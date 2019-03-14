Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

(ANZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/14
26.62 AUD   -0.67%
11:29pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence tumbles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 15 March 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

1 March 2019

The previous notice was dated:

1 March 2019

2. Issued Share Capital

2,837,805,596 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 14 March 2019.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,543,790

0.79%

22,500,543

0.79%

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,543,790

0.79%

22,500,543

0.79%

4. Details of Controlled

Entity Holdings

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share

Acquisition Plan

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan

13,146

0.00%

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

43,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

2,964,807

0.10%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

1,061,230

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

1,055,625

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

361,932

0.01%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust

46,304

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

1,303,570

0.05%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

657,695

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust

1,011,789

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,702,831

0.41%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

449,391

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

530,981

0.02%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

79,355

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion

10,945

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP

47,832

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor

7,065

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

9,998

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

328,660

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac

97,269

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

486,761

0.02%

Aggregation

22,500,543

0.79%

5. Changes in Voting

Shares

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Date of Change

Controlled Entity entitled whose shareholding changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change ($)

Class of Share

Number of

Shares

1/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

On-market sale

7,738.02

Ordinary fully paid

-276

1/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

On-market sale

7,199.41

Ordinary fully paid

-257

4/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

51,015.65

Ordinary fully paid

-1,834

4/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

9,406.55

Ordinary fully paid

-323

4/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,951.21

Ordinary fully paid

-67

4/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

4,484.86

Ordinary fully paid

-154

4/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

6,552.55

Ordinary fully paid

-225

5/03/2019

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

-11,412

5/03/2019

ANZ New

Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

On-market purchase

1,683,194.01

Ordinary fully paid

60,566

6/03/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX

Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

On-market sale

475,120.31

Ordinary fully paid

-17,136

6/03/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share

Trust

On-market sale

277,530.24

Ordinary fully paid

-10,025

6/03/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix Australian Shares Fidelity

On-market sale

306,588.07

Ordinary fully paid

-11,093

6/03/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix Australian Shares Fidelity

On-market sale

575,293.48

Ordinary fully paid

-20,771

6/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for FSP

On-market sale

16,218.17

Ordinary fully paid

-587

6/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

10,521.81

Ordinary fully paid

-381

6/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

11,417.11

Ordinary fully paid

-414

7/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap - Aligned Dealer Group

On-market purchase

8,417.35

Ordinary fully paid

304

7/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

6,225.69

Ordinary fully paid

-226

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,154.21

Ordinary fully paid

-40

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

3,837.76

Ordinary fully paid

-133

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

461.68

Ordinary fully paid

-16

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

807.95

Ordinary fully paid

-28

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

6,348.17

Ordinary fully paid

220

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

549.90

Ordinary fully paid

19

7/03/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

2,164.15

Ordinary fully paid

75

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 03:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
11:29pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/13AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence tumbles
PU
03/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ESR REIT bags $155m unsecured loan facility
AQ
03/06ANDREW THORBURN : NAB Taps Director Chronican as Next Chairman -- Update
DJ
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence goes up a notch
PU
03/04AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides relief package for Victorian cu..
PU
03/04AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19 284 M
EBIT 2019 10 196 M
Net income 2019 6 812 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
P/E ratio 2020 11,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 76 273 M
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.57%53 858
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.06%190 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 740
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.73%50 013
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.76%49 634
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%46 944
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.