applicable, in each case, as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement is or are: in respect of the Floor, if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "greater than or equal to" shall apply, then greater than or equal to the applicable Floor; or if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "greater than" shall apply, then greater than the applicable Floor;

and in respect of the Cap, if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "less than or equal to" shall apply, then less than or equal to the applicable Cap; or if the relevant Pricing Supplement specify that "less than" shall apply, then less than the applicable Cap; and "N2" means the actual number of Calculation Days in the Interest Accrual Period. "Second CMS Spread Reference Rate" means EUR CMS, GBP CMS or USD CMS as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement and determined in accordance with the Conditions. "Specified Fixed Rate" means the per annum rate specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement. A Subordinated Note cannot be a Range Accrual Note. Zero Coupon Notes Where a Note, the Interest Basis of which is specified in the Pricing Supplement to be Zero Coupon, is repayable prior to the Maturity Date and is not paid when due, the amount due and payable prior to the Maturity Date shall be the Early Redemption Amount of such Note, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. As from the Maturity Date, the Rate of Interest for any overdue principal of such a Note shall be a rate per annum (expressed as a percentage) equal to the Amortisation Yield. A Subordinated Note cannot be a Zero Coupon Note. Dual Currency Notes In the case of Dual Currency Notes, if the rate or amount of interest is to be determined by reference to a Rate of Exchange or a method of calculating Rate of Exchange, the rate or amount of interest payable shall be determined in the manner specified in the Pricing Supplement. A Subordinated Note cannot be a Dual Currency Note. Accrual of Interest Interest shall cease to accrue on each Note on the due date for redemption unless, upon due presentation, payment is improperly withheld or refused, in which event interest shall continue to accrue (after, as well as before, judgment) at the Rate of Interest in the manner provided in this Condition 4 to the Relevant Date. 231 Margin, Maximum/Minimum Rates of Interest, Instalment Amounts and Redemption Amounts, Rate Multipliers and Rounding If any Margin or Rate Multiplier is specified in the Pricing Supplement (either (A) generally, or (B) in relation to one or more Interest Accrual Periods), an adjustment shall be made to all Rates of Interest, in the case of (A), or the Rates of Interest for the specified Interest Accrual Periods, in the case of (B), calculated in accordance with (b) or (c) above, by adding (if a positive number) or subtracting the absolute value (if a negative number) of such Margin or multiplying such Rate Multiplier, subject always to the next paragraph; If any Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest, Instalment Amount or Redemption Amount is specified in the Pricing Supplement, then any Rate of Interest, Instalment Amount or Redemption Amount shall be subject to such maximum or minimum, as the case may be; Subject to the requirements of applicable law, for the purposes of any calculations required pursuant to these Conditions (unless otherwise specified), (A) all percentages resulting from such calculations shall be rounded, if necessary, to the nearest one hundred-thousandth of a percentage point (with halves being rounded up), (B) all figures shall be rounded to seven decimal places (with halves being rounded up) and (C) all currency amounts that fall due and payable shall be rounded to the nearest unit of such currency (with halves being rounded up), save in the case of Yen, which shall be rounded down to the nearest Yen. For these purposes " unit " means, with respect to any currency other than euro, the lowest amount of such currency that is available as legal tender in the country of such currency and, with respect to euro, means 0.01 euro, as the case may be; and The Pricing Supplement in respect of any Notes issued as Subordinated Notes must not specify a Rate Multiplier, Maximum Rate of Interest, Minimum Rate of Interest or Instalment Amount. Calculations Unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, the amount of interest payable in respect of any Note for any period shall be calculated by multiplying the product of the Rate of Interest and the outstanding Principal Amount of such Note by the Day Count Fraction, unless an Interest Amount (or a formula for its calculation) is specified in the Pricing Supplement in respect of such period, in which case the amount of interest payable in respect of such Note for such period shall equal such Interest Amount (or be calculated in accordance with such formula). Where any Interest Period comprises two or more Interest Accrual Periods, the amount of interest payable in respect of such Interest Period shall be the sum of the amounts of interest payable in respect of each of those Interest Accrual Periods. Determination and Publication of Rate of Interest, Interest Amounts, Final Redemption Amounts and Instalment Amounts As soon as practicable after the Relevant Time on each Interest Determination Date or such other time on such date as the Calculation Agent may be required to calculate any rate or amount or Instalment Amount, obtain any quotation or make any determination or calculation, it shall determine such rate and calculate the Interest Amounts in respect of each Specified Denomination of the Notes for the relevant Interest Accrual Period, calculate the Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount, Optional Redemption Amount or Instalment Amount, obtain such quotation or make such determination or calculation, as the case may be, and cause the Rate of Interest and the Interest Amounts for each Interest Accrual Period and the relevant Interest Payment Date and, if required to be calculated, the Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount, Optional Redemption Amount or any Instalment Amount to be notified to the Fiscal Agent, the Issuer, the Guarantor (if applicable), each of the Paying Agents, the Noteholders, the Registrar, any other Calculation Agent appointed in respect of the Notes that is to make a further calculation upon receipt of such information and, if the Notes are listed on a stock exchange (and/or admitted to listing, trading and/or quotation on any other listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system) and the rules of such listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system so require, such listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system and, in the case of VPS Notes, the VPS Trustee and the VPS Agent as soon as possible after their determination but in no event later than (i) the commencement of the relevant Interest Accrual 232 Period, if determined prior to such time in the case of notification to such exchange of a Rate of Interest and Interest Amount, or (ii) in all other cases, the fourth Business Day after such determination. The notification of any rate or amount, if applicable, shall be made to the VPS in accordance with and subject to the rules and regulations of the VPS for the time being in effect. Where any Interest Payment Date or Interest Accrual Period is subject to adjustment pursuant to Condition 4(a)(iv) or Condition 4(b)(ii), the Interest Amounts and the Interest Payment Date so published may subsequently be amended (or appropriate alternative arrangements made by way of adjustment) without notice in the event of an extension or shortening of the Interest Accrual Period. If the Calculation Amount is less than the minimum Specified Denomination, the Calculation Agent shall not be obligated to publish each Interest Amount but instead may publish only the Calculation Amount and the Interest Amount in respect of a Note having the minimum Specified Denomination. If the Notes become due and payable under Condition 9 (Events of Default), the accrued interest and the Rate of Interest payable in respect of the Notes shall nevertheless continue to be calculated as previously in accordance with this Condition but no publication of the Rate of Interest or the Interest Amount so calculated need be made. The determination of any rate or amount, the obtaining of each quotation and the making of each determination or calculation by the Calculation Agent(s) or such other person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for making any such calculation or determination shall (in the absence of manifest error) be final and binding upon all parties. Benchmark Replacement In addition, notwithstanding the provisions above in Conditions 4(b), (d), (e), (f) and (g), if the Issuer (in consultation with the Calculation Agent (or the person specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement as the party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest)) determines that a Benchmark Disruption Event has occurred when any Rate of Interest (or the relevant component part thereof) remains to be determined by reference to such Reference Rate affected by the Benchmark Disruption Event, then the following provisions shall apply: the Calculation Agent shall use as the Reference Rate for the relevant Interest Period or Interest Accrual Period a substitute or successor rate that has been determined at the request of the Issuer by the Independent Advisor (acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner) in its sole discretion, after consulting such sources as it deems reasonable, to be (a) the industry-accepted successor rate to the Reference Rate or (b) if no such industry accepted successor rate exists, the most comparable substitute or successor rate to the relevant Reference Rate and which has been notified to the Calculation Agent by the Independent Advisor; and if the Issuer is unable to appoint an Independent Advisor, then, if it elects to do so, the Issuer (acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner) may determine a substitute or successor rate for the purposes of Condition 4(o)(i); and if the Independent Advisor, or the Issuer as the case may be. has determined a substitute or successor rate and notified the Calculation Agent in accordance with the foregoing, the Independent Advisor, or the Issuer as the case may be, may determine (acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner) in its sole discretion, after consulting any source it deems reasonable, the Business Day Convention, the definitions of Business Day, Day Count Fraction, Relevant Screen Page, Relevant Time, Reference Rate and Interest Determination Date and any other relevant methodology for calculating such substitute or successor rate, including any adjustment factor it determines is needed to make such substitute or successor rate comparable to the relevant Reference Rate, in a manner that is consistent with industry- accepted practices (taking into account the operational requirements of the Calculation Agent) for such substitute or successor rate (subject to prior written consent of the APRA in the case of Floating Rate Subordinated Notes) and shall notify the Calculation Agent of such determination; and if the Independent Advisor, or the Issuer as the case may be, is unable to (or in the case of the Issuer, elects not to) determine a substitute or successor rate in accordance with Condition 4(o)(i) and/or 4(o)(ii), the Rate of Interest applicable to the next succeeding Interest Period or Interest Accrual Period (as applicable) shall be the Rate of Interest determined in relation to the Notes on the previous Interest Determination Date or in effect for the last preceding Interest Accrual Period (after readjustment for any difference between any Margin, Rate 233 Multiplier or Maximum Rate of Interest or Minimum Rate of Interest applicable to the preceding Interest Accrual Period and to the relevant Interest Accrual Period); for the avoidance of doubt, this Condition 4(o)(iv) shall apply to the relevant Interest Period or Interest Accrual Period (as applicable) only and any subsequent Interest Periods or Interest Accrual Periods (as applicable) are subject to the subsequent operation of, and to adjustment as provided in, this Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement)). For the avoidance of doubt and notwithstanding any other provision of this Condition 4(o), in determining any adjustment factor or other relevant methodology for the purposes of Condition 4(o)(iii), the Issuer shall not and shall not be obliged to apply and may discount any adjustment factor or methodology the application of which may constitute it an administrator for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011. In the case of Subordinated Notes only, any substitute or successor rate determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(i) (Benchmark Replacement), and any relevant methodology for calculating such substitute or successor rate (including any adjustment factor to the substitute or successor rate) determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(ii) (Benchmark Replacement), will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA having been obtained in each case. For the purposes of this Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement): "Independent Advisor" means an independent financial institution of international repute or other independent financial adviser with appropriate expertise in the international debt capital markets, in each case appointed by the Issuer at its own expense; "Benchmark Disruption Event" means: the relevant Reference Rate (other than SOFR) specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement has ceased to be published on the Relevant Screen Page, or, in the case of SOFR being specified as the relevant Reference Rate in the relevant Pricing Supplement, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, has ceased to be published on the Website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a result of such benchmark ceasing to be calculated or administered; the Issuer determines after consulting with the Independent Advisor (if so appointed) that, a change in the generally accepted market practice in the international debt capital markets to refer to a Reference Rate is endorsed in a public statement by a Relevant Nominating Body, despite the continued existence of the applicable Reference Rate; or where the relevant Reference Rate is SOFR, a SOFR Index Cessation Event and a SOFR Index Cessation Effective Date have occurred; "Relevant Nominating Body" means, in respect of a Reference Rate: the central bank for the currency to which the Reference Rate relates, or any central bank or other supervisory authority which is responsible for administering or supervising the administrator of the Reference Rate; any working group or committee sponsored by, chaired or co-chaired by or constituted at the request of (a) the central bank for the currency to which the Reference Rate relates, (b) any central bank or other supervisory authority which is responsible for administering or supervising the administrator of the Reference Rate, (c) a group of the aforementioned central banks or other supervisory authorities, or (d) the Financial Stability Board or any part thereof; or any of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority or the Prudential Regulation Authority or any relevant committee or other body established, sponsored or approved by any of the foregoing, including the Working Group on Sterling Risk- Free Rates and the Alternative Reference Rates Committee. 234 "Secured Overnight Financing Rate" or "SOFR" has the meaning ascribed to it in Condition 4(b)(iii)(D); "SOFR Index Cessation Effective Date" has the meaning ascribed to it in Condition 4(b)(iii)(D); "SOFR Index Cessation Event" has the meaning ascribed to it in Condition 4(b)(iii)(D); and "Website of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York" has the meaning ascribed to it in Condition 4(b)(iii)(D). Definitions In these Conditions, unless the context otherwise requires, the following defined terms shall have the meanings set out below: "Amortisation Yield" has the meaning given in Condition 5(d)(ii) unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Amortised Face Amount" has the meaning given in Condition 5(d)(ii) unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. "APRA" means the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (or any successor organisation). "Australian Securities Exchange" or "ASX" means ASX Limited (ABN 98 008 624 691) or the securities market operated by it, as the context requires. "ASX Listing Rules" means the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange as amended, varied or waived (whether in respect of the Issuer or generally) from time to time. "Australian Tax Act" means the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 or the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 of Australia as applicable (which term includes any amendments or successor legislation). "BBSW" means the Australian Bank Bill Swap Rate. "BBSW Note" means a Floating Rate Note denominated in Australian dollars. "BKBM" means the New Zealand Bank Bill reference rate inter-bank offered rate. "BKBM Note" means a Floating Rate Note denominated in New Zealand dollars. "Broken Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "Business Day" means: in the case of Subordinated Notes, for the purposes of Conditions 5A to 5D (inclusive), means a business day within the meaning of the ASX Listing Rules; a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments generally in London and, where ANZBGL is the Issuer, Sydney or, where ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer, Auckland and Wellington; and in the case of: a Specified Currency other than euro, a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments generally in the Principal Financial Centre for such Specified Currency; or in the case of euro, a TARGET2 Business Day; and in the case of one or more additional business centres specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement (each, an " Additional Business Centre "), a day (other than a Saturday or a 235 Sunday) on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments in the Additional Business Centres or, if no currency is indicated, generally in each of the Additional Business Centres, unless otherwise specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Business Day Convention" in relation to an Interest Payment Date or other particular date, unless otherwise specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, has the following meaning as so specified in the Pricing Supplement: Floating Rate Business Day Convention means that the relevant date shall be postponed to the next day that is a Business Day unless it would thereby fall into the next calendar month, in which event (A) such date shall be brought forward to the immediately preceding Business Day and (B) each subsequent such date shall be the last Business Day of the month in which such date would have fallen had it not been subject to adjustment; Following Business Day Convention means that the relevant date shall be postponed to the next day that is a Business Day; Modified Following Business Day Convention means that the relevant date shall be postponed to the next day that is a Business Day unless it would thereby fall into the next calendar month, in which event such date shall be brought forward to the immediately preceding Business Day; Preceding Business Day Convention means that the relevant date shall be brought forward to the immediately preceding Business Day; or No adjustment means that the relevant date shall not be adjusted in accordance with any Business Day Convention. "Calculation Amount" has the meaning given in the relevant Pricing Supplement as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "CDOR" means the Toronto inter-bank offered rate. "CMS Rate Note" means a Floating Rate Note where the designated Interest Basis is CMS Rate. "CNH HIBOR" means the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate. "Code" means the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. "Day Count Fraction" means, in relation to the calculation of an amount of interest on any Note for any period of time (from and including the first day of such period to but excluding the last) (whether or not constituting an Interest Accrual Period, the "Calculation Period"): if " Actual/Actual (ICMA) " is specified in the Pricing Supplement: where the Calculation Period is equal to or shorter than the Regular Period during which it falls, the actual number of days in the Calculation Period divided by the product of (x) the actual number of days in such Regular Period and (y) the number of Regular Periods in any year; and where the Calculation Period is longer than one Regular Period, the sum of: the actual number of days in such Calculation Period falling in the Regular Period in which it begins divided by the product of (I) the actual number of days in such Regular Period and (II) the number of Regular Periods in any year; and the actual number of days in such Calculation Period falling in the next Regular Period divided by the product of (I) the actual number of days in such Regular Period and (II) the number of Regular Periods in any year; 236 where "Regular Period" means: in the case of Notes where interest is scheduled to be paid only by means of regular payments, each period from and including the Interest Commencement Date to but excluding the first Interest Payment Date and each successive period from and including one Interest Payment Date to but excluding the next Interest Payment Date; in the case of Notes where, apart from the first Interest Period, interest is scheduled to be paid only by means of regular payments, each period from and including a Regular Date falling in any year to but excluding the next Regular Date, where " Regular Date " means the day and month (but not the year) on which any Interest Payment Date falls; and in the case of Notes where, apart from one Interest Period other than the first Interest Period, interest is scheduled to be paid only by means of regular payments, each period from and including a Regular Date falling in any year to but excluding the next Regular Date, where " Regular Date " means the day and month (but not the year) on which any Interest Payment Date falls other than the Interest Payment Date falling at the end of the irregular Interest Period; if " Actual/Actual (ISDA) " or " Actual/Actual " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the actual number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 365 (or, if any portion of that Calculation Period falls in a leap year, the sum of (A) the actual number of days in that portion of the Calculation Period falling in a leap year divided by 366 and (B) the actual number of days in that portion of the Calculation Period falling in a non-leap year divided by 365); if " Actual/365 (Fixed) " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the actual number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 365; if " Actual/360 " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the actual number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 360; if " 30/360 (ICMA) " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the number of days in the period from (and including) the most recent Interest Payment Date (or, if none, the Interest Commencement Date) to (but excluding) the relevant payment date (such number of days being calculated on the basis of a year of 360 days with 12 30-day months) divided by 360; if " 30/360 ", " 360/360 " or " Bond Basis " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 360, calculated on a formula basis as follows: where: Day Count Fraction = 360 × Y2-Y1 + 30 × M2-M1 + D2-D1 360 "Y1" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "Y2" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "M1" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "M2" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "D1" is the first calendar day, expressed as a number, of the Calculation Period, unless such number is 31, in which case D1 will be 30; and "D2" is the calendar day, expressed as a number, immediately following the last day included in the Calculation Period, unless such number would be 31 and D1 is greater than 29, in which case D2 will be 30; 237 if " 30E/360 " or " Eurobond Basis " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 360, calculated on a formula basis as follows: where: Day Count Fraction = 360 × Y2-Y1 + 30 × M2-M1 + D2-D1 360 "Y1" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "Y2" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "M1" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "M2" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "D1" is the first calendar day, expressed as a number, of the Calculation Period, unless such number would be 31, in which case D1 will be 30; and "D2" is the calendar day, expressed as a number, immediately following the last day included in the Calculation Period, unless such number would be 31, in which case D2 will be 30; or if " 30E/360 (ISDA) " is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the number of days in the Calculation Period divided by 360, calculated on a formula basis as follows: where: Day Count Fraction = 360 × Y2-Y1 + 30 × M2-M1 + D2-D1 360 "Y1" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "Y2" is the year, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "M1" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the first day of the Calculation Period falls; "M2" is the calendar month, expressed as a number, in which the day immediately following the last day of the Calculation Period falls; "D1" is the first calendar day, expressed as a number, of the Calculation Period, unless (A) that day is the last day of February or (B) such number would be 31, in which case D1 will be 30; and "D2" is the calendar day, expressed as a number, immediately following the last day included in the Calculation Period, unless (A) that day is the last day of February but not the Maturity Date or (B) such number would be 31, in which case D2 will be 30, provided, however, that in each case the number of days in the Calculation Period is calculated from and including the first day of the Calculation Period to but excluding the last day of the Calculation Period. "Early Redemption Amount" means, in relation to a Note other than a Zero Coupon Note, its Principal Amount unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement or, in relation to a Zero Coupon Note, as specified in Condition 5(d). "Effective Date" means, with respect to any Floating Rate to be determined on an Interest Determination Date, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, the first day of the Interest Accrual Period to which such Interest Determination Date relates. 