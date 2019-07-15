Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Modest decline in confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Confidence was down 1.5 per cent last week following a decline of 1.1 per cent the previous week. All of the confidence sub-indices were down, with the exception of a flat 'time-to-buy' reading.

Current finances declined by 2.7 per cent, while future finances dropped by 1.5 per cent. This compares to up-ticks of 3.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively for the previous week.

The economic conditions sub-indices were also down; with current economic conditions falling 1 per cent and future economic conditions dropping by 2.6 per cent. This week's moderation comes on the back of falls of 3.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively last week.

The 'time to buy a major household item' index was unchanged and the four-week moving average for inflation expectations was flat at 4 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 01:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
09:05pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Modest decline in confidence
PU
02:12aAustralia's AMP says $2 billion insurance sale likely off after NZ action
RE
07/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APRA to apply additional operational risk ca..
PU
07/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APRA to apply additional op risk capital req..
PU
07/10Australia Bank Regulator Orders Extra Capital Requirements for 3 Big Banks
DJ
07/08ANZ, Citi and Deutsche cartel case heads for 'bigger courtroom' in Australia
RE
07/08Australia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements -- Up..
DJ
07/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : APRA responds to loss-absorbing capacity sub..
PU
07/08Australia Regulator Sets Plan for Banks to Raise Capital Requirements
DJ
07/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 288 M
EBIT 2019 10 509 M
Net income 2019 6 673 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 75 917 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,0  AUD
Last Close Price 27,0  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,26%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.49%53 613
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%179 600
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 815
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 901
QNB-1.74%48 889
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.55%48 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About