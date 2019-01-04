Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Log in
01/04/2019 | 10:39am CET

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionTo

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge StreetSYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 4 January 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on: The previous notice was dated:

21 December 2018 21 December 2018

2. Issued Share Capital

2,869,360,600 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 3 January 2019.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,236,573

0.77%

22,331,632

0.78%

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,236,573

0.77%

22,331,632

0.78%

4. Details of Controlled

Entity Holdings

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share

Acquisition Plan

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan

20,370

0.00%

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

43,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

2,743,494

0.10%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

240,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

1,065,551

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

1,055,625

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

375,803

0.01%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Tax Effective

Income Trust

97,786

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust

44,263

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

997,973

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

661,604

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust

1,039,646

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,776,099

0.41%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

478,773

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

596,437

0.02%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

78,399

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion

11,156

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP

49,515

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor

7,934

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

9,998

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

338,899

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac

99,862

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

499,088

0.02%

Aggregation

22,331,632

0.78%

5. Changes in Voting

Shares

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Date of Change

Controlled Entity entitled whose shareholding changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change ($)

Class of Share

Number of

Shares

21/12/2018

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index

Pool

On-market purchase

2,027,852.99

Ordinary fully paid

86,908

21/12/2018

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap - Aligned Dealer Group

On-market purchase

8,220.25

Ordinary fully paid

342

21/12/2018

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

4,975.33

Ordinary fully paid

-212

24/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

7,560.00

Ordinary fully paid

300

27/12/2018

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan (the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

140

27/12/2018

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders

Pool

On-market sale

56,275.37

Ordinary fully paid

-2,389

28/12/2018

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan (the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

6,880

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

1,157.72

Ordinary fully paid

47

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

392.74

Ordinary fully paid

-16

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,009.92

Ordinary fully paid

-41

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

785.47

Ordinary fully paid

-32

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,896.69

Ordinary fully paid

-77

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

147.79

Ordinary fully paid

-6

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

5,074.24

Ordinary fully paid

206

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

5,492.99

Ordinary fully paid

223

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

589.10

Ordinary fully paid

-24

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,178.21

Ordinary fully paid

-48

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,256.25

Ordinary fully paid

-51

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

936.02

Ordinary fully paid

-38

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

2,611.02

Ordinary fully paid

-106

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

8,198.37

Ordinary fully paid

-334

28/12/2018

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

2,233.69

Ordinary fully paid

-91

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:38:02 UTC