238 "EURIBOR" means the Euro-Zoneinter-bank offered rate. "Euro-Zone" means the region comprising Member States of the European Economic Area that adopt the single currency in accordance with the Treaty establishing the European Union, as amended (the "Treaty"). "Event of Default", in respect of Unsubordinated Notes, has the meaning given in Condition 9(a) and, in respect of Subordinated Notes, has the meaning given in Condition 9(b). "Exercise Notice" has the meaning given in Condition 5(f). "Extraordinary Resolution" has the meaning given in Condition 11(a). "FATCA" means: Sections 1471-1474 of the Code (or any amended or successor version to the Code) and any current or future regulations or official interpretations thereof; any U.S. or non-U.S. fiscal or regulatory legislation, rules, guidance or practices adopted pursuant to any intergovernmental agreement entered into in connection with the implementation of either such sections of the Code or analogous provisions of non-U.S. law; or any agreement pursuant to the implementation of paragraphs (i) or (ii) above with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. government or any governmental or taxation authority in any other jurisdiction. "Federal Funds Effective Rate US" means the volume weighted average rate at which depositary institutions lend balances at the Federal Reserve to other depositary institutions. "Final Redemption Amount" means, in relation to a Note, its Principal Amount unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Fixed Coupon Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "HIBOR" means the Hong Kong inter-bank offered rate. "Initial Call Date" means the first occurring Optional Redemption Date (if any). "Instalment Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Interest Amount" means the amount of interest payable, and in the case of Fixed Rate Notes, means the Fixed Coupon Amount, Broken Amount or the amount calculated pursuant to Condition 4(a)(iii), as the case may be and as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "Interest Accrual Period" means the period beginning on (and including) the Interest Commencement Date and ending on (but excluding) the first Interest Period Date and each successive period beginning on (and including) an Interest Period Date and ending on (but excluding) the next succeeding Interest Period Date, except that the final Interest Accrual Period ends on (but excludes) the Maturity Date or the date of any earlier redemption of a Note in accordance with the Conditions, or any other period specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Interest Commencement Date" means the Issue Date or such other date as may be specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Interest Determination Date" means, with respect to a Rate of Interest and Interest Accrual Period, the date specified as such in the Pricing Supplement or, if none is so specified: 239 the first day of such Interest Accrual Period if the Specified Currency is Sterling or if the Notes are BBSW Notes or BKBM Notes; except for BBSW Notes or BKBM Notes, the day falling two Business Days for the Specified Currency prior to the first day of such Interest Accrual Period if the Specified Currency is neither Sterling nor euro; or the day falling two TARGET2 Business Days prior to the first day of such Interest Accrual Period if the Specified Currency is euro. "Interest Payment Date(s)" means the date or dates specified in the Pricing Supplement and, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, the final Interest Payment Date shall be the Maturity Date or such earlier date on which the relevant Notes are redeemed in accordance with the Conditions. "Interest Period" means, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, the period beginning on (and including) the Interest Commencement Date and ending on (but excluding) the first Interest Payment Date and each successive period beginning on (and including) an Interest Payment Date and ending on (but excluding) the next succeeding Interest Payment Date, except that the final Interest Period ends on (but excludes) the Maturity Date or the date of any earlier redemption of a Note in accordance with the Conditions. "Interest Period Date" means each Interest Payment Date unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. "ISDA Definitions" means, the 2006 ISDA Definitions (as amended and updated as at the date of issue of the first Tranche of the Notes of the relevant Series (as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement)) as published by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. "Issue Date" means the date of issue of the Notes as specified in the Pricing Supplement. "JIBAR" means the Johannesburg inter-bank offered rate. "LIBOR" means the London inter-bank offered rate. "Maturity Date" in respect of a Note, means the maturity date of that Note. "Maximum Redemption Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Minimum Redemption Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement. "MXN-TIIE-MEX06" means the Tasa de Interés Interbancaria de Equilibrio for MXN for a period of 28 days published by the Banco de México (Mexican Central Bank). "NIBOR" means the Norwegian inter-bank offered rate. "Offshore Associate" has the meaning given in Condition 5(g). "Optional Redemption Amount" means the amount specified as such in (or calculated in accordance with the provisions of) the relevant Pricing Supplement as it may be adjusted, in the case of the Subordinated Notes, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "Optional Redemption Date" means the date or dates specified as such in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Principal Amount" in respect of a Note, means the outstanding principal amount of that Note as it may be adjusted, in the case of a Subordinated Note, in accordance with Condition 5A.4. "Principal Financial Centre" means, in relation to a Specified Currency or any other currency, the principal financial centre of the country of that Specified Currency or other currency, which in the case of euro, is the Euro-Zone. 240 "Rate of Interest" means the rate of interest payable from time to time in respect of this Note and that is either specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement or calculated in accordance with these Conditions and the provisions set out in the Pricing Supplement. "Record Date" has the meaning given in Condition 6(b)(ii). "Redemption Amount(s)" means the Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount, Optional Redemption Amount, Maximum Redemption Amount or Minimum Redemption Amount, as the case may be. "Reference Banks" means the institutions specified as such in the Pricing Supplement or, if none, four major banks selected by the Reference Banks Agent in the interbank market (or, if appropriate, money, swap or over-the-counter index options market) that is most closely connected with the Reference Rate specified in the Pricing Supplement which, if the relevant Reference Rate is EURIBOR, shall be the Euro-Zone. "Reference Banks Agent" means an independent investment bank, commercial bank or stockbroker appointed by the Issuer. "Reference Rate" means LIBOR, Federal Funds Effective Rate US, EURIBOR, CDOR, CMS Rate, SHIBOR, HIBOR, SIBOR, STIBOR, SOFR, SONIA, NIBOR, JIBAR, TRYIBOR, MXN-TIIE- MEX06 or such other rate as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Relevant Date" has the meaning given in Condition 7 (Taxation). "Relevant Financial Centre" means, with respect to any Floating Rate to be determined in accordance with Screen Rate Determination on an Interest Determination Date and for the determination of the Date of Interest in respect of Range Accrual Notes: (A) in the case of BBSW Notes, Sydney (B) in the case of BKBM Notes, either Wellington or Auckland, New Zealand or (C) in either case such other financial centre as may be specified in the Pricing Supplement; and in all other cases, the financial centre specified as such in the Pricing Supplement or, if none is so specified, the Principal Financial Centre with which the relevant Reference Rate is most closely connected (which, where the Specified Currency is euro, shall be the Euro-Zone) or, if none is so connected, London. "Relevant Screen Page" means the screen page specified as such in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "Relevant Time" with respect to any Interest Determination Date, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, in the case of BBSW Notes is 10.30 a.m. Sydney time, in the case of the BKBM Notes is 10.45 a.m. Wellington time, in the case of LIBOR is 11.00 a.m. London time, in the case of EURIBOR is 11.00 a.m. Brussels time, in the case of CDOR is 10.00 a.m. Toronto time, in the case of SHIBOR is 11.30 a.m. Beijing time, in the case of HIBOR is 11.00 a.m. Hong Kong time, in the case of SIBOR is 11.00 a.m. Singapore time, in the case of STIBOR is 11.00 a.m. Stockholm time, in the case of NIBOR is 12.00 p.m. Oslo time, in the case of JIBAR is 11.00 a.m. Johannesburg time, in the case of TRYIBOR is 11.15 a.m. Istanbul time and in the case of MXN-TIIE-MEX06 is 11.00 a.m. Mexico City time or such other time as may be specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement (or, in each case, such other time at which such rate customarily appears). The Relevant Time in the case of CNH HIBOR will be specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement. If a substitute or successor screen page is used for the purposes of calculating a Screen Rate as provided in Condition 4(u), the Relevant Time in relation to such Screen Rate will be the nearest comparable time at which such Screen Rate is published on such substitute or successor screen page. "SHIBOR" means the Shanghai inter-bank rate. "SIBOR" means the Singapore inter-bank offered rate. "Solvent" means at any time in respect of ANZBGL: it is able to pay all its debts as and when they become due and payable; and 241 its assets exceed its liabilities, in each case determined on an unconsolidated stand-alone basis. "SONIA" means the Sterling Index Overnight Average; "Specified Currency" means the currency specified as such in the Pricing Supplement or, if none is specified, the currency in which the Notes are denominated. "Specified Maturity" has the meaning given in the relevant Pricing Supplement. "STIBOR" means the Stockholm inter-bank offered rate. "TARGET2 Business Day" means a day on which the TARGET2 System is open. "TARGET2 System" means the Trans-European Automated Real-Time Gross Settlement Express Transfer (TARGET2) System. "TRYIBOR" means the Turkish inter-bank offered rate. Calculation Agent and Reference Banks The Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor shall procure that there shall at all times be four Reference Banks (or such other number as may be required) with offices in the Relevant Financial Centre and one or more Calculation Agents if provision is made for them in the Pricing Supplement and for so long as any Note is outstanding (as defined in the Agency Agreement). If any Reference Bank (acting through its relevant offices) is unable or unwilling to continue to act as a Reference Bank, then the Issuer or, failing which and if applicable, the Guarantor shall appoint another Reference Bank with an office in the Relevant Financial Centre to act as such in its place. Where more than one Calculation Agent is appointed in respect of the Notes, references in these Conditions to the Calculation Agent shall be construed as each Calculation Agent performing its respective duties under the Conditions. If the Calculation Agent is unable or unwilling to act as such or if the Calculation Agent fails duly to establish the Rate of Interest for an Interest Accrual Period or to calculate any Interest Amount, Instalment Amount, Final Redemption Amount or Optional Redemption Amount or to comply with any other requirement, the Issuer or, failing which and if applicable, the Guarantor shall appoint a leading bank or investment banking firm engaged in the inter-bank market (or, if appropriate, money, swap or over-the-counter index options market) that is most closely connected with the calculation or determination to be made by the Calculation Agent (acting through its principal London office or any other office actively involved in such market) to act as such in its place. The Calculation Agent may not resign its duties without a successor having been appointed as aforesaid. Linear Interpolation Where Linear Interpolation is specified as being applicable in respect of an Interest Period in the applicable Pricing Supplement, the Rate of Interest for such Interest Period shall be calculated by the Calculation Agent by straight line linear interpolation by reference to two rates based on the relevant Reference Rate or the relevant Floating Rate Option, as applicable, one of which shall be determined as if the Designated Maturity or Specified Maturity, as applicable, as specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement, were the period of time for which rates are available next shorter than the length of the relevant Interest Period and the other of which rates are available next longer than the length of the relevant Interest Period, provided, however, that if there is no rate available for the period of time next shorter or, as the case may be, next longer, then the Calculation Agent shall determine such rate at such time and by reference to such sources as it determines appropriate. Certificates to be final Subject, in the case of Subordinated Notes only, to the requirement for APRA's prior written approval as specified in Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement), all certificates, communications, opinions, determinations, calculations, quotations and decisions given, expressed, made or obtained for the purposes of the provisions of this Condition 4 (Interest and other Calculations) shall (in the absence of wilful default, bad faith or manifest error) be binding on the Issuer, the Guarantor (if applicable), the Calculation Agent, the Fiscal Agent, the other Paying Agents (if any), the Registrar, the VPS Agent, the VPS Trustee and all Noteholders, Receiptholders and Couponholders and (in the absence as aforesaid) no liability to the Issuer, the Noteholders, the Receiptholders or the Couponholders shall 242 attach to the Calculation Agent, the VPS Agent or the VPS Trustee, as the case may be, in connection with the exercise or non-exercise by it of its powers, duties and discretions pursuant to such provisions. Conditions of Payment - Subordinated Notes Prior to the commencement of the winding-up of ANZBGL (other than under or in connection with a scheme of amalgamation or reconstruction not involving bankruptcy or insolvency): the obligations of ANZBGL to make payments of principal of, any interest on, and any other payments, including additional amounts, in respect of the Subordinated Notes will be conditional on ANZBGL being Solvent at the time of such payment by ANZBGL; and no payment of principal of, any interest on, and any other payments, including additional amounts, in respect of the Subordinated Notes shall be made unless ANZBGL is Solvent immediately after making such payment, and if, pursuant to this Condition, ANZBGL fails to make any payment of principal of, or interest on, or any other payment, including additional amounts, in respect of any Subordinated Note when due, such failure will not constitute an Event of Default for the purposes of Condition 9(b)(ii). A certificate signed by ANZBGL, two authorised signatories or an auditor of ANZBGL or, if ANZBGL is being wound up, its liquidator as to whether ANZBGL is Solvent at any time is (in the absence of wilful default, bad faith or manifest error) conclusive evidence of the information contained in the certificate and will be binding on the Subordinated Noteholders. In the absence of any such certificate, the Subordinated Noteholders are entitled to assume (unless the contrary is proved) that ANZBGL is Solvent at the time of, and will be Solvent immediately after, any payment on or in respect of the Subordinated Notes. Any amount not paid on account of this Condition remains and accumulates as a debt owing and is payable on the first date on and to the extent to which the amount is able to be paid in compliance with this Condition. Substitute or Successor Screen Page Any reference in these Conditions or in the Pricing Supplement to a screen page on Reuters or on Bloomberg means the display page so designated on the Reuters Monitor Money Rates Service (or any successor service) or the Bloomberg Professional® service (or any successor service), as the case may be, or such other page as may replace such page for the purpose of displaying the relevant rate. VPS Notes - Calculation Agent The Issuer shall procure that there shall at all times be one or more Calculation Agents if provision is made for them in respect of the VPS Notes and for so long as any such VPS Note is outstanding. Where more than one Calculation Agent is appointed in respect of the VPS Notes, references in these Terms and Conditions to the Calculation Agent shall be construed as each Calculation Agent performing its respective duties under the Terms and Conditions. If the Calculation Agent is unable or unwilling to act as such or if the Calculation Agent fails duly to establish the Rate of Interest for an Interest Period or to calculate any Interest Amount or to comply with any other requirement, the Issuer shall (with the prior approval of the VPS Trustee) appoint a leading bank or investment banking firm engaged in the inter-bank market that is most closely connected with the calculation or determination to be made by the Calculation Agent (acting through its principal London office or any other office actively involved in such market) to act as such in its place. The Calculation Agent may not resign its duties without a successor having been appointed as aforesaid. 5. Redemption, Purchase and Options Redemption by Instalments and Final Redemption Unless previously redeemed, purchased and cancelled as provided in this Condition 5 or unless the relevant Instalment Date (being one of the dates so specified in the Pricing Supplement) is extended pursuant to any Issuer's or Noteholder's option in accordance with Condition 5(e) or 5(f), each Note that provides for Instalment Dates and Instalment Amounts 243 (each, an "Instalment Note") shall be partially redeemed on each Instalment Date at the related Instalment Amount specified in the Pricing Supplement. The outstanding Principal Amount of each such Note shall be reduced by the Instalment Amount (or, if such Instalment Amount is calculated by reference to a proportion of the Principal Amount of such Note, such proportion) for all purposes with effect from the related Instalment Date, unless payment of the Instalment Amount is improperly withheld or refused on presentation of the related Receipt, in which case, such amount shall remain outstanding until the Relevant Date relating to such Instalment Amount. A Subordinated Note will not provide for redemption by Instalments. Unless previously redeemed, purchased and cancelled, Converted or Written-Off as provided below or its maturity is extended pursuant to any Issuer's or Noteholder's option in accordance with Condition 5(e) or 5(f), each Note shall be finally redeemed on the Maturity Date specified in the Pricing Supplement at its Final Redemption Amount or, in the case of a Note falling within paragraph (i) above, its final Instalment Amount. Redemption for Taxation Reasons Applicable to all Notes If, as a result of any change in or amendment to the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Issuer and/or, where the Issuer is acting through its branch, the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch through which the Issuer is acting as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located and/or, if applicable, the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Guarantor, or any political subdivision or any authority thereof or therein having power to tax, or any change in the application or official interpretation of such laws or regulations or any ruling, confirmation or advice from any taxing authority, which change or amendment or ruling becomes effective after the Issue Date (and in respect of any Subordinated Note, which ANZBGL did not expect as at the Issue Date of that Subordinated Note) shown on the face of any Note: in the case of any Note, the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor (if the Guarantor was or is obliged to make a payment under the Guarantee) has or will become obliged to pay additional amounts as provided in Condition 7 ( Taxation ); in the case of any Subordinated Note only and if specified in the Pricing Supplement, ANZBGL or the consolidated tax group of which it is a member would be exposed to more than a de minimis amount of other taxes, levies, imposts, charges and duties (including stamp and transaction duties) imposed by any authority together with any related interest, penalties and expenses in connection with them, assessments or other governmental charges in connection with any Note; or in the case of any Subordinated Note only and if specified in the Pricing Supplement, ANZBGL determines that any interest payable on any Note is not, or may not be, allowed as a deduction for the purposes of Australian income tax, the Issuer may at its option, at any time (if this Note is neither a Floating Rate Note nor an Index Linked Interest Note) or on any Interest Payment Date (in the case of Floating Rate Notes or Index Linked Interest Notes) and subject to Condition 5(i) in the case of any Subordinated Note, on giving not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' notice to the Noteholders of the relevant Series (which notice shall be irrevocable) redeem all, but not some only, of the Notes of the relevant Series at their Early Redemption Amount together with interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption, provided that no such notice of redemption shall be given earlier than 90 days prior to the earliest date on which the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor would be obliged to pay such additional amounts were a payment in respect of the Notes then due or (as the case may be) an obligation to make a payment under the Guarantee were then made. Prior to the publication of any notice of redemption pursuant to this Condition 5(b), the Issuer shall deliver to the Fiscal Agent, and, with respect to VPS Notes, the VPS Trustee a certificate signed by two persons each of whom is either a Director, a Senior Executive, an authorised representative or of equivalent status of the Issuer stating that the Issuer is entitled to effect such redemption and setting forth a statement of the facts showing that the conditions precedent to the right of the Issuer so to redeem have occurred. 244 Redemption of Subordinated Notes for Regulatory Reasons If specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, if a Regulatory Event occurs, ANZBGL may at its option, at any time (if the Subordinated Note is not a Floating Rate Note) or on any Interest Payment Date (in the case of a Subordinated Note that is a Floating Rate Note) and subject to Condition 5(i) on giving not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' notice to the Subordinated Noteholders of the relevant Series (which notice shall be irrevocable) redeem all, but not some only, of the Subordinated Notes of the relevant Series at the Early Redemption Amount together with interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption. Prior to the publication of any notice of redemption pursuant to this Condition 5(c), ANZBGL shall deliver to the Fiscal Agent a certificate signed by two persons each of whom is either a Director, a Senior Executive, an authorised representative or of equivalent status of ANZBGL stating that ANZBGL is entitled to effect such redemption and setting forth a statement of the facts showing that the conditions precedent to the right of ANZBGL so to redeem have occurred. For the purposes of this Condition 5(c): "Regulatory Event" means ANZBGL determines, having received: an opinion from a reputable legal counsel that as a result of any amendment to, clarification of or change (including any announcement of a change that has been or will be introduced) in, any law or regulation of the Commonwealth of Australia, or any official administrative pronouncement or action or judicial decision interpreting or applying such laws or regulations, which amendment, clarification or change is effective, or pronouncement, action or decision is announced, after the Issue Date; or a written statement from APRA after the Issue Date, that, in each case, ANZBGL is not or will not be entitled to treat all Subordinated Notes of a Series as Tier 2 Capital, provided that, in each case, on the Issue Date of the Subordinated Notes, ANZBGL did not expect that matters giving rise to the Regulatory Event would occur. Early Redemption of Zero Coupon Notes The Early Redemption Amount payable in respect of any Zero Coupon Note that does not bear interest prior to the Maturity Date, the Early Redemption Amount of which is not linked to an index and/or a formula, upon redemption of such Note pursuant to Condition 5(b) or (c) or upon it becoming due and payable as provided in Condition 9 ( Events of Default ), shall be the Amortised Face Amount (calculated as provided below) of such Note unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. Subject to the provisions of sub-paragraph (iii) below, the " Amortised Face Amount " of any such Note shall be the scheduled Final Redemption Amount of such Note on the Maturity Date discounted to the date of its early redemption at a rate per annum (expressed as a percentage) equal to (A) where Compound Interest is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the " Amortisation Yield " (which, if none is set out in the Pricing Supplement, shall be such rate as would produce an Amortised Face Amount equal to the Issue Price of the Notes if such Notes were discounted back from the Maturity Date to the Issue Date) compounded annually, or (B) where Linear Interest is specified in the Pricing Supplement, an amount per Calculation Amount calculated in accordance with the following formula: Amortised Face Amount = 7 3 8 4 5 + , + ( 4 4 - ; 3 < + ) + Where: "A" means the aggregate number of Accreting Payment Periods that precede the Final Accreting Payment Period; "Accreting Payment Amount" means the amount per Calculation Amount specified in the Pricing Supplement; "Accreting Payment Period" means a period specified in the Pricing Supplement; 245 "B" means, in respect of the Final Accreting Payment Period, the Accreting Payment Amount multiplied by the Day Count Fraction; "Early Redemption Date" means in respect of this Condition 5(d) the date on which the Notes are redeemed prior to the Maturity Date; and "Final Accreting Payment Period" means a period specified in the Pricing Supplement. Where such calculation referred to in sub-paragraph (A) of this sub-paragraph (ii) is to be made for a period of less than one year, it shall be made on the basis of the Day Count Fraction set out in the Pricing Supplement. If the