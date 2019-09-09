Australia and New Zealand Banking : NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING - SKC
9 September 2019
RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
NOTIFICATION OF COMMENCEMENT OF A SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING
Please find attached a notification of commencement of a substantial holding as notified to the company and NZX today.
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited
Date this disclosure made:
9 September 2019
Date on which substantial holding began:
6 September 2019
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s):
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia)
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products:
Common Stock - SKC
Summary for:
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited and
OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) (aggregated as related bodies
corporate)
For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class:
33,526,645
(b) total in class:
670,368,000
(c) total percentage held in class:
5.001%
The above summary excludes the custodial holdings of ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (which are set out below), so that these are not double-counted in the aggregated related bodies disclosure.
Summaries of the individual holdings of each of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia) are as follows.
Summary for:
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited
For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class:
14,990,266
(b)
total in class:
670,368,000
(c) total percentage held in class:
2.236%
Summary for:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class:
12,492,616
(b)
total in class:
670,368,000
(c) total percentage held in class:
1.864%
Summary for:
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited
For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class:
12,648,175
(b)
total in class:
670,368,000
(c) total percentage held in class:
1.887%
Summary for:
OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia)
For this disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class:
6,043,763
(b)
total in class:
670,368,000
(c) total percentage held in class:
0.902%
Details of relevant interests
Details for:ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s):
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited (ANZ Investments) acts as a manager or investment manager for certain managed investment schemes under investment management contracts and as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a wholesale DIMS client agreement. ANZ Investments has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement as it has:
a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.
The investment management contracts and wholesale DIMS client agreement are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (Regulations).
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class:
14,990,266
(b) percentage held in class:
2.236%
(c) current registered holder(s):
Unknown
registered holders once transfers are registered: The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company Limited 8,346,149 and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited 155,559
ANZ Investments also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.
Details for:ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s):
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ Bank) acts as a discretionary investment management service (DIMS) provider in respect of investment portfolios under a DIMS client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the DIMS client agreement as it has:
a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.
The DIMS client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class:
10,682,026
(b) percentage held in class:
1.593%
(c) current registered holder(s):
Unknown
(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited
ANZ Bank also provides a trading and custody service in respect of individual client investment portfolios under a trading service client agreement. ANZ Bank has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the trading service client agreement as it has:
a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
a conditional power to dispose of the financial products.
The trading service client agreement is not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class:
1,810,590
(b) percentage held in class:
0.270%
(c) current registered holder(s):
Unknown
(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited
ANZ Bank also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.
Details for:ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s):
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited (ANZCS) is the custodian for:
-ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited's wholesale discretionary investment management service under a custody agreement; and
-ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's discretionary investment management service and trading and custody service under a custody agreement.
ANZCS has a relevant interest in the financial products as it is the registered holder of the financial products.
The custody agreements are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 141 of the Regulations.
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class:
12,648,175
(b) percentage held in class:
1.887%
(c) current registered holder(s):
Unknown
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited
ANZCS also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, and OnePath Funds Management Limited (Australia), as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.
OnePath Funds Management Limited (OnePath) is the responsible entity of a number of registered managed investment schemes and the trustee of a number of unregistered schemes under investment management contracts. OnePath has a relevant interest in the financial products arising only from the powers of investment contained in the investment management contracts as it has:
a qualified power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to the financial products; and
a qualified power to acquire or dispose of the financial products.
The investment management contracts are not attached to this notice pursuant to regulation 142 of the Regulations.
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class:
6,043,763
(b) percentage held in class:
0.902%
(c) current registered holder(s) of securities:
Unknown
(d) registered holder once transfers are registered:
J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Limited
OnePath also has a relevant interest in the holdings of ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, and ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as disclosed in this notice, because all of these companies are related bodies corporate.
