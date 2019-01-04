Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
01/04/2019 | 10:39am CET
Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionTo
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge StreetSYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice: 4 January 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on: The previous notice was dated:
21 December 2018 21 December 2018
2. Issued Share Capital
2,869,360,600 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 3 January 2019.
3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,236,573
0.77%
22,331,632
0.78%
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,236,573
0.77%
22,331,632
0.78%
4. Details of Controlled
Entity Holdings
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be registered
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share
Acquisition Plan
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan
20,370
0.00%
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
2,743,494
0.10%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
240,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
1,065,551
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
1,055,625
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
375,803
0.01%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Tax Effective
Income Trust
97,786
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust
44,263
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
997,973
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
661,604
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust
1,039,646
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,776,099
0.41%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index
Pool
478,773
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
596,437
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
78,399
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion
11,156
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP
49,515
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor
7,934
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
9,998
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
338,899
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac
99,862
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne
499,088
0.02%
Aggregation
22,331,632
0.78%
5. Changes in Voting
Shares
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index
Pool
On-market purchase
2,027,852.99
Ordinary fully paid
86,908
21/12/2018
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap - Aligned Dealer Group
On-market purchase
8,220.25
Ordinary fully paid
342
21/12/2018
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
4,975.33
Ordinary fully paid
-212
24/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
7,560.00
Ordinary fully paid
300
27/12/2018
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan (the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
140
27/12/2018
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders
Pool
On-market sale
56,275.37
Ordinary fully paid
-2,389
28/12/2018
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan (the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
6,880
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
1,157.72
Ordinary fully paid
47
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
392.74
Ordinary fully paid
-16
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,009.92
Ordinary fully paid
-41
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
785.47
Ordinary fully paid
-32
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,896.69
Ordinary fully paid
-77
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
147.79
Ordinary fully paid
-6
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
5,074.24
Ordinary fully paid
206
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
5,492.99
Ordinary fully paid
223
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
589.10
Ordinary fully paid
-24
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,178.21
Ordinary fully paid
-48
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,256.25
Ordinary fully paid
-51
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
936.02
Ordinary fully paid
-38
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
2,611.02
Ordinary fully paid
-106
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
8,198.37
Ordinary fully paid
-334
28/12/2018
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
