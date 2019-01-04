Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionTo

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 4 January 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on: The previous notice was dated:

21 December 2018 21 December 2018

2. Issued Share Capital

2,869,360,600 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 3 January 2019.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 22,236,573 0.77% 22,331,632 0.78% The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 22,236,573 0.77% 22,331,632 0.78%

4. Details of Controlled Entity Holdings The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder Controlled Entity entitled to be registered Number of Shares % of Total Shares ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan 20,370 0.00% Reserve Bank of NZ ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 43,134 0.00% JP Morgan Chase Bank ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 2,743,494 0.10% JP Morgan Chase Bank / Reserve Bank of NZ ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 240,223 0.01% JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients 1,065,551 0.04% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Australian Industrial Equities Fund 1,055,625 0.04% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders Pool 375,803 0.01% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Tax Effective Income Trust 97,786 0.00% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust 44,263 0.00% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Blue Chip Pool 997,973 0.04% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust - VINVA 661,604 0.02% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust 1,039,646 0.04% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool 11,776,099 0.41% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index Pool 478,773 0.02% JP Morgan Chase Bank OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix Australian Shares Fidelity 596,437 0.02% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap - Aligned Dealer Group 78,399 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion 11,156 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP 49,515 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor 7,934 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix 9,998 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage 338,899 0.01% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac 99,862 0.00% OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne 499,088 0.02% Aggregation 22,331,632 0.78%

5. Changes in Voting Shares Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are: