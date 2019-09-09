Australia and New Zealand Banking : NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING - SKC

9 September 2019 ASX Market Announcements Australian Stock Exchange Exchange Centre Level 6 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC) NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING Please find attached a notification of commencement of a substantial holding as notified to the company and NZX today. Yours faithfully Jo Wong Company Secretary

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited Date this disclosure made: 9 September 2019 Date on which substantial holding began: 6 September 2019 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Common Stock - SKC Summary for: ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) (aggregated as related bodies corporate) For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 33,526,645 (b) total in class: 670,368,000 (c) total percentage held in class: 5.001% The above summary excludes the custodial holdings of ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (which are set out below), so that these are not double-counted in the aggregated related bodies disclosure. Summaries of the individual holdings of each of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) are as follows. Summary for: ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 14,990,266 (b) total in class: 670,368,000 (c) total percentage held in class: 2.236% Summary for: ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 12,492,616 (b) total in class: 670,368,000 (c) total percentage held in class: 1.864% Summary for: ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 12,648,175 (b) total in class: 670,368,000 (c) total percentage held in class: 1.887% Summary for: OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 6,043,763 (b) total in class: 670,368,000

(c) total percentage held in class: 0.902% Details of relevant interests Details for:ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited (ANZ Investments) acts as a manager or investment manager for certain managed investment schemes under investment management contracts and as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a wholesale DIMS client agreement. ANZ Investments has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement as it has: a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and

a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products. The investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (Regulations). For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 14,990,266 (b) percentage held in class: 2.236% (c) current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holders once transfers are registered: The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company Limited 8,346,149 and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited 155,559 ANZ Investments also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate. Details for:ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ Bank) acts as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a DIMS client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the DIMS client agreement as it has: a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and

a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products. The DIMS client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 10,682,026 (b) percentage held in class: 1.593% (c) current registered holder(s): Unknown (d) registered holder once transfers are registered: ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited ANZ Bank also provides a trading and custody service in respect of individual client investment portfolios under a trading service client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the trading service client agreement as it has: a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and

a conditional power to dispose of the financial products. The trading service client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 1,810,590 (b) percentage held in class: 0.270% (c) current registered holder(s): Unknown (d) registered holder once transfers are registered: ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited ANZ Bank also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate. Details for:ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited Nature of relevant interest(s):

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (ANZCS) is the custodian for: -ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited's wholesale discretionary investment management service under a custody agreement; and -ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's discretionary investment management service and trading and custody service under a custody agreement. ANZCS has a relevant interest in the financial products as it is the registered holder of the financial products. The custody agreements are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 141 of the Regulations. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 12,648,175 (b) percentage held in class: 1.887% (c) current registered holder(s): Unknown (d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited ANZCS also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate. Details for:OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) Nature of relevant interest(s): OnePath Funds Management Limited (OnePath) is the responsible entity of a number of registered managed investment schemes and the trustee of a number of unregistered schemes under investment management contracts. OnePath has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts as it has: a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and

a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products. The investment management contracts are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations. For that relevant interest,- (a) number held in class: 6,043,763 (b) percentage held in class: 0.902% (c) current registered holder(s) of securities: Unknown (d) registered holder once transfers are registered: J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Limited OnePath also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate. Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited: On-market trades Transaction Type Period Shares Consideration (NZD) On-market Purchases 01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019 224,207.00 (870,197.49) On-market Sales 01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019 (500,000.00) 2,001,163.20 (275,793.00) 1,130,965.71 Off-market trades Date of Name of other party to Transaction Type transaction the transaction Shares Consideration (NZD) Off-market Purchase 2/07/2019 232,787.00 (888,873.43) Off-market Purchase 17/07/2019 23,161.00 (92,395.53) Off-market Purchase 17/07/2019 67,365.00 (268,652.26) 323,313.00 (1,249,921.22) Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited: Relevant interests under the DIMS On-market trades Transaction Type Period Shares Consideration (NZD) On-market Purchases 01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019 636,714.00 (2,471,067.85)