Early Redemption Amount payable in respect of any such Note upon its redemption pursuant to Condition 5(b) or (c) or upon it becoming due and payable as provided in Condition 9 ( Events of Default ) is not paid when due, the Early Redemption Amount due and payable in respect of such Note shall be the Amortised Face Amount of such Note as defined in sub-paragraph (ii) above, except that such sub-paragraph shall have effect as though the reference therein, in the case of sub-paragraph (A), to the date on which the Note becomes due and payable or, in the case of sub-paragraph (B), the Early Redemption Date, were replaced by a reference to the Relevant Date. The calculation of the Amortised Face Amount in accordance with this sub-paragraph shall continue to be made (after, as well as before, judgment) until the Relevant Date, unless the Relevant Date falls on or after the Maturity Date, in which case the amount due and payable shall be the scheduled Final Redemption Amount of such Note on the Maturity Date together with any interest that may accrue in accordance with Condition 4(k). Redemption at the Option of the Issuer and Exercise of Issuer's Options If a Call Option is included in the Pricing Supplement and subject to Condition 5(i) in the case of any Subordinated Note, the Issuer may, on giving not less than five or more than 30 days' irrevocable notice (subject to such other notice period as may be specified in the Pricing Supplement under "Option Exercise Date(s)") to the Noteholders redeem, or exercise any Issuer's option (as may be described in the Pricing Supplement) in relation to, all or, if so provided, some of the Notes on any Optional Redemption Date (which, in the case of a Subordinated Note, may not be before the fifth anniversary of the Issue Date of that Subordinated Note). Any such redemption of Notes shall be at their Optional Redemption Amount together with interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption. Any such redemption or exercise of the Issuer's option shall only relate to Notes of a Principal Amount at least equal to the Minimum Redemption Amount to be redeemed specified in the Pricing Supplement and no greater than the Maximum Redemption Amount to be redeemed specified in the Pricing Supplement. All Notes in respect of which any such notice is given shall be redeemed, or the Issuer's option shall be exercised, on the date specified in such notice in accordance with this Condition. In the case of a partial redemption or a partial exercise of an Issuer's option, the notice to Noteholders shall also contain the certificate numbers of the Notes to be redeemed or in respect of which such option has been exercised, which shall have been drawn in such place as may be fair and reasonable in the circumstances, having regard to prevailing market practices and in such manner as it deems appropriate, subject to compliance with any applicable laws and stock exchange requirements including in accordance with the rules of the VPS in the case of VPS Notes. So long as the Notes are admitted to listing, trading and/or quotation on any listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system and the rules of the relevant listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system so require, the Issuer shall, once in each year in which there has been a partial redemption of the Notes, cause to be published in a leading newspaper of general circulation in London (which is expected to be the Financial Times), or as specified by such other listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system, a notice specifying the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding and a list of the Notes drawn for redemption but not surrendered. Redemption at the Option of Noteholders and Exercise of Noteholders' Options If a Put Option is specified in the Pricing Supplement, the Issuer shall, at the option of the holder of such Note, upon the holder of such Note giving not less than 15 nor more than 30 days' notice to the Issuer (subject to such other notice period as may be specified in the Pricing Supplement, under 246 "Option Exercise Date(s)"), redeem such Note on the Optional Redemption Date(s) so provided at its Optional Redemption Amount together with interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption. To exercise such option or any other Noteholder's option that may be set out in the Pricing Supplement the holder (other than a holder of VPS Notes) must deposit (in the case of Bearer Notes) such Note (together with all unmatured Receipts and Coupons and unexchanged Talons) with any Paying Agent or (in the case of Registered Notes) the Certificate representing such Note(s) with the Registrar or any Transfer Agent at its specified office, together with a duly completed option exercise notice ("Exercise Notice") in the form obtainable from any Paying Agent, the Registrar or any Transfer Agent (as applicable) within the notice period. In the case of a VPS Note, within the notice period, a holder of any VPS Note may exercise its right to require redemption of its VPS Notes by giving written notice to its account manager for the VPS, who will notify the VPS Agent of the exercise of such option. No Note or Certificate so deposited and option exercised may be withdrawn (except as provided in the Agency Agreement) without the prior consent of the Issuer, except that such Note or Certificate will be returned to the relevant Noteholder by the Paying Agent, the Registrar or Transfer Agent with which it has been deposited if, prior to the due date for its redemption or the exercise of the option, the Note becomes immediately due and payable or if upon due presentation payment of the redemption moneys is not made or exercise of the option is denied. A Put Option may not be specified in the Pricing Supplement in respect of Subordinated Notes. Purchases Where ANZBGL is the Issuer of this Note, ANZBGL is taken to represent as at the date of issue of this Note, that it does not know, or have any reasonable grounds to suspect, that this Note or any interest in this Note is being or will later be, acquired either directly or indirectly by an Offshore Associate of ANZBGL (acting other than in the capacity of a dealer, manager or underwriter in relation to the placement of this Note or a clearing house, custodian, funds manager or responsible entity of a registered scheme within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 of Australia ("Corporations Act")). "Offshore Associate" means an associate (as defined in section 128F of the Australian Tax Act) of ANZBGL that is either a non-resident of Australia which does not acquire the Notes in carrying on a business at or through a permanent establishment in Australia or, alternatively, a resident of Australia that acquires the Notes in carrying on business at or through a permanent establishment outside of Australia. Except in the case of Subordinated Notes, the Issuer, the Guarantor and any of their respective subsidiaries may, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, at any time purchase Notes (provided that all unmatured Receipts and Coupons and unexchanged Talons relating thereto are attached thereto or surrendered therewith) in the open market or otherwise. Notes other than the VPS Notes so purchased by the Issuer, the Guarantor or any of their respective subsidiaries may be surrendered by the purchaser through the Issuer to the Fiscal Agent or any Paying Agent for cancellation or may at the option of the Issuer, the Guarantor or the relevant subsidiary be held or resold. VPS Notes purchased by the Issuer, the Guarantor or any of their respective subsidiaries may be cancelled in accordance with the procedures of the VPS if applicable and the VPS Agency Agreement or may at the option of the Issuer, the Guarantor or the relevant subsidiary be held or resold. In the case of Subordinated Notes, subject to Condition 5(i), ANZBGL and any of its Related Entities may, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, at any time purchase Subordinated Notes (provided that all unmatured Receipts and Coupons and unexchanged Talons relating thereto are attached thereto or surrendered therewith) in the open market or otherwise. Subordinated Notes so purchased by ANZBGL or any of its Related Entities may be surrendered by the purchaser through ANZBGL to the Fiscal Agent or any Paying Agent for cancellation or may at the option of ANZBGL or the relevant Related Entity be held or resold. VPS Notes purchased by ANZBGL or any of its Related Entities may be cancelled in accordance with the procedures of the VPS and the VPS Agency Agreement or may at the option of ANZBGL or any of its Related Entities be held or resold. 247 Cancellation All Notes other than VPS Notes redeemed by the Issuer or surrendered by the purchaser through the Issuer for cancellation pursuant to Condition 5(f) shall be surrendered for cancellation, in the case of Bearer Notes, by surrendering each such Note together with all unmatured Receipts and Coupons and all unexchanged Talons to, or to the order of, the Fiscal Agent and, in the case of Registered Notes, by surrendering the Certificate representing such Notes to the Registrar and, in each case, if so surrendered, shall, together with all Notes redeemed by the Issuer, be cancelled forthwith (together with all unmatured Receipts and Coupons and unexchanged Talons attached thereto or surrendered therewith). Any Notes so surrendered for cancellation may not be reissued or resold and the obligations of the Issuer in respect of any such Notes shall be discharged. Approval of APRA Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Condition 5, ANZBGL may not (i) redeem any Subordinated Notes under paragraph (b), (c) or (e) above or (ii) prior to the Maturity Date purchase, or procure that any of its Related Entities purchase, any Subordinated Notes under paragraph (g) above, without the prior written approval of APRA and ANZBGL will not be permitted to redeem any Subordinated Notes unless: the Subordinated Notes are replaced concurrently or beforehand with Regulatory Capital of the same or better quality and the replacement of the Subordinated Notes is done under conditions that are sustainable for ANZBGL's income capacity; or APRA is satisfied that ANZBGL's capital position at Level 1, Level 2 and, if applicable, Level 3 (each as defined in Condition 5E.1 below) is well above its minimum capital requirements after ANZBGL elects to redeem the Subordinated Notes. Subordinated Noteholders should not expect that APRA's approval will be given for any redemption or purchase of Subordinated Notes. 5A. Conversion or Write-Off of Subordinated Notes on Non-Viability Trigger Event 5A.1. Application to Subordinated Notes only Conditions 5A, 5B and 5C apply only to Subordinated Notes. The Schedule to these Conditions (including the defined terms therein) shall be deemed to form part of, and be incorporated in, Condition 5B. 5A.2 Non-Viability Trigger Event " Non-Viability Trigger Event " means the earlier of: the issuance to ANZBGL of a written determination from APRA that conversion or write-off of Relevant Securities is necessary because, without it, APRA considers that ANZBGL would become non-viable; or a determination by APRA, notified to ANZBGL in writing, that without a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, ANZBGL would become non-viable, each such determination being a "Non-ViabilityDetermination". 5A.3 Conversion or Write-Off of Subordinated Notes on Trigger Event Date If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs: on the Trigger Event Date, subject only to Condition 5B.5, such Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes will immediately Convert or be Written-Off (whichever is applicable as specified in the Pricing Supplement) as is required by the Non-Viability Determination provided that: where the Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs under Condition 5A.2(i) and such Non- Viability Determination does not require all Relevant Securities to be converted into 248 Ordinary Shares or written-off, such Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes shall Convert or be Written-Off (whichever is applicable as specified in the Pricing Supplement) as is sufficient (determined by ANZBGL in accordance with Condition 5A.3(ii)) to satisfy APRA that ANZBGL is viable without further conversion or write- off; and where the Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs under Condition 5A.2(ii), all the Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes will immediately Convert or be Written- Off (whichever is applicable as specified in the Pricing Supplement); ANZBGL will determine the Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes which must be Converted or Written-Off (as applicable) in accordance with Condition 5A.3(i)(a), on the following basis: first, convert into Ordinary Shares or write-off all Relevant Tier 1 Securities; and secondly, if conversion into Ordinary Shares or write-off of all Relevant Tier 1 Securities is not sufficient to satisfy the requirements of Condition 5A.3(i)(a) (and provided that as a result of the conversion or write-off of Relevant Tier 1 Capital Securities APRA has not withdrawn the Non-Viability Determination), Convert or Write-Off (as applicable) a Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes and convert into Ordinary Shares or write-off a number or principal amount of other Relevant Tier 2 Securities on an approximately pro-rata basis or in a manner that is otherwise, in the opinion of ANZBGL, fair and reasonable (subject to such adjustment as ANZBGL may determine to take into account the effect on marketable parcels and the need to round to whole numbers the number of Ordinary Shares and the authorised denominations of the Principal Amount of any Subordinated Note or the number or principal amount of other Relevant Tier 2 Securities remaining on issue, and the need to effect the conversion immediately) and, for the purposes of this Condition 5A.3(ii)(b), where the Specified Currency of the principal amount of Relevant Tier 2 Securities is not the same for all Relevant Tier 2 Securities, ANZBGL may treat them as if converted into a single currency of ANZBGL's choice at such rate of exchange as ANZBGL in good faith considers reasonable, provided that such determination does not impede or delay the immediate Conversion or Write-Off (as applicable) of the relevant Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes; on the Trigger Event Date, ANZBGL shall determine the Subordinated Notes or portions thereof as to which the Conversion or Write-Off (as applicable) is to take effect and in making that determination may make any decisions with respect to the identity of the Subordinated Noteholders at that time as may be necessary or desirable to ensure Conversion or Write-off (as applicable) occurs in an orderly manner, including disregarding any transfers of Subordinated Notes that have not been settled or registered at that time provided that such determination does not impede or delay the immediate Conversion or Write-Off (as applicable) of the relevant Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes; ANZBGL must give notice of its determination pursuant to Condition 5A.3(iii) (a " Trigger Event Notice ") as soon as practicable to the Subordinated Noteholders, which must specify: the Trigger Event Date; the Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes Converted or Written-Off (as applicable); and the relevant number or principal amount of other Relevant Securities converted or written-off; none of the following events shall prevent, impede or delay the Conversion or Write-Off (as applicable) of Subordinated Notes as required by Condition 5A.3(i): any failure or delay in the conversion or write-off of other Relevant Securities; 249 any failure or delay in giving a Trigger Event Notice; any failure or delay by a Subordinated Noteholder or any other party in complying with the provisions of Condition 5A.4; any requirement to select or adjust the number or Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes to be Converted or Written-Off (as applicable) in accordance with Condition 5A.3(ii)(b) or 5A.3(iii); and in the case of Conversion only, any failure or delay in quotation of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion. If a Non-Viability Determination takes effect, ANZBGL must perform the obligations in respect of the determination immediately on the day it is received by ANZBGL, whether or not such day is a Business Day. 5A.4 Conversion or Write-Off of a whole or of a portion of a Subordinated Note Subject to Condition 5D.2(iii)(b), in respect of any Subordinated Note which is Converted or Written- Off: ANZBGL shall notify the Fiscal Agent (in the case of a Bearer Note) or the Registrar (in the case of a Registered Note) of the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Note that has been Converted or Written-Off (whether in whole or in part) and instruct the Fiscal Agent (in the case of a Bearer Note) or the Registrar (in the case of a Registered Note) to reflect this Conversion or Write-Off (as applicable) in any relevant form of note or certificate and the Register (as applicable) so that the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Note is reduced, in the case of a Subordinated Note Converted or Written-Off in whole, to zero, or, in the case of a Subordinated Note which is Converted or Written-Off in part, to an amount equal to the non- Converted or non-Written-Off (as applicable) portion of the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Note; in the case of a Subordinated Note which is Converted or Written-Off only in part: where the date of the Conversion or Write-off is not an Interest Payment Date, the amount of interest payable in respect of that Subordinated Note on each Interest Payment Date falling after that date will be reduced and calculated on the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note as reduced on that date; for the purposes of any interest calculation, the Interest Amount, the Fixed Coupon Amount, Broken Amount, the Calculation Amount and any related amount in respect of that Subordinated Note shall be reduced in the same proportion as the Principal Amount Converted or Written-Off in respect of that Subordinated Note bears to the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note before such Conversion or Write-Off; the Early Redemption Amount, the Final Redemption Amount, the Optional Redemption Amount, the Specified Denomination and Principal Amount or any related amount shall be reduced in the same proportion as the Principal Amount Converted or Written-Off in respect of that Subordinated Note bears to the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note before such Conversion or Write-Off; and if a definitive note or certificate has been issued to the relevant Subordinated Noteholder in respect of such Subordinated Note, then, if ANZBGL so requires, such Subordinated Noteholder shall surrender such definitive note or certificate to ANZBGL (or, if ANZBGL so directs, to the Registrar) and, in the case of a Subordinated Note which is Converted or Written-Off only in part, ANZBGL shall deliver to the Subordinated Noteholder, a new definitive note or certificate for a Subordinated Note with a Principal Amount equal to the non-Converted or non-Written- Off (as applicable) portion of the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Note. 250 5B. Conversion of Subordinated Notes 5B.1 Conversion of Subordinated Notes on Trigger Event Date Unless "Write-Off Applicable" is specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, Condition 5B shall apply to the Subordinated Notes and, notwithstanding any other provision in these Conditions, on the Trigger Event Date the relevant Principal Amount (as determined under Condition 5A.3) of the Subordinated Notes will Convert immediately and irrevocably. On and from the Trigger Event Date, subject to Conditions 5B.5 and 5B.6(iii)(c) ANZBGL shall treat any Subordinated Noteholder of any Subordinated Note or portion thereof which is required to be Converted as the holder of the relevant number of Ordinary Shares and will take all such steps, including updating any register, required to record the Conversion and the issuance of such Ordinary Shares. 5B.2 Provision of information Where a Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes is required to be Converted under Condition 5B, a Subordinated Noteholder of Subordinated Notes or portion thereof that are subject to Conversion wishing to receive Ordinary Shares must, no later than the Trigger Event Date (or, in the case where Condition 5B.4(vii) applies, within 30 days of the date on which Ordinary Shares are issued upon such Conversion), have provided to ANZBGL: its name and address (or the name and address of any person in whose name it directs the Ordinary Shares to be issued) for entry into any register of title and receipt of any certificate or holding statement in respect of any Ordinary Shares; the security account details of such Subordinated Noteholder in the clearing system or such other account to which the Ordinary Shares may be credited; and such other information as is reasonably requested by ANZBGL for the purposes of enabling it to issue the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares to such Subordinated Noteholder, and ANZBGL has no duty to seek or obtain such information. 5B.3 Failure to Convert Subject to Condition 5B.4 and Condition 5B.5, if, in respect of a Conversion of Subordinated Notes, ANZBGL fails to issue, on the Trigger Event Date, the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares in respect of the relevant Principal Amount of such Subordinated Notes to, or in accordance with the instructions of, the relevant Subordinated Noteholder on the Trigger Event Date or any other nominee where Condition 5B.4 applies, the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Notes which would otherwise be subject to Conversion shall remain on issue and outstanding until: the Ordinary Shares are issued to, or in accordance with the instructions of, the Subordinated Noteholder of such Subordinated Notes; or such Subordinated Notes are Written-Off in accordance with these Conditions; provided, that the sole right of the Subordinated Noteholder in respect of Subordinated Notes or portion thereof that are subject to Conversion is its right to be issued Ordinary Shares upon Conversion (subject to its compliance with Condition 5B.2 or to receive the proceeds from their sale pursuant to Condition 5B.4, as applicable) and the remedy of such Subordinated Noteholder in respect of ANZBGL's failure to issue the Ordinary Shares is limited (subject always to Condition 5B.5) to seeking an order for specific performance of ANZBGL's obligation to issue the Ordinary Shares to the Subordinated Noteholder or where Condition 5B.4 applies to the nominee and to receive such proceeds of sale, in each case, in accordance with the terms of the Subordinated Notes. This Condition 5B.3 does not affect the obligation of ANZBGL to issue the Ordinary Shares when required in accordance with these Conditions. 251 5B.4 Issue to nominee If, in respect of a Subordinated Note and a Subordinated Noteholder of that Subordinated Note, the Subordinated Note or portion thereof is required to be Converted and: the Subordinated Noteholder has notified ANZBGL that it does not wish to receive Ordinary Shares as a result of the Conversion (whether entirely or to the extent specified in the notice), which notice may be given at any time prior to the Trigger Event Date; the Subordinated Notes are held by a Subordinated Noteholder whose address in the register is a place outside Australia or who ANZBGL otherwise believes may not be a resident of Australia (a " Foreign Holder "); the holder of that Subordinated Note is a Clearing System Holder; for any reason (whether or not due to the fault of the Subordinated Noteholder) ANZBGL has not received the information required by Condition 5B.2 prior to the Trigger Event Date and the lack of such information would prevent ANZBGL from issuing the Ordinary Shares to the Subordinated Noteholder on the Trigger Event Date; or a FATCA Withholding is required to be made in respect of the Ordinary Shares issued on the Conversion, then, on the Trigger Event Date: where Condition 5B.4(i), 5B.4(ii) or 5B.4(v) applies, ANZBGL shall issue the Ordinary Shares to the Subordinated Noteholder only to the extent (if at all) that: where Condition 5B.4(i) applies, the Subordinated Noteholder has notified ANZBGL that it wishes to receive them; where Condition 5B.4(ii) applies, ANZBGL is satisfied that the laws of both the Commonwealth of Australia and the Foreign Holder's country of residence permit the issue of Ordinary Shares to the Foreign Holder (but as to which ANZBGL is not bound to enquire), either unconditionally or after compliance with conditions which ANZBGL in its absolute discretion regards as acceptable and not unduly onerous; and where Condition 5B.4(v) applies, the issue is net of the FATCA Withholding; and, to the extent ANZBGL is not obliged to issue Ordinary Shares to the Subordinated Noteholder, ANZBGL will issue the balance of the Ordinary Shares to the nominee in accordance with Condition 5B.4(vii); and otherwise, subject to applicable law, ANZBGL will issue the balance of Ordinary Shares in respect of the Subordinated Noteholder to a competent nominee (which may not be ANZBGL or any of its Related Entities) and will promptly notify such Subordinated Noteholder of the name of and contact information for the nominee and the number of Ordinary Shares issued to the nominee on its behalf and, subject to applicable law and: subject to Condition 5B.4(vii)(b), the nominee will as soon as reasonably possible and no later than 35 days after issue of the Ordinary Shares sell those Ordinary Shares and pay a cash amount equal to the net proceeds received, after deducting any applicable brokerage, stamp duty and other taxes and charges, to the Subordinated Noteholder; where Condition 5B.4(iii) or 5B.4(iv) applies, the nominee will hold such Ordinary Shares and will transfer Ordinary Shares to such Subordinated Noteholder (or, where paragraph (iii) applies, the person for whom the Clearing System Holder holds the Subordinated Note) promptly after such Subordinated Noteholder provides the nominee with the information required to be provided by such Subordinated Noteholder under Condition 5B.2 (as if a reference in Condition 5B.2 to ANZBGL is a reference to the nominee and a reference to the issue of Ordinary Shares is a reference to the transfer of Ordinary Shares) but only where such information is provided to the nominee within 30 252 days of the date on which Ordinary Shares are issued to the nominee upon Conversion of such Subordinated Note and failing which the nominee will sell the Ordinary Shares and pay the proceeds to such Subordinated Noteholder in accordance with Condition 5B.4(vii)(a); and where Condition 5B.4(v) applies, the nominee shall deal with Ordinary Shares the subject of a FATCA Withholding and any proceeds of their disposal in accordance with

