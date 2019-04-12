Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
0
04/12/2019 | 01:38am EDT
ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) ExemptionMarket Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
1. Name of Company
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") givesnotice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice: 12 April 2019
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
29 March 2019
The previous notice was dated:
29 March 2019
2. Issued Share Capital
2,833,175,579 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 11 April 2019.
3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,545,040
0.80%
22,324,577
0.79%
3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
22,545,040
0.80%
22,324,577
0.79%
4. Details of Controlled
Entity Holdings
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be registered
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share
Acquisition Plan
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan
32,284
0.00%
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
43,134
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
2,964,807
0.11%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
Reserve Bank of NZ
ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios
230,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
Australia Limited
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
1,060,295
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
ANZ Australian Industrial Equities
Fund
936,261
0.03%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select
Leaders Pool
330,923
0.01%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments - Wholesale Australian Share Trust
44,565
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for
Blue Chip Pool
1,469,221
0.05%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
682,710
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for Optimix Wholesale Australian Share Trust
1,011,789
0.04%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index Pool
11,529,219
0.41%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares-Imputation Index
Pool
421,255
0.02%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OptiMix
Australian Shares Fidelity
517,457
0.02%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap -
Aligned Dealer Group
77,697
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Dominion
10,945
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for FSP
47,832
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Mentor
7,065
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
6,230
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
326,862
0.01%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for Wealthtrac
96,754
0.00%
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd
OnePath Custodians Pty Ltd as responsible entity for PortfolioOne
477,049
0.02%
Aggregation
22,324,577
0.79%
5. Changes in Voting
Shares
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OPTIMIX
Wholesale Australian Shares Trust -
VINVA
On-market purchase
40,757.49
Ordinary fully paid
1,561
29/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Grow Wrap-Aligned Dealer Group
On-market purchase
19,992.76
Ordinary fully paid
764
29/03/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
On-market sale
4,073.18
Ordinary fully paid
-157
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
3,149.63
Ordinary fully paid
-121
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
1,457.68
Ordinary fully paid
-56
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
26.03
Ordinary fully paid
-1
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
1,457.68
Ordinary fully paid
-56
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
2,889.33
Ordinary fully paid
-111
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
468.54
Ordinary fully paid
-18
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
26.03
Ordinary fully paid
-1
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
6,950.01
Ordinary fully paid
-267
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
8,641.96
Ordinary fully paid
-332
1/04/2019
ANZ Custodial
Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients
Transfer Out
3,201.69
Ordinary fully paid
-123
1/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares Index
Pool
On-market sale
4,135,135.42
Ordinary fully paid
-157,461
1/04/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Matrix
On-market sale
85,423.23
Ordinary fully paid
-3,263
2/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Sustainable Investments -
Wholesale Australian Share
Trust
On-market sale
31,999.25
Ordinary fully paid
-1,209
2/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders
Pool
On-market sale
149,330.24
Ordinary fully paid
-5,645
3/04/2019
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee
Share Acquisition Plan
(the "Plan")
The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of anindividual'semployment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the
Plan
Not applicable
Ordinary fully paid
12,493
3/04/2019
OnePath Custodians Pty
Ltd as responsible entity for Voyage
On-market purchase
22,474.00
Ordinary fully paid
850
3/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for OnePath Australian Shares - Imputation Index Pool
On-market sale
58,518.84
Ordinary fully paid
-2,214
3/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ
Australian
Industrial Equities Fund
On-market sale
811,836.92
Ordinary fully paid
-30,763
3/04/2019
OnePath Funds Management Ltd as responsible entity for ANZ Select Leaders