On-market Sales 01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019 (487,029.00) 1,878,947.70 149,685.00 (592,120.15) Off-market trades Date of Name of other party to Transaction Type transaction the transaction Shares Consideration (NZD) Off-market Sale 15/05/2019 (620.00) 2,387.00 Off-market Sale 15/05/2019 (2,015.00) 7,757.75 Off-market Sale 15/05/2019 (3,220.00) 12,397.00 Off-market Sale 28/05/2019 (5,322.00) 20,383.26 Off-market Sale 28/05/2019 (532.00) 2,037.56 Off-market Sale 28/05/2019 (178.00) 681.74 Off-market Sale 28/05/2019 (222.00) 850.26 Off-market Purchase 28/05/2019 5,322.00 (20,383.26) Off-market Purchase 28/05/2019 532.00 (2,037.56) Off-market Purchase 28/05/2019 178.00 (681.74) Off-market Purchase 28/05/2019 222.00 (850.26) Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (854.00) 3,270.82 Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (372.00) 1,424.76 Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (610.00) 2,336.30 Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (155.00) 593.65 Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (342.00) 1,309.86 Off-market Sale 30/05/2019 (41.00) 157.03 Off-market Purchase 31/05/2019 1,857.00 (7,038.03) Off-market Sale 31/05/2019 (864.00) 3,274.56 Off-market Sale 31/05/2019 (993.00) 3,763.47 Off-market Sale 1/07/2019 (1,130.00) 4,282.70 Off-market Sale 1/07/2019 (291.00) 1,102.89 Off-market Sale 1/07/2019 (386.00) 1,462.94 Off-market Sale 1/07/2019 (1,717.00) 6,507.43 Off-market Sale 1/07/2019 (478.00) 1,811.62 Off-market Purchase 1/07/2019 1,130.00 (4,282.70) Off-market Purchase 1/07/2019 291.00 (1,102.89) Off-market Purchase 1/07/2019 386.00 (1,462.94) Off-market Purchase 1/07/2019 1,717.00 (6,507.43) Off-market Purchase 1/07/2019 478.00 (1,811.62) Off-market Sale 2/07/2019 (923.00) 3,488.94 Off-market Sale 2/07/2019 (602.00) 2,275.56 Off-market Sale 2/07/2019 (153.00) 578.34 Off-market Sale 10/07/2019 (846.00) 3,290.94 Off-market Sale 10/07/2019 (506.00) 1,968.34 Off-market Sale 10/07/2019 (283.00) 1,100.87 Off-market Sale 10/07/2019 (1,578.00) 6,138.42 Off-market Sale 22/07/2019 (2,761.00) 10,905.95 Off-market Sale 22/07/2019 (4,644.00) 18,343.80 Off-market Purchase 22/07/2019 2,761.00 (10,905.95) Off-market Purchase 22/07/2019 4,644.00 (18,343.80) Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (162.00) 630.18 Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (143.00) 556.27 Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (23.00) 89.47 Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (201.00) 781.89 Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (28.00) 108.92 Off-market Sale 24/07/2019 (438.00) 1,703.82 Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 162.00 (630.18) Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 143.00 (556.27) Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 23.00 (89.47) Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 201.00 (781.89) Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 28.00 (108.92) Off-market Purchase 24/07/2019 438.00 (1,703.82) Off-market Sale 9/08/2019 (911.00) 3,607.56 Off-market Sale 9/08/2019 (131.00) 518.76 Off-market Purchase 9/08/2019 1,042.00 (4,126.32) Off-market Sale 14/08/2019 (4,446.00) 17,828.46 Off-market Sale 14/08/2019 (7,869.00) 31,554.69 Off-market Purchase 14/08/2019 4,446.00 (17,828.46) Off-market Purchase 14/08/2019 7,869.00 (31,554.69) Off-market Sale 16/08/2019 (158.00) 606.72 Off-market Sale 16/08/2019 (97.00) 372.48 Off-market Sale 16/08/2019 (58.00) 222.72 Off-market Sale 16/08/2019 (287.00) 1,102.08 Off-market Sale 19/08/2019 (397.00) 1,536.39 Off-market Sale 19/08/2019 (665.00) 2,573.55 Off-market Sale 19/08/2019 (375.00) 1,451.25 Off-market Sale 19/08/2019 (633.00) 2,449.71 Off-market Sale 19/08/2019 (26,110.00) 100,262.40 Off-market Purchase 19/08/2019 26,110.00 (100,262.40) Off-market Sale 22/08/2019 (968.00) 3,784.88 Off-market Sale 22/08/2019 (178.00) 695.98 Off-market Sale 22/08/2019 (461.00) 1,802.51 Off-market Sale 23/08/2019 (1,171.00) 4,590.32 Off-market Sale 23/08/2019 (757.00) 2,967.44