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited:
On-market trades
Transaction Type
Period
Shares
Consideration (NZD)
On-market Purchases
01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019
224,207.00
(870,197.49)
On-market Sales
01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019
(500,000.00)
2,001,163.20
(275,793.00)
1,130,965.71
Off-market trades
Date of
Name of other party to
Transaction Type
transaction
the transaction
Shares
Consideration (NZD)
Off-market Purchase
2/07/2019
232,787.00
(888,873.43)
Off-market Purchase
17/07/2019
23,161.00
(92,395.53)
Off-market Purchase
17/07/2019
67,365.00
(268,652.26)
323,313.00
(1,249,921.22)
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure by ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited:
Relevant interests under the DIMS
On-market trades
Transaction Type
Period
Shares
Consideration (NZD)
On-market Purchases
01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019
636,714.00
(2,471,067.85)
On-market Sales
01/05/2019 - 06/09/2019
(487,029.00)
1,878,947.70
149,685.00
(592,120.15)
Off-market trades
Date of
Name of other party to
Transaction Type
transaction
the transaction
Shares
Consideration (NZD)
Off-market Sale
15/05/2019
(620.00)
2,387.00
Off-market Sale
15/05/2019
(2,015.00)
7,757.75
Off-market Sale
15/05/2019
(3,220.00)
12,397.00
Off-market Sale
28/05/2019
(5,322.00)
20,383.26
Off-market Sale
28/05/2019
(532.00)
2,037.56
Off-market Sale
28/05/2019
(178.00)
681.74
Off-market Sale
28/05/2019
(222.00)
850.26
Off-market Purchase
28/05/2019
5,322.00
(20,383.26)
Off-market Purchase
28/05/2019
532.00
(2,037.56)
Off-market Purchase
28/05/2019
178.00
(681.74)
Off-market Purchase
28/05/2019
222.00
(850.26)
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(854.00)
3,270.82
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(372.00)
1,424.76
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(610.00)
2,336.30
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(155.00)
593.65
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(342.00)
1,309.86
Off-market Sale
30/05/2019
(41.00)
157.03
Off-market Purchase
31/05/2019
1,857.00
(7,038.03)
Off-market Sale
31/05/2019
(864.00)
3,274.56
Off-market Sale
31/05/2019
(993.00)
3,763.47
Off-market Sale
1/07/2019
(1,130.00)
4,282.70
Off-market Sale
1/07/2019
(291.00)
1,102.89
Off-market Sale
1/07/2019
(386.00)
1,462.94
Off-market Sale
1/07/2019
(1,717.00)
6,507.43
Off-market Sale
1/07/2019
(478.00)
1,811.62
Off-market Purchase
1/07/2019
1,130.00
(4,282.70)
Off-market Purchase
1/07/2019
291.00
(1,102.89)
Off-market Purchase
1/07/2019
386.00
(1,462.94)
Off-market Purchase
1/07/2019
1,717.00
(6,507.43)
Off-market Purchase
1/07/2019
478.00
(1,811.62)
Off-market Sale
2/07/2019
(923.00)
3,488.94
Off-market Sale
2/07/2019
(602.00)
2,275.56
Off-market Sale
2/07/2019
(153.00)
578.34
Off-market Sale
10/07/2019
(846.00)
3,290.94
Off-market Sale
10/07/2019
(506.00)
1,968.34
Off-market Sale
10/07/2019
(283.00)
1,100.87
Off-market Sale
10/07/2019
(1,578.00)
6,138.42
Off-market Sale
22/07/2019
(2,761.00)
10,905.95
Off-market Sale
22/07/2019
(4,644.00)
18,343.80
Off-market Purchase
22/07/2019
2,761.00
(10,905.95)
Off-market Purchase
22/07/2019
4,644.00
(18,343.80)
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(162.00)
630.18
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(143.00)
556.27
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(23.00)
89.47
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(201.00)
781.89
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(28.00)
108.92
Off-market Sale
24/07/2019
(438.00)
1,703.82
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
162.00
(630.18)
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
143.00
(556.27)
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
23.00
(89.47)
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
201.00
(781.89)
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
28.00
(108.92)
Off-market Purchase
24/07/2019
438.00
(1,703.82)
Off-market Sale
9/08/2019
(911.00)
3,607.56
Off-market Sale
9/08/2019
(131.00)
518.76
Off-market Purchase
9/08/2019
1,042.00
(4,126.32)
Off-market Sale
14/08/2019
(4,446.00)
17,828.46
Off-market Sale
14/08/2019
(7,869.00)
31,554.69
Off-market Purchase
14/08/2019
4,446.00
(17,828.46)
Off-market Purchase
14/08/2019
7,869.00
(31,554.69)
Off-market Sale
16/08/2019
(158.00)
606.72
Off-market Sale
16/08/2019
(97.00)
372.48
Off-market Sale
16/08/2019
(58.00)
222.72
Off-market Sale
16/08/2019
(287.00)
1,102.08
Off-market Sale
19/08/2019
(397.00)
1,536.39
Off-market Sale
19/08/2019
(665.00)
2,573.55
Off-market Sale
19/08/2019
(375.00)
1,451.25
Off-market Sale
19/08/2019
(633.00)
2,449.71
Off-market Sale
19/08/2019
(26,110.00)
100,262.40
Off-market Purchase
19/08/2019
26,110.00
(100,262.40)
Off-market Sale
22/08/2019
(968.00)
3,784.88
Off-market Sale
22/08/2019
(178.00)
695.98
Off-market Sale
22/08/2019
(461.00)
1,802.51
Off-market Sale
23/08/2019
(1,171.00)
4,590.32
Off-market Sale
23/08/2019
(757.00)
2,967.44