FATCA; nothing in this Condition 5B.4 shall affect the Conversion of the Subordinated Notes of a Subordinated Noteholder who is not a person to which any of Condition 5B.4(i) to 5B.4(v) (inclusive) applies; and for the purposes of this Condition 5B.4, none of ANZBGL or the nominee owes any obligations or duties to the Subordinated Noteholders in relation to the price at which Ordinary Shares are sold or has any liability for any loss suffered by a Subordinated Noteholder as a result of the sale of Ordinary Shares. 5B.5 Write-Off of Subordinated Notes if Conversion is not effected within 5 Business Days after a Trigger Event Date Notwithstanding any other provision of Condition 5B and provided that "Write-Off - Applicable" is not specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, where Subordinated Notes are required to be Converted on the Trigger Event Date and Conversion of the relevant Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes that are subject to Conversion has not been effected within five Business Days after the relevant Trigger Event Date for any reason (including an Inability Event): the relevant Principal Amount of each Subordinated Note which, but for this Condition 5B.5, would be Converted, will not be Converted and instead will be Written-Off with effect on and from the Trigger Event Date; and ANZBGL shall notify the Subordinated Noteholders as promptly as practically possible that Conversion of the relevant Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes has not occurred and that such Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes has been Written-Off. 5B.6 Subordinated Noteholder acknowledgements Each Subordinated Noteholder irrevocably: consents to becoming a member of ANZBGL upon the Conversion of the relevant Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes as required by this Condition 5B and agrees to be bound by the constitution of ANZBGL, in each case in respect of the Ordinary Shares issued to such Subordinated Noteholder on Conversion; acknowledges and agrees that it is obliged to accept Ordinary Shares upon a Conversion of the Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes it holds notwithstanding anything that might otherwise affect a Conversion of such Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes including: any change in the financial position of ANZBGL since the issue of such Subordinated Notes; any disruption to the market or potential market for the Ordinary Shares or to capital markets generally; or any breach by ANZBGL of any obligation in connection with such Subordinated Notes; acknowledges and agrees that where Condition 5A.3 applies: there are no other conditions to a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurring as and when provided in Condition 5A.2; 253 Conversion must occur immediately on the occurrence of a Non-Viability Trigger Event and that may result in disruption or failures in trading or dealings in the Subordinated Notes; it will not have any rights to vote in respect of any Conversion and that the Subordinated Note does not confer a right to vote at any meeting of members of ANZBGL; and the Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion may not be quoted at the time of issue, or at all; acknowledges and agrees that where Condition 5B.5 applies, no conditions or events will affect the operation of that Condition and such Subordinated Noteholder will not have any rights to vote in respect of any Write-Off under that Condition and has no claim against ANZBGL arising in connection with the application of that Condition; acknowledges and agrees that such Subordinated Noteholder has no right to request a Conversion of any Principal Amount of any Subordinated Notes or to determine whether (or in what circumstances) the Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes it holds is Converted; and acknowledges and agrees that none of the following shall prevent, impede or delay the Conversion or (where relevant) Write-Off of the Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes: any failure to or delay in the conversion or write-off of other Relevant Securities; any failure or delay in giving a Trigger Event Notice or other notice required by this Condition 5B; any failure or delay in quotation of the Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion; any failure or delay by a Subordinated Noteholder or any other party in complying with the provisions of Condition 5A.4; and any requirement to select or adjust the number or Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes to be Converted in accordance with Condition 5A.3(ii)(b) or 5A.3(iii). 5B.7 Meaning of "Written-Off" For the purposes of Condition 5B, "Written-Off" shall mean that, in respect of a Subordinated Note or portion thereof that is otherwise subject to Conversion and a Trigger Event Date: the Subordinated Note or portion thereof that is otherwise subject to Conversion will not be Converted on that date and will not be Converted or redeemed under these Conditions on any subsequent date; and with effect on and from the Trigger Event Date, the rights of the relevant Subordinated Noteholder of the Subordinated Note or portion thereof (including any right to receive any payment thereunder including payments of principal and interest both in the future and accrued but unpaid as at the Trigger Event Date) in relation to such Subordinated Note or portion thereof are immediately and irrevocably terminated and written-off; and "Write-Off" has a corresponding meaning. 5C Write-Off of Subordinated Notes 5C.1 Write-Off of Subordinated Notes on Trigger Event Date If "Write-Off - Applicable" is specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, Condition 5C shall apply to the Subordinated Notes and on the Trigger Event Date the rights of the Subordinated Noteholder of the relevant Subordinated Notes in relation to the relevant Principal Amount (as determined under Condition 5A.3) of the Subordinated Notes are Written-Off (as that term is defined for the purposes of Condition 5C). 254 Each Subordinated Noteholder irrevocably acknowledges and agrees that no conditions or events will affect the operation of this Condition 5C and such Subordinated Noteholder will not have any rights to vote in respect of any Write-Off under this Condition 5C.1. 5C.2 Meaning of "Written-Off" For the purposes of this Condition 5C, "Written-Off" shall mean that, in respect of a Subordinated Note or portion thereof and a Trigger Event Date, the rights of the relevant Subordinated Noteholder (including any right to receive any payment thereunder including payments of principal and interest, both in the future and accrued but unpaid as at the Trigger Event Date) in relation to such Subordinated Note or portion thereof are immediately and irrevocably terminated and written-off; and "Write-Off" has a corresponding meaning. 5D Substitution of Issuer 5D.1 Application of this Conditions Unless "Write-Off - Applicable" is specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, this Condition 5D shall apply to the Subordinated Notes. 5D.2 Substitution of Approved NOHC Where: either of the following occurs: a takeover bid is made to acquire all or some of the Ordinary Shares and such offer is, or becomes, unconditional and either: the bidder has at any time during the offer period, a relevant interest in more than 50 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares on issue; or the directors of ANZBGL, acting as a board, issue a statement that at least a majority of its directors who are eligible to do so have recommended acceptance of such offer (in the absence of a higher offer); or a court orders the holding of meetings to approve a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act, which scheme would result in a person having a relevant interest in more than 50 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares that will be on issue after the scheme is implemented and: all classes of members of ANZBGL pass all resolutions required to approve the scheme by the majorities required under the Corporations Act, to approve the scheme; and an independent expert issues a report that the proposals in connection with the scheme are in the best interests of the holders of Ordinary Shares; and the bidder or the person having a relevant interest in the Ordinary Shares in ANZBGL after the scheme is implemented (or any entity that Controls the bidder or the person having the relevant interest) is an Approved NOHC, then ANZBGL without further authority, assent or approval of the Subordinated Noteholders may (but with the prior written approval of APRA): amend these Conditions such that, unless APRA otherwise agrees, on the date the Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes is to be Converted: each Subordinated Note that is being Converted in whole will be automatically transferred by each holder of such Subordinated Note free from encumbrance to the Approved NOHC on the date the Conversion is to occur; 255 in respect of each Subordinated Note that is being Converted only in part, on the date the Conversion is to occur: the Principal Amount of the Subordinated Note that is being Converted shall be reduced to an amount equal to the non-Converted portion of the Principal Amount of such Subordinated Note in accordance with Condition 5A.4; and the Approved NOHC will be taken to hold a new Subordinated Note with a Principal Amount equal to the Converted portion of the Principal Amount of the Subordinated Note being Converted; provided that any failure or delay by a Subordinated Noteholder or any other party in complying with the provisions of Condition 5D.2(iii)(b) shall not prevent, impede or delay the Conversion or Write-Off of Subordinated Notes. each holder (or a nominee in accordance with Condition 5B.2 or 5B.4 (as applicable), which provisions shall apply, mutatis mutandis , to such Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares) of the Subordinated Note or portion thereof being Converted will be issued a number of Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares equal to the Conversion Number and the provisions of the Schedule to these Conditions shall apply (with any necessary changes) to the determination of the number of such Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares; and as between ANZBGL and the Approved NOHC, each Subordinated Note held by the Approved NOHC as a result of Condition 5D.2(iii)(b) will be automatically Converted into a number of Ordinary Shares such that the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Approved NOHC by reason of such Conversion increases by the number which equals the number of Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares issued by the Approved NOHC to holders on Conversion; and makes such other amendments as in ANZBGL's reasonable opinion are necessary or appropriate to effect the substitution of an Approved NOHC as the provider of the ordinary shares on Conversion in the manner contemplated by these Conditions, including, where the terms upon which the Approved NOHC acquires ANZBGL are such that the number of Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares on issue immediately after the substitution differs from the number of Ordinary Shares on issue immediately before that substitution (not involving any cash payment or other distribution to or by the holders of any such shares), an adjustment to any relevant VWAP or Issue Date VWAP consistent with the principles of adjustment set out in the Schedule to these Conditions. 5D.3 Notice of substitution of Approved NOHC ANZBGL shall give a notice to the Subordinated Noteholders as soon as practicable after the substitution in accordance with Condition 5D.2 specifying the amendments to these Conditions which will be made in accordance with Condition 5D.2 to effect the substitution of an Approved NOHC as issuer of ordinary shares on Conversion. 5D.4 Further substitutions After a substitution under Condition 5D.2, the Approved NOHC may without the authority, approval or assent of the holder of Subordinated Notes, effect a further substitution in accordance with Condition 5D.2 (with necessary changes). 5E Definition and Interpretations relevant to Subordinated Notes 5E.1 Definitions For the purposes of Conditions 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D and the Schedule to these Conditions, unless the context otherwise requires, the following defined terms have the meanings set out below: "Approved NOHC" means an entity which: 256 is a non-operating holding company within the meaning of the Banking Act 1959 of Australia (which term, as used herein, includes any amendments thereto, rules thereunder and any successor laws, amendments and rules); and has agreed for the benefit of Subordinated Noteholders: to issue fully paid ordinary shares in its capital under all circumstances when ANZBGL would otherwise have been required to Convert a Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes, subject to the same terms and conditions as set out in these Conditions (with all necessary modifications); and to use all reasonable endeavours to procure quotation of Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares issued upon Conversion of relevant Subordinated Notes on the Australian Securities Exchange. "Approved NOHC Ordinary Shares" means a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Approved NOHC. "Board" means either the board of directors of ANZBGL or a committee appointed by the board of directors of ANZBGL. "Clearing System Holder" means that the holder of a Subordinated Note is the operator of a clearing system or a depository, or a nominee for a depository or a clearing system. "Control" has the meaning given in the Corporations Act. "Controlled Entity" shall mean, in respect of ANZBGL, an entity ANZBGL Controls. "Conversion" means, in relation to a Subordinated Note, the allotment and issue of Ordinary Shares and the termination of the holder's rights in relation to the relevant Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note, in each case in accordance with the Schedule to these Conditions, and "Convert", "Converting" and "Converted" have corresponding meanings. "FATCA Withholding" means any deduction or withholding made for or on account of FATCA. "Inability Event" means ANZBGL is prevented by applicable law or order of any court or action of any government authority (including regarding the insolvency, winding-up or other external administration of ANZBGL) or any other reason from Converting the Subordinated Notes. "Issuer Group" means ANZBGL and its Controlled Entities. "Level 1", "Level 2" and "Level 3" means those terms as defined by APRA from time to time. "Ordinary Share" means a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of ANZBGL. "Regulatory Capital" means a Tier 1 Capital Security or a Tier 2 Capital Security. "Related Entity" has the meaning given by APRA from time to time. "Relevant Securities" means each of the: Relevant Tier 1 Securities; and Relevant Tier 2 Securities; "Relevant Tier 1 Security" means, where a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, a Tier 1 Capital Security that, in accordance with its terms or by operation of law, is capable of being converted into Ordinary Shares or written-off upon the occurrence of that event. "Relevant Tier 2 Security" means, where a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, a Tier 2 Capital Security that, in accordance with its terms or by operation of law, is capable of being converted into Ordinary Shares or written-off upon the occurrence of that event. 257 "Subordinated Noteholder" means, in respect to a Subordinated Note and only for so long as such Subordinated Notes are held in a clearing system as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement, for the purposes of determining the person entitled to be issued Ordinary Shares (or, where Condition 5B.4 applies, the net proceeds of sale of such shares) and the amount of their entitlements, a person who is a participant of that clearing system. "Tier 1 Capital" means the Tier 1 capital of ANZBGL (on a Level 1 basis) or the Issuer Group (on a Level 2 basis or, if applicable, a Level 3 basis) as defined by APRA from time to time. "Tier 1 Capital Security" means a share, note or other security or instrument constituting Tier 1 Capital. "Tier 2 Capital" means Tier 2 capital of ANZBGL (on a Level 1 basis) or the Issuer Group (on a Level 2 basis or, if applicable, a Level 3 basis) as defined by APRA from time to time. "Tier 2 Capital Security" means a note or other security or instrument constituting Tier 2 Capital. "Trigger Event Date" means the date (whether or not a Business Day) on which APRA notifies ANZBGL of a Non-Viability Trigger Event as contemplated in Condition 5A.2. "Trigger Event Notice" has the meaning given to it in Condition 5A.3. 5E.2 Interpretation In this Condition 5, unless the contrary intention appears: any provisions which refer to the requirements of APRA or any other prudential regulatory requirements will apply to the Issuer only if the Issuer is an entity, or the holding company of an entity, or is a direct or indirect subsidiary of an Approved NOHC, subject to regulation and supervision by APRA at the relevant time; any provisions which require APRA's consent or approval will apply only if APRA requires that such consent or approval be given at the relevant time; any provisions in these Conditions requiring the prior approval of APRA for a particular course of action to be taken by the Issuer do not imply that APRA has given its consent or approval to the particular action as of the Issue Date of the applicable Note; a reference to any term defined by APRA (including, without limitation, "Level 1", "Level 2", "Level 3", "Tier 1 Capital" and "Tier 2 Capital") shall, if that term is replaced or superseded in any of APRA's applicable prudential regulatory requirements or standards, be taken to be a reference to the replacement or equivalent term; the terms takeover bid, relevant interest and scheme of arrangement when used in these Conditions have the meaning given in the Corporations Act; for the avoidance of doubt, if Conversion under Condition 5B or Write-Off under Condition 5C of Subordinated Notes is to occur on a Trigger Event Date, then that Conversion or Write- Off must occur on that date notwithstanding that it may not be a Business Day; and a reference to a term defined by the ASX Listing Rules, or the ASX Operating Rules shall, if that term is replaced in those rules, be taken to be a reference to the replacement term. 6. Payments and Talons Bearer Notes Payments of principal and interest in respect of Bearer Notes shall, subject as mentioned below, be made against presentation and surrender of the relevant Receipts (in the case of payments of Instalment Amounts other than on the due date for redemption and provided that the Receipt is presented for payment together with its relative Note), Notes (in the case of all other payments of principal and, in the case of interest, as specified in Condition 6(f)(vi)) or Coupons (in the case of interest, save as specified in Conditions 6(f)(ii)), as the case may be, at the specified office of any Paying Agent outside 258 the United States by a cheque payable in the currency in which such payment is due drawn on, or, at the option of the holder, by transfer to an account denominated in that currency with, a bank in the Principal Financial Centre for that currency; provided, however, that: payments in a Specified Currency other than euro will be made by transfer to an account in the relevant Specified Currency maintained by the payee with, or by a cheque in such Specified Currency drawn on, a bank in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of such Specified Currency (which (A) if the Specified Currency is New Zealand dollars shall be Wellington and Auckland; provided that where the London branch of ANZNIL is the Issuer (as specified in the Pricing Supplement) such account and bank shall be located outside of New Zealand, (B) if the Specified Currency is Australian dollars, shall be Sydney and (C) if the Specified Currency is Renminbi, shall be Hong Kong); and payments in euro will be made by credit or transfer to a euro account (or any other account to which euro may be credited or transferred) specified by the payee or, at the option of the payee, by a euro cheque; provided that where the London branch of ANZNIL is the Issuer (as specified in the Pricing Supplement) such euro account or bank on which such euro cheque is drawn shall be located outside of New Zealand. Registered Notes Payments of principal (which for the purposes of this Condition 6(b) shall include final Instalment Amounts but not other Instalment Amounts) in respect of Registered Notes shall be made against presentation and surrender of the relevant Certificates at the specified office of any of the Transfer Agents or of the Registrar in the manner provided in sub-paragraph (ii) below. Interest (which for the purpose of this Condition 6(b) shall include all Instalment Amounts other than final Instalment Amounts) on Registered Notes shall be paid to the person shown on the Register at the close of business on the 15th day before the due date for payment thereof (the " Record Date "). Payments of interest in respect of each Registered Note shall be made in the relevant Specified Currency by cheque drawn on a bank in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of such Specified Currency (which (A) if the Specified Currency is New Zealand dollars shall be Wellington and Auckland provided that where the London branch of ANZNIL is the Issuer (as specified in the Pricing Supplement) such account and bank shall be located outside of New Zealand, and (B) if the Specified Currency is Australian dollars, shall be Sydney and (C) if the Specified Currency is Renminbi, shall be Hong Kong), and mailed to the holder (or the first-named of joint holders) of such Note at its address appearing in the Register. Upon application by the holder to the specified office of the Registrar or any Transfer Agent before the Record Date and subject as provided in paragraph 6(a) above, such payment of interest may be made by transfer to an account in the Specified Currency maintained by the payee with a bank in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of such Specified Currency (which (x) if the Specified Currency is New Zealand dollars shall be Wellington and Auckland; provided that where the London branch of ANZNIL is the Issuer (as specified in the Pricing Supplement) such account and bank shall be located outside of New Zealand, and (y) if the Specified Currency is Australian dollars, shall be Sydney and (z) if the Specified Currency is Renminbi, shall be Hong Kong); provided, however, that in the case of euro, the transfer may be to, or the cheque drawn on, a euro account with a bank in the European Union.

So long as the Notes are represented by a Registered Global Note, the " Record Date " shall be the close of business (in the relevant clearing system) on the Clearing System Business Day before the due date for such payment where " Clearing System Business Day " means a day on which the relevant clearing system is open for business. Payments in the United States Notwithstanding the foregoing, if any Bearer Notes are denominated in US dollars, payments in respect thereof may be made at the specified office of any Paying Agent in New York City in the same manner as aforesaid if (i) the Issuer shall have appointed Paying Agents with specified offices outside the United States with the reasonable expectation that such Paying Agents would be able to make payment 259 of the amounts on the Notes in the manner provided above when due, (ii) payment in full of such amounts at all such offices is illegal or effectively precluded by exchange controls or other similar restrictions on payment or receipt of such amounts and (iii) such payment is then permitted by United States law, without involving, in the opinion of the Issuer, any adverse tax consequence to the Issuer. Payments Subject to Fiscal Laws All payments are subject in all cases to (i) any applicable fiscal or other laws regulations and directives, and (ii) any withholding or deduction made for or on account of FATCA but without prejudice to the provisions of Condition 7 (Taxation). No commission or expenses shall be charged to the Noteholders or Couponholders in respect of such payments. For the avoidance of doubt, any amounts to be paid in respect of the Notes will be paid and any Ordinary Shares to be issued to a holder on Conversion of a Subordinated Note will be issued to the holder, net of any deduction or withholding made for or on account of FATCA (a "FATCA Withholding") and, notwithstanding any other provision of these Conditions, no additional amounts will be required to be paid and no additional Ordinary Shares will be required to be issued on account of any such deduction or withholding. References to Specified Currency will include any successor currency under applicable law. Appointment of Agents The Fiscal Agent, the other Paying Agents (if any), the Registrar, the Transfer Agents, the VPS Agent and the Calculation Agent initially appointed by the Issuer and the Guarantor and their respective specified offices are listed below. The Fiscal Agent, the other Paying Agents (if any), the Registrar, Transfer Agents, the VPS Agent and the Calculation Agent act solely as agents of the Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor and do not assume any obligation or relationship of agency or trust for or with any Noteholder or Couponholder. The Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor reserves the right at any time to vary or terminate the appointment of the Fiscal Agent, any other Paying Agent, the Registrar, any Transfer Agent, the VPS Agent or the Calculation Agent and to appoint additional or other Paying Agents or Transfer Agents, provided that the Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor shall at all times maintain (i) a Fiscal Agent, (ii) a Registrar in relation to Registered Notes, (iii) a Transfer Agent in relation to Registered Notes (including a Transfer Agent having its specified office in London so long as any Registered Notes are listed on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange), (iv) one or more Calculation Agent(s) where the Conditions so require, (v) Paying Agents having specified offices in at least two major European cities (including London so long as the Notes are listed on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange), (vi) such other agents as may be required by the rules of any other listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system on which the Notes may be admitted to listing, trading and/or quotation (vii) as long as any Notes are held in CMU Service, there will at all times be appointed a CMU lodging agent (the "CMU Lodging Agent") and a paying agent with a specified office in such place as required by the CMU Service (the "CMU Paying Agent") and (viii) a VPS Agent authorised to act as an account holding institution with the VPS and one or more Calculation Agent(s) where the Terms and Conditions of the relevant VPS Notes so require. In addition, the Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor shall forthwith appoint a Paying Agent in New York City in respect of any Bearer Notes denominated in US dollars in the circumstances described in Condition 6(c). Notice of any such change or any change of any specified office shall promptly be given to the Noteholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices). Unmatured Coupons and Receipts and Unexchanged Talons In the case of Fixed Rate Notes, Bearer Notes should be surrendered for payment together with all unmatured Coupons (if any) appertaining thereto, failing which an amount equal to the face value of each missing unmatured Coupon (or, in the case of payment not being made in full, that proportion of the amount of such missing unmatured Coupon which the sum of principal so paid bears to the total principal due) will be deducted from the Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount or Optional Redemption Amount, as the case may be, due for payment. Any amount so deducted will be paid in the manner mentioned above against surrender of such missing Coupon within a period of 10 years from the Relevant Date for the 260 payment of such principal (whether or not such Coupon has become void pursuant to Condition 8 (Prescription)). In the case of Floating Rate Notes or Range Accrual Notes, unless the Pricing Supplement provides otherwise, upon the due date for redemption of any Bearer Note, unmatured Coupons relating to such Note (whether or not attached) shall become void and no payment shall be made in respect of them. Upon the due date for redemption of any Bearer Note, any Talon relating to such Note (whether or not attached) shall become void and no Coupon shall be delivered in respect of such Talon. Upon the due date for redemption of any Bearer Note which is redeemable in instalments, all Receipts relating to such Note having an Instalment Date falling on or after such due date (whether or not attached) shall become void and no payment shall be made in respect of them. Where any Bearer Note which provides that the relative Coupons are to become void upon the due date for redemption of those Notes is presented for redemption without all unmatured Coupons and any unexchanged Talon relating to it, and where any Bearer Note is presented for redemption without any unexchanged Talon relating to it, redemption shall be made only against the provisions of such indemnity as the Issuer may require. If the due date for redemption of any Notes is not a due date for payment of interest, interest accrued from the preceding due date for payment of interest or the Interest Commencement Date, as the case may be, shall only be payable against presentation (and surrender if appropriate) of the relevant Note or Certificate representing it, as the case may be. Interest accrued on a Note which only bears interest after its Maturity Date shall be payable on redemption of such Note against presentation of the relevant Note or Certificate representing it, as the case may be. Talons On or after the Interest Payment Date for the final Coupon forming part of a Coupon sheet issued in respect of any Bearer Note, the Talon forming part of such Coupon sheet may be surrendered at the specified office of the Fiscal Agent in exchange for a further Coupon sheet (and if necessary another Talon for a further Coupon sheet) (but excluding any Coupons that may have become void pursuant to Condition 8 (Prescription)). Non-Business Days Subject in the case of any Subordinated Notes to the Schedule to these Conditions, if any date for payment in respect of any Note, Receipt or Coupon is not a Payment Business Day, the holder shall not be entitled to payment until (i) if "Following" is specified as the Payment Business Day Convention in the applicable Pricing Supplement, the next following Payment Business Day or (ii), if "Modified Following" is specified as the Payment Business Day Convention in the applicable Pricing Supplement, the next following Payment Business Day unless that Payment Business Day falls in the next calendar month, in which case the first preceding Payment Business Day. In this paragraph, "Payment Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which: commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments generally in such jurisdictions as shall be specified as " Additional Financial Centres " in the Pricing Supplement, in London and Sydney where ANZBGL is the Issuer, in London, Auckland and Wellington where ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer and, where relevant, in the relevant place of presentation; and (in the case of a payment in a currency other than euro or Australian dollars where ANZBGL is the Issuer, or New Zealand dollars where ANZ New Zealand or, as the case may be, ANZNIL is the Issuer, where payment is to be made by transfer in the relevant currency to an account maintained with a bank) foreign exchange transactions may be carried on in the relevant currency in the Principal Financial Centre of the country of such currency; or 261 (in the case of a payment in euro) banks are open for business and carrying out transactions in euro in the jurisdiction in which the account specified by the payee is located and a day on which the TARGET2 System is open, unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement. Euro and Redenomination References to euro are to the currency introduced at the start of the third stage of European economic and monetary union pursuant to Article 123 of the Treaty. Unless otherwise specified in the Pricing Supplement, Notes denominated in the currency (the "Relevant Currency") of a Member State that does not participate in the third stage of European economic and monetary union prior to the Issue Date of the relevant Notes may, at the election of the Issuer, be subject to redenomination in the manner set out below. In relation to such Notes the Issuer may, without the consent of the Noteholders or Couponholders, on giving at least 30 days' prior notice to Noteholders, the Fiscal Agent and each of the Paying Agents and Transfer Agents, designate a "Redenomination Date" for the Notes, being a date for payment of interest under the Notes falling on or after the date on which the relevant Member State commences participation in such third stage. With effect from the Redenomination Date, notwithstanding the other provisions of the Conditions: the Notes shall (unless already so provided by mandatory provisions of applicable law) be deemed to be redenominated in euro in the denomination of euro 0.01 with a principal amount for each Note equal to the principal amount of that Note in the Relevant Currency, converted into euro at the rate for conversion of the Relevant Currency into euro established by the Council of the European Union pursuant to the Treaty (including compliance with rules relating to rounding in accordance with European Community regulations) provided that, if the Issuer determines that the then market practice in respect of the redenomination into euro 0.01 of internationally offered securities is different from the provisions specified above, such provisions shall be deemed to be amended so as to comply with such market practice and the Issuer shall promptly notify the Noteholders, any listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system on which the Notes may be listed, the Fiscal Agent and each of the Paying Agents and Transfer Agents of such deemed amendment; if Notes in definitive form are required to be issued, they shall be issued at the expense of the Issuer in the denominations of euro 0.01, euro 1,000, euro 10,000, euro 100,000 and such other denominations as the Fiscal Agent shall determine and notify to Noteholders; if Notes in definitive form have been issued, all unmatured Receipts and Coupons denominated in the Relevant Currency (whether or not attached to the Notes) will become void with effect from the date on which the Issuer gives the notice (the " Exchange Notice ") that replacement euro-denominated Notes, Receipts and Coupons are available for exchange (provided that such securities are so available) and no payments will be made in respect of them. The payment obligations contained in any Notes so issued will also become void on that date although those Notes will continue to constitute valid exchange obligations of the Issuer. New certificates in respect of euro-denominated Notes, Receipts and Coupons will be issued in exchange for Notes, Receipts and Coupons denominated in the Relevant Currency in such manner as the Fiscal Agent may specify and as shall be specified to Noteholders in the Exchange Notice; all payments in respect of the Notes (other than, unless the Redenomination Date is on or after such date as the Relevant Currency ceases to be a subdivision of the euro, payments of interest in respect of periods commencing before the Redenomination Date) will be made solely in euro. Such payments will be made in euro by credit or transfer to a euro account (or any other account to which euro may be credited or transferred) specified by the payee or by cheque; and the amount of interest in respect of Notes will be calculated by reference to the aggregate principal amount of Notes presented (or, as the case may be, in respect of which Receipts or Coupons are presented) for payment by the relevant holder and the amount of such payment shall be rounded down to the nearest euro 0.01. 262 In connection with such redenomination, the Issuer may, after consultation with the Fiscal Agent, make such other changes to the Conditions applicable to the relevant Notes as it may decide so as to conform them to the then market practice in respect of euro-denominated debt securities issued in the euromarkets which are held in international clearing systems. Any such changes will not take effect until the next following Interest Payment Date after they have been notified to the Noteholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices). Payment of US Dollar Equivalent in respect of CNY Notes Notwithstanding the foregoing, if by reason of Inconvertibility, Non transferability or Illiquidity, the Issuer is not able to satisfy payments of principal or interest in respect of any Notes which are denominated in Renminbi ("CNY Notes") when due in Renminbi in Hong Kong, the Issuer may, on giving not less than five or more than 30 calendar days' irrevocable notice to the Noteholders prior to the due date for payment, settle any such payment in US dollars on the due date at the US Dollar Equivalent of any such Renminbi-denominated amount. For the purposes of these Conditions, "US Dollar Equivalent" means the Renminbi amount converted into US dollars using the Spot Rate for the relevant Determination Date. For this purpose: "CNY" means the lawful currency of the PRC; "Determination Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which commercial banks are open for general business (including dealings in foreign exchange) in Hong Kong, Beijing, London and in New York City; "Determination Date" means the day which is two Determination Business Days before the due date for any payment of the relevant amount under these Conditions; "Governmental Authority" means any de facto or de jure government (or any agency or instrumentality thereof), court, tribunal, administrative or other governmental authority or any other entity (private or public) charged with the regulation of the financial markets (including the central bank) of Hong Kong; "HKMA" means the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the government authority in Hong Kong with responsibility for maintaining currency and banking stability, or any lawful successor thereto; "Hong Kong" means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Illiquidity" means that the general Renminbi exchange market in Hong Kong has become illiquid and, as a result of which, the Issuer cannot obtain sufficient Renminbi in order to satisfy its obligation to pay interest and principal (in whole or in part) in respect of the CNY Notes, as determined by the Issuer in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner following consultation (if practicable) with two Renminbi Dealers; "Inconvertibility" means the occurrence of any event that makes it impossible for the Issuer to convert any amount due in respect of the CNY Notes in the general Renminbi exchange market in Hong Kong, other than where such impossibility is due solely to the failure of the Issuer to comply with any law, rule or regulation enacted by any Governmental Authority (unless such law, rule or regulation is enacted after 8 August 2012 and it is impossible for the Issuer, due to an event beyond its control, to comply with such law, rule or regulation); "Non transferability" means the occurrence of any event that makes it impossible for the Issuer to transfer Renminbi between accounts inside Hong Kong or from an account inside Hong Kong to an account outside Hong Kong or from an account outside Hong Kong to an account inside Hong Kong, other than where such impossibility is due solely to the failure of the Issuer to comply with any law, rule or regulation enacted by any Governmental Authority (unless such law, rule or regulation is enacted after 8 August 2012 and it is impossible for the Issuer, due to an event beyond its control, to comply with such law, rule or regulation); 263 "PRC" means the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of these Conditions, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan; "Renminbi" means the lawful currency of the PRC; "Renminbi Dealer" means an independent foreign exchange dealer of international repute active in the Renminbi exchange market in Hong Kong; and "Spot Rate" means the spot CNY/US dollar exchange rate for the purchase of US dollars with Renminbi in the over-the-counter Renminbi exchange market in Hong Kong for settlement in two Determination Business Days, as determined by the Calculation Agent at or around 11.00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Determination Date, on a deliverable basis by reference to Reuters Screen Page TRADCNY3, or if no such rate is available, on a non-deliverable basis by reference to Reuters Screen Page TRADNDF. If neither rate is available, the Calculation Agent will determine the Spot Rate at or around 11.00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Determination Date as the most recently available CNY/US dollar official fixing rate for settlement in two Determination Business Days reported by The State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the PRC, which is reported on the Reuters Screen Page CNY=SAEC. Payment of US Dollar equivalent in respect of Exotic Currencies If Exotic Currency Payments is specified to be applicable in the relevant Pricing Supplement then, in the event that the Issuer is due to make a payment in an Exotic Currency in respect of any Note and the Exotic Currency is not available or it is impracticable to make the payment in the Exotic Currency due to circumstances beyond the Issuer's control as determined by the Calculation Agent acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner, the Issuer will be entitled to satisfy in full its obligations in respect of such payment by making payment as soon as practicable in US dollars on the basis of the spot exchange rate of US dollars against the Exotic Currency offered in the London foreign exchange market as determined by the Calculation Agent referencing the Exotic Currency Reuters Screen Page at or around the Exotic Currency Relevant Time on the fifth London Business Day prior to such payment or, if such rate is not available on that day, the Calculation Agent will reference the rate most recently available prior to such day. Any payment made in US dollars in accordance with the foregoing paragraph will not constitute an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 9 (Events of Default)). The communications, opinions, determinations, calculations, quotations and decisions given, expressed, made or obtained by the Calculation Agent hereunder shall be at its sole discretion and shall (in the absence of manifest error, wilful default or bad faith) be conclusive for all purposes and binding on the Issuer, the Paying Agents, and the holders of the Notes or Coupons. For this purpose: "Exotic Currency" means the Specified Currency, being either Mexican peso, Turkish lira or South African rand, as specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Exotic Currency Relevant Time" means the time specified in the Pricing Supplement. "Exotic Currency Reuters Screen Page" means the Reuters screen page specified in the Pricing Supplement. "London Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets settle payments generally in London. VPS Notes Payments of principal and interest in respect of VPS Notes shall be made to the holders shown in the relevant records of the VPS in accordance with and subject to the VPS Act and the rules and regulations from time to time governing the VPS. 264 Discretion of Calculation Agent All notifications, opinions, determinations, certificates, calculations, quotations and decisions given, expressed, made or obtained for the purposes of the provisions of this Condition 6 (Payments and Talons) by the Calculation Agent will (in the absence of a manifest error) be binding on the Issuer, the Paying Agents and the holders of the Notes or Coupons and (in the absence of negligence, wilful default, bad faith or fraud) no liability to any such person shall attach to the Calculation Agent in connection with the exercise or non-exercise by it of its powers and duties for such purposes. 7. Taxation Withholding Tax Subject as provided below, all payments of principal and interest in respect of the Notes, the Receipts and the Coupons by or on behalf of the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor shall be made free and clear of, and without withholding or deduction for, any taxes, duties, assessments or governmental charges of whatever nature imposed, levied, collected, withheld or assessed by or within the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Issuer and/or, where the Issuer is acting through its branch outside its country of incorporation, the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch through which the Issuer is acting as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located or, if applicable, the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Guarantor or by any authority therein or thereof having power to tax (together, "Taxes"), unless such withholding or deduction is required by law or made for or on account of FATCA. Any amounts withheld pursuant to an agreement with a taxing authority will be treated as required by law. In that event, the Issuer or (as the case may be) the Guarantor shall pay such additional amounts to the Noteholders, Couponholders and Receiptholders as shall result in receipt by those Noteholders, Couponholders and Receiptholders of such amounts as would have been received by them had no such withholding or deduction been required, except that no such additional amounts shall be payable with respect to any Note, Receipt or Coupon: presented for payment by or on behalf of a holder which is liable to such Taxes, duties, assessments or governmental charges in respect of such Note, Receipt or Coupon by reason of its having some connection with the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Issuer or, where the Issuer is acting through its branch outside its country of incorporation, the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch through which the Issuer is acting as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located and/or, if applicable, the jurisdiction of incorporation of the Guarantor, other than the mere holding of such Note, Receipt or Coupon or the receipt of the relevant payment in respect thereof; or where ANZBGL is the Issuer, held by or on behalf of a holder who is an Australian resident or a non-resident who is engaged in carrying on business in Australia at or through a permanent establishment of that non-resident in Australia, if that person has not supplied an appropriate tax file number, Australian business number or other exemption details; or presented (or in respect of which the Certificate representing it is presented) for payment more than 30 days after the Relevant Date except to the extent that the holder of it would have been entitled to such additional amounts on presenting it for payment on the 30 th such day; or in respect of which the holder thereof is an Offshore Associate of ANZBGL (acting other than in the capacity of a clearing house, paying agent, custodian, funds manager or responsible entity of a registered scheme within the meaning of the Corporations Act), where ANZBGL is the Issuer; or in respect of which the Taxes have been imposed or levied as a result of the holder of such Note, Receipt or Coupon being party to or participating in a scheme to avoid such Taxes, being a scheme which ANZBGL, where ANZBGL is the Issuer, was neither a party to nor participated in; or in respect of Bearer Notes only, if the holder of such Note, Receipt or Coupon or any entity which directly or indirectly has an interest in or right in respect of such Note, Receipt or Coupon is a resident of Australia, or a non-resident who is engaged in carrying on business in Australia at or through a permanent establishment of that non-resident in Australia (the expressions " resident of Australia ", " non-resident " and " permanent establishment " having 265 the meanings given to them by the Australian Tax Act) if, and to the extent that, section 126 of the Australian Tax Act (or any equivalent provisions) requires ANZBGL, where ANZBGL is the Issuer, to pay income tax in respect of interest payable on such Note, Receipt or Coupon and the income tax would not be payable were the holder or such entity not such a resident of Australia or non-resident; or where such withholding or deduction is for or on account of New Zealand resident withholding tax, where either ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer or ANZ New Zealand is the Guarantor; or presented for payment by, or a third party on behalf of, a holder if such withholding or deduction may be avoided by complying with any statutory requirement or by making a declaration of non-residence or other similar claim for exemption to any authority of or in New Zealand, unless the holder proves that he is not entitled so to comply or to make such declaration or claim, where either ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer or ANZ New Zealand is the Guarantor; or presented to, or to a third party on behalf of, a holder that is a partnership, or a holder that is not the sole beneficial owner of the Note, Receipt or Coupon, or which holds the Note, Receipt or Coupon, in a fiduciary capacity, to the extent that any of the members of the partnership, the beneficial owner or the settlor or beneficiary with respect to the fiduciary would not have been entitled to the payment of an additional amount had each of the members of the partnership, the beneficial owner, settlor or beneficiary (as the case may be) received directly his beneficial or distributive share of the payment; or presented for payment in New Zealand, where either ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer or ANZ New Zealand is the Guarantor; or in respect of which the Taxes have been imposed or levied as a result of the holder of such Note, Receipt or Coupon being party to or participating in a scheme to avoid such Taxes, being a scheme which either ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, where ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL is the Issuer, or ANZ New Zealand, where ANZ New Zealand is the Guarantor, was neither a party to nor participated in; or where such withholding or deduction is made for or on account of FATCA on payments to a Noteholder, Couponholder, Receiptholder, beneficial owner, or any agent having custody or control over a payment made by the Issuer, Guarantor or any agent in the chain of payment, including due to the failure of the Noteholder, Couponholder, Receiptholder, beneficial owner, or any agent having custody or control over a payment to comply with any requests for tax certifications or other identifying information regarding such Noteholder, Couponholder, Receiptholder, beneficial owner, or agent, or due to the failure to provide a waiver of any laws prohibiting the disclosure of such certifications, identifying information and other information in respect of the Notes to a taxing authority. As used in these Conditions, "Relevant Date" in respect of any Note, Receipt or Coupon means the date on which payment in respect of it first becomes due or (if any amount of the money payable is improperly withheld or refused) the date on which payment in full of the amount outstanding is made or (if earlier) the date seven days after that on which notice is duly given to the Noteholders that, upon further presentation of the Note (or relative Certificate), Receipt or Coupon being made in accordance with the Conditions, such payment will be made, provided that payment is in fact made upon such presentation. References in these Conditions to (i) "principal" shall be deemed to include all Instalment Amounts, Final Redemption Amounts, Early Redemption Amounts, Optional Redemption Amounts, Amortised Face Amounts and all other amounts in the nature of principal payable pursuant to Condition 5 (Redemption, Purchase and Options) or any amendment or supplement to it, (ii) "interest" shall be deemed to include all Interest Amounts and all other amounts payable pursuant to Condition 4 (Interest and other Calculations) or any amendment or supplement to it and (iii) "principal" and/or "interest" shall be deemed to include any additional amounts that may be payable under this Condition or any undertaking given in addition to or substitution for it under the Agency Agreement or, in respect of the VPS Notes, the VPS Agency Agreement and the VPS Trustee Agreement. Any additional amounts due in respect of the Subordinated Notes will be subordinated in right of payment as described in Condition 10 (Subordination). 266 The remaining provisions of this Condition only apply to ANZNIL where ANZNIL is the Issuer and to ANZ New Zealand where ANZ New Zealand is the Issuer or the Guarantor. Where used in the remaining provisions of this Condition, "interest" means interest (as defined under New Zealand taxation legislation) for withholding tax purposes, which under current legislation includes the excess of the redemption amount over the issue price of any Note as well as coupon interest paid on such Note. Where (i) ANZNIL is the Issuer or (ii) ANZ New Zealand is the Issuer or the Guarantor, and ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, is required to deduct New Zealand non-resident withholding tax in the case of any payments of interest to a holder of a Note or Coupon, ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, may, and intend to (for so long as they do not incur any increased cost or detriment from so doing), relieve themselves of such obligation by using a procedure which permits borrowers such as ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, to reduce the applicable rate of non-resident withholding tax to zero per cent. Under the current law, that procedure involves ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, paying on their own respective accounts a levy to the New Zealand revenue authorities (which is currently equal to two per cent. of such payments of interest). ANZ New Zealand and ANZNIL are required by law to deduct New Zealand resident withholding tax from the payment of interest to the holder of any Note on any Interest Payment Date or the Maturity Date, where: the Holder is (i) a resident of New Zealand for New Zealand income tax purposes, or the Holder holds the notes for the purposes of a business the Holder carries on in New Zealand, through a fixed establishment (as defined in the Income Tax Act 2007 (New Zealand) in New Zealand, or (iii) the Holder is a registered bank engaged in business in New Zealand through a fixed establishment (as defined in the Income Tax Act 2007 (New Zealand)) in New Zealand and is not associated with ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL (as applicable) (each a " New Zealand Holder "); and at the time of such payment the New Zealand Holder does not hold a valid certificate of exemption from, or otherwise have exempt status in respect of, New Zealand resident withholding tax. Prior to any Interest Payment Date or the Maturity Date, any New Zealand Holder: must notify ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, that the New Zealand Holder is the holder of a Note; and must notify ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, of any circumstances, and provide ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, with any information that may enable ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, to make payment of interest to the New Zealand Holder without deduction on account of New Zealand resident withholding tax. The New Zealand Holder must notify ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, prior to any Interest Payment Date or the Maturity Date, of any change in the New Zealand Holder's circumstances from those previously notified that could affect the payment or withholding obligations of ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, in respect of this Note. By accepting payment of the full face amount of a Note or any interest thereon on any Interest Payment Date or the Maturity Date, the New Zealand Holder indemnifies ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, for all purposes in respect of any liability ANZ New Zealand or ANZNIL, as the case may be, may incur for not deducting any amount from such payment on account of New Zealand resident withholding tax. Only a New Zealand Holder will be obliged to make the notification referred to above. Taxing Jurisdiction If the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor is, or becomes, subject at any time to any taxing jurisdiction(s) other than or in addition to its own jurisdiction of incorporation or the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch (if any) specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located, 267 references in Condition 5(b) and this Condition 7 shall be read and construed as including references to such other taxing jurisdiction(s). 8. Prescription Claims against the Issuer and, if applicable, the Guarantor for payment in respect of the Notes, Receipts and Coupons (which, for this purpose, shall not include Talons) shall be prescribed and become void unless made within 10 years (in the case of principal) or five years (in the case of interest) from the appropriate Relevant Date in respect of them. 9. Events of Default Unsubordinated Notes If any of the following events ("Events of Default") occurs and is continuing, the holder of any Unsubordinated Note of any Series issued by the Issuer (or, in the case of VPS Notes, the VPS Trustee) may give written notice to the Fiscal Agent at its specified office that such Unsubordinated Note is immediately repayable, whereupon it shall immediately become due and repayable at its Early Redemption Amount together with accrued interest to the date of payment unless, prior to the date that such written notice is received by the Fiscal Agent, the Issuer and/or, if applicable, the Guarantor shall have cured or otherwise made good all Events of Default in respect of the Unsubordinated Notes of such Series: default is made in the payment of any principal or Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount, Optional Redemption Amount, Instalment Amount or Amortised Face Amount (in the case of a Zero Coupon Note) (whether becoming due upon redemption or otherwise) or interest when due, in respect of any Unsubordinated Note of such Series, and such default continues for a period of seven days; or the Issuer fails to perform or observe any of its obligations under any Unsubordinated Note of such Series or, if applicable, the Guarantor fails to perform or observe any of its obligations under the Deed of Guarantee, in either case other than those specified in paragraph (i) above and in such case (except where such failure is incapable of remedy) such failure continues for a period of 30 days next following the service by any holder of any Unsubordinated Note of such Series (or, in the case of VPS Notes, the VPS Trustee) on the Issuer, the Guarantor (if applicable) and the Fiscal Agent of written notice requiring the same to be remedied; or otherwise than for the purpose of an amalgamation or reconstruction or merger within the meaning of these words under the laws of the Issuer's or, if applicable, the Guarantor's country of incorporation or, if applicable, the laws of the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch through which the Issuer is acting as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located, a resolution is passed that the Issuer or, as the case may be, the Guarantor be wound up or dissolved; or the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor stops payment (within the meaning of Australian or any other applicable bankruptcy law) of its obligations; or an encumbrancer takes possession of or a receiver is appointed of the whole or a substantial part of the undertaking and assets of the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor and any such event is continuing for 45 days after its occurrence and would materially prejudice the performance by the Issuer or, as the case may be, the Guarantor of its obligations under the Unsubordinated Notes of such Series or a distress or execution is levied or enforced upon or sued out against the whole or a substantial part of the undertaking and assets of the Issuer or, as the case may be, the Guarantor which would materially prejudice the performance of (i) the Issuer of its obligations under the Unsubordinated Notes of such Series or, (ii) if applicable, the Guarantor of its obligations under the Deed of Guarantee, and in each case is not discharged within 60 days thereof; or proceedings shall have been initiated against the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor under any applicable bankruptcy, reorganisation or other similar law and such proceedings shall not have been discharged or stayed within a period of 60 days; or 268 the Issuer or, if applicable, the Guarantor shall initiate or consent to proceedings relating to itself under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, composition or other similar law (otherwise than for the purpose of amalgamation, reconstruction or merger (within the meaning of those words under the laws of the country of the Issuer's or, if applicable, the Guarantor's incorporation or, if applicable, the laws of the jurisdiction, country or territory in which the branch through which the Issuer is acting as specified in the relevant Pricing Supplement is located), and such proceedings would materially prejudice the performance by the Issuer of its obligations under the Unsubordinated Notes of such Series or (B), if applicable, the Guarantor of its obligations under the Deed of Guarantee); or in respect of Notes issued by ANZNIL only, the Deed of Guarantee of the Notes is (A) not in full force and effect and, where capable of remedy, the Deed of Guarantee is not in full force and effect within seven days of the date the defect is first discovered or (B) claimed by the Guarantor not to be in full force and effect. Any such notice by a holder of Unsubordinated Notes (or, in the case of VPS Notes, the VPS Trustee) to the Fiscal Agent shall specify the serial number(s) of the Unsubordinated Notes concerned. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Condition 9(a) no Event of Default in respect of any Unsubordinated Notes shall occur solely on account of any failure by ANZBGL to perform or observe its obligations in relation to, or the taking of any process or proceeding in respect of any share, note or other security or instrument constituting Tier 1 Capital or Tier 2 Capital (as defined by APRA from time to time). Subordinated Notes Issued by ANZBGL The following are "Events of Default" with respect to Subordinated Notes: (a) the making of an order by a court of the State of Victoria, Commonwealth of Australia or a court with appellate jurisdiction from such court which is not successfully appealed or permanently stayed within 60 days of the entry of such order; or the valid adoption by ANZBGL's shareholders of an effective resolution, in each case for the winding-up of ANZBGL (other than under or in connection with a scheme of amalgamation or reconstruction not involving bankruptcy or insolvency); subject to Condition 4(t): default in the payment of interest on any Subordinated Note when due, continued for 30 days; or default in the payment of principal of any Subordinated Note when due. Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default specified in paragraph (i) above, subject to the subordination provisions, the Principal Amount of, and all accrued and unpaid interest, on the Subordinated Notes will automatically become due and payable. If an Event of Default contemplated by paragraph (ii) above with respect to any of the Subordinated Notes occurs and is continuing, a Subordinated Noteholder may only, in order to enforce the obligations of ANZBGL under such Subordinated Notes: notwithstanding the provisions of paragraph (z) below, institute proceedings in the State of Victoria, Commonwealth of Australia (but not elsewhere) for the winding-up of ANZBGL (all subject to, and in accordance with, the terms of Condition 10 ( Subordination )); or institute proceedings for recovery of the money then due, provided that ANZBGL will not, by virtue of the institution of any such proceedings (other than proceedings for the winding-up of ANZBGL), be obliged to pay any sums representing principal or interest in respect of such Subordinated Notes sooner than the same would otherwise have been payable by it and provided that ANZBGL is Solvent at the time of, and will be Solvent immediately after, the making of any such payment. 269 No remedy against ANZBGL, other than those referred to in this paragraph (b), shall be available to the Subordinated Noteholders or Couponholders or Receiptholders in respect of Subordinated Notes, whether for the recovery of amounts owing in respect of the Subordinated Notes or in respect of any breach by ANZBGL of any of its other obligations under or in respect of the Subordinated Notes. 10. Subordination In the event of the winding-up of ANZBGL constituting an Event of Default with respect to the Subordinated Notes, there shall be payable with respect to the Subordinated Notes, subject to the subordination provisions discussed above (see Condition 3 (Status and Guarantee)), an amount equal to the Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes then outstanding, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the repayment date. As a result of the subordination provisions, no amount will be payable in the winding-up of ANZBGL in Australia in respect of the Subordinated Notes until all claims of Senior Creditors admitted in the winding-up proceeding have been satisfied in full. By subscription for, or transfer of, Subordinated Notes to a Noteholder, that Subordinated Noteholder will be taken to have agreed that no amount in respect of the Subordinated Notes will be repaid until all the claims of the Senior Creditors admitted in the winding-up proceeding have been satisfied accordingly. Accordingly, if proceedings with respect to the winding-up of ANZBGL in Australia were to occur, the Subordinated Noteholders could recover less relatively than the holders of deposit liabilities or protected accounts, the Unsubordinated Noteholders, the holders of prior ranking subordinated liabilities of ANZBGL. For the avoidance of doubt, the Subordinated Notes do not constitute deposit liabilities or protected accounts of ANZBGL. If, in any such winding-up, the amount payable with respect to the Subordinated Notes and any claims ranking equally with those Subordinated Notes cannot be paid in full, those Subordinated Notes and other claims ranking equally with those Subordinated Notes will share relatively in any distribution of ANZBGL's assets in a winding-up in proportion to the respective amounts to which they are entitled. To the extent that Subordinated Noteholders are entitled to any recovery with respect to the Subordinated Notes in any winding-up, such Subordinated Noteholders might not be entitled in such proceedings to a recovery in the Specified Currency in respect of such Subordinated Notes (if other than Australian dollars) and might be entitled only to a recovery in Australian dollars. 11. Meeting of Noteholders, Modifications and Waiver Meetings of Noteholders - other than VPS Notes The Agency Agreement contains provisions for convening meetings of Noteholders of a Series to consider any matter affecting their interests, including the sanctioning by Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Agency Agreement) of a modification or amendment of any of these Conditions. The quorum for any meeting of Noteholders shall be two or more persons holding or representing in the aggregate a clear majority in Principal Amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding, or at any adjourned meeting two or more persons being or representing Noteholders whatever the Principal Amount of the Notes held or represented, unless the business of such meeting includes consideration of proposals, inter alia, (i) to amend the dates of maturity or redemption of the Notes, any Instalment Date or any date for payment of interest or Interest Amounts on the Notes or the obligation of the Issuer to pay additional amounts pursuant to Condition 7 (Taxation), (ii) to reduce or cancel the Principal Amount of, or any Instalment Amount of, or any premium payable on redemption of, the Notes, (iii) to reduce the rate or rates of interest in respect of the Notes or to vary the method or basis of calculating the rate or rates or amount of interest or the basis for calculating any Interest Amount in respect of the Notes, (iv) if a Minimum and/or a Maximum Rate of Interest, Instalment Amount, Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount or Optional Redemption Amount is set out in the Pricing Supplement, to reduce any such Minimum and/or Maximum, (v) to vary any method of, or basis for, calculating the Final Redemption Amount, Early Redemption Amount or Optional Redemption Amount, including the method of calculating the Amortised Face Amount, (vi) to vary the currency or currencies of payment or Specified Denomination of the Notes, (vii) to take any steps that as specified in the Pricing Supplement may only be taken following approval by an Extraordinary Resolution to which the special quorum provisions apply, or (viii) to modify the provisions concerning the quorum required at any meeting of Noteholders or the majority required to pass the Extraordinary Resolution, in which case the necessary quorum at any adjourned meeting shall be two or more persons holding or representing in the aggregate not less than one-third in Principal Amount of the Notes for the time 270 being outstanding. However, the prior written approval of APRA is required to modify, amend or supplement the terms of any Series of Subordinated Notes, or to give any consents or waivers or take other actions in respect of any Series of Subordinated Notes, where such modification, amendment, supplement, consent, waiver or other action may affect the eligibility of the Subordinated Notes as Tier 2 Capital. Any resolution duly passed (including an Extraordinary Resolution) shall be binding on all Noteholders of the relevant Series (whether or not they were present at the meeting at which such resolution was passed) and on all Couponholders of the relevant Series. The expression "Extraordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed at a meeting of Noteholders duly convened by a majority consisting of not less than three-quarters of the votes cast. All other resolutions, except for written resolutions, shall be passed at a meeting of Noteholders duly convened by a clear majority of the votes cast. In addition, a resolution in writing signed by or on behalf of all Noteholders who for the time being are entitled to receive notice of a meeting of Noteholders will take effect as if it were an Extraordinary Resolution. Such a resolution in writing may be contained in one document or several documents in the same form, each signed by or on behalf of one or more Noteholders. Modification of the Agency Agreement, Deed of Covenant, Deed of Guarantee, Conditions and Pricing Supplement The Agency Agreement, the Deed of Covenant, the Deed of Guarantee, the Conditions and any applicable Pricing Supplement may be modified or amended by the Issuer and, in the case of the Deed of Guarantee, by ANZNIL and the Guarantor, in each case without the consent of the holders if, in the reasonable opinion of the Issuer (and in the case of the Deed of Guarantee, ANZNIL and the Guarantor), the modification or amendment is: not materially prejudicial to the interests of the holders; of a formal, minor or technical nature; made to correct any manifest or proven error or omission; made to comply with mandatory provisions of the law; or made to cure, correct or supplement any defective provision or ambiguity, provided that any such modification or amendment to the Agency Agreement, the Deed of Covenant, the Conditions and the Pricing Supplement which may affect the eligibility of Subordinated Notes as Tier 2 Capital has the prior written approval of APRA. Any such modification or amendment shall be binding on the holders and any such modification or amendment shall be notified to the holders in accordance with Condition 14 as soon as practicable thereafter. VPS Notes The VPS Trustee Agreement contains provisions for convening meetings of the holders of VPS Notes (including meetings to be held by written (or electronic) solution for decision making) to consider any matter affecting their interests, including sanctioning by a majority of votes (as more fully set out in the VPS Trustee Agreement) a modification of the VPS Notes or any of the provisions of the VPS Trustee Agreement (or, in certain cases, sanctioning by a majority of two thirds of votes). Such a meeting may be convened by the Issuer, the VPS Trustee, by the holders of not less than 10 per cent. of the Voting VPS Notes or, if the VPS Notes are listed, by the relevant securities exchange/market place. For the purpose of this Condition, "Voting VPS Notes" means the aggregate nominal amount of the total number of VPS Notes not redeemed or otherwise discharged, less the VPS Notes owned by the Issuer, any party who has decisive influence over the Issuer or any party over whom the Issuer has decisive influence. The quorum at a meeting for passing a resolution is one or more persons holding at least one half of the Voting VPS Notes or at any adjourned meeting one or more persons being or representing holders of Voting VPS Notes whatever the nominal amount of the VPS Notes so held or represented. A resolution 271 passed at any meeting of the holders of VPS Notes shall be binding on all the holders, whether or not they are present at such meeting. The VPS Trustee Agreement provides that: the VPS Trustee may in certain circumstances, without the consent of the holders of the VPS Notes, make decisions binding on all holders relating to the Terms and Conditions of the relevant VPS Notes and the VPS Trustee Agreement, including amendments which are not, in the VPS Trustee's opinion, detrimental to the rights and benefits of the affected holders of the VPS Notes; and the VPS Trustee may reach other decisions binding for all holders of VPS Notes. 12. Replacement of Notes, Certificates, Receipts, Coupons and Talons If a Note other than a VPS Note, Certificate, Receipt, Coupon or Talon is lost, stolen, mutilated, defaced or destroyed, it may be replaced, subject to applicable laws, regulations and listing authority, stock exchange and/or quotation system regulations, at the specified office of the Fiscal Agent (in case of Bearer Notes, Receipts, Coupons or Talons) and of the Registrar (in the case of Certificates) or such other Paying Agent or Transfer Agent, as the case may be, as may from time to time be designated by the Issuer for the purpose and notice of whose designation is given to Noteholders, in each case on payment by the claimant of the fees and costs incurred in connection therewith and on such terms as to evidence, security and indemnity (which may provide, inter alia, that if the allegedly lost, stolen or destroyed Note, Certificate, Receipt, Coupon or Talon is subsequently presented for payment or, as the case may be, for exchange for further Coupons, there shall be paid to the Issuer on demand the amount payable by the Issuer in respect of such Notes, Certificates, Receipts, Coupons or further Coupons) and otherwise as the Issuer may require. Mutilated or defaced Notes, Certificates, Receipts, Coupons or Talons must be surrendered before replacements will be issued. 13. Further Issues Any Issuer may (and, in the instance of an issue of Subordinated Notes by ANZBGL, if ANZBGL has obtained the prior approval of APRA) from time to time without the consent of the Noteholders or Couponholders create and issue further securities either having the same terms and conditions as the Notes in all respects (or in all respects except for the first payment of interest on them) and so that such further issue shall be consolidated and form a single Series with the outstanding securities of any Series (including the Notes) or upon such terms as the Issuer may determine at the time of their issue. Notes of more than one Series may be consolidated into one Series denominated in euro, even if one or more such Series was not originally denominated in euro, provided all such Series have been redenominated into euro and otherwise have, in respect of all periods subsequent to such consolidation, the same terms and conditions. References in these Conditions to the Notes include (unless the context requires otherwise) any other securities issued pursuant to this Condition and forming a single Series with the Notes. 14. Notices Notes other than VPS Notes Notices to the holders of Registered Notes shall be (a) mailed to them (or, in the case of joint holders, to the first named) at their respective addresses in the Register and (b) published at http://www.debtinvestors.anz.com. Notices to the holders of Registered Notes shall be deemed to have been given on the fourth weekday (being a day other than a Saturday or a Sunday) after the later of the date of mailing and the date of first publication online. Notices to the holders of Bearer Notes shall be, save where another means of effective communication has been specified herein or in the Pricing Supplement, published at http://www.debtinvestors.anz.com. Notices to the holders of Bearer Notes shall be deemed to have been given on the date of first publication online. Couponholders shall be deemed for all purposes to have notice of the contents of any notice given to the holders of Bearer Notes in accordance with this Condition 14. 272 Notices to holders of all Notes which have been listed, admitted to trading on any stock exchange or listed on a quotation system will also be given in such manner and in such place as may be required by the rules and regulations of such listing authority stock exchange and/or quotation system. VPS Notes Notices to holders of VPS Notes shall be valid if the relevant notice is given to the VPS for communication by it to the holders and, so long as the VPS Notes are listed on a stock exchange, the Issuer shall ensure that notices are duly published in a manner which complies with the rules of such exchange. Any such notice shall be deemed to have been given to the holders of the VPS Notes on the date of delivery of such notice by the VPS. 15. Currency Indemnity If any sum due from the Issuer in respect of the Notes, Receipts or the Coupons or any order or judgment given or made in relation thereto has to be converted from the currency (the "first currency") in which the same is payable under these Conditions or such order or judgment into another currency (the "second currency") for the purpose of (a) making or filing a claim or proof against the Issuer, (b) obtaining an order or judgment in any court or other tribunal or (c) enforcing any order or judgment given or made in relation to the Notes, Receipts or Coupons, the Issuer shall indemnify each holder, on the written demand of such holder addressed to the Issuer and delivered to the Issuer or to the specified office of the Fiscal Agent, against any loss suffered as a result of any discrepancy between the rate of exchange used for such purpose to convert the sum in question from the first currency into the second currency and (ii) the rate or rates of exchange at which such holder may in the ordinary course of business purchase the first currency with the second currency upon receipt of a sum paid to it in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of any such order, judgment, claim or proof. For the purposes of this Condition 15, it shall be sufficient for the Noteholder, Receiptholder or Couponholder, as the case may be, to demonstrate that it would have suffered a loss had an actual purchase been made. These indemnities constitute a separate and independent obligation from the Issuer's other obligations, shall give rise to a separate and independent cause of action, shall apply irrespective of any indulgence granted by any Noteholder, Receiptholder or Couponholder and shall continue in full force and effect despite any other judgment, order, claim or proof for a liquidated amount in respect of any sum due under any Note, Coupon or Receipt or any other judgment or order. 16. Governing Law, Jurisdiction and Service of Process Governing Law The Notes, the Receipts, the Coupons and the Talons and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with them are governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law, except for: (i) the subordination, Conversion and Write-Off provisions of the Subordinated Notes (including, without limitation, the provisions contained in Conditions 3(b), 4(t), 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E, 9(b) and 10 (Subordination)) which will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Victoria and the Commonwealth of Australia; and (ii) the registration of VPS Notes in the VPS as well as the recording and transfer of ownership to, and other interests in, VPS Notes and Condition 11(c) which will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, Norwegian law. The VPS Trustee Agreement is and the VPS Agency Agreement will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, Norwegian law. VPS Notes must comply with the relevant regulations of the VPS and the holders of VPS Notes will be entitled to the rights and are subject to the obligations and liabilities which arise under the relevant Norwegian regulations and legislation. Jurisdiction The Issuer agrees for the benefit of the holders of Notes, Receipts, Coupons and Talons that the courts of England shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine any suit, action or proceedings, and to settle any disputes, which may arise out of or in connection with the Notes and all matters connected with the Notes, Receipts, Coupons and Talons (including a dispute relating to any non-contractual obligation arising out of or in connection with them) (respectively, "Proceedings" and "Disputes") and, for such purposes, irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of such courts. 273 Appropriate Forum The Issuer irrevocably waives any objection which it might now or hereafter have to the courts of England being nominated as the forum to hear and determine any Proceedings and to settle any Disputes, and agrees not to claim that any such court is not a convenient or appropriate forum. Service of Process The Issuer agrees that the process by which any Proceedings in England are begun may be served on it by being delivered to the officer in charge of the London Branch of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited at 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5EJ. If such person is not or ceases to be effectively appointed to accept service of process on the Issuer's behalf, the Issuer shall appoint a further person in England to accept service of process on the Issuer's behalf and, failing such appointment, within 15 days, any Noteholder shall be entitled to appoint such a person by written notice addressed to the Issuer and delivered to the Issuer or to the specified office of the Fiscal Agent. Nothing in this paragraph shall affect the right of any holder of Notes, Receipts, Coupons or Talons to serve process in any other manner permitted by law. Non-exclusivity The submission to the jurisdiction of the courts of England shall not (and shall not be construed so as to) limit the right of any holder of Notes, Receipts, Coupons or Talons to take Proceedings in any other court of competent jurisdiction, nor shall the taking of Proceedings in any one or more jurisdictions preclude the taking of Proceedings in any other jurisdiction (whether concurrently or not) if and to the extent permitted by law. Consent to Enforcement etc. Subject to Condition 10 (Subordination), the Issuer consents generally in respect of any Proceedings to the giving of any relief or the issue of any process in connection with such Proceedings including (without limitation) the making, enforcement or execution against any property whatsoever (irrespective of its use or intended use) of any order or judgment which may be made or given in such Proceedings. 17. Third Parties No person shall have any right to enforce any term or condition of the Notes under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999. 274 SCHEDULE TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NON PD NOTES 1. Conversion If ANZBGL must Convert a Principal Amount of a Subordinated Note in accordance with the Conditions, then, subject to this Schedule and Condition 5D.2 and unless the Pricing Supplement specifies that the Alternative Conversion Number applies, the following provisions apply: ANZBGL will allot and issue on the Trigger Event Date a number of Ordinary Shares in respect of the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note equal to the Conversion Number, where the Conversion Number (but subject to the Conversion Number being no more than the Maximum Conversion Number) is a number calculated according to the following formula: 7 , @ 1 5 + = ; - / + , ((1 − 7) D E) where: "CD" means the conversion discount specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement; "VWAP" (expressed in dollars and cents or equivalent in the case of a Specified Currency other than Australian dollars) means the VWAP during the VWAP Period and where the "Maximum Conversion Number" means a number calculated according to the following formula: Maximum Conversion Number = ; - / + , 0 C 3 D E 0.2 on the Trigger Event Date the rights of each Subordinated Noteholder (including to payment of interest with respect to such Principal Amount, both in the future and as accrued but unpaid as at the Trigger Event Date) in relation to each Subordinated Note or portion thereof that is being Converted will be immediately and irrevocably terminated for an amount equal to the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note that is being Converted and ANZBGL will apply that Principal Amount by way of payment for subscription for the Ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued under Section 1(a) of this Schedule. Each Subordinated Noteholder is taken to have irrevocably directed that any amount payable under Section 1 of this Schedule is to be applied as provided for in Section 1 of this Schedule and no Subordinated Noteholder has any right to payment in any other way; any calculation under Section 1(a) of this Schedule shall be, unless the context requires otherwise, be rounded to four decimal places provided that if the total number of additional Ordinary Shares to be allotted to a Subordinated Noteholder in respect of the aggregate Principal Amount of the Subordinated Notes it holds which is being Converted includes a fraction of an Ordinary Share, that fraction of an Ordinary Share will be disregarded; and the rights attaching to Ordinary Shares issued as a result of Conversion do not take effect until 5.00pm (Melbourne, Australia time) on the Trigger Event Date (unless another time is required for Conversion on that date). At that time all other rights conferred or restrictions imposed on that Subordinated Note under the Conditions will no longer have effect to the extent of the Principal Amount of that Subordinated Note being Converted (except for the right to receive the Ordinary Shares as set forth in Section 1 of this Schedule and Condition 5B and except for rights relating to interest which is payable but has not been paid on or before the Trigger Event Date which will continue). 2. Adjustments to VWAP For the purposes of calculating VWAP in the Conditions: where, on some or all of the Business Days in the relevant VWAP Period, Ordinary Shares have been quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange as cum dividend or cum any other distribution or entitlement and the relevant Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes will Convert into Ordinary Shares after the date those Ordinary Shares no longer carry that dividend or any other distribution or entitlement, then the VWAP on the Business Days on 275 which those Ordinary Shares have been quoted cum dividend or cum any other distribution or entitlement shall be reduced by an amount ("Cum Value") equal to: (in case of a dividend or other distribution), the amount of that dividend or other distribution including, if the dividend or other distribution is franked, the amount that would be included in the assessable income of a recipient of the dividend or other distribution who is both a resident of Australia and a natural person under the Tax Act; (in the case of any other entitlement that is not a dividend or other distribution under Section 2(a)(i) of this Schedule which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange on any of those Business Days), the volume weighted average sale price of all such entitlements sold on the Australian Securities Exchange during the VWAP Period on the Business Days on which those entitlements were traded; or (in the case of any other entitlement which is not traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the VWAP Period), the value of the entitlement as reasonably determined by the directors of ANZBGL; and where, on some or all of the Business Days in the VWAP Period, Ordinary Shares have been quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange as ex dividend or ex any other distribution or entitlement, and the relevant Principal Amount of Subordinated Notes will Convert into Ordinary Shares which would be entitled to receive the relevant dividend or other distribution or entitlement, the VWAP on the Business Days on which those Ordinary Shares have been quoted ex dividend or ex any other distribution or entitlement shall be increased by the Cum Value. 3. Adjustments to VWAP for divisions and similar transactions Where during the relevant VWAP Period there is a change in the number of the Ordinary Shares on issue as a result of a division, consolidation or reclassification of ANZBGL's share capital (not involving any cash payment or other distribution (or compensation) to or by holders of Ordinary Shares) (a " Reorganisation "), in calculating the VWAP for that VWAP Period the daily VWAP applicable on each day in the relevant VWAP Period which falls before the date on which trading in Ordinary Shares is conducted on a post Reorganisation basis shall be adjusted by multiplying such daily VWAP by the following formula: where: A means the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares immediately before the Reorganisation; and B means the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares immediately after the Reorganisation. Any adjustment made by ANZBGL in accordance with Section 3(a) of this Schedule will, absent manifest error, be effective and binding on Subordinated Noteholders under these Conditions and these Conditions will be construed accordingly. Any such adjustment must be promptly notified to all Subordinated Noteholders. 4. Adjustments to Issue Date VWAP For the purposes of determining the Issue Date VWAP, corresponding adjustments to VWAP will be made in accordance with Section 2 and Section 3 of this Schedule during the 20 Business Day period over which VWAP is calculated for the purposes of determining the Issue Date VWAP. On and from the Issue Date adjustments to the Issue Date VWAP: may be made in accordance with Sections 5 to 7 of this Schedule (inclusive); and if so made, will cause an adjustment to the Maximum Conversion Number. 276 5. Adjustments to Issue Date VWAP for bonus issues Subject to Section 5(b) of this Schedule below, if at any time after the Issue Date ANZBGL makes a pro rata bonus issue of Ordinary Shares to holders of Ordinary Shares generally, the Issue Date VWAP will be adjusted immediately in accordance with the following formula: W V = x RD + RN where: V means the Issue Date VWAP applying immediately after the application of this formula; Vo means the Issue Date VWAP applying immediately prior to the application of this formula; RN means the number of Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the bonus issue; and RD means the number of Ordinary Shares on issue immediately prior to the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the bonus issue. Section 5(a) of this Schedule does not apply to Ordinary Shares issued as part of a bonus share plan, employee or executive share plan, executive option plan, share top up plan, share purchase plan or a dividend reinvestment plan. For the purpose of Section 5(a) of this Schedule, an issue will be regarded as a pro rata issue notwithstanding that ANZBGL does not make offers to some or all holders of Ordinary Shares with registered addresses outside Australia, provided that in so doing ANZBGL is not in contravention of the ASX Listing Rules. No adjustments to the Issue Date VWAP will be made under this Section 5 of this Schedule for any offer of Ordinary Shares not covered by Section 5(a) of this Schedule, including a rights issue or other essentially pro rata issue. The fact that no adjustment is made for an issue of Ordinary Shares except as covered by Section 5(a) of this Schedule shall not in any way restrict ANZBGL from issuing Ordinary Shares at any time on such terms as it sees fit nor require any consent or concurrence of any Subordinated Noteholders. 6. Adjustment to Issue Date VWAP for divisions and similar transactions If at any time after the Issue Date, a Reorganisation occurs, ANZBGL shall adjust the Issue Date VWAP by multiplying the Issue Date VWAP applicable on the Business Day immediately before the date of any such Reorganisation by the following formula:

where:

A means the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares immediately before the Reorganisation; and

B means the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares immediately after the Reorganisation. Any adjustment made by ANZBGL in accordance with Section 6(a) of this Schedule will, absent manifest error, be effective and binding on Subordinated Noteholders under these Conditions and these Conditions will be construed accordingly. Each Subordinated Noteholder acknowledges that ANZBGL may, consolidate, divide or reclassify securities so that there is a lesser or greater number of Ordinary Shares at any time in its absolute discretion without any such action requiring any consent or concurrence of any Subordinated Noteholders. 277 7. No Adjustment to Issue Date VWAP in certain circumstances Despite the provisions of Section 5 and Section 6 of this Schedule, no adjustment shall be made to the Issue Date VWAP where such adjustment (rounded if applicable) would be less than one per cent. of the Issue Date VWAP then in effect. 8. Announcement of adjustment to Issue Date VWAP ANZBGL will notify Subordinated Noteholders (an "Adjustment Notice") of any adjustment to the Issue Date VWAP under this Schedule within ten Business Days of ANZBGL determining the adjustment and the adjustment set out in the announcement will be final and binding. 9. Ordinary Shares Each Ordinary Share issued or arising upon Conversion ranks pari passu with all other fully paid Ordinary Shares. 10. Listing Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion ANZBGL shall use all reasonable endeavours to list the Ordinary Shares issued upon Conversion of the Subordinated Notes on the Australian Securities Exchange. 11. Alternative Conversion Number If ANZBGL must Convert a Principal Amount of a Subordinated Note in accordance with the Conditions and the Pricing Supplement specifies that the Alternative Conversion Number applies, then: Section 1 of this Schedule applies on the basis that the Conversion Number for the purposes of Section 1(a) of this Schedule is the number of Ordinary Shares specified in the Pricing Supplement as the Alternative Conversion Number (subject to the Alternative Conversion Number being no more than the Maximum Conversion Number as determined in accordance with Section 1(a) of this Schedule); and Sections 2 to 8 (inclusive) of this Schedule do not apply to the Alternative Conversion Number. 12. Definitions For the purposes of this Schedule the following terms shall have the following meanings: "ASX Operating Rules" means the market operating rules of the Australian Securities Exchange as amended, varied or waived (whether in respect of ANZBGL or generally) from time to time. "Cum Value" has the meaning given in Section 2 of this Schedule. "Issue Date VWAP" means, in respect of Subordinated Notes of a Series, the VWAP during the period of 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding (but not including) the first date on which any Subordinated Notes of that Series were issued, as adjusted in accordance with Sections 4 to 7 (inclusive) of this Schedule. "Reorganisation" has the meaning given in Section 3 of this Schedule. "Tax Act" means: the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 of Australia or the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 of Australia as the case may be and a reference to any section of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 of Australia includes a reference to that section as rewritten in the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 of Australia; and any other Act setting the rate of income tax payable and any regulation promulgated under it. "VWAP" means, subject to any adjustments under this Schedule, the average of the daily volume weighted average sale prices (such average being rounded to the nearest full cent) of Ordinary Shares 278 sold on the Australian Securities Exchange during the VWAP Period or on the relevant days and where the currency of the Principal Amount in respect of the Subordinated Note is not Australian dollars, with each such daily price converted into the Specified Currency on the basis of the spot rate of exchange for the sale of Australian Dollars against the purchase of the relevant Specified Currency in the Sydney foreign exchange market quoted by any leading bank selected by ANZBGL on the relevant calculation date. but does not include any "Crossing" transacted outside the "Open Session State" or any "Special Crossing" transacted at any time, each as defined in the ASX Operating Rules, or any overseas trades or trades pursuant to the exercise of options over Ordinary Shares; "VWAP Period" means the period of five Business Days or such other period specified in the applicable Pricing Supplement on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding (but not including) the Trigger Event Date. 13. Interpretation In respect of Ordinary Shares, if the principal securities exchange on which the Ordinary Shares are listed becomes other than the Australian Securities Exchange, unless the context otherwise requires a reference to the Australian Securities Exchange shall be read as a reference to that principal securities exchange and a reference to the ASX Listing Rules, the ASX Operating Rules or any term defined in any such rules, shall be read as a reference to the corresponding rules of that exchange or corresponding defined terms in such rules (as the case may be). 279 Schedule 2 - Commercial particulars of the Subordinated Notes This description is extracted from the Pricing Supplement. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS 1. (i) Issuer: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ii) Series Number: 2027 (iii) Tranche Number: 1 2. (i) Specified Currency or Euro ("EUR") Currencies: (ii) Exotic Currency Not Applicable Payments: (iii) Exotic Currency Relevant Not Applicable Time: (iv) Exotic Currency Thomson Not Applicable Reuters Screen Page: 3. Aggregate Principal Amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 (i) Series: EUR 1,000,000,000 (ii) Tranche: EUR 1,000,000,000 4. Issue Price: 99.763 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount 5. (i) Specified Denomination(s) EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR (and Principal Amount): 1,000 thereafter, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4. No Notes in definitive form will be issued with a denomination above EUR 199,000, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4 The minimum aggregate consideration payable in respect of an offer or invitation in Australia or any offer or invitation received in Australia must be no less than A$500,000 (or its - 3 - equivalent in an alternate currency, in each case, disregarding moneys lent by the offeror or its associates) unless the offer or invitation does not require disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 or Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act. In every case, an offer or invitation must not be to a retail client (as defined in section 761G of the Corporations Act). (ii) Calculation Amount: EUR 1,000 as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4 6. (i) Issue Date: 21 November 2019 (ii) Interest Commencement Issue Date Date: 7. Maturity Date: 21 November 2029 8. Interest Basis: Fixed Rate (Further particulars specified below) 9. Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at Par 10. Change of Interest or Change of Interest Basis as specified in item Redemption/Payment Basis: 14(i) below. 11. Put/Call Options: Issuer Call Option (Further particulars specified below) 12. Status of the Notes: Subordinated Notes 13. Method of distribution: Syndicated PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 14. Fixed Rate Note Provisions Applicable (i) Rates of Interest: 1.125 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear in respect of the period from (and including) the Issue Date up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date. This is equivalent to an annual yield of 1.174 per cent. "Spread" is defined as 1.40 per cent. per annum, being the difference between 1.174 per cent. (being the yield on an annual basis on the Trade Date) and the 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate of -0.226 per cent. at the time of - 4 - pricing on the Trade Date. "Trade Date" means 15 November 2019 "5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate" means the annual mid-marketrate (EURIBOR basis) for a euro swap transaction having a five year maturity, appearing on the Relevant Screen Page at the time of pricing as determined by the Calculation Agent. "Relevant Screen Page" means Bloomberg page "EUAMDB05 Index" (or such other page as may replace such page on Bloomberg Professional® service, or such other page as may be determined by the Calculation Agent for purposes of displaying comparable rates). If the Notes are not redeemed, purchased and cancelled, Written-Off or Converted on or before the Optional Redemption Date, the interest payable annually in arrear on the Notes from, and including, the Optional Redemption Date to, but excluding, the Maturity Date, shall be reset to a fixed rate equal to the prevailing 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Reference Rate on the day which is two TARGET2 Business Days preceding the Optional Redemption Date (the "Reset Determination Date") plus the Spread of 1.40 per cent. "5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Reference Rate" means, subject to Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement) as modified by this Pricing Supplement, the annual mid-marketrate (EURIBOR basis) for a euro swap transaction commencing on the Optional Redemption Date and having a five year maturity, appearing on the Relevant Screen Page at 11:00am (Frankfurt time) as determined by the Calculation Agent. If such a rate does not appear on the Relevant Screen Page at 11.00am (Frankfurt time) on the Reset Determination Date, the 5 year EUR Mid- Market Swap Reference Rate shall instead be determined by the Calculation Agent on the following basis: the Calculation Agent shall request the principal office of each of four major banks in the interbank market for EUR swap transactions, as selected by the - 5 - Calculation Agent (the "Reference Banks"), to provide the Calculation Agent with the rate at which swaps in EUR (EURIBOR basis) are offered by it, as at approximately 11.00am (Frankfurt time) on the Reset Determination Date, to participants in the interbank market for EUR swap transactions commencing on the Optional Redemption Date and having a five-year maturity (each a "5 year EUR Mid-MarketSwap Rate Quotation"); and if at least three 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate Quotations are provided, the 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Reference Rate will be the arithmetic mean of the 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate Quotations, eliminating the highest 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate Quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the highest) and the lowest 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Rate Quotation (or, in the event of equality, one of the lowest), expressed as a percentage and rounded, if necessary to the nearest 0.001 per cent. (0.0005 per cent. being rounded upwards); and if fewer than three 5 year EUR Mid- Market Swap Rate Quotations as referred to in paragraph (i) above are provided, the 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap Reference Rate shall be the annual mid-market rate (EURIBOR basis) for a euro swap transaction having a 5 year maturity that appeared on the most recent Relevant Screen Page that was last available prior to 11.00am (Frankfurt time) on the Reset Determination Date all as determined by the Calculation Agent. In this Pricing Supplement, Condition 4(o) (Benchmark Replacement) shall apply with the following amendments: the words " In addition, notwithstanding the provisions above in Conditions 4(b), - 6 - (c), (d), (e), (f) and (g)" shall be deleted and replaced with "Notwithstanding the provisions above"; the 5 year EUR Mid-Market Swap

Reference Rate is a "Reference Rate"; Condition 4(o)(i) is replaced with:

" (i) the Calculation Agent shall use as the Reference Rate a substitute or successor rate that has been determined at the request of the Issuer by the Independent Advisor (acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner) in its sole discretion, after consulting such sources as it deems reasonable, to be (a) the industry- accepted successor rate to the Reference Rate or (b) if no such industry accepted successor rate exists, the most comparable substitute or successor rate to the relevant Reference Rate and which has been notified to the Calculation Agent by the Independent Advisor; and " Condition 4(o)(iii) is amended by

deleting the words " Interest Determination Date, " and " Relevant Time, " and replacing the words " Floating Rate Subordinated Note " with " Subordinated Note "; Condition 4(o)(iv) is replaced with:

