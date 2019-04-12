Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Log in
ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 12 April 2019

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

29 March 2019

The previous notice was dated:

29 March 2019

2. Issued Share Capital

2,833,175,579 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 11 April 2019.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,545,040

0.80%

22,324,577

0.79%

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,545,040

0.80%

22,324,577

0.79%

4. Details of Controlled

Entity Holdings

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share

Acquisition Plan

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan

32,284

0.00%

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

43,134

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

2,964,807

0.11%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

230,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

1,060,295

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

ANZ Australian Industrial Equities

Fund

936,261

0.03%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select

Leaders Pool

330,923

0.01%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust

44,565

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for

Blue Chip Pool

1,469,221

0.05%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

682,710

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust

1,011,789

0.04%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool

11,529,219

0.41%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index

Pool

421,255

0.02%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix

Australian Shares Fidelity

517,457

0.02%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -

Aligned Dealer Group

77,697

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion

10,945

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP

47,832

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor

7,065

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

6,230

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

326,862

0.01%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac

96,754

0.00%

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd

OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne

477,049

0.02%

Aggregation

22,324,577

0.79%

5. Changes in Voting

Shares

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Date of Change

Controlled Entity entitled whose shareholding changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change ($)

Class of Share

Number of

Shares

29/03/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX

Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -

VINVA

On-market purchase

40,757.49

Ordinary fully paid

1,561

29/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap - Aligned Dealer Group

On-market purchase

19,992.76

Ordinary fully paid

764

29/03/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

On-market sale

4,073.18

Ordinary fully paid

-157

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

3,149.63

Ordinary fully paid

-121

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

1,457.68

Ordinary fully paid

-56

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

26.03

Ordinary fully paid

-1

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

1,457.68

Ordinary fully paid

-56

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

2,889.33

Ordinary fully paid

-111

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

468.54

Ordinary fully paid

-18

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

26.03

Ordinary fully paid

-1

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

6,950.01

Ordinary fully paid

-267

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

8,641.96

Ordinary fully paid

-332

1/04/2019

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

Transfer Out

3,201.69

Ordinary fully paid

-123

1/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index

Pool

On-market sale

4,135,135.42

Ordinary fully paid

-157,461

1/04/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix

On-market sale

85,423.23

Ordinary fully paid

-3,263

2/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments -

Wholesale Australian Share

Trust

On-market sale

31,999.25

Ordinary fully paid

-1,209

2/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders

Pool

On-market sale

149,330.24

Ordinary fully paid

-5,645

3/04/2019

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

12,493

3/04/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market purchase

22,474.00

Ordinary fully paid

850

3/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index Pool

On-market sale

58,518.84

Ordinary fully paid

-2,214

3/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ

Australian

Industrial Equities Fund

On-market sale

811,836.92

Ordinary fully paid

-30,763

3/04/2019

OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders

Pool

On-market sale

160,319.51

Ordinary fully paid

-6,075

3/04/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

1,290.51

Ordinary fully paid

-50

3/04/2019

OnePath Custodians Pty

Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage

On-market sale

2,620.01

Ordinary fully paid

-100

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 05:37:06 UTC
