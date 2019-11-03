Australia and New Zealand Banking : Job Ads down again

ANZ Senior Economist, Catherine Birch, commented:

ANZ Job Ads resumed their downward trajectory in October, following some stabilisation in September. Job Ads are now at their lowest level since January 2017 (aside from the holiday-affected May result). The ANZ Job Ads series has been pointing to a material slowdown in employment growth for some time; yet employment growth has been remarkably resilient. We don't expect it can hold up for much longer though. In particular, employment in the construction industry should continue to fall as

residential building activity contracts through to mid-2020. This will weigh on overall employment growth.