" (iv) if the Independent Advisor, or the Issuer as the case may be, is unable to (or in the case of the Issuer, elects not to) determine a substitute or successor rate in accordance with Condition 4(o)(i) and/or 4(o)(ii), the Reference Rate applicable to the Notes from, and including, the Optional Redemption Date shall be the Reference Rate that was last available prior to the Reference Rate becoming affected by the Benchmark Disruption Event. " the paragraph: 7 - "In the case of Subordinated Notes only, any substitute or successor rate determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(i) (Benchmark Replacement), and any relevant methodology for calculating such substitute or successor rate (including any adjustment factor to the substitute or successor rate) determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(ii) (Replacement Benchmark), will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA having been obtained in each case." will be replaced with the following paragraph: "In the case of Subordinated Notes only, any substitute or successor rate determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(i) or (ii) (Benchmark Replacement), and any relevant methodology for calculating such substitute or successor rate (including any adjustment factor to the substitute or successor rate) determined in accordance with Condition 4(o)(iii) or (iv) (Replacement Benchmark), will be subject to the prior written approval of APRA having been obtained in each case." (ii) (a) Interest Payment 21 November in each year commencing on 21 Date(s): November 2020, in each case subject to adjustment for payment purposes only in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified below (b) Interest Period(s): As defined in Condition 4(p) (c) Interest Period As defined in Condition 4(p) Date: (iii) Fixed Coupon Amount: 11.25 per Calculation Amount in respect of the period from (and including) the Issue Date up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date (iv) Broken Amount(s): Not Applicable (v) Day Count Fraction: Actual/Actual (ICMA) - 8 - Business Day Convention: Following Business Day Convention (a) Adjusted: Not Applicable (b) No Adjustment: Applicable (vii) Additional Business New York Centre(s): For the avoidance of doubt, in addition to the Additional Business Centre noted above, London, TARGET2 System and Sydney are business centres for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 4(p) (viii) Party responsible for The Fiscal Agent shall be the Calculation Agent calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and/or Interest Amount(s): (ix) Other terms relating to the Not Applicable method of calculating interest for Fixed Rate Notes: 15. Floating Rate Note Provisions Not Applicable 16. CMS Rate Note Provisions (for Not Applicable Unsubordinated Notes only): 17. Inverse Floating Rate Note Not Applicable Provisions (for Unsubordinated Notes only): 18. Range Accrual Note Provisions Not Applicable (for Unsubordinated Notes only): 19. Zero Coupon Note Provisions(for Not Applicable Unsubordinated Notes only): 20. Index-Linked Interest Note/Other Not Applicable variable-linked interest Note Provisions (for Unsubordinated Notes only): 21. Dual Currency Note Provisions Not Applicable (for Unsubordinated Notes only): PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 22. Call Option Applicable Any early redemption will be subject to the - 9 - Option Exercise Date(s) (if other than as set out in the Conditions): prior written approval of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Not Applicable Optional Redemption Date(s): Optional Redemption Amount(s) and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s): If redeemable in part: Minimum Redemption Amount: 21 November 2024 (The Optional Redemption Date must not be earlier than 5 years from the Issue Date.) Redemption at Par, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4 Not Applicable (b) Maximum Not Applicable Redemption Amount: 23. Put Option Not Applicable 24. Final Redemption Amount of Redemption at Par, as it may be adjusted in each Note accordance with Condition 5A.4 25. Early Redemption Amount: (Early Redemption Amount(s) payable on redemption on account of a Regulatory Event, for taxation reasons, on an Event of Default or other early redemption and/or the method of calculating the same) Redemption at Par, as it may be adjusted in accordance with Condition 5A.4 Any early redemption will be subject to the prior written approval of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority 26. Redemption for Regulatory Event Applicable (for Subordinated Notes issued by - 10 - ANZBGL only) 27. Redemption for taxation reasons Condition 5(b)(i) Applicable (Note that Condition 5(b)(i) applies automatically) Condition 5(b)(ii) (for Applicable Subordinated Notes issued by ANZBGL only) Condition 5(b)(iii) (for Applicable Subordinated Notes issued by ANZBGL only) GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES 28. Form of Notes: Registered Notes Payment Business Day Convention: Additional Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Business Days: Registered Global Note exchangeable for Certificates in definitive form in the limited circumstances specified in the Registered Global Note/Certificates in definitive form Following New York For the avoidance of doubt, in addition to the Additional Financial Centre noted above, London, TARGET2 System and Sydney are financial centres for the purposes of the definition of "Payment Business Day" in Condition 6(h) 31. Talons for future Coupons or No Receipts to be attached to Notes in definitive form (and dates on which such Talons mature): 32. Details relating to Instalment Not Applicable Notes, including Instalment Amount(s) and Instalment Date(s): 33. Redenomination, renominalisation Not Applicable and reconventioning provisions: - 11 - 34. Consolidation provisions: Not Applicable/ 35. Governing Law: English, except in relation to subordination, Conversion and Write-Off provisions of the Notes which will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Victoria and the Commonwealth of Australia OTHER FINAL TERMS 36. Subordinated Notes: Applicable (i) Conversion: Applicable CD: 1.00 per cent. VWAP Period: Five Business Days (ii) Alternative Conversion Not Applicable Number: (iii) Write-Off (see Condition Not Applicable 5B.1 and 5C.1): (Where "Not Applicable" is specified at this item 36(iii), this is without prejudice to the application of Condition 5B.5 where "Applicable" is specified at item 36(i)) 37. Other final terms: Applicable See the Annex to this Pricing Supplement, "Notes being issued as Sustainable Development Goal Bonds" For the avoidance of doubt: a failure by the Issuer to allocate and use the proceeds of the Notes as described in the Annex and the Framework (as defined in the Annex) or prepare any periodic report as described in the Annex or Framework; a failure by the Issuer to comply with the Framework, the SDGs (as defined in the Annex) and/or the ICMA Documents (as defined in the Annex) or anything described in the Annex; a failure of any third party opinion, assurance or certification provider to opine on, assure or certify any periodic report or the - 12 - Framework as described in the Annex; or any revision or withdrawal of any opinion, assurance or certification of the Notes, any periodic report or the Framework for any reason, will not be an Event of Default under the Conditions of the Notes or require the early repayment of the Notes. DISTRIBUTION 38. If syndicated, names and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group addresses of Joint Lead Managers: Limited ANZ Centre Melbourne Level 9, 833 Collins Street Docklands VIC 3008 Australia Barclays Capital Asia Limited 41/F Cheung Kong Center 2 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong BNP Paribas 10 Harewood Avenue London NW1 6AA United Kingdom HSBC Bank plc 8 Canada Square London E14 5HQ United Kingdom Société Générale 29, boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris France Stabilising Joint Lead Manager (if Not Applicable any): 39. If non-syndicated, name and Not Applicable address of Dealer: 40. Additional selling restrictions: Not Applicable - 13 - 41. US Selling Restrictions: TEFRA Not Applicable; Reg S. Category 2 42. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Applicable Investors: Signed on behalf of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited: By: …………………………………………… Duly Authorised Signatory/Attorney - 14 - PART B - OTHER INFORMATION 1. LISTING Application is expected to be made by the Issuer for the Notes to be listed as a debt security on the Australian Securities Exchange on or about the Issue Date The Notes will not be transferred through, or registered on, the Clearing House Electronic Sub-Register System ("CHESS") operated by ASX Settlement Pty Ltd (ABN 49 008 504 532) and will not be "Approved Financial Products" for the purposes of that system. Interests in the Notes will be instead held in, and transferrable through, Euroclear Bank SA/NV or Clearstream Banking societe anonyme. No transfers will be made to retail clients (as defined in section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 of Australia) and no bids or offers may be made on an Australian Securities Exchange trading platform with a value less than A$500,000 (or its equivalent in an alternate currency) 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION ISIN Code: XS2082818951 Common Code: 208281895 FISN: As set out on the website of the Association of National Numbering Agencies ("ANNA") or alternatively sourced from the responsible National Numbering Agency that assigned the ISIN. - 15 - CFI code: As set out on the website of ANNA or alternatively sourced from the responsible National Numbering Agency that assigned the ISIN. Any clearing system(s) other Not Applicable than Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. and the relevant identification number(s): Delivery: Delivery against payment Names and addresses of Not Applicable additional Paying Agent(s) or other Agent(s) (if any): - 16 - ANNEX TO THE PRICING SUPPLEMENT NOTES BEING ISSUED AS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL BONDS Use of Proceeds The Issuer intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of the issue of the Notes (the "Relevant Proceeds") to finance or refinance, in whole or in part: project finance or corporate loans to projects and businesses (" Loan Assets "); or the Issuer's own operating or capital expenditures (" ANZ Expenditure "), (together, referred to herein as "Eligible Assets") which, in each case, are determined by the Issuer (in its absolute discretion) to fall within one or more of the Eligible Categories (as defined below) and meet the process for evaluation and selection in accordance with the Issuer's "ANZ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Bond Framework" dated October 2019 (the "Framework"). Certain further information in relation to the Framework is set out below. The term of any Eligible Assets to which Relevant Proceeds are allocated under the Framework may be shorter or longer than the term of the Notes. Eligible Assets may mature, be sold, repaid, prepaid or otherwise expire before or after the Maturity Date of the Notes. In the case of any Relevant Proceeds allocated to an Eligible Asset that matures, is sold, repaid or prepaid or otherwise expires before the Maturity Date of the Notes, the Issuer presently intends to reallocate an amount equal to the Relevant Proceeds allocated to that Eligible Asset back to its own account until the Maturity Date of the Notes or such time as the Issuer may allocate an amount equal to those Relevant Proceeds to any other new or existing Eligible Assets in the Eligible Categories in accordance with the Framework. If any Eligible Asset remains outstanding after the Maturity Date of the Notes, the Issuer will not be required to terminate the funding of such Eligible Asset by Relevant Proceeds on the Maturity Date of the Notes. The calculation and payment of principal and interest on the Notes is not and will not be linked to any Eligible Asset or the credit standing of any Eligible Asset. The Notes are subordinated and will rank in accordance with the Conditions and are not covered by a guarantee of the Issuer or a related entity. This Annex does not create any arrangement which enhances the seniority of any claim by a Noteholder. No property interest or security interest in favour of any investor is created in any Relevant Proceeds or any Eligible Asset. The Noteholders do not have netting or set-off rights and there are no cross default clauses in relation to the Eligible Assets. The Issuer has issued, and may, from time to time, issue other bonds, notes or debt securities and use their proceeds of issue to finance or refinance Eligible Assets ("Other SDG Securities"). The Issuer may, from time to time, re-allocate or apportion at its discretion Eligible Assets among the Notes and other SDG Securities. Framework In September 2015, the United Nations' General Assembly formally established 17 sustainable development goals (the "SDGs") to be addressed by 2030. The SDGs set a common framework - 17 - for public and private stakeholders to set their agendas and define their policies and strategies over a 15 year period. In June 2018, the International Capital Market Association published documents entitled "The Social Bond Principles 2018", "The Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2018" and "The Green Bond Principles 2018" (together, the "ICMA Documents") which updated documents that were published in June 2017. The Issuer presently understands that the Framework is consistent with the ICMA Documents. The Issuer has procured: (i) a "second party opinion" dated October 2019 (the "Sustainalytics Opinion") from Sustainalytics Australia Pty. Ltd. ("Sustainalytics"), a provider of environment, social and governance (ESG) and corporate governance research and ratings, confirming that, in the opinion of Sustainalytics, the Framework creates meaningful impact, is transparent, credible and aligns with the ICMA Documents; and (ii) a reasonable assurance opinion dated 1 November 2019 (the "EY Assurance") from Ernst & Young ("EY") confirming that, in EY's opinion, the Issuer's SDG bond issuance process meets the requirements of the ICMA Documents in all material respects. The Issuer is under no obligation to update the Framework. Eligible Categories The Relevant Proceeds will be used to finance or re-finance, in whole or in part, Eligible Assets that are determined in the Issuer's absolute discretion to promote any of the SDGs within one or more of the Eligible Categories (as defined below) subject to, and in accordance with, the Framework (including, but not limited to, the eligibility criteria and the process for evaluation and selection set out therein). The indicative Eligible Assets as at the date of this Pricing Supplement are set out below for information purposes only. The "Eligible Categories" as at the date of this Pricing Supplement are set out in the Framework. They comprise the following SDG targets: Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3) - Reduce by one third premature mortality from non- communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being. Strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol. Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

- Reduce by one third premature mortality from non- communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being. Strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol. Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all. Quality Education (SDG 4) - Ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university. Substantially increase number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship Eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations.

- Ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university. Substantially increase number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship Eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations. Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6) - Access to safe and affordable drinking water. Access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene. Improve Water Quality. Increase water-use efficiency and reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity.

- Access to safe and affordable drinking water. Access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene. Improve Water Quality. Increase water-use efficiency and reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity. 18 -

Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7) - Ensure universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services. Increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. Expand infrastructure and upgrade technology for supplying modern and sustainable energy services for all in developing countries, in particular least developed countries, small island developing States, and land-locked developing countries.

- Ensure universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services. Increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. Expand infrastructure and upgrade technology for supplying modern and sustainable energy services for all in developing countries, in particular least developed countries, small island developing States, and land-locked developing countries. Industry Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9) - Upgrade infrastructure and retrofit industries to make them sustainable, with increased resource use efficiency and greater adoption of clean and environmentally sound technologies and industrial processes.

Reduced inequalities (SDG 10) - Empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status.

- Empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status. Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11) - Ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services and upgrade slums. Provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.

- Ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services and upgrade slums. Provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons. Responsible consumption and production (SDG 12) - Environmentally sound management of chemicals and all wastes throughout their life cycle, in accordance with agreed international frameworks, and significantly reduce their release to air, water and soil in order to minimize their adverse impacts on human health and the environment. Substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse

Climate Change (SDG 13) - Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries. Improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning. Promote mechanisms for raising capacity for effective climate change related planning and management in least developed countries and small island developing States, including focusing on women, youth and local and marginalized communities. Indicative Eligible Assets The indicative Eligible Assets as the date of this Pricing Supplement are set out below: GBP/SBP Total by SDGs Asset / Type Location SDGs Category2 (AUD) Total by % SDGs (EUR) Access to essential services; Aged Care & Socioeconomic Australia, Hospital / advancement and VIC, QLD, 1,062m 656m 31.3% Corporate & empowerment; NSW, SA Project Finance Affordable basic infrastructure - 19 - Access to essential services; Socioeconomic advancement and empowerment Affordable basic infrastructure, sustainable water and wastewater management, socioeconomic advancement and empowerment Renewable energy Green buildings Socioeconomic advancement and empowerment Clean transportation; Affordable basic infrastructure; Access to essential services Unallocated Proceeds Total University & Student housing / Corporate & Project Finance Desalination / Project finance Renewable - Solar, Wind, Hydro / Project Finance Commercial Office Corporate & ANZ Expenditure ANZ Money Minded and Saver Plus / ANZ expenditure Clean Transport / Project Finance Australia, VIC, NSW, ACT, TAS VIC, NSW VIC, NSW, QLD, TAS, Taiwan VIC, NSW, QLD, WA, NT, Australia Global Australia, NSW, QLD 382m 236m 11.3% 284m 175m 8.4% 678m 418m 19.9% 448m 276m 13.2% 7m 4m 0.2% 534m 329m 15.7% 0m 0m 0% AUD EUR 100% 3,394m3 2,0963 The above figures and other information are based on available Eligible Assets as at the date of this Pricing Supplement that may be financed or re-financed (in whole or in part) by the Relevant Proceeds. The above information is indicative only and subject to change without notice. "GBP" refers to " The Green Bond Principles 2018 " and "SBP" refers to " The Social Bond Principles 2018 " published by the International Capital Market Association in June 2018. Eligible Asset volumes are as at 30 September 2019. AUD total figure is equivalent to EUR 2,096m using AUD/EUR exchange rate as at 30 September 2019. Please note that the Issuer has issued, and may, from time to time, issue Other SDG Securities and use their proceeds of issue to finance or refinance Eligible Assets. The Issuer may, from time to time, re-allocate or apportion at its discretion Eligible Assets among the Notes and other SDG Securities. At the date of this document, the Eligible Assets support an existing EUR750m Senior Unsecured 0.625 percent Notes due 21 February 2023 (XS1774629346) and the Notes. Documents Available Subject to applicable law, copies of the Framework, the Sustainalytics Opinion and EY Assurance (subject to any applicable consent and confidentiality requirements) and periodic - 20 - progress reports prepared by the Issuer may be obtained by investors from the Issuer's website, at https://www.anz.com/debtinvestors/centre/. None of these documents or the contents of such website are incorporated into, or form part of, either this Pricing Supplement or the Information Memorandum. Investor Considerations No assurance is given by the Issuer or the Dealer(s) that the use of the Relevant Proceeds will satisfy, whether in whole or in part, any present or future investor expectations or requirements as regards any investment criteria or guidelines with which such investor or its investments are required to comply, in particular with regard to any direct or indirect sustainability impact of any projects or uses, the subject of or related to, any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects under the Framework. While it is the intention of the Issuer to apply the Relevant Proceeds in the manner described in this Pricing Supplement, there can be no assurance that the relevant Eligible Assets, businesses and projects will be capable of being implemented in or substantially in such manner and/or in accordance with any timing schedule and that accordingly there is no assurance that such proceeds will be totally or partially allocated to such Eligible Assets, projects or businesses. Nor can there be any assurance that any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects will be completed within any specified period or at all or with the results or outcome as originally expected or anticipated by the Issuer. Any such event as described above or failure by the Issuer to comply with the Framework, the SDGs, the ICMA Documents or anything described in this Annex will not constitute an Event of Default under the Notes or require early repayment of the Notes. The Issuer does not give any representation, warranties or undertakings in this Annex. Furthermore, it should be noted that there is currently no clear definition (legal, regulatory or otherwise) of, nor market consensus as to what constitutes, a "green", "social" or "sustainable" project, or as to what precise attributes are required for a particular project to be defined as "green", "social" or "sustainable", nor can any assurance be given that such a clear definition or consensus will develop over time. Accordingly, no assurance is or can be given to investors that any project(s) or use(s) the subject of, or related to, any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects under the Framework will meet any or all investor expectations regarding such "sustainable" performance objectives or that any adverse impacts will not occur during the implementation of any project(s) or use(s) the subject of, or related to, any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects. No assurance or representation is given as to the suitability or reliability for any purpose whatsoever of any opinion, assurance or certification of any third party (whether or not solicited by the Issuer) which may be made available in connection with the issue of the Notes and in particular with any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects to fulfil any sustainability and/or other criteria. For the avoidance of doubt, any such opinion, assurance or certification is not, nor should be deemed to be, a recommendation by the Issuer, the Dealer(s) or any other person to buy, sell or hold any Notes, may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time and would only be current as of the date that it was initially issued. Prospective investors must determine for themselves the relevance of any such opinion, assurance or certification and/or the information contained therein and/or the provider of such opinion, assurance or certification for the purpose of any investment in the Notes. Currently, Sustainalytics is not subject to any specific regulatory or other regime or oversight and the Sustainalytics Opinion is provided for information purposes only and on a no liability basis. The EY Assurance is subject to the - 21 - specific scope, limitations, assumptions and qualifications set out in it, including that EY does not accept or assume any responsibility to any third parties. Opinions, assurances and certifications may not reflect the potential impact of all risks related to the structure, market, additional risk factors discussed above and other factors that may affect the value of the Notes, are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the Notes, may be revised or withdrawn at any time and are only current as of the date initially issued. Any event, and/or failure to apply the Relevant Proceeds for any project(s) or use(s), including any Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects, and/or revision or withdrawal of any opinion, assurance or certification as described above, and/or any such opinion, assurance or certification attesting that the Issuer is not complying in whole or in part with any matters for which such opinion, assurance or certification is opining, assuring or certifying on and/or the Notes no longer being listed or admitted to trading on any stock exchange or securities market as aforesaid may have a material adverse effect on the value of such Notes and also potentially the value of any other Notes which are intended by the Issuer to finance Eligible Assets, eligible businesses and projects and/or result in adverse consequences for certain investors with portfolio mandates to invest in securities to be used for a particular purpose. In no circumstances will any failure by the Issuer to allocate and use the Relevant Proceeds for Eligible Assets in accordance with the Framework or the Issuer's failure to prepare any periodic report, or the failure by the Issuer to comply with the Framework, the SDGs and/or the ICMA Documents or anything described in this Annex, or the failure of Sustainalytics, EY or any other third party opinion, assurance or certification provider to opine on, assure or certify any periodic report or the Framework or any revision or withdrawal of any opinion, assurance or certification of the Notes, any periodic report or the Framework for any reason constitute an Event of Default with respect to the Notes or require any early repayment. Any such failure, however, may affect the value of the Notes and/or have adverse consequences for certain investors with portfolio mandates to invest in sustainable and green assets. Investors should note that there is no recourse to the Issuer in these circumstances - 22 - Schedule 3 - Description of rights and liabilities attaching to Ordinary Shares The rights and liabilities attaching to the Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion of Subordinated Notes are set out in the constitution of the Issuer ("Constitution") and are also regulated by the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and the general law. A summary of the key rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares is as follows. Eligible investors who wish to inspect the Constitution may do so during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted), at the offices of the Paying Agents, Deutsche Bank AG at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB, United Kingdom, at the registered office of the Issuer and at https://www.shareholder.anz.com/our-company/corporate-governance. Voting rights Subject to any rights or restrictions attached to any shares or class of shares, a registered holder of an Ordinary Share ("Shareholder") is entitled to attend and vote at a general meeting of the Issuer. Any resolution being considered at a general meeting is decided on a show of hands unless a poll is held. On a show of hands, each Shareholder present has one vote. On a poll, each Shareholder has one vote for each Ordinary Share. Partly paid Ordinary Shares confer that fraction of a vote which is equal to the proportion which the amount paid bears to the total issue price of the Ordinary Share. General meetings Notice of a general meeting must be given to each Shareholder in accordance with the Corporations Act. Each Shareholder is entitled to receive notices, financial statements and other documents required to be provided to Shareholders under the Constitution, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. Dividend entitlement Subject to the Corporations Act, the Constitution and the terms of issue of Ordinary Shares, the board of directors of the Issuer ("Board") may resolve to pay dividends on Ordinary Shares which are considered by the Board to be appropriate, in proportion to the capital paid up on the Ordinary Shares held by each Shareholder (subject to the rights of holders of shares carrying preferred rights including Subordinated Notes). Dividend reinvestment plan and bonus option plan Shareholders who are eligible may participate in the Issuer's dividend reinvestment plan or bonus option plan, as in force from time to time, in accordance with (and subject to) the rules of those plans. Shareholders who are subject to the laws of a country or place other than Australia may not be eligible to participate, because of legal requirements that apply in that country or place or in Australia. Until the Board otherwise determines, participation in the Issuer's dividend reinvestment plan and bonus option plan is not available directly or indirectly to any entity or person (including any legal or beneficial owner of Ordinary Shares) who is (or who is acting on behalf of or for the account or benefit of an entity or person who is) in or resident in the United States (including its territories or possessions) or Canada. Rights of shareholders on a winding-up of the Issuer If the Issuer is wound up and its property is more than sufficient to pay all debts, share capital of the Issuer and expenses of the winding-up, the excess must be divided among Shareholders in proportion to the capital paid up on the Ordinary Shares at the commencement of the winding-up (subject to the rights of holders of shares carrying preferred rights on winding-up including Subordinated Notes). A partly paid Ordinary Share is counted as a fraction of a fully paid Ordinary Share equal to the proportion which the amount paid on it bears to the total issue price of the Ordinary Share. However, with the sanction of a special resolution, the liquidator may divide among Shareholders the assets of the Issuer in kind and decide how the division is to be carried out or vest assets in trustees of any trusts for the benefit of Shareholders as the liquidator thinks appropriate. Transfer of ordinary shares Ordinary Shares may be transferred by any means permitted by the Corporations Act or by law. The Board may decline to register a transfer where permitted to do so under the ASX Listing Rules or the settlement operating rules of the ASX ("ASX Settlement Operating Rules"), or where registration of the transfer is forbidden by the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules or ASX Settlement Operating Rules. In addition, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and ASX Settlement Operating Rules, the Board may decline to register a transfer if registration would create a new holding of less than a marketable parcel under the ASX Listing Rules. Issues of further shares Subject to the Constitution, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules, the Board may issue or grant options in respect of Ordinary Shares on such terms as the Board decides. The Board may also issue preference shares, including redeemable preference shares, or convertible notes with preferred, deferred or special rights or restrictions in relation to dividends, voting, return of capital and participation in surplus on a winding-up of the Issuer. Variation of the Constitution The Constitution can only be modified by a special resolution in accordance with the Corporations Act. Under the Corporations Act, for a resolution to be passed as a special resolution it must be passed by at least 75 per cent. of the votes cast by members entitled to vote on the resolution. Variation of rights The Issuer may only modify or vary the rights attaching to any class of shares with the prior approval, by a special resolution, of the holders of shares in that class at a meeting of those holders, or with the written consent of the holders of at least 75 per cent. of the issued shares of that class. Subject to the terms of issue, the rights attached to a class of shares are not treated as varied by the issue of further shares which rank equally with that existing class for participation in profits and assets of the Issuer. Attachments Original document

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Issue of Euro 1,000,000,000 1.125% Subordina.. PU 03:45a Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches RE 11/20 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ jointly leads another $315 million socia.. PU 11/18 New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors RE 11/11 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting PU 11/11 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Questions from Shareholders Form PU 11/11 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Corporate Representative Form PU 11/11 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Proxy Form PU 11/11 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 11/08 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for New.. PU Financials (AUD) Sales 2020 18 564 M EBIT 2020 9 622 M Net income 2020 6 116 M Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 6,30% P/E ratio 2020 11,8x P/E ratio 2021 11,2x Capi. / Sales2020 3,80x Capi. / Sales2021 3,74x Capitalization 70 581 M Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 26,85 AUD Last Close Price 24,90 AUD Spread / Highest target 18,5% Spread / Average Target 7,85% Spread / Lowest Target -5,22% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director David M. Gonski Chairman Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 3.92% 49 198 AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -5.26% 176 360 BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --.--% 55 325 POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. 0.00% 53 932 SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD 24.80% 51 087 QNB -0.05% 49 449

Permalink

Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 03:30:04 UTC