AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING - SKC

09/09/2019 | 02:32am EDT

9 September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange

Exchange Centre

Level 6

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

AUSTRALIA

RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)

NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING

Please find attached a notification of commencement of a substantial holding as notified to the company and NZX today.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To

NZX Limited

and

To

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited

Date this disclosure made:

9 September 2019

Date on which substantial holding began:

6 September 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s):

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia)

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products:

Common Stock - SKC

Summary for:

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited and

OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) (aggregated as related bodies

corporate)

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

33,526,645

(b) total in class:

670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class:

5.001%

The above summary excludes the custodial holdings of ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (which are set out below), so that these are not double-counted in the aggregated related bodies disclosure.

Summaries of the individual holdings of each of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) are as follows.

Summary for:

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

14,990,266

(b)

total in class:

670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class:

2.236%

Summary for:

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

12,492,616

(b)

total in class:

670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class:

1.864%

Summary for:

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

12,648,175

(b)

total in class:

670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class:

1.887%

Summary for:

OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia)

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class:

6,043,763

(b)

total in class:

670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class:

0.902%

Details of relevant interests

Details for:ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s):

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited (ANZ Investments) acts as a manager or investment manager for certain managed investment schemes under investment management contracts and as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a wholesale DIMS client agreement. ANZ Investments has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement as it has:

  • a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
  • a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.

The investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (Regulations).

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

14,990,266

(b) percentage held in class:

2.236%

(c) current registered holder(s):

Unknown

  1. registered holders once transfers are registered: The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company Limited 8,346,149 and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited 155,559

ANZ Investments also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.

Details for:ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s):

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ Bank) acts as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a DIMS client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the DIMS client agreement as it has:

  • a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
  • a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.

The DIMS client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

10,682,026

(b) percentage held in class:

1.593%

(c) current registered holder(s):

Unknown

(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank also provides a trading and custody service in respect of individual client investment portfolios under a trading service client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the trading service client agreement as it has:

  • a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
  • a conditional power to dispose of the financial products.

The trading service client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

1,810,590

(b) percentage held in class:

0.270%

(c) current registered holder(s):

Unknown

(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.

Details for:ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s):

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (ANZCS) is the custodian for:

-ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited's wholesale discretionary investment management service under a custody agreement; and

-ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's discretionary investment management service and trading and custody service under a custody agreement.

ANZCS has a relevant interest in the financial products as it is the registered holder of the financial products.

The custody agreements are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 141 of the Regulations.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

12,648,175

(b) percentage held in class:

1.887%

(c) current registered holder(s):

Unknown

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited

ANZCS also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.

Details for:OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia)

Nature of relevant interest(s):

OnePath Funds Management Limited (OnePath) is the responsible entity of a number of registered managed investment schemes and the trustee of a number of unregistered schemes under investment management contracts. OnePath has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts as it has:

  • a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
  • a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.

The investment management contracts are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class:

6,043,763

(b) percentage held in class:

0.902%

(c) current registered holder(s) of securities:

Unknown

(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:

J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Limited

OnePath also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited:

On-market trades

Transaction Type

Period

Shares

Consideration (NZD)

On-market Purchases

01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019

224,207.00

(870,197.49)

On-market Sales

01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019

(500,000.00)

2,001,163.20

(275,793.00)

1,130,965.71

Off-market trades

Date of

Name of other party to

Transaction Type

transaction

the transaction

Shares

Consideration (NZD)

Off-market Purchase

2/07/2019

232,787.00

(888,873.43)

Off-market Purchase

17/07/2019

23,161.00

(92,395.53)

Off-market Purchase

17/07/2019

67,365.00

(268,652.26)

323,313.00

(1,249,921.22)

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited:

Relevant interests under the DIMS

On-market trades

Transaction Type

Period

Shares

Consideration (NZD)

On-market Purchases

01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019

636,714.00

(2,471,067.85)

On-market Sales

01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019

(487,029.00)

1,878,947.70

149,685.00

(592,120.15)

Off-market trades

Date of

Name of other party to

Transaction Type

transaction

the transaction

Shares

Consideration (NZD)

Off-market Sale

15/05/2019

(620.00)

2,387.00

Off-market Sale

15/05/2019

(2,015.00)

7,757.75

Off-market Sale

15/05/2019

(3,220.00)

12,397.00

Off-market Sale

28/05/2019

(5,322.00)

