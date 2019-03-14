Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
0
03/14/2019 | 11:29pm EDT
ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionMarket Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") givesnotice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice: 15 March 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
1 March 2019
The previous notice was dated:
1 March 2019
2. Issued Share Capital
2,837,805,596 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 14 March 2019.
3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,543,790
0.79%
22,500,543
0.79%
3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,543,790
0.79%
22,500,543
0.79%
4. Details of Controlled
Entity Holdings
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be registered
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share
Acquisition Plan
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan
13,146
0.00%
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
2,964,807
0.10%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
Australia Limited
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
1,061,230
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
1,055,625
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
361,932
0.01%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust
46,304
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
1,303,570
0.05%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
657,695
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust
1,011,789
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,702,831
0.41%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares-Imputation Index
Pool
449,391
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
530,981
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
79,355
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion
10,945
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP
47,832
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor
7,065
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
9,998
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
328,660
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac
97,269
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne
486,761
0.02%
Aggregation
22,500,543
0.79%
5. Changes in Voting
Shares
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
9,406.55
Ordinary fully paid
-323
4/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,951.21
Ordinary fully paid
-67
4/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
4,484.86
Ordinary fully paid
-154
4/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
6,552.55
Ordinary fully paid
-225
5/03/2019
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan
(the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of anindividual'semployment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
-11,412
5/03/2019
ANZ New
Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
On-market purchase
1,683,194.01
Ordinary fully paid
60,566
6/03/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX
Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
On-market sale
475,120.31
Ordinary fully paid
-17,136
6/03/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share
Trust
On-market sale
277,530.24
Ordinary fully paid
-10,025
6/03/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix Australian Shares Fidelity
On-market sale
306,588.07
Ordinary fully paid
-11,093
6/03/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix Australian Shares Fidelity
On-market sale
575,293.48
Ordinary fully paid
-20,771
6/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for FSP
On-market sale
16,218.17
Ordinary fully paid
-587
6/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
10,521.81
Ordinary fully paid
-381
6/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
11,417.11
Ordinary fully paid
-414
7/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap-Aligned Dealer Group
On-market purchase
8,417.35
Ordinary fully paid
304
7/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market sale
6,225.69
Ordinary fully paid
-226
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
1,154.21
Ordinary fully paid
-40
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
3,837.76
Ordinary fully paid
-133
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
461.68
Ordinary fully paid
-16
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market sale
807.95
Ordinary fully paid
-28
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
6,348.17
Ordinary fully paid
220
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
On-market purchase
549.90
Ordinary fully paid
19
7/03/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
