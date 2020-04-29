Australia and New Zealand Banking : News Release - ANZ NZ 2020 half-year result

News Release

For release: Thursday, 30 April 2020

ANZ NZ 2020 half-year result

shows early impacts of Covid-19

ANZ New Zealand1 today reported statutory2 net profit after tax (NPAT) of NZ$789 million for the six months to 31 March 2020 - a 15% decrease on the corresponding half in the 2019 financial year.

Cash NPAT was NZ$677 million, down 39%, reflecting a significant uplift in credit provision charges due to changes in the economic environment, together with benefits in the prior comparable period3 (PCP) from the sales of OnePath Life (NZ) Limited and ANZ New Zealand's share in Paymark Limited.

These sales partly contributed to ANZ New Zealand's 13% decline in revenue PCP. Expenses increased 13%, largely driven by increased regulatory compliance spend. Both customer deposits and gross lending were up, 5% and 3% respectively.

As at 31 March 2020, the ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited group remains well capitalised with a total capital ratio of 13.9%, up from 13.6% as at 30 September 2019.

ANZ New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Antonia Watson said banks are a reflection of the financial well-being of customers and the economies in which they operate.

"New Zealand's response to Covid-19 has resulted in extraordinary changes to the economy, the fortunes of businesses and the lives of customers," Ms Watson said.

"While the Covid-19 crisis only began in earnest in New Zealand at the end of March the collective provision has increased substantially to recognise the possible impacts on economic activity as we go through FY20 and beyond. The extent to which this impact continues in the second half will depend on how and when New Zealand fully emerges from lockdown.

"New Zealand has made much better progress in fighting the virus than nearly all countries, and that potentially paves the way to a quicker economic recovery. While that's encouraging there will be many challenges as the country emerges from the high level of response and starts to rebuild.

"Banks have an important role in helping New Zealanders through the recovery, and ANZ

New Zealand is ready to take on that task."

ANZ New Zealand has been working closely with the Government and regulators to help business and retail customers manage their finances during a time of severely curtailed economic and business activity.

ANZ New Zealand represents all of ANZ's operations in New Zealand (NZ Geography), including ANZ Bank New

Zealand Limited, its parent company ANZ Holdings (New Zealand) Limited and the New Zealand branch of ANZ. Statutory profit has been adjusted to exclude non-core items to arrive at cash profit continuing basis, the result for the ongoing business activities of ANZ New Zealand. Refer to Summary of key financial information for details of reconciling items between cash profit and statutory profit. Prior comparable period is six months ended 31 March 2020 compared with six months ended 31 March 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008