20,383.26

Off-market Sale

28/05/2019

(532.00)

2,037.56

Off-market Sale

28/05/2019

(178.00)

681.74

Off-market Sale

28/05/2019

(222.00)

850.26

Off-market Purchase

28/05/2019

5,322.00

(20,383.26)

Off-market Purchase

28/05/2019

532.00

(2,037.56)

Off-market Purchase

28/05/2019

178.00

(681.74)

Off-market Purchase

28/05/2019

222.00

(850.26)

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(854.00)

3,270.82

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(372.00)

1,424.76

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(610.00)

2,336.30

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(155.00)

593.65

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(342.00)

1,309.86

Off-market Sale

30/05/2019

(41.00)

157.03

Off-market Purchase

31/05/2019

1,857.00

(7,038.03)

Off-market Sale

31/05/2019

(864.00)

3,274.56

Off-market Sale

31/05/2019

(993.00)

3,763.47

Off-market Sale

1/07/2019

(1,130.00)

4,282.70

Off-market Sale

1/07/2019

(291.00)

1,102.89

Off-market Sale

1/07/2019

(386.00)

1,462.94

Off-market Sale

1/07/2019

(1,717.00)

6,507.43

Off-market Sale

1/07/2019

(478.00)

1,811.62

Off-market Purchase

1/07/2019

1,130.00

(4,282.70)

Off-market Purchase

1/07/2019

291.00

(1,102.89)

Off-market Purchase

1/07/2019

386.00

(1,462.94)

Off-market Purchase

1/07/2019

1,717.00

(6,507.43)

Off-market Purchase

1/07/2019

478.00

(1,811.62)

Off-market Sale

2/07/2019

(923.00)

3,488.94

Off-market Sale

2/07/2019

(602.00)

2,275.56

Off-market Sale

2/07/2019

(153.00)

578.34

Off-market Sale

10/07/2019

(846.00)

3,290.94

Off-market Sale

10/07/2019

(506.00)

1,968.34

Off-market Sale

10/07/2019

(283.00)

1,100.87

Off-market Sale

10/07/2019

(1,578.00)

6,138.42

Off-market Sale

22/07/2019

(2,761.00)

10,905.95

Off-market Sale

22/07/2019

(4,644.00)

18,343.80

Off-market Purchase

22/07/2019

2,761.00

(10,905.95)

Off-market Purchase

22/07/2019

4,644.00

(18,343.80)

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(162.00)

630.18

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(143.00)

556.27

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(23.00)

89.47

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(201.00)

781.89

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(28.00)

108.92

Off-market Sale

24/07/2019

(438.00)

1,703.82

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

162.00

(630.18)

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

143.00

(556.27)

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

23.00

(89.47)

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

201.00

(781.89)

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

28.00

(108.92)

Off-market Purchase

24/07/2019

438.00

(1,703.82)

Off-market Sale

9/08/2019

(911.00)

3,607.56

Off-market Sale

9/08/2019

(131.00)

518.76

Off-market Purchase

9/08/2019

1,042.00

(4,126.32)

Off-market Sale

14/08/2019

(4,446.00)

17,828.46

Off-market Sale

14/08/2019

(7,869.00)

31,554.69

Off-market Purchase

14/08/2019

4,446.00

(17,828.46)

Off-market Purchase

14/08/2019

7,869.00

(31,554.69)

Off-market Sale

16/08/2019

(158.00)

606.72

Off-market Sale

16/08/2019

(97.00)

372.48

Off-market Sale

16/08/2019

(58.00)

222.72

Off-market Sale

16/08/2019

(287.00)

1,102.08

Off-market Sale

19/08/2019

(397.00)

1,536.39

Off-market Sale

19/08/2019

(665.00)

2,573.55

Off-market Sale

19/08/2019

(375.00)

1,451.25

Off-market Sale

19/08/2019

(633.00)

2,449.71

Off-market Sale

19/08/2019

(26,110.00)

100,262.40

Off-market Purchase

19/08/2019

26,110.00

(100,262.40)

Off-market Sale

22/08/2019

(968.00)

3,784.88

Off-market Sale

22/08/2019

(178.00)

695.98

Off-market Sale

22/08/2019

(461.00)

1,802.51

Off-market Sale

23/08/2019

(1,171.00)

4,590.32

Off-market Sale

23/08/2019

(757.00)

2,967.44

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:31:01 UTC
