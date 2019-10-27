Australia and New Zealand Banking : Mardi Gras Community Grants

Twelve LGBTIQ+ groups across Australia will be given a total of $100,000 in funding as part of the second annual ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Community Grants program.

Receiving up to $10,000 each, the twelve not-for-profit organisations will use the funding for a wide range of purposes, including education and training, community development and creation, arts and culture to help support Australian LGBTIQ+ communities.

Grant recipients this year include: All the Queens Men which tackles ageism and homophobia through a monthly LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club; Open Doors Youth Service QLD Inc. which will use the grant to continue important arts therapy sessions for at-risk youth; and The Australian Sign Language Interpreters Association, which strives to improve LGBTIQ+ inclusivity and acceptance in the deaf community.

Michelle Jablko ANZ Chief Financial Officer and Executive Sponsor of ANZ Pride said: 'We're thrilled to see the ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants awarded to individuals and organisations that are working hard to improve the lives of people in the LGBTIQ+ community. These projects will make a real difference to many Australians and we can't wait to see their progress in the community.'

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Grant Lowe, said: 'Community groups and not-for-profit organisations around Australia are doing such great work for LGBTIQ+ causes, and we're so excited to be able to support them in their projects. This year's grants have included four trans and non-binary projects, projects aimed at youth and elderly, first nations, mental health, and people living with a disability.'

The partnership between ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has spanned over 12 years and the grants program is an extension of the partnership beyond official festivities to further support the LGBTIQ+ community.

To find out more information, visit www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants.

ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants 2019 recipients: